I was just viciously attacked by one of my feline overlords for the crime of opening the new bag of expensive kibble with insufficient alacrity. I have learned my lesson and next time will open the new bag while my lord is eating the last serving of the last bag. Problem solved.

In other news just been a shit day with really bad shoulder pain and my sinuses sucking, but it is almost 4:30 so I am gonna do two advil and half an edible and see how that treats us. Gonna do some solid icing tonight, too.

Having said all that, you know who is having a worse day? Donald Trump. The third attempt at a James indictment failed, Indiana Republicans said fuck you to his redistricting plans, and Kilmar Abrego Garcia was released from ICE custody per judges orders.

In other news, if the Republicans can not get their shit together and do something about health care, I would not be surprised by a sudden run of Republican retirement announcements:

The Senate on Thursday deadlocked on competing proposals to avert rising health care premiums, blocking Democratic and Republican alternatives in an outcome that made it all but certain that expanded tax subsidies for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act will expire at the end of the month. Republicans squelched a bid by Democrats, who had demanded action on the issue during the 43-day government shutdown, to extend the insurance subsidies for three years. Democrats turned back a Republican alternative that would replace the subsidies with an expansion of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and direct payments of up to $1,500 to people who buy the most basic health insurance plans. Neither proposal could muster the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster and move ahead, a long-expected result that teed up a brutal battle over health care that is likely to shape the fight for control of Congress next year.

In normal times, under a normal president, I wouldn’t think this would be such bad news because the media and the Republicans will find a way to bury this, not cover it, or both sides the fuck out of it. But this time is different, because Trump has no loyalty to anyone and will, when his poll numbers start to tumble even more, immediately lash out at both Democrats and Republicans and then really tear into Republicans. It wouldn’t shock me at all if Trump babbled something to the effect of “we had to kill Obamacare but I don’t know why Thune and those guys didn’t continue the ACA subsidies” or something else equally stupid.

But this is going to, unfortunately, hurt a lot of fucking people, and these fuckers will probably run for the exits to their cozy consulting jobs or to run whatever college or university Ron DeSantis will give them.

Meanwhile, our slide into LDC status continues:

More than 250 people who were exposed to measles, including dozens of unvaccinated school-aged children, are quarantining in South Carolina as the state wrestles to contain an outbreak that has sickened more than 110 people. The outbreak comes during what has already been one of the worst years for the virus since it was declared eliminated in the United States more than two decades ago. Cases have been centered in Spartanburg County, along the northern border of the state, and the virus appears to be widely spreading through the community: People have been exposed at a church, a health care building and several schools. The outbreak, which started in October, shows no signs of slowing, likely because of the county’s “lower-than-hoped-for vaccination coverage,” Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina’s state epidemiologist, said at a news conference on Wednesday. In the 2024-25 school year, about 90 percent of students in Spartanburg County had all of the required childhood immunizations, including the measles, mumps and rubella shot. That’s slightly below the national average and below the 95 percent target that experts consider necessary to stem the spread of measles.

The tragic part about this shit is that none of the people in these outbreaks will learn anything unless a bunch of kids die, and even then most of them won’t. This isn’t about smart v. stupid (although the majority of them definitely fall into the latter) it’s got cultural and religious tones in their minds them getting vaccinated is the same as giving up their guns or having an abortion.

Why do we have to keep re-learning shit?

I will leave you with this, my lone, sad, feeder in an otherwise completely (except for weeds) bare back yard:

Build it and they will come, right? This is essentially a “Coming soon to this location- trees and shade and food. For now have a snack.” Gotta start somewhere.

I’ve also decided after a couple months of marriage I rather like having a full time person around. It’s fun to do things and it’s nice to have someone remind me which places I have to wear pants and that sort of thing. Someone to gently pump the brakes on my bad ideas and I have fewer intrusive thoughts when she is around. So there’s that. I think she feels the same way.