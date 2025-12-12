A quick housekeeping note: Thank you all for keeping it civil in the comments last night. It is much appreciated.

As I wrote about and then we discussed in the comments over the weekend, the new National Security Strategy goes all in on the western hemisphere being the US’s sphere of influence while stating that the US would stay out of other great powers’ spheres. Of course it then steps all over this concept by going all in on supporting European ethnonationalist fascist parties and doubling down on competition with the PRC in Asia. It then muddies the latter by implying/intimating that it the US, read Trump, is willing to cut a deal with the PRC if the prices is right. Regardless of this muddled mess of something that isn’t a strategy and would actually make the US less secure if any of it was implemented, Trump and his team really want to make the Caribbean, central, and south America. Which is part of the rush to war with Venezuela and, potentially, Colombia.

This sphere of influence idea is a hallmark of Putin’s attempts to reestablish what he wrongly believes is the historical Russian hegemony, control, and dominance over eastern Europe, the Baltics, the Nordic states, and central Asia. I have no doubt that Trump has latched onto the idea from his calls with Putin. Unfortunately for Trump, while Putin expects and demands that everyone respect what he claims as Russia’s sphere of influence, he does not respect anyone else’s.

👀 Putin and Venezuela’s Maduro have spoken by phone, the Kremlin says.

t.me/tass_agency/…

“The Russian President expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and confirmed his support for [the Maduro] government’s course in defense of the country’s sovereignty.” — Mike Eckel (@mikeeckel.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:22 AM

As I wrote at the time, Putin sent a train, advise, and assist mission to Venezuela about three weeks ago. From The War Zone.

A controversial Russian general is now in Venezuela leading a rotational advisory mission, the head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) told The War Zone exclusively. Colonel General Oleg Leontievich Makarevich commands the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Equator Task Force (ETF), Lt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said. Makarevich is in charge of more than 120 troops who are training Venezuelan forces on a wide range of military functions, according to Budanov. Those activities are not in reaction to the current U.S. military buildup in the region. The War Zone cannot independently verify Budanov’s claim and we have reached out to the White House, Pentagon and U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) for confirmation. We will update this story with any pertinent details provided. Questions to Budanov were prompted in part by a story in Intelligence Onlineclaiming that an elite Russian drone unit has arrived in Venezuela to teach troops there how to use first-person view (FPV) drones. The Ukrainian intelligence chief’s comments come as the Trump administration has established a significant presence of U.S. forces in the Caribbean. While Task Force Southern Spear is ostensibly aimed at countering narcotics trafficking in the region, the effort is also focused on pressuring Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro. You can catch up with our recent coverage of the ongoing Caribbean operation here. Makarevich and his troops are likely to remain in Venezuela during any U.S. attack, Budanov suggested. “I think they will be behind the scenes and officially Russia will try to speak to the U.S. because their units are in Venezuela,” Budanov said. “It’s just a game.” The Russians are serving as “military advisors and also teachers,” Budanov explained. “In general, it’s infantry, UAV and special forces training.” Among other things, ETF is also providing Venezuela with signals intelligence, Budanov added. The deployment of Russian troops to Venezuela is a long-standing rotation that has existed for years, Budanov noted. He also said that GUR has not identified any change in Russian troop levels in Venezuela since Trump’s Caribbean push began. However, it appears that Makarevich, who has been in the South American country since the beginning of the year, has had his deployment there extended, Budanov said. Typical rotations for Russian commanders last about six months, he pointed out.

More at the link.

What we used to call the Wagner PMC has had a presence in the region since at least 2023.

Awkward!

Despite Russian claims, President Zelenskyy was in Kupyansk today where he delivered his daily address.

Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, Achieving Results on the Frontline Is Crucial so that Ukraine Can Achieve Results in Diplomacy – Address by the President I wish you good health! Today, I am in the Kupyansk sector, with our warriors who are getting the job done for Ukraine here. The Russians kept going on about Kupyansk – the reality speaks for itself. I visited our troops and congratulated them. I thank each of the units, everyone who is fighting here, everyone who is destroying the occupier. Today, achieving results on the frontline is crucial so that Ukraine can achieve results in diplomacy. This is exactly how it works: all our strong positions within the country translate into strong positions in the negotiations to end the war. Thank you to each and every warrior! I am proud of you! And I thank all of our Land Forces – today is exclusively your day. Thank you, guys! Glory to Ukraine!

He also met with and presented awards to Ukrainian Soldiers.

In Kharkiv, the President Congratulated the Warriors on Land Forces Day and Presented Them with State Awards On the Day of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with warriors in Kharkiv, presented them with state awards, handed combat flags, honorary distinction ribbons “For Courage and Bravery,” and a ribbon bearing an honorary name to unit commanders. “Time changes the nature of war; it changes weapons, but our task remains unchanged – to protect our state, to safeguard Ukraine’s independence, and to guarantee real security to our Ukrainians, to our Ukrainian children, to all our people. I am confident we will fulfil this task,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. The President noted that he had visited Ukrainian positions in Kupyansk. According to the Head of State, the Russians are spreading lies that they have captured the city and are telling the world that Ukraine is supposedly weak. “Ukraine is strong, it’s defending its positions. And the stronger our defense on the front line, the stronger our positions will be in negotiations. I have said this on numerous occasions, and I repeat it: our positions in negotiations will only be strong if our army is strong,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. The President emphasized that Ukraine must end the war with dignity, with respect for every warrior and fallen hero. Those present observed a moment of silence in memory of all defenders who gave their lives for Ukraine. The Head of State presented the Orders of the Golden Star to two Heroes of Ukraine. The highest state award was conferred on: Colonel Vasyl Matiiv. As Commander of the 132nd Airborne Assault Reconnaissance Battalion, he secured the destruction of a column of Russian vehicles and the commander of the 2nd Army of the Russian Federation. Later, as Deputy Commander of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, he planned combat operations for the liberation of Blahodatne. Since December 2023, he has commanded units of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade. In 2024, he planned and conducted several operations to destroy enemy forces and equipment near Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar. From July to November this year, under his command, several settlements in the Dnipro region were liberated. Captain Dmytro Filatov. In the summer of 2022, he staffed and led the reconnaissance of the 7th Center for Special Operations. He was an active participant in the Kharkiv autumn offensive and the liberation of Kupyansk, Vuzlove, and Lyman Pershyi. He organized the capture of a Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system. Dmytro Filatov also took part in the defense of Bakhmut, in battles for Kurdyumivka and Ivanivka, in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas, and in battles near the Serebryanskyy Forest. Since summer 2024, he has successfully commanded the 1st Separate Assault Battalion in various areas of the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also presented the “Cross of Military Merit” award to three defenders. The recipients were: Captain Vasyl Polianchych. He took part in battles in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Units under his command eliminated over 100 occupiers. He led the defense of a company strongpoint and effectively organized a system of fire engagement. Senior Lieutenant Oleksii Sulyma. He participated in battles in the Zaporizhzhia region. In October this year, he organized a breakthrough of enemy defensive lines, allowing Ukrainian forces to expand their control zone. His unit eliminated four invaders and completed the operation without losses. Soldier Andrii Tymoshytskyi. In the spring of this year, under attacks from enemy FPV drones, he repaired a breach in barbed wire on the positions and rescued a wounded brother-in-arms. He independently repelled an assault on an observation post, eliminating three occupiers. In one combat engagement, his group destroyed nine enemies and then carried a severely wounded fighter for 3 km on improvised stretchers in the dark to an evacuation point over four hours. The President also awarded warriors with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, I and II classes, and Orders “For Courage,” I–III classes. In addition, the Head of State presented combat flags to the Deputy Commander of the 120th Separate Reconnaissance Regiment and Commanders of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment, 1021st Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment, the Head of the Interservice Training Center for Missile Forces and Artillery Units, and the Commander of the 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion. The distinctions “For Courage and Bravery” were handed to the Commander of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavsky, the Deputy Commander of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and the Commanders of the 16th Separate Army Aviation Brigade “Brody” and 18th Separate Army Aviation Brigade named after Igor Sikorsky. The President presented the ribbon bearing an honorary name, “named after Symon Petliura,” to the Commander of the 152nd Separate Jaeger Brigade.

First Lady Zelenska attended the opening of the first youth space of the 12-21 network.

The Olena Zelenska Foundation Opened the First “12–21” Youth Space in Bila Tserkva The first youth space of the “12–21” network, created by the Olena Zelenska Foundation, has opened in Bila Tserkva. This is a barrier-free center designed for leisure, peer-to-peer interaction, and professional psychosocial support for adolescents and young people. “With every new project, with every conversation with families, partners and, most importantly, with the children themselves, it became increasingly clear for us: adolescents and young people require a special approach. They need services tailored to their age and real needs,” Olena Zelenska stated. The First Lady shared that, according to UNICEF, 73% of young people aged 14–34 require psychosocial assistance. Therefore, the project was created in response to the challenges of the war: stress, uncertainty, and forced displacement. The Olena Zelenska Foundation conducted in-depth interviews across different regions, confirming the experiences of young people: many have left their homes, been separated from relatives, and are facing stress and uncertainty about the future. Supporting young people has therefore become one of the Foundation’s key priorities. “Not waiting for young people to ask for help but creating places where they will want to come on their own,” the First Lady emphasized. To develop the “12–21” network of spaces, the Foundation’s team visited youth centers in Serbia, France, Israel, and Denmark. The model used in Denmark – Headspace – was chosen as a basis and adapted to the Ukrainian context, including life during wartime. Howard Buffett, an American businessman and philanthropist who supports the project, attended the opening of the space in Bila Tserkva, along with the Headspace team, which has become a partner of “12–21.” Ukrainian partners of the project also took part in the opening: the Coordination Center for Mental Health under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the “Voices of Children” Foundation. The “12–21” space in Bila Tserkva is now open to visitors. It includes areas for communication, interest-based clubs, and individual quiet rooms. Psychologists and social workers are available on site. This year, new spaces will open as well in Chernihiv and Khmelnytskyi, and in early 2026 – in Kryvyi Rih and Odesa.

Georgia:

“The City Full of Terror,” “The City Full of Corruption” — banners with these phrases were among several displayed by protesters near the site where Kakha Kaladze held a Christmas Tree Lighting event. Meanwhile, Kaladze’s slogan for 2026 is “The City Full of Kindness.” #GeorgiaProtests

Day 380 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM

The Christmas village in Tbilisi is opened amid a heavy police presence and them searching every entrant — entrants that they flocked for the occasion to begin with. There’s not even any protest announced nearby. They prudently refrained from doing it all on Rustaveli, though. 📷 Anna Komladze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:13 AM

Starting today, protesting in Georgia without notifying police 5 days in advance is illegal. The daily protest hasn’t even begun, and police have already arrested activists — including student Nene Gablaia — without giving any reason. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:30 AM

The space in front of Georgia’s Parliament is filled with protesters. Standing here risks 15 days of detention/up to a year in jail for repeat “offenses.” A new law requires notifying police 5 days in advance of a protest and effectively bans demonstrations that restrict movement—even on sidewalks. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:28 PM

Zelenskyy at the literal front line and Kobakhidze right next to Putin. Kobakhidze hasn’t even visited the occupation line in Georgia, ever. And regime mouthpieces call Zelenskyy a coward & a clown. Don’t let the Georgian scenario happen to Ukraine – the Trojan horse takeover. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 10:47 AM

A fair question. It refers to Georgian Dream PM Irakli Kobakhidze appearing alongside Vladimir Putin today at a forum in Turkmenistan. Starting today, protesting on Rustaveli Avenue without notifying police 5 days in advance or ‘restricting movement’ on a sidewalk is illegal. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:37 PM

Mikheil Zakareishvili is at it again. 😅

Starting today, Georgians must notify police five days in advance before holding a protest — or risk arrest. So Mikheil went ahead and officially “announced” 47 different protests scheduled five days from now. 🎥 Mikheil Zakareishvili [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 7:50 AM

In Georgia, we are beyond “getting angry, rushing out, and everything getting out of control.” The Russian regime upped its hostile takeover game after Ukraine 2014 and learned to do better. 1/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:31 AM

So, now it challenges us with the futility of rage without structural capacity and strategy, and the extreme difficulty of consolidating all that. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:31 AM

People who would otherwise risk a lot will likely keep risking less in nearest future, because their effort seems fragmented, unprotected, not part of a bigger puzzle. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:31 AM

Yet again, dissent won’t just stop. And that puts us back to why there will most likely continue to be a painful stalemate for some time. 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:31 AM

Reminder: targeted sanctions and regime isolation helps a lot; and the sooner civil society and independent media are strengthened, the less costly the fight will be. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 5/5. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:31 AM

In Georgia and Ukraine, Russia has alternated steps of invasion and state capture. And as ironic as it sounds, it achieved its takeover in Georgia precisely due to broad support for the European idea — the population, the elites, and the foreign partners were numb to dangers. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 3:09 PM

Georgian Dream Prime Minister posed with Putin today. And their propaganda media, POSTV, writes about Zelenskyy at the front line: “Zelenskyy with the newest iPhone” … [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 4:52 PM

Expect Trump to start complaining about President Zelenskyy’s iPhone within a couple of days.

Norway:

Russia’s not just attacking Ukraine — it’s undermining Norway’s Arctic sovereignty too. A new report outlines Moscow’s hybrid provocations in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard since 2014, including sabotage, symbolic parades, and legal pressure.

euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/11/h… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 6:08 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Russia has stepped up hybrid threat activities in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard as part of a long-running campaign to undermine Norway’s sovereignty and test Western unity, according to the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats (Hybrid CoE). Since 2014—the year when Moscow started its initial invasion of Ukraine—Russia has used a consistent strategy of grey-zone provocations, symbolic gestures, and legal ambiguity in the Arctic region to challenge Norway’s authority on Svalbard while avoiding open military conflict, the Hybrid CoE paper states. Lately, Russia has been escalating hybrid operations—sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, and agent recruitment—across Europe to weaken support for Ukraine during Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the country. European agencies report arrests of operatives, expanded use of low-level proxies, and increased pressure on military and infrastructure targets. Moscow’s long game to destabilize Svalbard The Hybrid CoE paper outlines how Moscow uses historical narratives, religious symbolism, and surprise visits to build domestic support and provoke responses from Norway. These acts are designed to create “ambiguity and strategic paralysis” and put pressure on Norway to deviate from Western sanctions, which the paper warns could threaten broader European security. The authors trace this approach back to the Second World War, arguing that Moscow has sought to assert “special rights” on the archipelago by bi-lateralizing issues and exploiting the Svalbard Treaty’s provisions. Russian actions on Svalbard include information campaigns targeting both Russian and Norwegian audiences, accusations of treaty violations by Oslo, and attempts to portray Norway as hostile to Russian interests. “Hybrid threats aim to undermine government authority and limit the room for decision making,” the report reads.

More at the link including maps.

Europe:

Russia is secretly collecting European SIM cards to plug into Shahed drones, making them more dangerous against Ukraine and Europe. The list of countries where SIM cards were acquired closely matches where “unidentified drones” appeared in Fall 2025. euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/11/r… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:38 PM

EuroMaidan Press has the details:

Russia is covertly collecting mobile SIM cards from European countries and plugging them into their Shahed drones to make these weapons deadlier, according to an investigation by the Molfar Intelligence Institute. This tech was tested in Kazakhstan before being unleashed against Ukraine. By harnessing civilian 4G networks, the Shaheds can better evade air defenses and tell the Russians where these defenses are concentrated. This helps Russia conduct its terror strikes against Ukraine’s civilians and infrastructure, to kill people and plunge the country into cold and darkness. But Russia’s designs may extend beyond Ukraine — Moscow may be preparing for drone operations against European countries. Molfar reviewed Russia’s operation to acquire European SIM cards and found that the list closely matches the countries whose airspace was violated by unknown drones in Fall 2025. “The internal documents and the SIM-card purchase records show that Russia was using cards from a wide range of countries to test its drones,” Molfar wrote. “That list of mobile operators almost exactly matches the countries where ‘unidentified’ drones were spotted.” How the SIM card trackers work In the opening days of the full-scale invasion, Russian commanders were lambasted for trying to use unsecured mobile phones on Ukrainian networks to communicate, causing some of them to blunder into traps. The Russians have come a long way since then. 4G modems are part of the Shaheds’ GPS navigational package. Adding functional SIM cards allows these drones to connect to Ukrainian (and other countries’) data networks. These trackers are able to send information back to Russia through these networks, possibly employing Telegram bots for this purpose, according to Ukrainian engineers. Russian operators are able to track the drone’s speed, altitude and location. Shaheds’ onboard cameras can take pictures of their surroundings, then beam them back to their handlers through the network. If a connection goes down, the Russians can mark off the area as a potential site of Ukrainian air defense or electronic warfare. Most Shaheds are made at the sprawling Alabuga factory complex in Russia’s Tatarstan region. According to the investigation, Alabuga staff tested these trackers, which performed “exactly as intended.”

More at the link.

It also indicates that the Trump administration seems ignorant of how interaction of Ukrainian accession with various East and South European security concerns would inevitably lead to a reframing of the EU’s Article 42/7 mutual defence clause [image or embed] — Alexander Clarkson (@aphclarkson.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 7:48 AM

On that note, I’ve long suspected that if the Russians come under pressure that forces them to back away from maximalist goals towards Ukrainian sovereignty the Putinist fallback option would be to declare a “partition” of Ukraine with the EU as a grand victory for Moscow — Alexander Clarkson (@aphclarkson.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 7:53 AM

The EU froze €210bn of Russian sovereign assets held in the bloc on Friday. The freezing paves the way for a loan to be raised against the assets to prop up Ukraine’s defence. on.ft.com/48PfDCV [image or embed] — Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) December 12, 2025 at 4:02 PM

From The Financial Times:

The EU froze indefinitely €210bn of Russian sovereign assets held in the bloc on Friday as Kyiv and its European allies sought to strengthen their hand at a critical phase in US-orchestrated peace talks. The freezing paves the way for a loan to be raised against the assets to prop up Ukraine’s defence. EU leaders still have to overcome strong objections from Belgium, where the assets are mostly held, at a summit next week. Italy has also sided with Belgium. In a statement on Friday evening, the two countries — along with Bulgaria and Malta — urged the EU to “continue exploring and discussing alternative options” to meet Ukraine’s financial needs, potentially through an EU loan facility, which they argued would present “significantly less risk”. Moscow also fired back, filing a lawsuit against Euroclear, the Brussels-based depository holding most of the assets, which may allow Russia to seize the company’s assets held inside the country. The moves came as the Trump administration has ratcheted up the pressure on Kyiv to sign a peace deal with Russia by Christmas on largely unfavourable terms first drawn up between Washington and Moscow. European leaders have closed ranks with Ukraine as it seeks to avoid being forced into what many Ukrainians and Europeans regard as capitulation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to travel to Berlin on Monday to meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders. Zelenskyy said they would discuss the security guarantees that European capitals would provide Ukraine as part of a peace settlement. Ukrainian negotiators, supported by European officials, have sought to improve the terms of the US-brokered peace proposal, grasping for points of leverage while also considering once unthinkable concessions. A revised peace proposal drawn up by Ukrainian and European officials and sent to Washington this week envisages Ukraine joining the EU as soon as 2027, an accelerated timetable that would rip up the bloc’s established accession procedure. Intensive diplomacy was under way to establish “common ground” between Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans on a new version of the deal that could then be presented to Russia, said a French official. Yuri Ushakov, foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin, said: “When we do see it, I sense that we’re not going to like a lot of it.” While the EU made its move on Russian assets, Zelenskyy made a surprise visit on Friday to the frontline city of Kupiansk, in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow claimed to have captured weeks ago. The Ukrainian army was pushing Russian forces back, Zelenskyy said, claiming its resistance there would strengthen Ukraine’s hand in talks. “This is exactly how it works: all our strong positions inside the country become strong positions in discussions about ending the war,” he said. European officials remain highly sceptical that Russia will agree to anything that falls short of their maximalist objectives, which include subjugation of Ukraine. Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is discussing with US officials the details of a possible “free economic” or “demilitarised” zone in Donetsk province, which Moscow is insisting Ukraine surrender as the price of any deal. He has ruled out handing over territory, but suggested that Ukrainian forces could pull back from the contact line in the area if Russian forces did the same and Ukraine received strong security guarantees.

More at the link.

The Guardian has more:

European Council president António Costa confirmed on Friday that EU leaders had delivered on a commitment, made in October, to “keep Russian assets immobilised until Russia ends its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates for the damage caused”. Before this step, EU sanctions underpinning the frozen assets needed to be renewed every six months – creating potential for a Kremlin-friendly government, such as Hungary, to veto the move. The decision came hours after Russia’s central bank said it was filing a lawsuit against Euroclear, the Brussels central securities depository that holds these assets. The organisation, once a little-known part of international financial plumbing that is now in the spotlight, has no say on how the frozen funds are used. The lawsuit, being filed in a Moscow court, claims Euroclear’s “illegal actions” had caused “damage” to the central bank’s ability to manage funds and securities. Euroclear declined to comment, but a spokesperson said it was “currently fighting more than 100 legal claims in Russia”.

More at the link.

One of the main drivers of what the EU is doing by freezing these assets is to remove them from Trump’s grasp, thereby preventing Witkoff, Jared, Ushakov, and Dmitriev from scarfing them up and dividing them between Trump, Putin, and themselves.

Today’s decision is an important step toward ensuring guarantees for Belgium, guarding this money from russia & paving the way for the Reparation Loan. We explained in June that the EU dragging their feet from fortifying sanctions is a time bomb.

euobserver.com/eu-and-the-w… [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:31 PM

From EU Observer:

EU commissioner for defence and space, Andrius Kubilius, has warned that Russia is already capable of producing four times more weapons than all Nato member states combined, including the United States. Now imagine how this imbalance would escalate if Russia received a financial injection of €200bn — more than its entire war budget for 2025. Unfortunately, this is no longer a theoretical concern but a very real risk that could materialise as early as of the end of July. The immobilization of nearly €200bn in Russian Central Bank (RCB) assets is currently part of the EU sanctions regime, which is reviewed every six months and requires unanimous agreement to be continued. The next review is scheduled for 31 July 2025. If even a single EU member state — like Hungary, which regularly threatens to block the extension of sanctions — follows through on its blackmail, the freeze on these assets could be lifted, allowing Russia to immediately reclaim the funds. There would be no way to reverse this decision. Money that could have helped to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction and bolster European security would instead fund more Russian tanks and missiles to kill Ukrainian children and return to Europe in the form of terrorism and sabotage. Additionally, the EU would lose a key repayment source for the $50bn [€43.1bn] Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan issued by the G7. Even if European leaders succeed in persuading Viktor Orbán to support the sanctions’ extension in July, the same threat will resurface in January. Rather than heroically fighting and claiming victory in the same battle every six months, the EU must finally take decisive action to fortify its sanctions regime and focus on broader defence and security challenges across the continent. Most importantly, EU sanctions are not merely a political gesture or an act of solidarity with Ukraine. They are legal measures designed to counter serious threats, establish reaction to violation of international law and must be treated as such. The general legal framework of the EU’s external actions is laid down in articles 3 and 21 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU). EU Council Decision 2022/335 explicitly states that Russia’s actions constitute a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and pose a threat to international security. The EU had to respond to the Russian aggression. Moreover, the EU’s legal position has already been clearly established in case law. The General Court of the EU has explicitly stated, for example, in decision on sanctions against Venezuela, that decisions in the area of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) are taken to ensure compliance with international law, the prohibition of torture, the protection of child rights, and other fundamental principles. Secondly, contrary to widespread belief — including among many European officials we meet regularly — the time limitation of EU sanctions is not a legal requirement. It is a political choice. Article 28(1) of the Treaty on European Union (TEU) allows the council to set a duration for sanctions but does not oblige it to do so. The key criterion for reviewing a sanctions decision should not be an arbitrary date, but a meaningful change in circumstances. Sanctions should remain in force until their objectives are fully achieved. Spending nights in metro stations in Kyiv to shelter from ballistic bombardments, we haven’t noticed the meaningful change in circumstances equal to Russia ceasing its aggression. Then how can there be any serious talks about potential lifting of sanctions? The council of the EU official guidelines on imposition of restrictive measures outlines two possible approaches to sanctions duration: Renewing the sanctions decision if the council of the EU determines that its objectives have not yet been achieved, and repealing the decision if the council concludes that its objectives have been met. While the second approach is explicitly presented as preferable, it has not been applied in practice, unfortunately.

More at the link.

Hungarian PM Orban accused Brussels of ending EU rule of law by abolishing unanimity on frozen Russian assets, claiming it establishes a dictatorship to continue an unwinnable Ukraine war, vowing Hungary will restore lawful order. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM

The US:

Hegseth removed the U.S. Army commander from peace talks on ending the war in Ukraine amid rumors he might be appointed to replace him, according to the Telegraph.🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 10:26 AM

The headline is a bit misleading, it is referring to Secretary of the Army Driscoll, not the Commanding General of US Army Europe.

From The Telegraph: (emphasis mine)

The head of the US army has been sidelined from peace talks to end the war in Ukraine by Pete Hegseth. Dan Driscoll, seen as the rising star of the Pentagon, was “reeled in” by the increasingly paranoid defence secretary, sources told The Telegraph. Mr Driscoll, a former soldier, was cut out of negotiations by Mr Hegseth after he was seen to overstep his brief, it is understood. On Thursday, diplomatic sources thought the defence secretary would attend talks in his place, although that is no longer the case, it is understood. “He was seen to be exerting himself a bit too much, and he had his hand slapped,” a person close to the fallout said. While the Pentagon under Mr Hegseth’s direction has descended into a bed of paranoia, chaos and controversy, Mr Driscoll had – until now – largely managed to steer clear of the mudslinging. Already a close friend of JD Vance, the vice-president, his stock had been quickly rising within the Trump administration, and he was becoming increasingly favoured by the Europeans for his experience and level-headedness. This led him to take on high-profile roles during the peace talks. In November, he was charged with presenting Volodymyr Zelensky the 28-point plan that Donald Trump hopes will lead to peace between Russia and Ukraine. With it, he became the most senior member of the Trump administration to have visited Ukraine, a sign of his growing status. During that trip last month, Mr Driscoll was tasked with securing the buy-in for a US-backed peace plan from Mr Zelensky. However, the meeting was unsuccessful and reportedly became heated as the Ukrainian president refused the plan, which counted on Ukraine agreeing to cede territory to Russia. European ambassadors involved in the talks described Mr Driscoll as an official who showed little interest in compromising to help the Ukrainian side. It is no surprise that Mr Driscoll’s negotiating style has caught the president’s eye, with Mr Trump priding himself on his tough dealmaker persona. “We are not negotiating details,” he reportedly said during one of his huddles in Kyiv. The army secretary is seen as part of an anti-interventionist Maga group of delegates led by Mr Vance, who triggered the infamous row between Mr Zelensky and Mr Trump in the Oval Office in February. A second establishment group, led by Marco Rubio, the US president’s national security adviser and secretary of state, has played a more prominent role in the talks. That group is set to be at a meeting in Paris between the US, European and Ukrainian officials on Saturday. Mr Trump has been invited to the talks, but said he had not yet made up his mind on whether he would attend. However, it is the business group, marshalled by Steve Witkoff, Mr Trump’s top envoy, and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and an informal adviser, who are leading the charge when it comes to peace talks. One source familiar with the discussions said it was “funny” that the tone of negotiations would often change depending on which of the groups is in the driving seat. Last month, The Telegraph revealed that Mr Driscoll was seen as a favourite to replace Mr Hegseth as Pentagon chief should the position become available. A former senior White House official described the army chief as the “workhorse” who is “exactly” what Mr Trump is looking for.

More at the link.

Driscoll is Vance’s trusted agent and catspaw in the building/the Pentagon. If Hegseth is turfed out, Vance is angling to have Driscoll replace him. Should Trump die in office, Vance will definitely replace Hegseth with Driscoll as he moves to replace all of the sycophants, TV personalities, and other weirdos Trump has appointed with his own people/whomever Thiel tells him to appoint.

And there goes another Trump talking point:

Kremlin spokesman Peskov rejected ceasefire idea for holding a referendum in Ukraine, calling it another deception, insisting only peace is needed. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 10:42 AM

Not that he’ll stop complaining about Zelenskyy.

As I was saying.

Trump said the US would help with a security agreement for Ukraine, calling it a necessary factor for reaching a deal. The president claimed everyone except Zelenskyy supports the peace plan, stating he thought the US was very close to deals with both Russia and Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:57 AM

Trump confirmed US attendance at Saturday’s meeting in Europe if there are good chances for a deal, warning the conflict could escalate to World War Three if not resolved, and discussed denuclearization with China and Russia. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:57 AM

Back to Ukraine.

In these hard days, President Zelensky is holding the line where it matters most — defending Ukraine from utmost pressure disguised as “peace.” Durable peace in Europe won’t come from appeasing the aggressor. The free world should support him. Forcing a democracy to surrender will fuel more wars. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 5:11 AM

I’m putting this here because it’s published in The Kyiv Independent.

“If only Putin and his clique answer for all the wrongs, while 140 m Russians are absolved of responsibility, how will they learn that apathy enables injustice?” @ChakhoyanAndrew on why Russia’s “opposition” must confront Russia’s imperialist reality. kyivindependent.com/opinion-the-… [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:25 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

“What’s the point of a world without Russia in it?” asked a well-known politician, now a wanted war criminal, back in 2018. A less prominent Russian figure echoed this sentiment in 2024, though less threateningly, when he remarked, “The disintegration of Russia would be a catastrophe, not only for our country and people but a tragedy for the world.” The first quote belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the second to one of his biggest critics, dissident Illya Yashin. Despite their many disagreements, both appear oblivious to the root cause of Moscow’s aggression — an empire built on violence and deceit, masquerading as a nation. Neither is willing to confront this foundational lie that anchors their country’s politics, culture, and self-conception. Age-old Russian colonialism — manifested this century in wars against Ichkeria, Georgia, and Ukraine — endures not through any single leader or regime but through a mindset ingrained in the collective psyche. Rooted in centuries of conquest, Moscow reframes aggression as defense, shielding Russian society from confronting its role in sustaining the empire and its violence. Yashin attributed his fears of Russia’s collapse to the issue of “loose nukes” — a concern well-known to American policymakers. This echoes the famous Chicken Kyiv speech, where U.S. President George H.W. Bush urged Ukrainians to remain in the Soviet Union. While the U.S. was preoccupied with worries about what could go wrong if the Soviet Union ceased to exist, Ukrainians saw this as betrayal. Did Washington truly fail to grasp Russia’s brutal imperial history? Was the Holodomor — a famine engineered by Moscow to kill millions of Ukrainians and crush their national movement — not enough evidence of this? The new icon of the Russian opposition, Yulia Navalnaya, who took up her late husband’s mantle, offered starkly different arguments: “There are those who advocate for the urgent ‘decolonization’ of Russia, arguing to split our vast country into smaller, safer states. However, these ‘de-colonizers’ can’t explain why people with shared backgrounds and cultures should be artificially divided.” To grasp how absurd, yet offensive, this statement is, one only needs to recall Putin’s rationale for the criminal war Moscow is waging on Ukraine. The “brotherly people” rhetoric has been used by Russia’s tyrannical rulers for centuries. How did people in Tatarstan, Dagestan, or the Sakha Republic come to “share backgrounds” with Muscovites? Because they were all colonized. Unlike other empires, Moscow’s didn’t rely on racial exclusion. “Instead, it was based on the no-less violent ‘idea of sameness,’ meaning the colonized were forced to surrender their identity and adopt the norms of the colonizer,” explained Ukrainian philosopher Volodymyr Yermolenko. Another prominent member of the Russian opposition, Vladimir Kara-Murza, gave an interview to The Guardian and chose to highlight one quote in his recent tweet: “It’s not just the Russian people, in his view, who need to take collective responsibility, but Western leaders too, who ‘for all these years were buying gas from Putin, inviting him to international summits, rolling out red carpets.’” He is undeniably a brave person, and I am convinced that his intentions are genuine. Yet, even the most enlightened thinkers among the self-professed Russian opposition cannot help but try to find someone else to blame for the war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine, absolving them of responsibility or at least spreading it thin. By portraying the Russian people as passive victims of Putin’s regime, opposition figures are paradoxically validating Putinism — the latest reincarnation of a Moscow-centric colonial system of subjugation masked as nationalism.Rather than owning up to collective responsibility, the opposition continues to separate the Russian populace from the actions of their state, effectively reinforcing a culture of denial and complicity rather than challenging it. Kara-Murza’s common appeal to Western leaders can be summarized as: don’t punish the people. Who could argue against it? But the deeper meaning and symbolism matter. If Putin and his clique are to answer for all the wrongs while the 140 million Russians are absolved of their responsibility, how will they learn that apathy enables injustice? And when will they confront Russia’s bloodstained history, let alone atone for it? While many in the West would like to believe that the Russian people are merely victims of state propaganda, the reality is more complicated. Jade McGlynn, in her book “Russia’s War,” argues that “Russia’s war on Ukraine is popular with large numbers of Russians and acceptable to an even larger number.” This complicity cannot be explained solely by fear of the regime. “Putin doesn’t shape Russian views on foreign policy or Ukraine so much as he articulates them,” she explained. McGlynn points out that many Russians accept Moscow’s narrative because the alternative — admitting they are complicit in a genocidal war — would be too painful. This mass delusion, coupled with the dehumanization of Ukrainians, sets off a vicious cycle permitting widespread support for or ambivalence toward atrocities.

More at the link.

Pokrovsk:

Russian forces attempted a flanking maneuver near Pokrovsk with dozens of vehicles, trying to strike Ukrainian positions from the rear. Ukraine’s 425th Skelya Regiment detected the convoy in time. Coordinated actions afterwards successfully dismantled the column and halted the assault. [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) December 11, 2025 at 12:53 PM

💥 The Russian Freedom Legion reported the destruction of the UAV control point of the 7th company of the 35th motorized rifle brigade of the occupation army. A group of legionnaires managed to penetrate the enemy’s rear and launch a fire attack near Pokrovsk. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 8:52 AM

Propagandist Solovyov showed up with his rag in nearly occupied Pokrovsk, with DeepState map showing nearly the entire city under Russian control or in gray zone. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:34 AM

Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Russia just crossed the river that was supposed to protect Huliaipole — in two places. The town anchors Ukraine’s entire southeastern defense line. Ukraine’s 102nd Territorial Brigade is holding on outnumbered 5-to-1, with the elite 225th Assault Regiment rushing in to stop a collapse. [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM

“I do not rule out that Russian assault groups have already reached the hospital,” observer Thorkill wrote after tracking soldiers’ social media. If Huliaipole falls, the road toward Zaporizhzhia opens up.

euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/12/h… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:08 AM

EuroMaidan Press has the details:

Outnumbered Ukrainian territorials are falling back in Huliaipole as a Russian division advances

Huliaipole anchors Ukrainian defenses in the southeast, but possibly not for long

Russian infantry are contesting outlying districts and crossing the river in the middle of the town Russian troops are marching into Huliaipole as the Russians press their manpower advantage, trading thousands of lives for slow but steady gains across eastern and southeastern Ukraine. Without an influx of fresh troops, Ukrainian forces may continue to fall back, eventually exposing major cities in the east (Kramatorsk and Sloviansk) and south (Zaporizhzhia) to Russian bombardment and, in the worst-case scenario, ground assault. Russian 127th Division exploits gaps in Ukrainian lines Huliaipole anchors Ukrainian defenses in eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The town was secure until a powerful Russian force led by the 127th Motor Rifle Division exploited gaps in Ukrainian defenses and advanced swiftly across the open terrain and advanced all the way to Huliaipole’s outskirts earlier this month. The battered, demoralized Ukrainian 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade garrisons the town with the help of the elite 225th Assault Regiment, which hurried toward the town last month in part to prevent the out-gunned, out-numbered 102nd Territorial Brigade from total collapse. There were event reports the 225th Assault Regiment opened fire to prevent the territorials from retreating. The Ukrainian defense consolidated in Huliaipole itself. But infantry-starved Ukrainian units are no longer capable of reliably defending urban settlements from infantry-rich Russian regiments with a five-to-one manpower advantage. Key facts: Russian force: 127th Motor Rifle Division

Ukrainian defenders: 102nd Territorial Brigade, 225th Assault Regiment

Manpower ratio: Approximately 5:1 Russian advantage

Geographic anchor: Haichur River divides town north-to-south

Strategic risk: Roads through Ostapivske could be cut Urban defense falters Ukrainian forces deploy drones to compensate for infantry shortages, but built-up areas with their abandoned buildings and deep basements protect the attackers from the drones. Once a few Russians are lodged inside a town or city, more Russians are bound to follow. Ukrainian infantry assaults could dislodge them, if the infantry were available. Drone attacks can’t dislodge them. Yes, the Russians’ slow-but-steady urban assault tactics are costly: the Russians lose several times as many troops as the Ukrainians do. But they work for a military that’s still mobilizing more people every month than it’s burying. Russians cross Haichur River in two places Thus, the Russians forced their way into Huliaipole’s easternmost districts in recent days. The Haichur River, threading north-to-south through the town, is the main thing preventing a faster Russian advance into Huliapole, but even it isn’t a foolproof defense. According to observer Thorkill, who monitors soldiers’ social media accounts in order to map Russian and Ukrainian moves in Ukraine, Russian assault groups have managed to cross the river in two separate places since last week. The Russians then began attacking toward the city hospital complex on the river’s western bank. “I do not rule out that Russian assault groups have already reached it,” Thorkill wrote on Thursday. Supply shortages and command dysfunction plague defense The 102nd Territorial Brigade isn’t equipped for this fight. “I have to say that the information I gather from Facebook profiles of people associated with the 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade sometimes sounds so unbelievable that I myself do not doubt it,” Thorkill wrote. The territorials’ claims are too scandalous to be fiction. Thorkill reported reading about “very large supply shortages for the fighting units there, mass falsification of reports sent higher up, complete lack of trust between units and their neighbors resulting in the folding of flanks or even adopting all-round defenses, and about alcoholic commanders who remain in battalion headquarters under the influence of alcohol.” The garrison in Huliaipole recently got a new commander, Col. Yaroslav Sidorov, but Sidorov reportedly exercises little direct control over the town’s defense. According to Thorkill, Sidorov is frequently overruled by the wider Operational Task Force South and its own commander, Maj. Gen. Mykhailo Sydorenko. Risk of encirclement looms The situation in Huliaipole is rapidly deteriorating for the Ukrainians. “The ability of Russian forces to cross the Haichur River will be a decisive factor in transforming their tactical success into an operational one,” the Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies warned. According to CDS, there’s even some risk that Ukrainian troops in and around the town could find themselves partially cut off by Russian forces advancing toward Ostapivske, 25 km north of Huliaipole. The large concentration of Ukrainian troops in and around Pokrovske in neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast counts on roads passing through and near Ostapivske to quickly reach Huliaipole.

There are maps and images at the link.

The Caspian Sea:

SBU Drones Strike Caspian Sea Oil Platforms Again Long-range drones have successfully attacked the Filanovsky oil platform for the second time in a week. Another platform, the Korchagin, was also hit. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:14 PM

Preliminary reports indicate that the drones damaged critical equipment on both ice-resistant platforms, forcing production processes to be suspended. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:14 PM

Kostiantynivka:

The Predator Patrol Police shared grim images of Konstantynivka almost wiped out by Russia, just 20 kilometers from Kramatorsk. Go ahead, zoom in. See what Russians are doing to Ukraine. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:53 AM

Odesa:

The Cenk Roro vessel attacked by Russia was en route from Turkey’s Karasu port to Romania. The ship is owned by the Turkish ferry company Cenk Shipping RoRo, which transports trucks and trailers. Photos circulating online suggest the vessel was loaded with lorries at the time. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:49 AM

The Cenk Roro vessel attacked by Russia was en route from Turkey’s Karasu port to Romania. The ship is owned by the Turkish ferry company Cenk Shipping RoRo, which transports trucks and trailers. Photos circulating online suggest the vessel was loaded with lorries at the time. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:49 AM

In Odesa, Russia struck a Turkish vessel, which is now burning. Just a few hours earlier, Putin had met with Erdoğan. This is how handshakes with Russia always go. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 10:23 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

According to DeepState data, as a result of a successful operation by Ukraine’s Defense Forces, enemy units have been blocked in Kupiansk and the entire north-western outskirts of the city have been cleared. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 5:11 AM

/2. The operation remains ongoing. Ukrainian forces established a blocking line, cut off the enemy garrison from its main forces, rapidly secured Radkivka and Kindrashivka, brought Holubivka under fire control, and cleared Myrne and the north-western areas of Kupiansk. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 5:11 AM

Russian occupied Crimea is experiencing higher than usual poltergeist activity:

🔥 An-26 transport aircraft and two radars – “Prymary” of GUR in Crimea burned down another expensive target of Muscovites GUR also successfully hit two expensive radar systems – the 55Zh6M “Nebo-M” radar and the 64N6E radar. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 7:34 AM

Sumy:

Russia struck a sports complex in Sumy with drones while children were training, regional administration reports. The children and their coaches were quickly evacuated. Preliminary reports say everyone is alive and unharmed. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 7:19 AM

Novoplatonivka, Kharkiv Oblast:

On Dec 10, russians killed a man riding a motorcycle near Novoplatonivka. A second FPV drone hovered above his body, ready to target the rescuers. And yet Witkoff is obsessed w/ gifting Ukrainian land and people to these bloodthirsty monsters. Source: 77th separate Naddriprianska airmobile brigade [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:43 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

Fire engulfed Orsk Mechanical Plant producing over 50% of Russia’s artillery shells and MLRS components, ASTRA reports after geolocating footage of the Rostec-owned facility burning. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 5:56 AM

Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia:

Tver Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

[summary] Ukrainian soldiers near Kharkiv found five puppies in danger. They heard barking and found them entangled in anti-drone nets. They evacuated them with a ground drone. The dogs received food and warmth, and the next day, volunteers picked them up to find permanent homes.

[source: nv.ua ] [image or embed] — Kevin (@kevinlikesmaps.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:56 PM

