Open Thread: Harass the GOP Retreat!

[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 9:57 AM

Politician looks for excuse for crippling losses on his watch that all but ended his political career. In other news, water is wet.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:51 AM

It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that Trump held his first rally in a very long time at the “1 Ranked Best Value Resort in the Pocono Mountains” in a community of just over 3000 people.
I guess all bigger facilities in towns with more than three stoplights were all booked up. Sad.

— TBogg+ (@tbogg.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 7:38 PM

SCHISM SCHISM SCHISM

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 12, 2025 at 2:44 PM

Was this pic generated by AI because what in the digitized fck

[image or embed]

— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha1.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:43 AM

That's a republican right there.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:33 PM

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      “Senate Democrats manipulated the American people”

      If we could do that, why aren’t we in control of the government?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      hueyplong

      Those are fun items, but I was hoping that the concept of harassing a retreat was chosen in the context of a wave of retirement announcements.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      That’s a republican right there

      I know we’re not supposed to be lookist, but I can’t help but feel happy I’m not a Republican whenever I look in the mirror.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      EarthWindFire

      “Senate Democrats manipulated the American people”

      Sounds like some little crybaby asshole is preparing to run against Mark Warner next year. Good luck with that, Glenn.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      mrmoshpotato

      People wouldn’t know food prices are going up if the fat, orange, fascist shitstain hadn’t invented the word “groceries.”

      Well done, you orange dumbass!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eric

      It shouldn’t be lost on anyone that Trump held his first rally in a very long time at the “1 Ranked Best Value Resort in the Pocono Mountains” in a community of just over 3000 people. I guess all bigger facilities in towns with more than three stoplights were all booked up. Sad.

      This is a really good point. I live about 45 minutes from this area and used to work nearby. Not only is it a small town, no one really goes here in the winter. They might go to some of the ski resorts but on a cold weeknight in December this area is dead.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: I’ve been conscious for years that I look just like the kind of guy who would post fascist conspiracy rant videos from the front seat of his car.

      That guy, though, he looks like the old-school Republicans I grew up with.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Almost Retired

      Trump always wants his appointees to have that Central Casting vibe, but where would Gruters be cast?  Maybe as the “before” in a bariatric surgery or liposuction ad?

      Yeah, body shaming should be beneath me, but he’s a Trump fanatic and his wife is a senior administrator at the thoroughly-ruined New College, so fuck ‘em.

      Bonus fun fact:  I think I saw Ken Martin downtown today.  I got all excited, which confused the normie friends I was with.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TheOtherHank

      @Geoduck: ​

      They actually found a hat that makes the Shaitgibbon look even dumber than a red MAGA cap.

      I saw the the photo of him wearing the cowboy hat a while ago, I assumed it was AI slop, becuase not even he could be so stupid as to put such a comically oversized hat on. I was wrong​

      Reply
    26. 26.

      MattF

      Youngkin needs to blame someone for the R losses, Senate Democrats are a plausible target that meets the requirement of not being Republicans. That said, the shutdown did damage Republicans, IMO, but it was mainly the feckless House ‘leadership’ that was to blame.

      Reply

