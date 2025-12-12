This… this just gave me hope
— Fearlicious (@fearlicious.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:03 PM
Mike Johnson makes Kevin McCarthy look like Nancy Pelosi
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:53 AM
===
I've staffed two impeachment trials…
I've battled a Rule 19 fight….
But never have I ever been a part of a successful House discharge petition… UNTIL TODAY.
Thank you, Congress, for passing the Protect America's Workforce Act to restore fed workers' union rights.
Senate, it's your turn.
— Lauren Miller (@laurenmiller.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:48 PM
It appears within a couple of weeks more bills will be passed via discharge petition than by the majority party which.. yeah. What this means is Johnson is speaker in name only and has lost the house.
— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 9:05 PM
===
Texas & Florida are going to be Republican bloodbaths
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:05 PM
fortunately for trump, the administration has a bag of carrots they're about to hand out, like
[taps earpiece] i'm getting word that the administration's bag is once again full of sticks
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 11, 2025 at 3:44 PM
going to be very difficult to stabilize a regime whose figurehead is becoming more unstable by the day
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 11, 2025 at 5:11 PM
