David Herbert, for Esquire — “Playing Santa Does Strange Things to a Man. What It Did to Bob Rutan Was Even Stranger”:

In the mid-2000s, the company pulled back the curtain for a cheesy reality show you can now find only on YouTube called Unwrapping Macy’s. The cable program followed a tall, handsome executive named Bob Rutan as he helped manage the store’s many events: inflating balloons before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, rearranging orchids at the annual Macy’s Flower Show, and training elves for Macy’s Santaland.

After their shifts, they walk out the front door of Macy’s, a bit of red around their jaws where they’ve rubbed acetone to take off the beard glue, and then dissolve into the masses of Christmas shoppers. Santa sees you when you’re sleeping, but he also sees you on the sidewalk, on the F train, and in line at the grocery store. He remembers your visit but says nothing.

Macy’s has safeguarded this mystique for eighty years. When journalists ask the company who plays Santa, a spokeswoman insists again and again, like a stubborn witness giving a deposition: “Santa is Santa.” The several hundred men who have worn the red suit at Santaland likewise observe an omertà. “We have a vow of secrecy about not talking about Macy’s operations,” says Brian DePetris, who worked as Santa for twenty-one years. “When you break that, it’s like you’re betraying the brotherhood.”

… The 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street established that the one true Santa Claus operates out of the store’s flagship Herald Square location. After a parade float delivers him to Macy’s on Thanksgiving morning, you can find him there on the eighth floor, wedged between an in-store cooking school and a clothing department, deep in a labyrinth of Christmas kitsch called Santaland.

Bob agreed to meet me for lunch on a hot August afternoon. Now in his mid-sixties, he was almost unrecognizable from his reality-show days. Long hair fell to his shoulders, framing a wearied, still-handsome face. In the two decades since the show aired, a hundred thousand American Spirits had yellowed Bob’s fingers and turned his voice to gravel. Instead of the Hugo Boss suit and French cuffs he wore at Macy’s, he had on a Stetson and black boots, but the result was less cowboy than derelict. The look had some upside: He occasionally found poorly paid work as a background actor, playing a homeless person.

Bob scanned the menu with interest and ordered with confidence, and for a moment I saw the man who once regularly dined in nice joints like this one, on an expense account, or with credit cards he struggled to pay off, or perhaps as a gift from a vendor, the kind that helped get him fired from Macy’s. As Bob grazed for French fries that had fallen off his plate, he revealed that he’d been a Macy’s Santa himself before his ill-fated corporate run. I was meeting a lot of middle-aged men who felt their lives had been saved by the red suit. But Bob’s life had gone in reverse. After his Santa work came career implosion, tax liens, and family heartache.

And yet his singular trajectory at Macy’s—from a Santa Claus to the executive in charge of the Santa Clauses—makes Bob a sort of skeleton key to Santaland. For years, journalists have asked Macy’s Santas to reveal the secrets of the red-suit fraternity. Most refused. But when I text a man named Tarantino Smith, I tell him Bob Rutan sent me.

“Yes,” he writes back. “I’m available next week.”

Paul Kochman, who spent one December in the red suit and six more as a special Santaland manager dubbed a straw boss, invites me to McCarthy’s Pub on West Forty-sixth Street, a glass of clear liquor in his hand, and then spirits me to a private spot upstairs. “It’ll probably be a bit of teeny-weeny secret spilling,” he says.

Frank Pascuzzi, who worked at Macy’s for five years and legally changed his name to Santa Claus in 2012, drives me to a red-sauce joint on Long Island where the Bolognese is so thick with sugar that his glucose monitor beeps. “Bob fed into the magic,” he says. But Macy’s isn’t a magic show. It’s a $5 billion corporation. “I guess corporate won.”

Each of these men was working a gig, channeling a myth for twenty dollars an hour. And yet every man I spoke with told me that he knows—doesn’t think, knows—that in at least one sit, with at least one kid, he really was Santa Claus. Not that he’d fooled the child. Not that his Method acting had convinced even himself.

No, he knows as sure as Catholics know a round wafer becomes the body of Christ that he really was inhabited by Santa himself.

I heard about these moments again and again. But I never heard a story of transubstantiation like the one Bob told me hunched over his steak frites. For a few minutes, half a lifetime ago, Bob was Santa Claus…