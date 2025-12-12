Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness / Thank God for the Judges Who Still Believe In the Rule of Law

Thank God for the Judges Who Still Believe In the Rule of Law

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Joyce Vance

The opening sentence was stark: “The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances. Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.”

The Judge pointed out that the government’s sole rationale for federalizing troops at the outset, the need for extra resources to enforce federal law, is no longer supported by any evidence (if, indeed, it ever was). And he equates Trump’s use of California Guard troops in other states with “creating a national police force.”

But it’s his final point that may be the most hotly debated in the appeal to come: “Defendants take the position that, after a valid initial federalization, all subsequent re-federalizations are complete, and forever, unreviewable by the courts.”

This is a position the administration has been pushing across the board in multiple contexts; once King Trump makes a decision, the courts can’t review it. That, of course, is contrary to the longstanding history and tradition of judicial review of the other two branches of government, which has been well-established virtually since the founding.

The Judge stayed his ruling from going into effect until Monday to give the government the opportunity to appeal, which it did on Thursday. That means the ruling is on hold until the Court of Appeals weighs in.

This from Lawfare should be interesting.

On Dec. 12 at 4 pm ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes will sit down with Lawfare Senior Editors Anna Bower, Molly Roberts, and Eric Columbus and Lawfare Public Service Fellow Loren Voss to discuss the Supreme Court oral arguments in Slaughter v. Trump, Judge Paula Xinis’s order that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be released from ICE custody, and more.

All hail the judges who are standing strong.

Open thread.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      The Lawfare event starts at 4 pm.  The YouTube version of the event will be available right after the live event ends.

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      thank you for telling it like it is.

      The Judge pointed out that the government’s sole rationale for federalizing troops at the outset, the need for extra resources to enforce federal law, is no longer supported by any evidence (if, indeed, it ever was). And he equates Trump’s use of California Guard troops in other states with “creating a national police force.”

      But it’s his final point that may be the most hotly debated in the appeal to come: “Defendants take the position that, after a valid initial federalization, all subsequent re-federalizations are complete, and forever, unreviewable by the courts.”

       

      thank you for telling it like it is.

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      So has Preznit Pudding-Brain dumped his usual load of steaming incoherence in response yet?

      “Judge [insert name] is a DEMOCRAT {-appointed, -approved, -sympathizing} TRAITOR who [froth foam burble] ENEMIES something UNCONSTITUTIONAL something argle bargle…”

      Seems like nobody even bothers to report that stuff anymore.  More normalization of the indefensibly incompetent.

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I posted the judges ruling in an earlier thread, which was great. Very welcome.

      In the same comment, I posted the Trump administration’s announcement that came the very next day:

      Trump administration creates new militarized zone in California along southern US border

      The US’s southern border is poised to become more militarized following an announcement by Trump administration officials that armed forces would now oversee 760 acres of public land for a three-year period.

      The US Department of Interior said in a statement that jurisdiction over this acreage – located in California’s San Diego and Imperial counties – would be transferred to the US navy “to establish a National Defense Area to support ongoing border security operations”.

      So the troops (this time The Navy) will stay in California.  Sigh.

      ETA:  My guess is they had these orders ready to go as soon as the judge ruled because there was a very good chance the Trump administration would lose.

    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      “The Founders designed our government to be a system of checks and balances. Defendants, however, make clear that the only check they want is a blank one.”

      you know, I haven’t had a cigarette in decades, but this sure did twitch that particular nerve, just a lil’ bit…

    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah:The Crazyfication Factor is 27%
      It’s not realistic that [trump] will get lower than that.

      true, but I’d give it better than 50-50 odds that Vance can set a new floor for the CF

      Crazy + close Nazi ties + trump w/o the name recognition and weird adulation = what, about 19-20%?  15%?

    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Today is my 55th wedding anniversary. We were married in the Catholic student chapel in Ann Arbor. A Jesuit priest who taught in the econ dept performed the ceremony. Our reception was in the basement of a restaurant we liked. There were maybe 50 people there. Mr DAW and I were impossibly young.

    13. 13.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Whatever anyone may say about Trump ignoring these decisions or the Supreme Court setting them aside, these lower court decisions matter.

    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: ​

      Today is my 55th wedding anniversary. We were married in the Catholic student chapel in Ann Arbor. A Jesuit priest who taught in the econ dept performed the ceremony. Our reception was in the basement of a restaurant we liked. There were maybe 50 people there. Mr DAW and I were impossibly young.

      Congrats to you and Mr. DAW, and may you still have many happy years together!

      Which reminds me, IIRC, Suzanne said yesterday that her sixteenth wedding anniversary was today. So if I’ve got that right, congrats to Suzanne and Mr. Suzanne!

    17. 17.

      sab

      @Omnes Omnibus: Gawd I love having actually attorneys commenting here.

      Really I do. I know you only have an inordinate not an inexhaustible level of patience, but we need you and here you are.

    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      This and Indiana rejecting forever-Trumpism, and republicans joining the discharge petition, and some other things, combined; it starting to feel like the fever is finally breaking.

    21. 21.

      lowtechcyclist

      @sab: ​

      @Omnes Omnibus: Gawd I love having actually attorneys commenting here.

      Really I do. I know you only have an inordinate not an inexhaustible level of patience, but we need you and here you are.

      Seconded.

    23. 23.

      sab

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Congratulations and cheers and all that. Very well done both of you.

      I hope I have my 25th next year for my second marriage and spouse’s third (for the life of me I cannot understand why either of his previous wives didn’t want him anymore. And this is after 24 years with him.)

