Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

“They all knew.”

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Second rate reporter says what?

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

In after Baud. Damn.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

When I was faster i was always behind.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

The National Guard is not Batman.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

So many bastards, so little time.

You are here: Home / Music / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Good Vibrations

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Good Vibrations

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

“Good Vibrations” hits #1 today in ‘66.
“.. one of the greatest pop singles ever made,” said George Martin. “I remember thinking, ‘My God, this is the future of music.’ .. the textures, the changes, the sounds you’d never heard before — it opened up possibilities for every musician who came after.”

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 8:35 PM

In 2025, Democrats Flipped 21 Percent of GOP-Held Legislative Seats boltsmag.org/legislative-…

[image or embed]

— Nancy Thompson (@thmpsnnancy.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:52 AM

Daniel Nichanian, at Bolts:

At the start of Donald Trump’s first presidency, in 2017, large Democratic victories in New Jersey and Virginia, paired with overperformances in special elections, foreshadowed the blue wave of the 2018 midterms. Eight years later, Trump’s return to power has been followed by similar Republican setbacks, including Democrats’ sweep of all 13 statewide elections that took place this November, plus myriad gains for local offices.

Now, with this year’s contests nearly all completed after Tuesday, which saw Democrats stage an upset and flip a state House seat in Georgia, the extent to which the GOP struggled in legislative races has also come into view…

According to Bolts’ analysis, Democrats gained 25 state Senate and House seats that were held by the GOP, out of the 118 that were resolved this year in regular or special elections.

The swing is even stronger than in 2017, when Democrats flipped 20 percent of all GOP-held legislative seats up for election, per Bolts’ review of data compiled at the time by elections websites Ballotpedia and The Downballot

Meanwhile, Republicans failed to flip any legislative seats this year, losing ground even in New Jersey, where they had high hopes, and failing to gain several districts in New York State that Trump carried last year. (The GOP did manage to flip a handful of seats in 2017.)

And the GOP may have gotten lucky this year: Most of the legislative elections that occurred in 2025 were for seats that Democrats already held, which limited their opportunity for gains. The Downballot has found that, in special elections that both parties contested this year, Democrats performed 13 percentage points better on average than they did in the 2024 presidential race…

Thousands of legislative seats, plus 36 governorships, will be on the ballot during the next year’s midterm elections. At least on paper, partisan control of virtually every state government could shift, but there are a dozen states that already look like key battlegrounds.

Democrats’ priorities for next year include regaining trifectas in Michigan, Minnesota, and Nevada, all of which they lost in 2024, as well as breaking longtime GOP trifectas in Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, and Ohio.

Meanwhile, Republicans hope to gain a new trifecta in Kansas, where they currently control the legislature but not the governorship, and break the Democratic trifectas in Maine and Oregon. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin currently have split governments but either party has a plausible shot at controlling the state come 2027.


And the NYTimes apparently smells blood…

NYT SPOX: “.. Americans deserve in-depth reporting and regular updates about the health of the leaders they elect. .. We won’t be deterred by false and inflammatory language that distorts the role of a free press.”
@apnews.com $NYT
apnews.com/article/trum…

[image or embed]

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:13 AM


Cherry on this sundae: the offensive op-ed [gift link] was written by former theater critic Frank Bruni. (Trigger warning: Company protocol requires Mr. Bruni repeat that President Biden was just as ‘impaired’ by age.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Craig
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • J.
  • Josie
  • Librettist
  • Mousebumples
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • rikyrah
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Company protocol requires Mr. Bruni repeat that President Biden was just as ‘impaired’ by age.)

      Haha. Perfectly put

      ETA: You know who wasn’t impaired by age — the woman who was on the ballot.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’m scheduled to get my throat cut open tomorrow afternoon, and I can take solace in the likelihood that even so, I’m probably going to have a better day than the First Felon. I’ll probably leave the hospital in better physical and mental health, too.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: The surgeon promised that I’d be singing Christmas carols by the end of the month, which would be a nice trick since I couldn’t sing worth a damn even before the nerves to my voice box were damaged by the surgery this past spring.

      If I come out of it and my health is as good as Joe Biden’s, I’ll be happy. I doubt that being as healthy as Kamala Harris is anywhere in my future. But hopefully soon, I’ll be able to properly voice my outrage at the First Felon and his mafiosi-cum-Nazi maladministration.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Open thread, so… does anyone else know the embarrassment of making three or four replies on a thread only to discover that the thread is dead and you’re talking to yourself? ;^D

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mousebumples

      Great election news! I had sent similar content to WaterGirl yesterday, so to pull from my own email…

      bsky.app/profile/taniel.bsky.social/post/3m7m4fc2hm22c

      A huge night for Democrats:

      —They flip Miami’s mayorship.

      —They flip a state House district in Georgia that had voted Trump by 13%.

      —They keep Albuquerque’s mayorship, while the liberal faction flips city council.

      —And they get big overperformances (+18 & +22) in 2 Florida specials.

      Link to Bolts, with results – boltsmag.org/whats-on-the-ballot/guide-to-elections-in-december-2025/

      Closer look at 2 featured there:

      Georgia: House district 121 (Dec. 9)

      Last year, this legislative district looked unassailably Republican, going for Trump by 13 percentage points and favoring GOP lawmaker Marcus Wiedower by 22 percentage points… Wiedower resigned in October, and Democratic nominee Eric Gisler says he’s keen to reach out to people who voted in November; he faces GOP nominee Dutch Guest.

      Result: Gisler wins, flipping the seat for Democrats.

       

      Miami mayor, Plus Miami Beach council (Dec. 9)

      Democrats hope to gain the mayor’s office in Miami as the city’s GOP mayor retires. The city has a weak mayor, but a flip would have symbolic weight in countering the region’s red drift in recent cycles.

      In the runoff, Democrat Eileen Higgins faces Republican Emilio González. On immigration, Higgins has called Miami’s membership in ICE’s 287(g) program a “tragedy” while González has signaled he is comfortable with it. Higgins has also talked about Miami ramping up affordable housing while González, who says he wants to help Governor Ron DeSantis get rid of property taxes and cut local spending, has minimized that goal. (DeSantis endorsed González.)

      Just east, in Miami Beach, Democrat-aligned candidates won two city council seats in November. A third went to a runoff between Democrat Monica Matteo-Salinas and Republican Monique Pardo Pope.

      Results: Higgins wins the mayoral election in Miami. Matteo-Salinas wins in Miami Beach.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Librettist

      He called her “Susie Trump”, because he couldn’t remember her last name.

      Her big plan is to go national, hold rallies, and hope the sick old creep collapses on stage somewhere. Maybe a sympathy backlash will keep it close.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.