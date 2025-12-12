Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

by | 28 Comments

This… this just gave me hope

[image or embed]

— Fearlicious (@fearlicious.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 7:03 PM

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 20

Mike Johnson makes Kevin McCarthy look like Nancy Pelosi

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 11:53 AM

===

I've staffed two impeachment trials…
I've battled a Rule 19 fight….
But never have I ever been a part of a successful House discharge petition… UNTIL TODAY.
Thank you, Congress, for passing the Protect America's Workforce Act to restore fed workers' union rights.
Senate, it's your turn.

[image or embed]

— Lauren Miller (@laurenmiller.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 4:48 PM

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 21

It appears within a couple of weeks more bills will be passed via discharge petition than by the majority party which.. yeah. What this means is Johnson is speaker in name only and has lost the house.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 9:05 PM


===

Texas & Florida are going to be Republican bloodbaths

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:05 PM

fortunately for trump, the administration has a bag of carrots they're about to hand out, like
[taps earpiece] i'm getting word that the administration's bag is once again full of sticks

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 11, 2025 at 3:44 PM


TGIFriday Morning Open Thread 22

going to be very difficult to stabilize a regime whose figurehead is becoming more unstable by the day

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) December 11, 2025 at 5:11 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    4. 4.

      Gvg

      @goodmatt: I think they have him on the wrong ones….I suspect they have been experimenting on meds and doses since the first administration and through the Biden one and now trying to correct his personality defects as if they were just health problems (and political inconveniences) instead of who and what he is. Now he is having visible health issues and they are limited by drug interaction in what they can do. Not to mention, that political appearances are probably overriding health priorities anyway. Also this time his family is not around all the time, not even Melania. I wonder if they don’t want to be close when a medical inquiry happens as will almost certainly be a result of cultivating a base of conspiracy nuts.

      Sure the staff may try to delay announcement of death, but do you realize how that will set off his base when it comes out? It’s going to be worse than the Kennedy assassination theories for decades. Keep the tabloids in business another few decades.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Crom FSM, I have never prayed to you before. I have no tongue for it. No one, not even you, will remember if we were good men or bad. Why we fought, or why we died. All that matters is that two stood against many. That’s what’s important! Valor pleases you, FSM Crom… so grant me one request. Grant me revenge! And if you do not listen, then to HELL with you!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Trivia Man

      @goodmatt: my bet is on limiting or ending any public appearances. Citing vague “security concerns” he will not be seen y in very limited small, vetted groups with no outside video allowed. Even golfing he will clear the course.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      zhena gogolia

      Why bother with politics at all? According to the overnight Ukraine thread, Biden was the worst and last president of the Republic, and it’s all over, because of him. It’s all Biden’s fault.

      I’m wondering who was the Democratic candidate in 2020 who could have ended Covid instantly, brought the economy back, withdrawn from Afghanistan without a single casualty, won the Ukraine war for Ukraine, and beaten Trump not once but twice.

      Oh, and gotten Trump in prison within the first six months. I’m waiting for suggestions of names.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      U.S. Latinos are now more worried about being asked to prove their legal status during their daily activities (43% today vs. 31% in March), and roughly 1 in 5 have changed their daily routines because of it.

      I think this demonstrates that most voters are just nakedly self-interested. Which is by no means a criticism. More a reminder to us that most people just want stuff to work well with minimal interference in their lives, and appeals to values are inherently less potent.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Raoul Paste

      That barbershop video is quite a contrast to the stupid gilded ballroom images.  And I think the big O knows it.
      It worked on me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      PaulWartenberg

      DAMMIT BUCS YOU HAD ONE JOB. /walks into the Gulf of Mexico

      Bowles is now blaming the players, which is never a good move for a coach on a hot seat.

      Also wik, Mike Johnson should resign as Speaker. He’s clearly lost control of his own caucus.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      It’s Politico, but still, the “Republicans in disarray” and “Speaker Johnson is ineffective” stories always brighten my day.

      Speaker Mike Johnson is facing another intraparty revolt — one that has nothing to do with health care, defense policy or pay for college athletes.

      Johnson wants the House to vote on a bill next week from Natural Resources Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) that would accelerate the production and delivery of domestic energy. For Republicans, it would fulfill a yearslong legislative priority — and for President Donald Trump, his dreams of achieving U.S. energy dominance.

      But some conservatives want to speed up the federal permitting process only for fossil fuels. And they’re furious that Westerman’s measure, which advanced out of committee with bipartisan support last month, would ease the path for green energy projects, too.

      And also:

      Marjorie Taylor Greene Wildly Plotting to Oust Mike Johnson on Her Way Out of Congress: Report

      Reply

