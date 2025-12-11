On Tuesday Gin & Tonic made a very important point in the comments in regard to my statement that Ukraine is not losing.

I appreciate this sentiment, but Ukraine is losing demographically. Recent Reuters article here is not wrong. The Ukrainians who left the country when the war started are very unlikely to return, just as those who left at the end of WWII never went back, the economic migrants of the early 1990’s never went back, and the refugees from the 2014-2022 military actions are unlikely to return. I know many, many Ukrainians in Europe – they are making lives there, in many cases they have no home to return to, and the more this phase drags on, the less and less likely they are to have any incentive to go back. Then, of course, you have all the soldiers who’ve been killed, who obviously will not be procreating. In the worst-case scenario, Ukraine becomes a virtual country, a concept kept alive only by its diaspora. Ugly thoughts, but they have to be contemplated.

I am in complete agreement with his assessment. What G&T is discussing is the cost of the war on Ukrainians and for Ukraine as a state, society, and culture. And it gets to the different ways we need to consider winning and losing. We have multiple examples of winning the war on the battlefield/coming to a successful battlefield conclusion and then losing the piece. WW I or, rather, the first interstate portion of the world war that includes both World War I and II, is one example. A fully American one is the Great Rebellion now doing business as the Civil War. The Union won the war and lost the peace, which is partially how we’re in the mess we’re in. What needed to be done, the complete reduction of the Confederacy including every man, woman, and child, was not done and, as a result, the Confederates began subverting the post war peace even before the surrender documents were signed. That mistake cannot be made again in the US.

In regard to Ukraine, what this means is that the longer their defense against Putin’s and Russia’s genocidal re-invasion takes, the more damage is being done to Ukraine, Ukrainians, and Ukrainian culture and society. Unfortunately, without the stalwart defense and the slow hard work that is being done on the battlefield, even more damage will be done to Ukraine, Ukrainians, and Ukrainian culture. And it’ll be done much, much faster. Because of Putin’s objectives, the Ukrainians are fighting an existential war. The longer it takes to win, the more damage it does to them, but not holding the line would do even more.

And this get’s to the key strategic problem of the moment: the US has moved from being semi-committed to Ukrainian success under Biden and his natsec team to opposed to Ukraine, its success, and its survival under Trump and his.

The West tried peace through business w/ russia after the invasion of Georgia. Failure. Then again after the invasion of Ukraine and horrendous atrocities in Syria. The outcome: full-scale genocide of Ukrainians. Why would peace through deals lead to anything better this time? — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

Suddenly, all the rush makes sense. The Russian economy is in big trouble, and Trump needs to act quickly to save it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:04 AM

Q: You said ‘very strong terms’ with European leaders about Ukraine. Can you explain that? TRUMP: We had some little disputes about people. And we’re gonna see how it turns out. They would like us to go to a meeting over the weekend in Europe. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 10, 2025 at 3:53 PM

The dispute about people is that President Zelenskyy is still in office. Trump wants him gone because Putin wants him gone.

According to the FT, the draft of Trump’s peace plan does not require Russia to withdraw its troops from Donbas for demilitarization. This requirement applies only to Ukraine.

www.ft.com/content/ec49… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:35 AM

So Ukraine has to withdraw its own troops from its own territory, but Russia’s troops can stay? Wow, what a “fair” arrangement. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:35 AM

President Zelenskyy, however, recognizes the strategic reality he’s facing.

President Zelenskyy lates remarks for press: – The United States does not want to see us in NATO. What separate agreements does the U.S. have with Russia? We do not know. In time, all secrets are revealed‼️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

– The only possible ceasefire is if a formal agreement is signed. Erdoğan worked on energy and water-related truces, but the Russians will not agree without a signed deal – Russia has serious economic problems; they need a pause. Trump will increase pressure, and that’s exactly what they don’t want — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

– With America, we will sign agreements on the economy and reconstruction, as well as on security guarantees. These can be parallel processes. There may even be an analogue of the Marshall Plan. – Raising military salaries depends on additional budget funds that Ukraine can secure. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

– The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the peace agreement is currently set at 800,000 troops, though the figures have varied. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

– Donbas — the Russians want all of it, but we do not accept that. The Americans are searching for some kind of format. Our position in the plan is simple: justice means holding the ground where we stand now — along the contact line‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM

All of this was avoidable. Biden and his natsec team could have done what was necessary to ensure that Ukraine could not just not lose, but actually win and as quickly as possible. Instead they hemmed and hawed and equivocated. Part of Biden’s legacy as the worst and most impotent president in the history of the United States will not just be failing to do the one thing he claimed as the purpose of his presidency – preventing Trump from getting reelected – but also losing Europe. Trump would not be able to do what he’s doing today – giving Putin what he wants – if not for Biden’s and his teams’ weakness.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address to the Coalition of the Willing from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President to the Participants of the Meeting of the Coalition of the Willing Dear Keir, Emmanuel, thank you for co-hosting today’s meeting. Dear friends, leaders, I am happy that we have today’s conversation. About an hour ago, we had a conversation with the U.S. team about possible security guarantees for Ukraine. We’re working on a framework document. It must be strong enough to truly work. We believe this document should be approved by the U.S. Congress – this would mean real, solid – legally binding – security guarantees for our country. And they must actually be implemented. Of course, a working model of security guarantees is impossible – and we underlined it – impossible without Europe and all members of our Coalition of the Willing – from Canada to Japan to Australia and New Zealand – thank you all. Everyone’s contribution matters. I believe most of you already know what is needed, and how this can work. Now we need to coordinate everything so that the Americans are fully onboard in every process. Yesterday, we also talked with the American team about an economic agreement – what U.S. involvement could look like in Ukraine’s recovery and post-war development. Also yesterday, we sent the American team a revised version of the framework document we worked on. It includes 20 key points. This can be the foundation for everything. I’m waiting for feedback from America. It’s very important – and I thank Mark Rutte and every leader who keeps emphasizing this – that you personally, along with your defense ministers and military leadership, continue working together through the PURL program. This program needs to be actively filled with content and concrete actions. And thank you to everyone who is helping us keep the frontline stable, strengthen our air defense, and maintain our overall resilience – especially now, as Russian strikes on our energy infrastructure continue each day. And I urge everyone to move forward as quickly as possible on the issue of using frozen Russian assets. I’m grateful for the leadership of the EU – of Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, and everyone who is helping. This is truly necessary. And it will make a significant contribution to our security – our shared security. And one more point. We are ready to work with President Trump in any format. And if President Trump is speaking more about elections in Ukraine, I want to say this very openly – we can try to hold elections. Ukraine is not hiding from democracy. But to make elections possible, there must be a security component. And America can help with this the most. If there is a need for elections now, there must be a ceasefire – at least during the election process and during voting. This is something that must be discussed. Honestly, we think here in Ukraine that America should speak to the Russian side about this. Let’s see what’s next. So I ask you to support Ukraine in this and other important matters. Thank you again, Keir.

First Lady Zelenska took part of the opening of a kitchen factory in Kharkiv and visited a high school with an innovative mental health program today.

Georgia:

He dared the “faithful” regime to interfere with the service. Archimandrite Dorote had been shunned by the Church. We shall reclaim both our country and our Church from these Russians. #GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 6:56 AM

Day 379 of #GeorgiaProtests The illegitimate President signed into “law” the ban on pavement protests too. So the protest went to his residence to send their regards. 📷 Merab Metreveli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 1:25 PM

For all those liars out there who — from their comfortable couches — dare accuse Georgia’s daily protesters of more than a year of taking money… Most of them have lost their job and income. Natia Chikovani reached out to so many people and got a cleaning job. And she is doing it proudly 1/3 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:56 AM

because she hasn’t sold out her soul to the enemy. Moreover, she says it’s so much better than sharing time and space with silent people in the silent private sector (since 🇬🇪’s private sector at large is just waiting for the embrace of Kadyrov-style future). She sleeps with a clean conscience. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:56 AM

And will prevail and be victorious at life. As we all will. Because screw Russia, its tentacle regime in Georgia, and all their corrupt, illicit money. They can choke on it — and someday we will make that choking happen. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:56 AM

This is a very important milestone for eventual restoration of justice in Georgia. Actually, any and all crisis in Georgia stems from the June 2019 Gavrilov’s Night in terms of both timeline and consequentialism. Ever since that brutal crackdown, it’s one thing leading to another. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:27 AM

In an immediate propaganda sense, Georgian Dream just blames it on then-Minister of Internal Affairs Giorgi Gakharia, like they didn’t promote him as the Prime Minister soon after. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:27 AM

Germany:

Germany’s Friedrich Merz has urged Donald Trump not to pursue a Ukraine peace deal “above Europe’s head”, as he offered to host talks with Washington on potential territorial concessions to Russia to secure a ceasefire. w/ @chassnews.bsky.social @maxseddon.bsky.social

as.ft.com/r/5e2fa2f2-c… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 11, 2025 at 8:15 AM

From The Financial Times:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has urged Donald Trump not to pursue a Ukraine peace deal “above Europe’s head”, as he offered to host talks with Washington on potential territorial concessions to Russia to secure a ceasefire. Merz said he held a “detailed” call with the US president on Wednesday, when along with France’s Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer he stressed the importance of Europe’s involvement in talks with Russia on matters crucial to the continent’s long-term security. The call came after Kyiv sent Washington the latest draft of a peace proposal including revisions drawn up by Ukrainian and European governments, said people familiar with the matter. Merz and Macron proposed talks on the revised plan with the US and Ukraine over the weekend, including contentious territorial concessions to Moscow that Trump’s negotiating team has backed. A possible meeting in Berlin could then follow next week, he added. “This is primarily about the question of what territorial concessions Ukraine is prepared to make . . . a question only the Ukrainian president and the Ukrainian people can answer,” Merz said on Thursday. He added: “I got the firm impression from this telephone conversation with President Trump yesterday that he is ready to go down this path with us, because he knows that Europeans must also be heard here.” Trump yesterday said he had “pretty strong words” and “little disputes” with the three European leaders on the call. He added: “They would like us to go to a meeting over the weekend in Europe, and we’ll make a determination, depending on what they come back with.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been adamant that he cannot concede territory to Russia, arguing that he has no legal or moral right to do so. Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who drew up the initial US plan with a Russian official close to President Vladimir Putin, has pushed for Ukraine to concede the eastern region of the Donbas — composed of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces. That first proposal said the area would become a “demilitarised zone” officially recognised as Russian territory. The matter is fraught with political and military implications for Ukraine. Insisting on a unilateral withdrawal from the area of the Donbas that Ukraine still controls and that Russia has been unable to conquer in 11 years of war is “one of the most difficult things to do”, said Mykola Bielieskov, a senior analyst at Come Back Alive, a group that procures military equipment for the Ukrainian army. He said that most Ukrainians would be against handing over territory in almost any circumstance, particularly as it would be considered capitulation and likely to be “exploited by Russia inside Ukraine” to further destabilise the country even after a peace deal.

This isn’t happening based on Trump’s remarks yesterday and today.

There’s something else important to remember here, if somehow Ukraine agreed to the Russia’s dictated US ultimatum it wouldn’t actually end the war. The Russians will continue attacking into Ukraine. They will also continue attacking European states that are EU and NATO members. And the Ukrainians will simply fully shift to an irregular and asymmetric phase of the war. Russia doesn’t do any better with those than the US does.

NATO:

NATO Sec. Gen. Mark Rutte in Berlin: “We are Russia’s next target.. We have to shift to a wartime mindset.. Ukraine must have what it needs to defend itself..” “Russia is losing 1200 soldiers a day. If Putin is prepared to sacrifice ordinary Russians in this way, what is he prepared to do to us?” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 8:29 AM

“80% of critical components in Russian drones and missiles are made in China. China is a lifeline for Russia’s war.” “Russia could be ready to use military force against NATO within 5 years.” “Conflict is at our door.” — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 8:29 AM

“We must be prepared for the scale of war our grandparents and great-grandparents endured.” “Imagine it: a conflict reaching everyone home, every work place. Destruction, mass mobilisation, millions displaced… But if we deliver on our commitment, this is a tragedy we can prevent.” — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 8:29 AM

Europe:

Ninety church leaders from across Europe have condemned the ideology of the “Russian World,” declaring it heretical. The statement by Conference of European Churches directly addresses how the Russian Orthodox Church weaponizes theology: [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:10 PM

“The ideology of the ‘Russian World’ denies Ukraine’s national identity and its right to self-determination. It portrays the West as evil, to be resisted in a ‘metaphysical battle.’ The Russian Orthodox Church continues to provide quasi-theological and institutional support for the invasion, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:10 PM

thereby silencing dissent within its own clergy and other members and promoting so-called ‘traditional values’ to justify Russia’s actions.” It promises Russian soldiers that dying in Ukraine will wash away their sins—a doctrine Patriarch Kirill has preached since September 2022.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:10 PM

Back to Ukraine.

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi has has said that there was a failed assassination attempt on NABU and SAPO Midas case suspect Tymur Mindich in Israel.

www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/202… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:56 AM

From Ukrainska Pravda:

Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi has said that a failed assassination attempt has been made in Israel on Tymur Mindich, a suspect in the Midas case brought by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Source: Kolomoiskyi at a hearing of the Kyiv Court of Appeal considering the extension of his detention, as reported by Ukrinform Details: Kolomoiskyi mentioned the incident during the court hearing, saying the attempt took place in Israel and the perpetrators have been detained. Quote: “Do you know about Mindich? There was an attempt to assassinate him on the 28th in Israel. The criminals have been arrested.” For reference: Businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi is suspected of fraud and legalisation (laundering) of the proceeds of crime, as well as withdrawing a total of UAH 15 billion (about US$359.4 million) from PrivatBank, Ukraine’s largest bank. Background: On 10 November, Operation Midas revealed that Tymur Mindich, a businessman, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 TV production company and friend of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had been running a large-scale corruption scheme to embezzle funds in the energy sector.

It was later reported that Mindich had left Ukraine.

Sumy Oblast:

In the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy region, Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store at the very moment people were inside‼️ Two women were killed: a shop assistant and a local resident. Their bodies were pulled from the rubble. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Another shop assistant miraculously survived. Two more people were injured, one woman has been hospitalized. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Sumy region, where Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a working store, killing a saleswoman and a customer. Their crime was being Ukrainians in Ukraine. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:08 AM

Kharkiv:

Explosions in Kharkiv ‼️ before the alert — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 8:08 PM

Photographer Yan Dobronosov visited Kharkiv to capture the city’s festive spirit, hidden deep underground in metro stations — where we strive to give our citizens, and especially children, a touch of Christmas magic in the darkest of times. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 1:11 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Some Russian sources claim that An-26 military transport aircraft was just targeted at the Kacha airfield in Crimea. Reportedly there are also dead and wounded as a result of a strike. t.me/ukr_informan… [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 2:08 PM

The northern Caspian Sea:

Several drones reportedly hit the Russian Lukoil-Nizhnevolzhskneft offshore platform in the northern Caspian Sea on December 8, forcing a shutdown of its operations. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM

/2. The strike targeted the fixed LSP-1 installation at the Filanovsky field, a site used for drilling, well maintenance, and extraction of oil and associated gas. The Filanovsky field itself is one of the significant hydrocarbon deposits on the northern Caspian shelf. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM

Pokrovsk:

A Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 is firing at a tree line occupied by Russian infantry in the Pokrovsk area of Donetsk region. The footage is from the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade “Anna Kyivska”.

t.me/c/2355874512… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:08 AM

Over a million dollars has been wagered on whether Russia will capture Pokrovsk on Polymarket. There are also bets on Vovchansk. While Ukrainians are defending their country and dying, some people are trying to profit from it. I have no words. Their “high moral” principles are off the charts. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:43 AM

Several months ago someone ran a pump & dump on Polymarket regarding Pokrovsk by posting falsified maps & imagery showing that Russia had taken the entire city when they hadn’t. As soon as Polymarket paid out, the posts disappeared.

Moscow or wherever Putin is hiding today:

Putin has once again ordered his troops to continue combat operations in Ukraine “to achieve their objectives”. He noted that along the entire front line Russian forces are advancing successfully and said he hopes they will continue to do so. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:53 PM

He also stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces must be pushed out of “their territories”. He is openly saying he has no intention of stopping. There are no signs in Putin’s words or actions that he wants peace. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:53 PM

As I wrote above, even if a deal is signed, Putin is not going to stop.

Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia:

Smolensk Oblast, Russia:

It was also loud in Russia’s Smolensk region. Drones struck the Dorogobuzh thermal power plant.

According to locals, the UAVs attacked the Dorogobuzh TPP and the mineral fertilizer and nitrogen compound plant — PJSC “Dorogobuzh”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:52 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new Patron video!

@patron__dsns Підписниця надіслала мені різдвяний подарунок. Це ялинкові іграшки. Хоч мені більше подобається називати їх кульками, бо ними ж ніхто ніколи не грається! А з тим, хто хоче трішки погратись (привіт, Томе 👋) люди сваряться 😅 Я можу зараз нагавкати вам такий довжелезний, як супермаркетний чек перед святами, пост про талановитість людських рук, які саменькі ці кульки розмальовували. Але хочу вкласти обмежену кількість букв ось у це: Пані Ірино @borokha_art , ви неймовірна! Від господарів мені відомо, що ви дружина нашого воїна. І всі гроші, які приносить ваша творчість, віддаєте на потреби його підрозділу. Тож хай у вас буде багато замовлень і в цьому, і в прийдешньому році. Для мене, як для пса, незбагненно, як можна створювати щось таке гарне. Обіцяю почепити іграшки-кульки на ялинку якнайвище, щоб ними точно ніхто не грався, але бачили усі 😍 По-моєму я вже багато тут писав про це, але не можу зупинитись: так пишаюсь своїми людьми! У них шалена жага не просто до життя, а до прекрасного та гідного життя. Під час війни вони малюють, майструють, готують смачну і красиву їжу, знімають фільми, пишуть книги. Це так унікально. Тому важливо підтримувати їх у цьому 🫶 Всім такий ніжний, як рух пензлика, лизь 👅🖌️ ♬ original sound – ItsVyvica

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

A subscriber sent me a Christmas present. These are Christmas tree toys. Although I prefer to call them balls, because no one ever plays with them! And people quarrel with someone who wants to play a little (hello, Tom 👋) 😅 I can now remind you of a post as long as a supermarket check before the holidays about the talent of human hands, which painted these balls. But I want to put a limited number of letters in this: Ms. Irina @ borokha _ art, you are incredible! I know from the owners that you are the wife of our warrior. And all the money that your creativity brings, you give to the needs of his unit. So let you have many orders both this year and the coming year. For me, as a dog, it is incomprehensible how you can create something so beautiful. I promise to hang the ball toys on the Christmas tree as high as possible, so that no one plays with them, but everyone can see 😍 In my opinion, I have already written a lot about it here, but I cannot stop: I am so proud of my people! They have a mad thirst not just for life, but for a beautiful and dignified life. During the war, they draw, make crafts, cook delicious and beautiful food, shoot movies, write books. It is so unique. That is why it is important to support them in this 🫶 Everyone is as gentle as the movement of a brush, lick 👅🖌️

