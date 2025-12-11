Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Giving in to doom is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

This blog will pay for itself.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Bark louder, little dog.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

The National Guard is not Batman.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Come on, man.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

This fight is for everything.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands

On The Road – frosty – 2024 National Park Road Trip – Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

The Grand Coulee below the dam and the area flooded by the dam are ancient river beds and part of the Channeled Scablands in Eastern Washington. This area has had some of the most extreme geologic changes of anywhere in the country. Volcanic eruptions covered over 100,000 square miles of Washington, Idaho, and Oregon with lava, with some layers of basalt 6,600 feet thick. During the Ice Age ice dams formed, blocking rivers and creating massive lakes. Lake Missoula was 2,000 feet deep and held 500 cubic miles of water, more than Lake Erie and Lake Ontario combined.

Periodically, the ice dams broke and released the water from the lake in as few as 48 hours at up to 65 mph, a flood greater than 10 times the flow of all the rivers in the world. This process happened dozens of times, scouring canyons hundreds of feet deep.

One geologist, J Harlen Bretz, described the area: “Unparalleled in the whole wide world, scarcely even approached by any landscape of similar origin, are the Channeled Scablands on the Columbia River Plateau in Eastern Washington.” From his field work, in 1923 he proposed huge floods were the only thing that could have caused the landforms, a hypothesis rejected by the geologic establishment because there was no source for the prehistoric floods. It wasn’t until another geologist, J.T. Pardee, proposed the existence of glacial Lake Missoula that Bretz had a source for the floods.

It took decades for his theory to be accepted. He received the highest medal of the Geological Society of America in 1979, when he was 99 years old. He told his son “All my enemies are dead, so I have no one to gloat over.” A good example of Planck’s Principle: Science advances one funeral at a time.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 5
Washington, US

Grand Coulee Dam

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 6
Washington, US

Dry Falls Interpretive Center with the sheer drop from the parking lot. Dry Falls is at the heart of the Channeled Scablands. When the flows occurred the falls were 400 feet high and 3 1/2 miles wide, five times the width of Niagara Falls. I stopped there almost by accident but it was an eye-opener both in the landscape and the history of the geologic changes. Another place where the description of the history overwhelms the visuals.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 4
Washington, US

Dry Falls, looking upstream. The cataracts cut the gaps.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 3
Washington, US

Dry Falls looking downstream

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 2
Washington, US

At Dry Falls

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands 1
Washington, US

Steamboat Rock. This was one of the few parts of the flood zone that resisted erosion with massive falls on either side. It was like Goat Island at Niagara Falls but massively scaled up.

On The Road - frosty - 2024 National Park Road Trip - Washington (9/9) Channeled Scablands
Washington, US

Map of Channeled Scablands

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.