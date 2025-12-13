For those of you who think Maxwell is mad, you gotta realize, I know what my man likes:

Joelle and Steve are the only normal ones in this house, Maxwell, Thurston, and I all need our thunderjackets.

I also forget to tell you that Joelle took me to lunch as part of the Christmas gift of the cat show (we are having our christmas now because her knee replacement surgery on Tuesday is really going to limit our options for some time (and in her case, ability to have much fun at all for a couple weeks), so she took me to this local place called Chilaquiles.

Even though it was the middle of the afternoon, I was feeling brunchish, so I ordered the Hatch Chile Skillet, which had thick hunks of pork stewed to perfection in a hatch chile brine, large chunks of potato, chilis, a thick guacamole and light crema, with two perfectly over easy eggs on top. It was absolutely fantastic and all I could think was thats something like this would make a billion dollars in Pittsburgh because it has all the meaty potatoey eggy fullness of a traditional bowl without all the traditional anise/fennel you get in italian sausage. Yinzers would kill for this kind of thing- you could sell out your food truck with 2-3 items and coffee and I am not kidding.

Today was just a really good day and I spend so much time complaining about how crabby and moody I am so I thought I would sprinkle my special brand of cheer on you all twice.