Breaking News: Judge Orders That Kilmar Abrego Garcia Be Released

HUGE. Judge Xinis grants the writ of habeas corpus and orders that the government "SHALL release [Kilmar] Abrego Garcia from ICE custody immediately."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:57 AM

🚨Judge Xinis finds that, incredibly, Mr. Abrego Garcia was never ordered deported in 2019. She notes that every since this saga began all the way back in March, the government has NEVER been able to produce any evidence that the immigration judge actually issued a removal order.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Here is the full text what the immigration judge ordered in 2019. As Judge Xinis notes, none of these three things include an order of removal.
The government tried to argue that the withholding grant was "implicitly" a removal order, but the law requires an explicit one.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:16 AM


Judge Xinis also alternatively finds that the government is not detaining him to execute a removal order — because if they did want to deport him they could have sent him to Costa Rica any time since August but have refused to do so (and lied about why) because the admin wants to send him to Africa.

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM

Full opinion here. Judge Xinis is clearly hopping mad with the government's repeated refusals to comply with her requests to be forthright about the situation, and suggests she will take it into account in pending sanctions motions. storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us…

[image or embed]

— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:24 AM

===

In the convoluted, never-ending saga of the wrongfully deported and then indicted Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a federal judge in Maryland this morning ordered his immediate release from ICE custody — on grounds that are tinged with the bitterest of ironies. talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/judge…

[image or embed]

— David Kurtz (@davidkurtz.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 1:52 PM

After Abrego Garcia was released from custody in his pending criminal case, ICE quickly took him back into custody and made a big show of preparing to deport him to an ever-changing third country somewhere in Africa. But upon closer examination by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, the administration’s plan never panned out and began to resemble a scheme to keep Abrego Garcia detained indefinitely — punishment for having successfully challenged his wrongful deportation and winning at the Supreme Court.

The administration’s bad faith extended to Xinis herself, repeatedly violating her orders as she sought testimony from officials with knowledge of the plans for Abrego Garcia’s removal. It was an extension of the clash between Xinis and the executive branch that began when Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March in violation of a immigration judge’s withholding order that he could not be deported to his home country because of the threats he faced there.

But something else had been lurking in the background throughout the habeas case — and in the civil case before it that sought his return to the United States after his wrongful deportation: the failure of the Trump administration to produce a final order of removal from an immigration judge directing that Abrego Garcia be deported to El Salvador in the first place.

A final order of removal was the legal underpinning for the administration’s actions in both cases. The administration represented that a final order of removal existed, but throughout the litigation across two cases it never produced one. It only produced the withholding order, arguing that it in effect was the final order of removal. Xinis rejected that argument today.

As a result, ICE had no basis to detain Abrego Garcia or to continue to detain him. But the irony — befitting a Greek tragedy — is that if there was never a final order of removal in the first place, then Abrego Garcia should never have been on whatever removal list the government kept that led to his deportation and imprisonment in El Salvador in March. No immigration judge had ever ordered his removal, Xinis concluded. So his wrongful deportation was doubly wrong: It violated the withholding order, but even more fundamentally, Abrego Garcia wasn’t ever under order to be deported.

The related irony is that the pending criminal human smuggling case against him — ginned up by the administration to save face — would never have come about either if not for the doubly wrong deportation in March and Abrego Garcia’s successful challenge of it. His motion to dismiss the case because of vindictive prosecution is being actively litigated in Nashville, much of it under seal in recent days.

In granting Abrego Garcia’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus, Xinis gave the Trump administration until 5 p.m. ET today to notify her of his release.

    56Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      Let’s see, what comes next?
      — Yet another semi-coherent rant by the Orange Guy about an OBAMA judge, a WOMAN(!), blatantly interfering with NATIONAL SECURITY something something TREASON something.
      — Sneering press announcement by Noem or Bondi or some spokesdroid littered with inflammatory and utterly unproven allegations about terrorism, narcotics, and whatever else they can come up with.
      — Frantic last-minute appeal papers riddled with inconsistencies and errors filed by DHS and/or DOJ.
      — Immediate re-arrest by ICE or CBP or FBI or some compliant local sheriff on flimsy-to-nonexistent (ie “just cuz”) grounds.
      — Okay, most likely all of the above.

      Even the Danes are shaking their heads …

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      the failure of the Trump administration to produce a final order of removal from an immigration judge directing that Abrego Garcia be deported to El Salvador in the first place.

      Wow.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gin & Tonic

      Not a good day in court for them, as a grand jury has reportedly (again) declined to indict Letitia James. Looks like they can’t even indict the proverbial ham sandwich.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Now let’s see if that poor man actually is released.

      I expect these villains to concoct something– or just outright to say “you want him out, come and break him out. otherwise we’re keeping him”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      And more Trump DOJ fail.

      ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A grand jury declined for a second time to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, refusing to resurrect a mortgage fraud prosecution encouraged by President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter.

      It’s another major blow to the Justice Department after the dismissal of earlier charges against James and another longtime Trump foe, former FBI Director James Comey, in a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to prosecute the president’s political opponents.

      Third time’s a charm laughable failure.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RaflW

      Grand Jury also declined the ham sandwich kerfuffle the Trump Admin whipped up over Leticia James. So score another “L” for the legal ‘team’ over there in Trumplandia.

      eta: I shoulda read the thread before poasting.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      PaulWartenberg

      All because trump made it personal to punish Kilmar Abrego Garcia. If he had just left it to the DOJ lawyers, this might never has escalated the way it did. But trump wanted to make an example of Abrego Garcia, wanted to paint him as a violent criminal, and pursued every fake narrative and falsified every legal claim in the process.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      cain

      @Baud: I also can’t believe this thing is not butter but parkay.

      More seriously, the govt is going to be pissed that they’ve been denied and is going to try something else.

      Noem is looking more like a loser given today’s meeting with congress.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Judge Xinis finds that, incredibly, Mr. Abrego Garcia was never ordered deported in 2019.

      Trying to remember who was POTUS then.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      The entire maladministration is filled with sadistic, malicious mofos.

      Who are fortunately astonishingly incompetent.

      Imagine what these fascists could achieve if they were actually good at the jobs they have been given.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: I suspect that the ham sandwich doctrine came about because prosecutors have a certain amount of credibility with grand juries, thanks to decades of copaganda, and the First Felon’s crack (headed) legal team managed to piss away all their credibility in less than a year.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      Yesterday:

      Judge orders Trump to end California National Guard troop deployment in Los Angeles

      U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction sought by California officials who opposed President Donald Trump’s extraordinary move to use state Guard troops without the governor’s approval to further his immigration enforcement efforts. But he also put the decision on hold until Monday.

      Today:

      Trump administration creates new militarized zone in California along southern US border

      The US’s southern border is poised to become more militarized following an announcement by Trump administration officials that armed forces would now oversee 760 acres of public land for a three-year period.

      The US Department of Interior said in a statement that jurisdiction over this acreage – located in California’s San Diego and Imperial counties – would be transferred to the US navy “to establish a National Defense Area to support ongoing border security operations”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Captain C

      @Marleedog: I would like to see a judge in this sort of case put the government’s representative attorneys in his clink until they comply.  Or until their contempt trial, which, oh my, looks like it can’t be scheduled for a couple weeks at least.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Captain C

      @Scout211: It’s too bad that in cases like this a judge can’t declare the goverment a vexatious litigant and require permission before filing, well, anything.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      tobie

      The Trump admin has done everything to obstruct, delay, distract, and conceal requested information from the court. Judge Xinis was tenacious in insisting on answers and documents. She dotted every i and crossed every t. This must have been hell for Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his family but the decision had to be watertight. I just hope the 6 SCOTUS InJustices don’t overturn it in yet another instance of pure, lawless partisanship.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gretchen

      Congressional hearing with Noem this morning: one rep said he was tired of her lying, Benny Johnson said he didn’t want to file perjury charges and kept asking her FBI guy to tell us where Antifa has its headquarters and how many members it has, said surely you wouldn’t make these assertions to us without proof, would you? Asked if she deported any veterans, she said no, they started zoom with Purple Heart veteran deported to Korea, then asked if she’d give a dispensation for the landscaper with three Marine sons. She said she had to leave for another meeting, was loudly heckled on the way out, and then Moskowitz found that the other meeting was cancelled and she lied about that too. Also pressed on defying court orders about turning planes around. Pretty ugly for her. Maybe it will start to dawn on her dim little brain that this won’t end well for her.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      wjca

      @Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq): Who are fortunately astonishingly incompetent.

      Imagine what these fascists could achieve if they were actually good at the jobs they have been given.

      That’s my biggest concert about Trump finally kicking off.  Vance shows signs of not only being massively more competent (yeah, damn low bar), but probably appointing much more competent people in pursuit of the same appalling agenda.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      Via reddit

      Federal prosecutors in the U.S. moved to drop charges in a long-running international soccer bribery case on Tuesday, days after President Donald Trump received the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

       

      The news has prompted scrutiny online, though there is no evidence of any connection between the award and prosecutors’ move to dismiss the charges

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Another Scott

      @wjca: Dunno.

      It seems like the competent MAGA folks are few and far between.

      I don’t see any Bill Barrs or Jeff Sessionses or … this time around.

      When even Jamie Dimon is saying that (WARNING – TheHill) he’s not cooperating with 47, the worm seems to have turned.

      We’ll see.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cmorenc

      Welp: it is now 5:02 pm – did the feds release Garcia?  Or did they simply decline to follow the order or move Garcia out of district in defiance of the Court Order?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Captain C

      @Gin & Tonic: I’m pretty sure Baud’s autobiography, Pants are Tyranny: the Baud Story is right at the top of the bestseller list* and has been for months.

      *May not actually be the FTFNYT bestseller list.  Or any reputable one.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      @Gin & Tonic: Indiana’s Senate has 50 members– 40 Republicans and 10 Democrats. Gerrymander advocates needed a 26-24 majority to approve the map passed by the House, so at least 16 Republican Senators must have defected.

       

      @Princess:

      Reply

