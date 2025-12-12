===

I've staffed two impeachment trials…

I've battled a Rule 19 fight….

But never have I ever been a part of a successful House discharge petition… UNTIL TODAY.

Thank you, Congress, for passing the Protect America's Workforce Act to restore fed workers' union rights.

Senate, it's your turn. [image or embed] — Lauren Miller (@laurenmiller.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:48 PM

It appears within a couple of weeks more bills will be passed via discharge petition than by the majority party which.. yeah. What this means is Johnson is speaker in name only and has lost the house. [image or embed] — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 9:05 PM



fortunately for trump, the administration has a bag of carrots they're about to hand out, like

[taps earpiece] i'm getting word that the administration's bag is once again full of sticks [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 11, 2025 at 3:44 PM



