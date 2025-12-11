🚨Judge Xinis finds that, incredibly, Mr. Abrego Garcia was never ordered deported in 2019. She notes that every since this saga began all the way back in March, the government has NEVER been able to produce any evidence that the immigration judge actually issued a removal order.

Here is the full text what the immigration judge ordered in 2019. As Judge Xinis notes, none of these three things include an order of removal. The government tried to argue that the withholding grant was "implicitly" a removal order, but the law requires an explicit one.

Judge Xinis also alternatively finds that the government is not detaining him to execute a removal order — because if they did want to deport him they could have sent him to Costa Rica any time since August but have refused to do so (and lied about why) because the admin wants to send him to Africa.

Full opinion here. Judge Xinis is clearly hopping mad with the government's repeated refusals to comply with her requests to be forthright about the situation, and suggests she will take it into account in pending sanctions motions. storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.us…

===

In the convoluted, never-ending saga of the wrongfully deported and then indicted Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a federal judge in Maryland this morning ordered his immediate release from ICE custody — on grounds that are tinged with the bitterest of ironies. talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/judge…

… After Abrego Garcia was released from custody in his pending criminal case, ICE quickly took him back into custody and made a big show of preparing to deport him to an ever-changing third country somewhere in Africa. But upon closer examination by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, the administration’s plan never panned out and began to resemble a scheme to keep Abrego Garcia detained indefinitely — punishment for having successfully challenged his wrongful deportation and winning at the Supreme Court.

The administration’s bad faith extended to Xinis herself, repeatedly violating her orders as she sought testimony from officials with knowledge of the plans for Abrego Garcia’s removal. It was an extension of the clash between Xinis and the executive branch that began when Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in March in violation of a immigration judge’s withholding order that he could not be deported to his home country because of the threats he faced there.

But something else had been lurking in the background throughout the habeas case — and in the civil case before it that sought his return to the United States after his wrongful deportation: the failure of the Trump administration to produce a final order of removal from an immigration judge directing that Abrego Garcia be deported to El Salvador in the first place.

A final order of removal was the legal underpinning for the administration’s actions in both cases. The administration represented that a final order of removal existed, but throughout the litigation across two cases it never produced one. It only produced the withholding order, arguing that it in effect was the final order of removal. Xinis rejected that argument today.

As a result, ICE had no basis to detain Abrego Garcia or to continue to detain him. But the irony — befitting a Greek tragedy — is that if there was never a final order of removal in the first place, then Abrego Garcia should never have been on whatever removal list the government kept that led to his deportation and imprisonment in El Salvador in March. No immigration judge had ever ordered his removal, Xinis concluded. So his wrongful deportation was doubly wrong: It violated the withholding order, but even more fundamentally, Abrego Garcia wasn’t ever under order to be deported.

The related irony is that the pending criminal human smuggling case against him — ginned up by the administration to save face — would never have come about either if not for the doubly wrong deportation in March and Abrego Garcia’s successful challenge of it. His motion to dismiss the case because of vindictive prosecution is being actively litigated in Nashville, much of it under seal in recent days.

In granting Abrego Garcia’s petition for a writ of habeas corpus, Xinis gave the Trump administration until 5 p.m. ET today to notify her of his release.