We’ll use the 420 jape again, that never fails!

i’m telling you these people are all out of ideas. they have no pages.

what if uh scuba diving but uh in space. space scuba diving. spuba diving.

they got nuthin’ [image or embed] — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:44 PM

(frantically wandering around silicon valley, coked out, searching for investors) uh chatgpt but in space, wait no, vending machines, vending machines in space but they are run by chatgpt, wait, tunnels no just hear me out, we build tunnels on the moon — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:47 PM

get a real job sir or madam — not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 6:47 PM





And if that doesn’t satisfy your schadenfreude needs: Warrior ethos!

If you put powerful AI models directly into the hands of every American warrior, we are going to create so much porn. New frontiers of porn. Porn you haven't even imagined. [image or embed] — ex-Lethality Jane (@lethalityjane.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 3:30 PM

I read MR. ROBERTS when I was nine or ten. I didn’t understand the story involving the prostitute and her goat, but it did convince me that, as Mr. Kipling said, Single men in barracks don’t grow into plaster saints.