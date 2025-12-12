On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

ema

This was my first Mexican Day parade (32:17) and, oh my! I thought the Dominican and Indian Day parades were lively, but they pale in comparison. The parade lasted about four hours and, from start to finish, it was a true spectacle. The eruption of colors, the dancing, the singing, the energy of the marchers and the crowd, all made this an unforgettable experience. I definitely recommend it.

A must see are the great traditional dancers and dances like the hat and the iguana ones. I loved them!

There were two firsts for me at this parade, and both had to do with cars. One I enjoyed, the other not so much.

It was the first time I saw lowriders in real life. What impractical but super fun cars! They all looked immaculate, adorned, and loved. And the bouncy thing was quite amusing and enjoyable to watch. (Apparently, the bouncy thing is called “hitting switches.” Thank you Claude. And you thought all that massive energy consumption by the stupid LLM data centers won’t be put to good use.)

The second car-related thing stressed me out quite a bit. There were these cars with gargantuan speakers, proudly parading down Madison Avenue. I have never seen this type of car speakers before. Is this a thing? Did you guys know about it? And why was I not informed?

Every time one of these cars passed by I 1) held my breath in a magic-based attempt to insure nothing bad happened, 2) expected the car to hit a pothole or a cable to snap and somebody to get crushed by the speaker, and 3) mentally mapped the fastest route to a trauma center (NYU Langone being just down the street was a bit of comfort).

To this day I am still puzzled. Other than being shown off at a parade and giving me agita, what is the point of those speakers and how exactly are these cars driving around in regular traffic?

Okay, enough about me and my automotive entanglements, let’s enjoy the spectacular sights and sounds of the 2025 NYC Mexican Day Parade.

Title = I Am Mexican, That Is My Flag (Google translation)

Part two of the parade 20:21 (featuring giant speaker cars)

(all the linked clips are only a few seconds)