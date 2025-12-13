This is going to be a pet heavy post, so let’s start off with Maxwell and Steve last night:

Sooooo the cat show was pretty amazing, and I got to meet some absolutely gorgeous cats. This young Abyssinian lady was absolutely gorgeous:

I spent a good bit of time with this Sphynx cat:

I visited multiple amazing Maine Coons and sphynxes, but for me the cats I enjoyed the most were the Oriental Shorthairs and the Devon Rex. I just liked their energy and inquisitiveness and just their all around vibe and human centered behavior. I think I am over the Sphynx. Love their personalities but I don’t want the maintenance. For me the all around belle of the ball was this lady, Rumor:

She was a three year old oriental shorthair who was not even on show but just their because she gets lonely at home when they take the other cats to the show. I bet I spent a good half hour with her and she was perfect in every way imaginable and had very unique and interesting markings.

I write all this like I am going to have a say the next cat is going to just show up or be gifted to me. At any rate, a very good time, and we got home and put a new collar on Maxwell Edison:

In other news, project birb is producing results already. We had some sightings at the feeder and along the top of the fence where I spread bird seed. We had pigeons, a rock dove, house finches, and a couple random birds I had to identify. Used merlin and heard a great number of birds, too:

I can not tell you how excited about this I am. Also, in an attempt to justify some of our limited funds on more bird feeders I just said with a straight face “honestly I feel like it is a certain moral obligation to help fatten the hummingbirds up for their trip back up the Pacific Coast into British Columbia there is a lot of space between us and NorCal” and was and am deadly serious we ripped up a lot of their habitats I feel obligated to feed them. She agreed with me, FWIW, so we are getting a hummingbird feeder.

At any rate, I am definitely overstimulated and going to sign off. But it was a very good day and so thankful Joelle did this. She took the good pictures- you’ll be able to tell which ones are hers and which ones are mine.

Oh yeah: Today I learned that there is an all drag Grateful Dead cover band named Bertha and here is the best fucking part- they are actually not bad- god I have lived in such amazing times. I really hope this country gets back to being super fucking weird in a good way and not in the kill small animals/own lots of guns/and burn crosses/”I need to see your vagina to let you use this bathroom” way like it is now.

Hell yeah.