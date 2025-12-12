We could worry about this story.

Just a month ago, there was grave concern among Republicans about the Senate race, where incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is running for reelection. Democrats were running two formidable candidates, and Cornyn was caught in the middle of a bruising three-way primary that Republicans were concerned would weaken the eventual nominee.

Republicans’ Senate campaign arm has actively worked behind the scenes to encourage Rep. Jasmine Crockett to jump into the Senate Democratic primary in Texas, believing she will be the easiest opponent to beat.

Or we could be encouraged by this one. h/t Jackie

Republicans clearly think they got one over on the Democratic Party by boosting Crockett. Her entry has already forced the moderate Allred out and has pushed Talarico, who was viewed as the progressive challenger to the Democratic establishment, into the “electable normie” lane. But a supposed Bible-lover like Johnson should remember Proverbs 16:18: “Pride goeth before destruction.”

People thought Zohran Mamdani was unelectable too. Granted, he is nothing like Crockett, outside of not meeting Johnson’s Christian, white and male standards. Mamdani is to her left on policy, but he also has an affable, disarming demeanor.

It’s also worth noting that most political experts thought Donald Trump couldn’t win, and that his hack insult comedy routine would fail. Turns out, though, that a lot of voters are fine with a candidate who is a loudmouth or a bully, so long as they feel that person is a fighter who is ready to shake things up. The Bulwark’s Tim Miller argued that Crockett might be more viable than conventional wisdom would suggest because voters seem to be craving heterodox candidates who offer a promise of real change, whether it’s on policy matters like Mamdani, or simply on style points as with Crockett.

(Granted, there’s a third way modeled by Mamdani — and, I’d argue, by Talarico — of making your opponents look small without being rude by displaying courage, smarts and strong convictions. But name-calling does play better on social media, where attention spans are short and people don’t have the cognitive energy to process multiple sentences, much less entire debate exchanges.)

Crockett’s candidacy will likely empower even more Democrats to believe they can do more than lie low and hope to survive long enough to pick up the pieces after Trumpism implodes. Win or lose, she will show that doing things differently is at least possible. Crockett will empower a lot of people, both political leaders and everyday citizens, to take the fight to MAGA. This isn’t just a few Democrats in Congress using curse words. A lot of people are sick of feeling hamstrung. They’re eager to lash out at the right, even if it means dispensing with previous taboos against mocking people’s bodies or identities.