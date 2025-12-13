Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Hollowing Out the GOP

Everyone decent is either out or looking for a way out.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:44 PM

A thing that I feel is underappreciated about Trumpism – and this a perspective informed in particular by reporting from Michigan and Wisconsin but maybe now applies to Indiana – is that it has hollowed out the actual Republican Party with infighting in a way that could totally screw them

[image or embed]

— Daniel Knowles (@dlknowles.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:37 PM

Politics relies on having committed, organised people who work super hard for no pay to get their candidates into office. The reason I thought – wrong obviously – that the Democrats would win last year is that they obviously had those people and it wasn’t clear at all to me Republicans had them

Democrats won Senate seats last year in four states Donald Trump won, and came wildly close in a fifth. The marginal Trump voter who got him into office is a flake & maybe a loon. Whereas if you look at a state like Indiana, a lot of old-school Republicans who worked for the party have given up

A brief moment on election night last year when I thought Harris would win was when the results from Carmel, Indiana came out, quite early. Carmel is a rich suburb that is Mike Pence’s home. It also turned out to be one of about five places where Harris outperformed Biden a bunch

Harris lost ground with basically every demographic except older white wealthy suburbanites.

You know the thing about older white wealthy suburbanites? They are basically the organisational core of every political party

I'm a lawyer in Indianapolis and a lot of my colleagues are the kind of Republicans who live in Carmel or Fishers or Zionsville and they are mostly *very quick* to distance themselves from Trump, and to be really glad the Indiana Senate just voted against further gerrymandering the State.

— Fake George Julian (@smhten.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 3:20 PM

I've been saying since before MAGA, that the Republican party will do one of two things in my lifetime:
1) achieve a fascist state or
2) disappear for trying to achieve a fascist state
I think we're at that precipice.
And "America first" as Nazi adjacent isn't new. Dr. Seuss saw it:

[image or embed]

— Prime157 (@prime157.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 4:06 PM

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      You have to think that when the GQP has basically lost people like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, there’s not much left of the party except idiocy and fascism.

      Baud

      it has hollowed out the actual Republican Party with infighting in a way that could totally screw them

      I thought infighting made a party stronger.

      Baud

      While I’ve heard about the percentage shift from 2020 as nauseum, 2024 also had lower turnout than 2020. Does anyone know who stayed home? I haven’t heard much about that.

      Cheez Whiz

      The Republican party has relied on stimulating the passions of its core base since Reagan to deliver volunteer work and votes, and it has worked in the long run, so far. But as they ratchet up the stimulation the core gets more passionate but smaller, and with a huge chunk of the passion based on the celebrity of Trump it makes it even harder for Republicans to get the needed work done for state and district candidates. But thinking the Republican party will “disappear” is just wishful. Whether the name survives its constituency will reorganize, funded by billionaires.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
      Can comment on California. Trump held his 2020 total and Harris shed 2 million Biden voters. That trend occurred in other states but I can’t say which.

      Nationally, Trump gained 3 million and Harris lost 6 million compared to Biden, vs 2020—meaning a third of that drop did not hurt her, given she still carried the state.

      All of the above has been framed as THE MOSTEST OVERWHELMING AND AWESOME WIN BY ANY WINNER IN AMERICA’S HISTORY.

      Fucker can’t even remember Reagan.

      Mike E

      @Baud: not to be too reductive, the youngest cohort vote (18+) in ’20 was novel as they saw people around them get sick and die but come ’24 that motivation was gone and they did not repeat/sustain a civic sense of voting we olds have cultivated.

      Apart from compulsory voting a la Australia (they do mail-in there) and general vra reform (haha) it’s on us going forward (we’re doomed).

      Suzanne

      Whereas if you look at a state like Indiana, a lot of old-school Republicans who worked for the party have given up

      I enjoy and appreciate their despondency. They can join us over here in Punitive-Taxes-for-Rich-Muthafuckas and Abortions-For-Everyone-Even-The-Dudes Land.

      The snow started a couple of hours ago and continues to dump.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: Been wondering if Orban would die in office or something else might take him down. Maybe? Does Hungary still have a functioning democracy?

      Suzanne

      Also, I will note….. we got our pupper a new harness and coat. Previous harness was worn and frayed, and last year’s coat was too small. She looks so dapper!

      eclare

      @Baud:

      I have been for several years.  The biggest shocker was that both of the “establishment” insurance companies, like Cigna and BCBS, dropped coverage at our two biggest hospital networks.

      So I went with a company I’ve never heard of.

      Suzanne

      @Mike E:

      not to be too reductive, the youngest cohort vote (18+) in ’20 was novel as they saw people around them get sick and die but come ’24 that motivation was gone and they did not repeat/sustain a civic sense of voting we olds have cultivated.

      To be more accurate: the Gen Z age cohort was the bluest-voting age cohort, followed by Millennials. Gen X and Boomers voted majority-Trump.

      JoyceH

      What strikes me about Trumpism is that once they take power, they employ a lot of people who simply don’t know how to do the job. I know a lot of people will say that’s deliberate, but I don’t think so – the incompetence means they haven’t been able to do stuff that the Big Boss wants done, almost obsessively. They haven’t been able to bring charges against Comey and James, they haven’t been able to dump Abrigo Garcia into an Africa war zone, or even deport people at the rate that Trump wants. Don’t get me wrong, they’re doing a lot of damage, much of it deliberate but a lot of it through sheer ineptitude. But these are Trump’s signature issues, the ones closest to that dried up husk he uses for a heart. Must drive him nuts.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      True. But my original question was about who didn’t turn out, not how those who turned out voted.

      I appreciate the responses, but I was hoping to see actual data if there was any.

      TheOtherHank

      @Suzanne:

      To be more accurate: the Gen Z age cohort was the bluest-voting age cohort, followed by Millennials. Gen X and Boomers voted majority-Trump.

      So you’re saying it’s the lead poisoning?

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @mrmoshpotato: There’s a story about the survivors of the Hitler family after World War II, who supposedly made a pact that they would never have children of their own, so that the bloodline would go extinct.

      On the other hand, Mussolini’s heirs are in politics today.

      Mike E

      @eclare: I re-upped my silver plan paying an increase of $143, not great but beats the alternative…when I get that $2,000 Trumplan check it’ll all pay for itself! (Oh boy)

      mrmoshpotato

      You know the thing about older white wealthy suburbanites? They are basically the organisational core of every political party

      Anyone else thinking Knowles is taking a massive shit on Black women here?

      Sure, older white wealthy suburbanites probably organize for Republicans, because “Fuck you, I got mine.” but there’s another side of the aisle that has a political party on it too.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: Yeah, they’re “battle hardened” or something.

      @Cheez Whiz: If the Republican Party isn’t in the same trash bin as the Nazi Party by the time we’re done, either the people, or the party, would have to change in major ways, for America to reach its fullest potential. They are actively criminal right now, and corrupted to the core. Their existence and continued power will continue to weaken and worsen America. So there’s a strong hope they end up Nazified.

      @Suzanne: I enjoy and appreciate their despondency. They can join us over here in Punitive-Taxes-for-Rich-Muthafuckas and Abortions-For-Everyone-Even-The-Dudes Land.

      Finally! NOW I understand why Trump is so upset at a boy experimenting with transition in the school. He’s afraid they’ll turn him into a girl, she’ll get pregnant, and get an abortion!

      With Trump, figuring out why he’s upset is difficult, because he’s so stupid you don’t know why he’s bothered by something. Windmills, that’s easy, he’s old and stupid. Immigrants, that’s easy, he’s old and bigoted. But trans stuff? He must think transwomen get pregnant and have abortions.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      I heard a discussion on MSNEW yesterday with Michael Steele discussing MTG and her discovery of the  misogyny of Squeaker Johnson (and Trump, et al). As he put it, “Nancy Pelosi became Speaker, and Republican women cannot get a committee chairmanship”. And as he also pointed out, white, middle class, suburban women have been the worker bees of the Republican party for forever. Lose them, and you lose.

