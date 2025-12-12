I got nothing much to say other than that I am super excited for tomorrow, because for Christmas Joelle got me tickets to the Phoenix Feline Fanciers Christmas show in Mesa.
And it is supposed to be 70 and Sunny and I might hit the pool.
by John Cole| 6 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
I got nothing much to say other than that I am super excited for tomorrow, because for Christmas Joelle got me tickets to the Phoenix Feline Fanciers Christmas show in Mesa.
And it is supposed to be 70 and Sunny and I might hit the pool.
Bulgakov
What a glorious time to be alive in so many ways!
comrade scotts agenda of rage
KITTEHS!!!!!!!
CCL
John, in case no one else has mentioned it, a trip to the Desert Botanical gardens (near Hole in the Wall…in the same park, other side of Galvin pkway) might be a fun place to get ideas about sonoran desert plants. And now, the holiday luminarias are lovely too.
Jackie
No adoptions/rescuing? Joelle chose well! ;-) Have fun! Make sure you take your allergy meds! That’s a lot of unaccustomed cat dander to expose yourself to!
glc
I think my favorite NYT Pitchbot items are the occasional direct quotations from the paper.
My current feeling is that we can close things out with the above. I am somewhat in awe.
Their editorial about free speech meaning the right not to be criticized for one’s views always impressed me but it doesn’t reach the same level of purity.
CaseyL
Ooooh, kitties! Kitties to the left, kitties to the right, kitties as far as the eye can see!….and don’t you dare try smuggling any out, OK?
Have fun! Take pictures! Tell us all about it!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings