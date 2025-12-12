Joyce Vance

The opening sentence was stark: “The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances. Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.”

The Judge pointed out that the government’s sole rationale for federalizing troops at the outset, the need for extra resources to enforce federal law, is no longer supported by any evidence (if, indeed, it ever was). And he equates Trump’s use of California Guard troops in other states with “creating a national police force.”

But it’s his final point that may be the most hotly debated in the appeal to come: “Defendants take the position that, after a valid initial federalization, all subsequent re-federalizations are complete, and forever, unreviewable by the courts.”

This is a position the administration has been pushing across the board in multiple contexts; once King Trump makes a decision, the courts can’t review it. That, of course, is contrary to the longstanding history and tradition of judicial review of the other two branches of government, which has been well-established virtually since the founding.

The Judge stayed his ruling from going into effect until Monday to give the government the opportunity to appeal, which it did on Thursday. That means the ruling is on hold until the Court of Appeals weighs in.