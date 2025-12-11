Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Men Doing Manly Things

by | 18 Comments

We’ll use the 420 jape again, that never fails!

i’m telling you these people are all out of ideas. they have no pages.
what if uh scuba diving but uh in space. space scuba diving. spuba diving.
they got nuthin’

[image or embed]

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:44 PM

(frantically wandering around silicon valley, coked out, searching for investors) uh chatgpt but in space, wait no, vending machines, vending machines in space but they are run by chatgpt, wait, tunnels no just hear me out, we build tunnels on the moon

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:47 PM

get a real job sir or madam

— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:47 PM


 
And if that doesn’t satisfy your schadenfreude needs: Warrior ethos!

If you put powerful AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior, we are going to create so much porn. New frontiers of porn. Porn you haven't even imagined.

[image or embed]

— ex-Lethality Jane (@lethalityjane.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM

I read MR. ROBERTS when I was nine or ten. I didn’t understand the story involving the prostitute and her goat, but it did convince me that, as Mr. Kipling said, Single men in barracks don’t grow into plaster saints.

  • Archon
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • cain
  • Chetan R Murthy
  • frosty
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Gretchen
  • Jim Appleton
  • Marc
  • NotMax
  • sukabi
  • Tehanu

    4. 4.

      Gretchen

      I’m convinced that the metric of this administration is a bunch of 12 year old boys asking each other “ wouldn’t it be cool if….” We could blow shit up in the ocean? We could rappell down from helicopters into an apartment building in the middle of the night? We could put pull up bars in airports and have pull up competitions while we wait? That would be so cool!
      We’re just non- player characters in their video game. Mark Kelly called it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Gretchen

      @Gretchen: I’ve had packs of 12 year old boys in my life. While their enthusiasm was delightful, they weren’t responsible for anything so their lack of good sense didn’t hurt anything. Now that those 12 year old boys are in their 30s and 40s, they’re responsible adults, doctors, lawyers, managers, teachers, and they are too mature to do stupid shit any more. I’d rest much easier if they were running things rather than these idiots.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Gloria DryGarden

      All that porn, beyond what has been imagined: waste of imagination. Waste of brain power.

      I’m thinking of 10 other categories and applications, where imagination might be given more useful, world building intentions.
      at the very least apply your imagination actions to your home intimate life; someone else can be happy with you.

      Meanwhile I’ve thinking of some of the four year olds, how they can’t stand to let someone’s beatific block tower be, and their desire to crash and topple other peoples constructions. In a classroom, tears resulted often. Just topple your own tower, leave everyone else’s alone.
      we could name names, thinking of folks using their ill begotten power to wreck other peoples agencies, buildings, businesses, livelihoods. All rich; they could ruin their own assets, please, instead.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I just had an epiphany. Hegseth is from my generation, and the ideal of a “warrior” pushed by Hollywood when I was growing up was Rambo. He just never grew out of those fantasies the way a mature person would.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan R Murthy

      It’s late, and this is OT, but …. looks like more Fascism incoming. archive.is/iAbQ6
      Man Charged for Wiping Phone Before CBP Could Search It

      So it appears that there is no way to travel overseas and return, except to have set up burner devices with everything you’ll need, but ALSO are willing to give to CBP. That obviously makes it difficult stay connected to your money, your regular email, basically your regular life. I doubt it’s safe to add an email account to the Android mail app, then remove that account before reentering the US: my guess is that the mail app keeps a local cache which the bastards will of course snapshot.

      And -of course- there’s nothing we can do about laptops.

      I do not have a good idea for what to do to avoid this sort of imaging of devices upon re-entry.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @Chetan R Murthy: ​
       
      I keep all my commentary about politics strictly to balloon-juice and reddit. Mastodon and bluesky doesn’t have jack shit. The only thing they can probably say is that I’m a democrat.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sukabi

      still waiting on the flying cars promised 60 years ago, the Pan Am flights to the moon and the space elevators of 15 – 20 years ago….

       

      or, idk…. how about quit pissing money away on shit that’s a pipe dream and do something that will actually HELP improve things here on earth.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @NotMax: traveling without a smartphone is becoming more and more difficult.  Outbound, you can print out your boarding pass, but on the return, it’s a little more complicated.  In Paris, it was pretty essential to have a smartphone for looking up train/bus schedules, maps.  Ditto for SNCF tickets.  And it goes on from there.  When you arrive in the US, you might need a smartphone to order a Lyft/Uber to get home.  Or to use mass transit.

      Also you’re talking about ditching a relatively expensive piece of kit, if you don’t bring it back into the US.  And then …. well, I travel with a laptop, b/c there’s no way I can access many of my accounts, not to mention my home server, from a phone.  I don’t store critical passwords on my phone (or in a browser at all) but in a password safe that is on my home server, and that I copy onto my laptop (encrypted) while I travel.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Marc

      @Chetan R Murthy: That’s why I used to carry Chromebooks, cloud backup, do a factory reset, login to a burner account, restore backup from cloud at home.  Now, I’d bet Google just lets DHS access my data directly.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @Marc: Yes, that’s why I carried a Pixel and a Chromebook when I traveled in Oct.  Reset them both during landing in the US.  But per that article, a guy got charged for doing it.  One presumes a felony.

      I do agree that the govt can get at that data.  But one would assume that it requires a warrant, they can’t just hoover up everybody’s data.  If they’re doing the latter ….. well, we have bigger problems than data privacy.

      P.S. the problem with factory reset, is that it can’t be done without a robust wifi connection (b/c so much stuff is downloaded).  So you can’t reset it to a burner account while you’re landing (I tried that).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marc

      @Chetan R Murthy: Well, having a second Google account with just the basic stuff on it (enough to get home) is the way to handle some of that, but not conveniently.  I now run Linux on my laptop, and keep any useful stuff on a separate USB drive that can be zeroed/lost as needed.

      Reply

