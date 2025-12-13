Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

13 Comments

This is going to be a pet heavy post, so let’s start off with Maxwell and Steve last night:

Saturday Night Open Thread 39

Sooooo the cat show was pretty amazing, and I got to meet some absolutely gorgeous cats. This young Abyssinian lady was absolutely gorgeous:

Saturday Night Open Thread 40

I spent a good bit of time with this Sphynx cat:

Saturday Night Open Thread 41

I visited multiple amazing Maine Coons and sphynxes, but for me the cats I enjoyed the most were the Oriental Shorthairs and the Devon Rex. I just liked their energy and inquisitiveness and just their all around vibe and human centered behavior. I think I am over the Sphynx. Love their personalities but I don’t want the maintenance. For me the all around belle of the ball was this lady, Rumor:

Saturday Night Open Thread 43

She was a three year old oriental shorthair who was not even on show but just their because she gets lonely at home when they take the other cats to the show. I bet I spent a good half hour with her and she was perfect in every way imaginable and had very unique and interesting markings.

I write all this like I am going to have a say the next cat is going to just show up or be gifted to me. At any rate, a very good time, and we got home and put a new collar on Maxwell Edison:

Saturday Night Open Thread 42

In other news, project birb is producing results already. We had some sightings at the feeder and along the top of the fence where I spread bird seed. We had pigeons, a rock dove, house finches, and a couple random birds I had to identify. Used merlin and heard a great number of birds, too:

Saturday Night Open Thread 44

Saturday Night Open Thread 45

I can not tell you how excited about this I am. Also, in an attempt to justify some of our limited funds on more bird feeders I just said with a straight face “honestly I feel like it is a certain moral obligation to help fatten the hummingbirds up for their trip back up the Pacific Coast into British Columbia there is a lot of space between us and NorCal” and was and am deadly serious we ripped up a lot of their habitats I feel obligated to feed them. She agreed with me, FWIW, so we are getting a hummingbird feeder.

At any rate, I am definitely overstimulated and going to sign off. But it was a very good day and so thankful Joelle did this. She took the good pictures- you’ll be able to tell which ones are hers and which ones are mine.

Oh yeah: Today I learned that there is an all drag Grateful Dead cover band named Bertha and here is the best fucking part- they are actually not bad- god I have lived in such amazing times. I really hope this country gets back to being super fucking weird in a good way and not in the kill small animals/own lots of guns/and burn crosses/”I need to see your vagina to let you use this bathroom” way like it is now.

Hell yeah.

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      HarryBee

      You can check out the YouTube videos of Robbie, the California lady who feeds thousands of hummingbirds at her house in the hills. Her enthusiasm is permanently cranked up to 11, but her advice seems sound. “Cheap and cheerful” is fine with her and she’s endlessly innovative on supplying the birds’ most important necessity, fresh water. The hummingbirds apparently like their baths to be bubblers. I think you also need to consider some shrubbery or brush nearby where any birds can take cover. Even with copious covering shrubs, an unlucky starling got whacked in front of our eyes by a young Cooper’s Hawk a few days ago.

    5. 5.

      Eyeroller

      My in-laws lived in the Phoenix area for over a decade, so I have some familiarity with it.  You should be able to attact some additional interesting birds and possibly other critters if you put out a quail block.

    6. 6.

      Mel

      I’m sitting here with our two adopted Oriental Shorthair boys, and their brand new Abyssinian little brother that we just adopted!

      It took a long, long time after my little sweetheart Pixie passed away to be ready to adopt another kitty, but within a week of deciding it was time, baby Laszlo came into our lives. just over one week in, and he’s already sleeping on the bed with his new  big brothers Leonard and CoCo, who are being really patient and sweet. Good boys, all three!

    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      Oooh! I asked for photos, and you and Joelle delivered. Glad you decided against a Sphinx; for all their excellent qualities, they really are high-maintenance.

      It’s sweet to see Maxwell and Steve lying down very-nearly-touching.  You don’t say much about how/whether they get along, so it’s good to see they’re not at open war.  Magnificent fellows, both. (Did Maxwell have a medical procedure that requires him to wear that, uh, frilly prairie bib?)

      I saw “Wake Up Dead Man” (the latest Knives Out movie) today, and it is a hoot.  I’d love to see it again to savor the stuff I was too busy trying to Figure Things Out to catch the first time around.

    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good evenin’, y’all.

      Since this is a “pet-heavy post”, I have a question for the Jackalariat:

      What suggestions do you have to stop a dog from constantly nipping at her legs, causing an open wound?

      She’s well-groomed, no fleas, etc, well-fed, given attention but insists on biting on her legs, just above front ankles.

