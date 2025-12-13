Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

We still have time to mess this up!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

We will not go quietly into the night; we will not vanish without a fight.

This fight is for everything.

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

I really should read my own blog.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

We will not go back.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Another Open Thread

Another Open Thread

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

For those of you who think Maxwell is mad, you gotta realize, I know what my man likes:

Another Open Thread

Joelle and Steve are the only normal ones in this house, Maxwell, Thurston, and I all need our thunderjackets.

I also forget to tell you that Joelle took me to lunch as part of the Christmas gift of the cat show (we are having our christmas now because her knee replacement surgery on Tuesday is really going to limit our options for some time (and in her case, ability to have much fun at all for a couple weeks), so she took me to this local place called Chilaquiles.

Even though it was the middle of the afternoon, I was feeling brunchish, so I ordered the Hatch Chile Skillet, which had thick hunks of pork stewed to perfection in a hatch chile brine, large chunks of potato, chilis, a thick guacamole and light crema, with two perfectly over easy eggs on top. It was absolutely fantastic and all I could think was thats something like this would make a billion dollars in Pittsburgh because it has all the meaty potatoey eggy fullness of a traditional bowl without all the traditional anise/fennel you get in italian sausage. Yinzers would kill for this kind of thing- you could sell out your food truck with 2-3 items and coffee and I am not kidding.

Today was just a really good day and I spend so much time complaining about how crabby and moody I am so I thought I would sprinkle my special brand of cheer on you all twice.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • eclare
  • Jackie
  • Kristine
  • mrmoshpotato
  • piratedan
  • SpaceUnit
  • SuzieC

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      CaseyL

      Very happy to hear you had a good day and felt cheerful. Might want to make a note of it :D

      Maxwell looks adorable in his… ruff? Elizabethan collar? cravat? If he likes to wear it, more power to him. I’ve known dogs to who loved to “dress up,” and I have seen photos of kitties who seem pleased to be wearing clothes, but have never known one in person.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      there’s just something about pork and New Mexico green chiles isn’t there?  When we do our white chicken chili, we end up tossing in a can of the Las Palmas green enchilada sauce mix and some of the 505 Hatch green chili with a bunch of celery  and white onion and let it simmer for a few hours (plus some cumin and chicken broth to give it some juice and the aroma is just one of those things that seems like home. I like Great Northerns as my white bean of choice but hey, whatever trips your trigger …

      Glad that you have that vulcan mind meld with your critters John, it’s one of those “brings me peace and relevance in my world things”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SuzieC

      Yum!  Love your kitties and your brunch sounds delicious.  I made myself feel good by donating $50 each to Sherrod Brown and Jasmine Crockett. Also watching rerun of Holiday Baking Championship.  The bakers are making plaid cakes, which I never knew existed until this show.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kristine

      That skillet sounds amazing.
      So does the white chicken chili. I took notes.

      According to the WGN app, it’s currently 1 degree here in my little corner of Illinois. Wind chill -17. We’re under a Cold weather advisory through noon tomorrow because wind chill. We’ve had a lot of winter packed into the last couple of weeks and it isn’t even officially Winter yet.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.