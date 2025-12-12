House GOP Falling Apart, Trump Is Unwell, The Loss Of Rights For Anyone Is A Loss of Rights For Everyone (Simon Rosenberg)

Morning all. Still in Los Angeles for DNC/State Chairs’ meeting so a shorter post today. First, there is a very good feeling here among Dem party leaders. We had a good electoral year. Won in races of all kinds all across the country, many by big margins. We should end the year feeling like we all did something important and necessary, and excited and confident about what we can do together in 2026.

Wait, what? There’s a DNC State Chairs’ Meeting going on?

I know I’ve been busy with work, but I haven’t heard a thing about that? Has it been in the news?

Let’s repeat that.

There is a very good feeling here among Dem party leaders.

We had a good electoral year.

Won in races of all kinds all across the country

Won many of them by big margins.

We should end the year feeling like we all did something important and necessary.

We should end the year excited and confident about what we can do together in 2026.

Nah, let’s fight among ourselves!

I’m no pollyanna, but I sorely wish that we could do more celebrating of victories here before we have to start working our assess off again at the end of January.

The comments are much more interesting when we’re not rehashing the same grievances over and over.

There is a lot of horror right now, but there’s also so much winning that I will never get tired of.

Can we list our wins?