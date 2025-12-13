Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Authors In Our Midst – Jennifer Schiff – An Obsession With Murder

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, send me an email message.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please don’t hesitate to  get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Let’s give a warm welcome back to Jennifer Schiff, who has a new book to tell us about.

Hi again, fellow Balloon-Juice readers!

I’m excited to announce the release of my new novel, An Obsession with Murder, the first book in a new mystery series set in New England.

THE PLOT: The main character/amateur sleuth is Persephone “Percy” Rollins, a mystery-loving, recently widowed librarian with OCD and a 20-year-old daughter. (Think Monk or The Maid meets Gilmore Girls.) Percy’s been getting grief counseling and help for her OCD from Dr. Rob, a local therapist she has come to rely on.

So when Dr. Rob is found shot dead in his office just before her weekly therapy session, Percy takes it upon herself to solve his murder—with the help of her two best friends, Bonnie, a feisty fellow librarian, and Carlo, the opera-loving owner of the local framing store/art gallery. As she searches for answers, Percy encounters several possible suspects, including the handsome widowed author of bestselling thrillers.

Can a librarian obsessed with murder solve the case before the police do? Read the book to find out!

(click to read the back cover)

Authors In Our Midst – Jennifer Schiff – An Obsession With Murder 1

As with all of my books, you can find An Obsession with Murder on Amazon (paperback, Kindle, and Kindle Unlimited), Barnes & Noble, and your favorite online bookstore, as well in select bricks-and-mortar shops. NOTE: Any bookstore or library can order my books (via the Ingram Company). So if you want your bookstore or library to carry Obsession or any other book, just ask them.

Authors In Our Midst – Jennifer Schiff – An Obsession With Murder 2

And if you enjoy the book, please tell your friends about it and consider leaving a review or a rating. Thanks!

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      Kristine

      It does sound good. And from all I’ve seen, “cozy” is a good place to be.

      I like your covers—do you have a cover designer or do you do them yourself?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      J.

      @Kristine: Re my covers, I have used cover designers — who do not use AI (or claim that they don’t) — for all of my books. I feel the covers look more professional that way, and I am happy to support fellow creatives.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Almost Retired

      This looks great!  You had me at “Monk.”  A fascinating angle on crime solving.  Not going to order through Amazon but through the greatest bookstore in the world (opinions may vary), my local fave The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      J.

      @SiubhanDuinne: Thank you! I enjoyed writing this book. And not just because I really related to Percy, the main character. (Like her, I struggle with OCD.) I hope you enjoy it too. (It’s a fun, fast read.)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kalakal

      Congratulations. I look forward to reading this. And I’ll definitely put in a purchase request at the library if we haven’t already got it on order

      Reply
    11. 11.

      J.

      @Tom Levenson: Thanks! My husband and I are both New Yorkers who lived in CT for over 20 years before moving to Sanibel Island to escape the cold. But the hurricane there did us in, and we are happy to be back in New England. Though I miss seeing the sun on a daily basis.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      J.

      @Almost Retired: Totally understand about Amazon. Though their royalty rate is much higher than anyone else’s. (That is, I make way more money from Amazon sales than sales from other online and traditional bookstores.) FYI you will need to have your bookstore special order the book as they are unlikely to carry it. (Most bookstores don’t carry books by indie authors unless you ask them to.)

      Reply

