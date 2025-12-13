For the record (it’s usually abbreviated), the full quote was an attack on the male proprietor of a media empire: “What the proprietorship of these papers is aiming at is power, and power without responsibility—the prerogative of the harlot throughout the ages.” From within my very limited (BlueSky) social media bubble, it’s been interesting to watch the reactions swing between, as Garry Trudea once put it, media people ‘sniffing each others’ lanyards’ and the dismissive ‘two Italians yelling at each other in public’.

Scott Lemiuex, at LGM, on “A major Beltway scandal”:

While I’m very happy to see that Simon and Schuster take a massive bath on Olivia Nuzzi’s hilariously reviewed cross between Shattered Glass and Rite Aid brand Joan Didion, I continue to respectfully disagree with my colleague on the question of whether the scandal Nuzzi apparently barely mentions in her book is worthy of attention going forward. This is almost certainly the biggest scandal in the modern history of American journalism. Judy Miller was bad, but she was merely the most prominent example of reporters uncritically passing along administration propaganda, which was more the rule than the exception in the lead up to the Iraq War. Stephen Glass and Jayson Blair also committed career-ending offenses, but the stories they manufactured were in themselves trivial and had no impact on American politics. What Nuzzi did was much worse, implicates a lot of people and was not in fact even career ending! Lizza’s latest is free, which is good because it makes the magnitude of the scandal clear… It’s remarkable that Nuzzi (according to multiple reviewers) seems to think even now that her having an affair with a subject she was covering and whose political goals she was working to advance without disclosure in subsequent profiles and who she was running ratfucking operations on behalf of represents merely “private” misconduct, like she had an affair with some random person she met on a dating app. It’s even more remarkable that she thought it was plausible that it would remain private. And her belief that Kennedy would just fade away would be the most remarkable and damning thing if she probably wasn’t lying about that… It’s true as far as it goes that it’s unfair that Nuzzi has (belatedly and after a fawning NYT profile literally written by Carl Bernstein and Nora Ephron’s son and a windfall profit for a book with no audience she literally dictated into an iPhone) suffered consequences and Kennedy has not, but this makes the behavior of Nuzzi and her enablers even more damning! There is not in fact any viable way of getting rid of a cabinet secretary who has the support of the president once they’ve been confirmed, which makes doing anything possible to stop it from happening ex ante all the more important… There needs to be much more intense and clear-eyed scrutiny of RFK Jr’s HHS tenure, but how he got into that position in the first place is also an important story, and it was one the Beltway media just wanted to go away for obvious reasons. Nuzzi wasn’t some random person with a substack — she was a huge star in that world, not least because while the reasons for her nihilist embrace of Trumpism were unusual the embrace itself was not.

Dave Carp has a lengthy fisking on BlueSky, which is probably more fun than reading the book. Extracts:

Okay first of all.

You have to pull off a *very particular* kind of style to write a 303-page book with zero chapters.

And the unintentional subtext of this book is quite clearly, “Olivia, you are not pulling that off.” [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:04 AM

There’s a sentence on page 2 that is longer than Bluesky’s character limit.

And the sole knowledge that sentence conveys is “Olivia was born on January 6th.” [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:15 AM

…

“I do not wish to be understood, which no one seems to understand.”

This is what’s missing from the book. It is a 300-page meandering navel-gaze. A Joan Didion impression from someone with nothing to say, vaguely offended that readers would *expect* her to have something to say. [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:08 AM

The one bit of sympathy I feel so far is that it seems like she surrounded herself with (shallow, empty) people who told her “you are the Joan Didion of your generation” and she believed them. — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:10 AM

…

Nuzzi is the type of journalist who treats politics as offering entertaining characters, and zero stakes or substance.

She has had a remarkably successful career within that particular genre.

Her self-immolation, along with this vacuous memoir, illustrates the genre’s limits. — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 10:56 AM

Like, really, read this passage.

This is so many words, all gesturing toward Donald Trump, saying nothing at all.

If you enjoy substance-free politics, then it’s probably quite evocative. (So. Much. Imagery!)

But it’s 2025. We don’t get the luxury of pretending politics is substance-free. [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:03 AM

…

And (2) this is precisely Chris Cillizza’s genre of political writing. (“Oh, the performance!”)

Cillizza somehow has a mass audience, even though I have never once encountered a person who reads him.

Think of Nuzzi as a younger, self-consciously blonder Cillizza. — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 11:57 AM

…

Look, let's be blunt about it: what literally every reader of this book wants to know is "hey, so… you blew up your entire life for THIS GUY. What, uhm, what's the deal with that? HIM???"

We're 100 pages in and Nuzzi is extremely not talking about it at all.

bsky.app/profile/razz… [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 7:19 PM

…

The whole “aw shucks we’re so polarized and post-truth, who can tell what to believe now” schtick also hits different when the guy you torched your career for is the antivaxxer who burned down the NIH.

“There exists no agreed-upon neutral arbiter of facts.” …Gee, Olivia, who might we blame? [image or embed] — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 8, 2025 at 9:01 PM

…

Also, just in general, OLIVIA YOU ARE A POLITICAL GOSSIP COLUMNIST WHO IS FRIENDS WITH ALL THE OTHER POLITICAL GOSIP COLUMNISTS.

Why would you ever think that RFK Jr’s affair with you wouldn’t be treated as news?

Sorry, no, don’t tell me. Tell a therapist instead. — Dave Karpf (@davekarpf.bsky.social) December 9, 2025 at 5:26 PM

…

My personal suspicion (for what it’s worth) is that Nuzzi probably didn’t sleep with Anthony Weiner, Dr. Oz, Rudy Giuliani, or Donald Trump. (Especially not Trump, because I’m pretty sure Melania gave the Secret Service some very specific instructions about that.) But they all clearly wanted her to sleep with them, and she used their impulses to get the stories she became famous for writing. (Don’t know how much her much-circulated ‘Biden senile’ story was based on being irked that Biden didn’t respond to her usual performance, but all the reporting around this book certainly make the rumor more plausible.) It would be nice for all of us, not least Olivia Nuzzi, if she took her massive book advance and disappeared for a few years… but that’s not gonna happen, is it?