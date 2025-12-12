Of course, normal handshakes don't involve the back of your hand in any way, shape, or form, so this is an obvious lie even by Trumpian standards. What health issue does Trump have that the White House is so desperate to cover up?

“Karoline, I’ve shaken lot of hands in my lifetime. I’m sure you have too. And I can’t figure out how shaking hands can bruise the back of one’s hand. Can you demonstrate how that would happen?” “Does it happen because he’s frail or because he doesn’t know how to shake hands?” “How many per day?”

“What explains this dramatic increase in how many hands he shakes?” “Did President Biden get bruises on the back of his hands?” “Why hasn’t he considered taking a break from shaking hands so that he can let his body heal?”

"Unsurprisingly, the White House is trying to lie its way through it. The only explanation offered so far for Trump's mangled hand is a laughable one about 'frequent handshaking.' And president now says it's 'treasonous' to report on his health."





Per Public Notice, “A band-aid on a festering hand wound”:

Something’s up with Trump’s health and we should really find out what it is.

… Trump, of course, has political reasons for threatening reporters who might investigate his health. The reality of his decline undercuts his cult of personality, which still maintains he’s a tireless worker who never sleeps and would be damn near immortal if he just cut out the cheeseburgers.

This is about more than just politics though. The country was lucky to survive Trump’s first term even when he was relatively spry, and there are indications his health issues might be playing a role in his increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior.

This is about more than just politics though. The country was lucky to survive Trump’s first term even when he was relatively spry, and there are indications his health issues might be playing a role in his increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior…

It’s reasonable to wonder whether Trump’s ailing health is factor in why he’s unable to explain why he’s pardoning convicted drug traffickers while he blows up suspected drug boats, or going on nonsensical rants about make-believe things like “tariff shelves” and 25 percent economic growth. He’s admonishing Americans to get used to having fewer toys for their kids while he’s simultaneously coating the part of the White House he hasn’t destroyed for a ballroom with tacky and garish gold.

It’s odd behavior by any remotely normal standard, but perhaps more explicable if he’s experiencing cognitive issues that require regular testing — and it’s worth noting that Trump’s aforementioned Tuesday night Truth Social screed mentions he’s undergone three separate “Cognitive Examinations,” including one recently “in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.”

As is always the case with Trump — who at 78 was the oldest president ever inaugurated earlier this year — it’s dangerous to attribute to other factors what can simply be ascribed to malevolence. He’s gone to desperate lengths to conceal his health records for a decade now, and he has a history of making bad and bizarre decisions stretching back to well before he ran for office. His persistently discolored and bandaged hand is not necessarily evidence that he has a grave health condition.

Still, at a time when Trump is pushing the country toward criminal wars of aggression and global pariah status abroad while simultaneously immiserating Americans at home with senseless and self-destructive economic policies, it’s fair to wonder whether he’s of sound mind and body. There’s undeniable evidence that something is wrong. And if it wasn’t a big deal, you’d think the White House would come forward with an explanation more plausible than what they’ve offered so far.

Getty photogs are on the case, but they can only do so much. It would be nice if reporters who have regular opportunities to ask Leavitt and Trump questions developed the type of dogged curiosity about Trump’s health that they had when Biden was in office. And if the response they get is that Trump is still battered and bruised from too much handshaking, then it’s time to call BS and start digging, because there’s a big story here that’s being covered up — in this case literally.