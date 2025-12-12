Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Museums are not America’s attic for its racist shit.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

Be a wild strawberry.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

Innocent people do not delay justice.

  Bulgakov
  CaseyL
  CCL
  comrade scotts agenda of rage
  glc
  Jackie

    3.

      CCL

      John, in case no one else has mentioned it, a trip to the Desert Botanical gardens (near Hole in the Wall…in the same park, other side of Galvin pkway) might be a fun place to get ideas about sonoran desert plants.  And now, the holiday luminarias are lovely too.

    4.

      Jackie

      No adoptions/rescuing? Joelle chose well! ;-) Have fun! Make sure you take your allergy meds! That’s a lot of unaccustomed cat dander to expose yourself to!

    6.

      CaseyL

      Ooooh, kitties!  Kitties to the left, kitties to the right, kitties as far as the eye can see!….and don’t you dare try smuggling any out, OK?

      Have fun!  Take pictures!  Tell us all about it!

