The Grand Coulee below the dam and the area flooded by the dam are ancient river beds and part of the Channeled Scablands in Eastern Washington. This area has had some of the most extreme geologic changes of anywhere in the country. Volcanic eruptions covered over 100,000 square miles of Washington, Idaho, and Oregon with lava, with some layers of basalt 6,600 feet thick. During the Ice Age ice dams formed, blocking rivers and creating massive lakes. Lake Missoula was 2,000 feet deep and held 500 cubic miles of water, more than Lake Erie and Lake Ontario combined.

Periodically, the ice dams broke and released the water from the lake in as few as 48 hours at up to 65 mph, a flood greater than 10 times the flow of all the rivers in the world. This process happened dozens of times, scouring canyons hundreds of feet deep.

One geologist, J Harlen Bretz, described the area: “Unparalleled in the whole wide world, scarcely even approached by any landscape of similar origin, are the Channeled Scablands on the Columbia River Plateau in Eastern Washington.” From his field work, in 1923 he proposed huge floods were the only thing that could have caused the landforms, a hypothesis rejected by the geologic establishment because there was no source for the prehistoric floods. It wasn’t until another geologist, J.T. Pardee, proposed the existence of glacial Lake Missoula that Bretz had a source for the floods.

It took decades for his theory to be accepted. He received the highest medal of the Geological Society of America in 1979, when he was 99 years old. He told his son “All my enemies are dead, so I have no one to gloat over.” A good example of Planck’s Principle: Science advances one funeral at a time.