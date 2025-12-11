Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dumb motherfuckers cannot understand a consequence that most 4 year olds have fully sorted out.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Dear legacy media: you are not here to influence outcomes and policies you find desirable.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

Bark louder, little dog.

How stupid are these people?

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

We still have time to mess this up!

They punch you in the face and then start crying because their fist hurts.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The National Guard is not Batman.

Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

I was just viciously attacked by one of my feline overlords for the crime of opening the new bag of expensive kibble with insufficient alacrity. I have learned my lesson and next time will open the new bag while my lord is eating the last serving of the last bag. Problem solved.

In other news just been a shit day with really bad shoulder pain and my sinuses sucking, but it is almost 4:30 so I am gonna do two advil and half an edible and see how that treats us. Gonna do some solid icing tonight, too.

Having said all that, you know who is having a worse day? Donald Trump. The third attempt at a James indictment failed, Indiana Republicans said fuck you to his redistricting plans, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from ICE custody per judges orders.

In other news, if the Republicans can not get their shit together and do something about health care, I would not be surprised by a sudden run of Republican retirement announcements:

The Senate on Thursday deadlocked on competing proposals to avert rising health care premiums, blocking Democratic and Republican alternatives in an outcome that made it all but certain that expanded tax subsidies for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act will expire at the end of the month.

Republicans squelched a bid by Democrats, who had demanded action on the issue during the 43-day government shutdown, to extend the insurance subsidies for three years.

Democrats turned back a Republican alternative that would replace the subsidies with an expansion of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and direct payments of up to $1,500 to people who buy the most basic health insurance plans.

Neither proposal could muster the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster and move ahead, a long-expected result that teed up a brutal battle over health care that is likely to shape the fight for control of Congress next year.

In normal times, under a normal president, I wouldn’t think this would be such bad news because the media and the Republicans will find a way to bury this, not cover it, or both sides the fuck out of it. But this time is different, because Trump has no loyalty to anyone and will, when his poll numbers start to tumble even more, immediately lash out at both Democrats and Republicans and then really tear into Republicans. It wouldn’t shock me at all if Trump babbled something to the effect of “we had to kill Obamacare but I don’t know why Thune and those guys didn’t continue the ACA subsidies” or something else equally stupid.

But this is going to, unfortunately, hurt a lot of fucking people, and these fuckers will probably run for the exits to their cozy consulting jobs or to run whatever college or university Ron DeSantis will give them.

***

Meanwhile, our slide into LDC status continues:

More than 250 people who were exposed to measles, including dozens of unvaccinated school-aged children, are quarantining in South Carolina as the state wrestles to contain an outbreak that has sickened more than 110 people.

The outbreak comes during what has already been one of the worst years for the virus since it was declared eliminated in the United States more than two decades ago.

Cases have been centered in Spartanburg County, along the northern border of the state, and the virus appears to be widely spreading through the community: People have been exposed at a church, a health care building and several schools.

The outbreak, which started in October, shows no signs of slowing, likely because of the county’s “lower-than-hoped-for vaccination coverage,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

In the 2024-25 school year, about 90 percent of students in Spartanburg County had all of the required childhood immunizations, including the measles, mumps and rubella shot. That’s slightly below the national average and below the 95 percent target that experts consider necessary to stem the spread of measles.

The tragic part about this shit is that none of the people in these outbreaks will learn anything unless a bunch of kids die, and even then most of them won’t. This isn’t about smart v. stupid (although the majority of them definitely fall into the latter) it’s got cultural and religious tones in their minds them getting vaccinated is the same as giving up their guns or having an abortion.

Why do we have to keep re-learning shit?

***

I will leave you with this, my lone, sad, feeder in an otherwise completely (except for weeds) bare back yard:

Thursday Night Open Thread 41

Build it and they will come, right? This is essentially a “Coming soon to this location- trees and shade and food. For now have a snack.” Gotta start somewhere.

I’ve also decided after a couple months of marriage I rather like having a full time person around. It’s fun to do things and it’s nice to have someone remind me which places I have to wear pants and that sort of thing. Someone to gently pump the brakes on my bad ideas and I have fewer intrusive thoughts when she is around. So there’s that. I think she feels the same way.

  • Almost Retired
  • artem1s
  • Aziz, light!
  • bbleh
  • CaseyL
  • Catnaz
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • dexwood
  • Eyeroller
  • frosty
  • glc
  • H.E.Wolf
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • NotMax
  • satby
  • Suzanne
  • TheOtherHank
  • TONYG
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • WTFGhost

    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      it’s nice to have someone remind me which places I have to wear pants

      Were we not enough?!?! I swear we all told you to burn the rainbow overalls.

    8. 8.

      Melancholy Jaques

       if the Republicans can not get their shit together and do something about health care,

      Wouldn’t think that’s possible given that nearly all of them are adamantly opposed to doing anything about health care. Sure, they may enact something that’s a lie and brag about it till election day, but they aren’t going to enact any policies that help ordinary people. They never do.

      Is that asshole still planning on sending $2000 checks to everyone? Because that’s the kind or stupid thing that voters respond to.

    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @satby: Maybe I just thought it so hard that I expected John to get the message telepathically.

      Of course, I have approximately 20 black dresses and 30 gray sweaters. I have recently branched out into navy blue. I feel like it’s a little attention-grabby, though.

    14. 14.

      Jackie

      Moved from earlier thread.

      Surprisingly Sen. Dan Sullivan joined with Dems! Politico reported.

      Senate Republicans on Thursday rejected a Democratic proposal to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. Notably, both Republican senators from Alaska stood out, as both broke party lines and voted with Democrats.

      Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan’s vote Thursday in favor of Democrats’ bill to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies was the biggest surprise in a day that otherwise went according to script in the Senate, wrote Robert King.

      But Sullivan’s vote, along with that of fellow Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Missouri’s Josh Hawley, for the Democratic bill showed that a fair number of Republicans are worried about letting the subsidies, which made Obamacare plans free for many low-income people and reduced premiums for others, go away at year’s end.

       

    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      GTFO. Donny? Gotta have a grift angle. TrumpWeed™?

      “President Donald Trump is expected to push the government to dramatically loosen federal restrictions on marijuana, reducing oversight of the plant and its derivatives to the same level as some common prescription painkillers and other drugs,” the Washington Post reports.

    16. 16.

      MagdaInBlack

      My husband once said ” I don’t just love you, I LIKE you.”  Lotta people don’t get how important that 2nd part is. I’m glad you LIKE each other, John, as well as love. =-)

    21. 21.

      Almost Retired

      I hear you.  Mrs. Almost Retired is very effective at putting the brakes on my poorly thought-out “Hey, wouldn’t this be cool” ideas.  However, in the past,  I did very much enjoy the opportunity to do stupid shit when she was away on business trips or visiting her parents in the Midwest.

      Alas, she is now retired and her parents are deceased, so I am much better supervised these days.  So I get a lot of “no, you are not joining a naked hiking group” or “no, investing in an Ostrich Farm is not a super cool idea.”  I still do stupid shit, but now I have to be more stealthy about it.

    25. 25.

      Jackie

      Ummm, Peters is in a STATE prison, for STATE crimes.

      “Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the ‘crime’ of demanding Honest Elections. Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

      I’m sure Tina’s bags are packed and she’s expecting FFOTUS to pick her up at the front gate any minute now!

    27. 27.

      TONYG

      “if the Republicans can not get their shit together and do something about health care …”.  I am a simple country boy, but I’m old enough to remember December of 2008, shortly after that guy from Kenya had been elected.  Obama was an uppity fellow, and at that point he was making noise about his communist health care plan.  The Republican Party responded that they had a better plan — that they would describe at the right time.  That was 17 years ago — a five-year-old then would be a college senior now — and the Republican Party is still trying to come up with a concept of a plan.  Any day now …

    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      Okay buddy, solid career choice.

      Liam Neeson adds anti-vaccination documentary to Oscar-winning filmography

      The Academy Award winner used his particular set of skills to narrate an anti-vaxx documentary that glorifies Robert F. Kennedy.

      …Today in “Please Be A.I.,” Liam Neeson narrated an anti-vaccination documentary called ‌ Plague of Corruption: 80 Years of Pharmaceutical Corruption Exposed, which celebrates discredited vaccine claims and other quack science. The news was first reported by the Important Context newsletter and confirmed on YouTube, where Neeson’s gravely and gullible voice can be heard calling Chronic Fatigue Syndrome the “worst health crisis since HIV and AIDs.” The so-called documentary is based on a book by Plandemic veteran and disgraced researcher Dr. Judy Mikovits, whose deadly ideas are currently leading Robert F. Kennedy’s crusade against the United States’ health infrastructure, resurrecting formerly mostly extinct diseases, like measles and whooping cough. (Speaking of which, earlier today, CBS News reported that 1,900 measles cases have been reported across the U.S.)

      [Concerned agent listens to doors slamming shut, ponders future income options.]

      “We all recognize that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines. Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination,” a statement from Neeson’s representatives reads. “His extensive work with UNICEF underscores his long-held support for global immunization and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

      avclub.com/liam-neeson-anti-vaccine-plague-of-corruption

    29. 29.

      Jeffro

      sooner or later (probably later) a majority of voters in this country will realize that the blessed filibuster is keeping *anything at all* of consequence from getting done in this country

      that, or just having a Senate, period

      #UnicameralLegislatureForTheWin

    30. 30.

      WTFGhost

      Hey, there. Yesterday, maybe day before, you made a post about how you won’t advance pain medication, having seen too much in the way of opiate addiction. There’s only one bit of advice I’d add on top of that: if the pain relief truly seems insufficient, talk to the doctor.

      I had a friend who had surgery, to remove a large growth from her abdomen. Over and over, she told the nurses she was in pain, and they kept saying “push the button,” and she said she did, and they didn’t bother to check the machine, the drugs loaded in the machine, the chart, and finally, the doctor. The doctor had gotten orders mixed, and the pain drug order was not the one he should have ordered for post-surgical pain, for a growth that large.

      Also: if you’re discussing THC edibles (and not CBD edibles, which have no effect on me that I can tell), always remember they can take as long as two hours to take effect. A vape pen can be a blessing – most people prefer an indica for pain relief, but, the mnemonic is “in-di-ca puts you in-di-couch,” and sativa is less sedating. Still: key is, you can puff, puff, puff, until the medible kicks in, then, you can adjust your high fine-tuning (puff) or heavier-duty (more edible).

      I say “high,” and I don’t reckon that’s a bad word. Pot gets you high, whether you take it for pain, or recreationally. When I’m high, I am more able to be mindful about my pain. You know what that means? I’m writhing in pain all day, but, I’m not screaming. I’m not automatically more than one day closer to death. Um. I guess this took a morbid turn. Sorry.

      Seriously, though: when using marijuana for pain, follow some guidelines. Do you normally enjoy 5mg THC, and it makes you goofy (or otherwise “feeling better for having taken it”) all night long? Promise yourself you’ll never go over 50mg a day. 100mg in a day is considered a bright line here in Washington; I’m an irredeemable pothead, too stupid to realize I’m destroying my life, by having enough pain free moments to bitch about my life on a blog’s comments, but not, e.g., read e-mail or something.

      Ahem. Morbid again. Seriously: be careful using THC, especially when bored, because that’s one of the things that it tends to help with, is boredom, and it’s one of the reasons dependence can be a problem. But if you have a few moments where you go “whoops, wow, that hurt! It was… kinda neat, now that it’s not hurting any more,” well, that’s kinda what THC does for me. The pain is still there, still sometimes intense, but it’s like, I can feel it coming, feel it crest, feel it letting go, and, I don’t have to scream… even if I hate it. And if I hate it, well, it’s with the fire and fury of only 500, not 1000, suns.

      Um. Doing a brain dump when someone might need help or advice is my way of saying “I love you, in that way that we should all love one another.” Obviously, if you or anyone had any questions about medical use of marijuana, I’d be glad to answer if my brain is working.

    32. 32.

      TheOtherHank

      As I recall, our John really wants to make friends with crows. Here’s hoping there are corvids in the neighborhood.

    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      btw, speaking of things folks might EVENTUALLY wise up to in this clown car we call a country… the cover of the current issue of Mother Jones magazine has a pic of John Roberts with a dozen fingers in his face and the headline is BLAME JOHN ROBERTS

      and really, that should be above the fold on every major newspaper 3-4 times a week

      but I’ll take what I can get, for now

    34. 34.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: ​
       Black, gray, blue. You’re still on track with the only colors they make cars in. You still have three to add if you’re feeling daring: white, silver, and red.

    35. 35.

      WTFGhost

      @trollhattan: It might simply be that he wants pot stores to be able to use the banking system, be bought up by major corporations, the farmland bought up by big ag…

      I’m going to have to start growing. And enough to make concentrates… but I do have an attic-crawl space the size of a half-story, and some money so we can finally put up electric power up there. And gardening is relaxing, so long as I don’t end up like that guy on Disjointed.

      (Mind you, I have communed with the goddess Mary Jane while just-above oxygen-dep, holding the concentrate in my lungs, and actively feeling my liver converting it to chemically active agent – much spirituality occurs in different states of consciousness.)

    37. 37.

      CaseyL

      I have been single for a very long time, and actually prefer it, but the one thing I do miss about having a partner is the companionship.  It is indeed very nice to have another person around to talk to, experience things with, and bounce ideas off of.  (It goes without saying that person needs to be someone whose company you actively enjoy, not someone you just put up with most of the time!)

      I saw that story about South Carolina, and am not surprised.  Their cultishness around MAGA politics and fundamentalist religion cannot be overstated; plus they don’t have much of a public health system.  They truly believe, if they or anyone they (ostensibly) care about dies of an easily preventable disease, they are doing God’s Will and their reward will be Going to Heaven.

      Mind you, the cultishness around RFKJr and his Woo Merchants is more impenetrable to me.  I have no idea what their reasoning is.  But ever since Steve Jobs let his pancreatic cancer go untreated because he thought eating cauliflower or cherries or whatever the hell it was would cure him, I am no longer surprised by the sheer stupidity of people who are otherwise pretty smart.

    39. 39.

      artem1s

      none of the people in these outbreaks will learn anything unless a bunch of kids die, football or basketball players miss playoff games.

