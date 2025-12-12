Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This About Sums It Up

House GOP Falling Apart, Trump Is Unwell, The Loss Of Rights For Anyone Is A Loss of Rights For Everyone (Simon Rosenberg)

Morning all. Still in Los Angeles for DNC/State Chairs’ meeting so a shorter post today.

First, there is a very good feeling here among Dem party leaders. We had a good electoral year. Won in races of all kinds all across the country, many by big margins. We should end the year feeling like we all did something important and necessary, and excited and confident about what we can do together in 2026.

Wait, what?  There’s a DNC State Chairs’ Meeting going on?

I know I’ve been busy with work, but I haven’t heard a thing about that?  Has it been in the news?

Let’s repeat that.

  • There is a very good feeling here among Dem party leaders.
  • We had a good electoral year.
  • Won in races of all kinds all across the country
  • Won many of them by big margins.
  • We should end the year feeling like we all did something important and necessary.
  • We should end the year excited and confident about what we can do together in 2026.

Nah, let’s fight among ourselves!

I’m no pollyanna, but I sorely wish that we could do more celebrating of victories here before we have to start working our assess off again at the end of January.

The comments are much more interesting when we’re not rehashing the same grievances over and over.

There is a lot of horror right now, but there’s also so much winning that I will never get tired of.

Can we list our wins?

  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • MargeF
  • prostratedragon
  • WaterGirl

    3. 3.

      prostratedragon

      Another bit of good news from the pushback front:

      The U.S. Senate sent President Donald Trump a bill Thursday that would protect a portion of the Wounded Knee Massacre site on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

      U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-South Dakota, sponsored the legislation in the House, where it passed in January. Sen. Mike Rounds sponsored the legislation in the Senate, where it passed Thursday, with Majority Leader John Thune as a cosponsor. Both are Republicans from South Dakota.

      Looking over the clips from yesterday at Rupar’s, I felt like the day was a high water mark for ludicrous bullshit from the 🤡 Show. Maybe more of this push building up where we can’t see it yet is the reason.

    MargeF

      MargeF

      Tom Perriello announced he will run for his old seat, VA 05. He was a wonderful one term congressman that lost his job by voting for Obamacare. We are currently “represented” by John McGuire. McGuire won by stealing the seat from Bob Good. Imagine, Good was not bad enough for the district. I think Good is thinking about trying to primary McGuire. Perriello has a serious chance to flip the district. I can’t say how much this is bringing some excitement back to central Virginia. He is local to the area, born in Charlottesville. His Dad was my kids pediatrician. This is very good news. I hope the BJ community will give him lots of support.

