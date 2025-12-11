“Good Vibrations” hits #1 today in ‘66. “.. one of the greatest pop singles ever made,” said George Martin. “I remember thinking, ‘My God, this is the future of music.’ .. the textures, the changes, the sounds you’d never heard before — it opened up possibilities for every musician who came after.”

Daniel Nichanian, at Bolts:

At the start of Donald Trump’s first presidency, in 2017, large Democratic victories in New Jersey and Virginia, paired with overperformances in special elections, foreshadowed the blue wave of the 2018 midterms. Eight years later, Trump’s return to power has been followed by similar Republican setbacks, including Democrats’ sweep of all 13 statewide elections that took place this November, plus myriad gains for local offices.

Now, with this year’s contests nearly all completed after Tuesday, which saw Democrats stage an upset and flip a state House seat in Georgia, the extent to which the GOP struggled in legislative races has also come into view…

According to Bolts’ analysis, Democrats gained 25 state Senate and House seats that were held by the GOP, out of the 118 that were resolved this year in regular or special elections.

The swing is even stronger than in 2017, when Democrats flipped 20 percent of all GOP-held legislative seats up for election, per Bolts’ review of data compiled at the time by elections websites Ballotpedia and The Downballot…

Meanwhile, Republicans failed to flip any legislative seats this year, losing ground even in New Jersey, where they had high hopes, and failing to gain several districts in New York State that Trump carried last year. (The GOP did manage to flip a handful of seats in 2017.)

And the GOP may have gotten lucky this year: Most of the legislative elections that occurred in 2025 were for seats that Democrats already held, which limited their opportunity for gains. The Downballot has found that, in special elections that both parties contested this year, Democrats performed 13 percentage points better on average than they did in the 2024 presidential race…

Thousands of legislative seats, plus 36 governorships, will be on the ballot during the next year’s midterm elections. At least on paper, partisan control of virtually every state government could shift, but there are a dozen states that already look like key battlegrounds.

Democrats’ priorities for next year include regaining trifectas in Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, all of which they lost in 2024, as well as breaking longtime GOP trifectas in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Ohio.

Meanwhile, Republicans hope to gain a new trifecta in Kansas, where they currently control the legislature but not the governorship, and break the Democratic trifectas in Maine and Oregon. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin currently have split governments but either party has a plausible shot at controlling the state come 2027.