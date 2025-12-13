Everyone decent is either out or looking for a way out.

A thing that I feel is underappreciated about Trumpism – and this a perspective informed in particular by reporting from Michigan and Wisconsin but maybe now applies to Indiana – is that it has hollowed out the actual Republican Party with infighting in a way that could totally screw them

Politics relies on having committed, organised people who work super hard for no pay to get their candidates into office. The reason I thought – wrong obviously – that the Democrats would win last year is that they obviously had those people and it wasn’t clear at all to me Republicans had them

Democrats won Senate seats last year in four states Donald Trump won, and came wildly close in a fifth. The marginal Trump voter who got him into office is a flake & maybe a loon. Whereas if you look at a state like Indiana, a lot of old-school Republicans who worked for the party have given up

A brief moment on election night last year when I thought Harris would win was when the results from Carmel, Indiana came out, quite early. Carmel is a rich suburb that is Mike Pence’s home. It also turned out to be one of about five places where Harris outperformed Biden a bunch

Harris lost ground with basically every demographic except older white wealthy suburbanites.

You know the thing about older white wealthy suburbanites? They are basically the organisational core of every political party