Here is the Ukrainian air defense tally from last night/this morning:

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 465 strike drones, four aeroballistic missiles, five ballistic missiles and 21 cruise missiles, with air defenses downing 417 drones and 13 cruise missiles, Air Force reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 5:48 AM

I am losing oil platforms in a land war to a country without a navy in a sea they don’t even border. I remain a master strategist. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 11:33 AM

Nothing to see here, just a Ukrainian mini-MLRS mounted on a BMW E38 😯 A vehicle of the 7th Battalion of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade has been fitted with three launch rails from a BM-21 ‘Grad’ for 122 mm rockets. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Such improvised combat vehicles are used to deliver sudden, rapid strikes against the enemy and then quickly withdraw. It is the only MLRS in the world mounted on a BMW sedan — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Preparing for Meetings With the U.S. Side and Our European Friends in the Coming Days – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! We are currently preparing for meetings with the U.S. side and our European friends in the coming days. Berlin will host many events. There will be a briefing from Secretary Umerov and our negotiating team on their contacts that have already taken place. General Hnatov and representatives of Ukraine’s defense and security sector will be working on the details of security guarantees for Ukraine, for Ukrainians. At the same time, Ukrainian government officials continue discussions with the United States and Europe on the real recovery of Ukraine and real development of Ukraine after the war. Most importantly, I will be meeting with envoys of President Trump, and there will also be meetings with our European partners, with many leaders, concerning the foundation of peace – a political agreement to end the war. The chance is considerable at this moment, and it matters for our every city, for our every Ukrainian community. We are working to ensure that peace for Ukraine is dignified, and to secure a guarantee – a guarantee, above all, that Russia will not return to Ukraine for a third invasion. I thank all partners who are helping us – helping Ukraine. And over these days in Berlin, we will work as actively and constructively as possible with everyone who can genuinely bring the agreement to normal terms. Further meetings and contacts will follow as well. But we remember: our Ukrainian positions in negotiations are strong because we hold our positions on the front line, in our defense production, and in our internal resilience. Ukraine is strong externally when we have strength within – and it must remain so. Therefore, all our units performing combat tasks, every Ukrainian warrior, all defense enterprises, and the Security Forces – all must strive to deliver results for Ukraine. And I thank everyone who fights for Ukraine, works for Ukraine exactly like this – for Ukraine as for one’s own cause. Today, I have received reports from across the regions, primarily from Odesa, following Russian strikes. Recovery efforts are underway. It is challenging, but all necessary services are engaged. I have instructed government officials to maximize the speed of repair works and the provision of essential equipment. Today, Russia also struck another civilian vessel in the Black Sea – it was virtually an attack on food security. The ship, owned by Türkiye, was carrying food. Striking such vessels that have nothing to do with the war is a direct challenge from Russia to the entire world. We will figure out with our partners how to respond to this. There will be a response. We also have Ukraine’s new sanctions decision – sanctions targeting Russia’s fleet of tankers and other vessels that work for the war, generating money for Putin to kill people and drag out diplomacy. The sanctions will certainly be extended to other jurisdictions – we already have agreements with our partners on this. And one more thing. A significant step was secured through the efforts of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence – five Ukrainians were returned from Belarus. These are our civilians, and alongside them are now in Ukraine also Belarusian political prisoners, freed thanks to agreements with the United States. Among them are Maria Kalesnikava, Viktar Babaryka, and others. I spoke with Maria today – I am glad that people are finally free. I have also spoken several times with General Budanov during the operation. Now it is crucial to achieve results on the Russian direction – to resume the exchanges of our people, our prisoners. Ukrainian military personnel and civilians must return home from Russian captivity. Work must be greatly accelerated across all channels and with all partners. I want to thank everyone who is helping us! Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The banned pavement protest again spilled over to the roads. “Protests are dying,” Day 381. By the way, for these banners, flags, sprays, active groups would highly appreciate some assistance. Please DM me or PayPal me directly. Thanks a lot! #GeorgiaProtests 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 11:23 AM

Georgian Protesters are gathering for our weekly march toward Parliament — which is now likely illegal. Under a new law that took effect yesterday, protests require police notification five days in advance. Everyone here risks up to a year in jail. Day 381 of nonstop protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 10:55 AM

I didn’t expect to see such a large crowd today—a day after Georgian Dream introduced a new law restricting protests without prior notice. We still don’t know how aggressively it will be enforced, or how many people they plan to jail. Day 381 of nonstop protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 11:29 AM

The regime insists of the “peace” propaganda, as if Georgia would be at war with Russia without them. (1 of the 2 main pillars of their Kremlin propaganda, the other being “Europe is making us gay”). And they have no problem using chemical weapons against us. 📷 @rusudandjakeli.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Today’s march in Georgia focuses on Georgian Dream’s use of a chemical agent during last year’s crackdowns, as revealed by the BBC’s recent investigation. Protesters are demanding an independent international investigation. Day 381 of uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 12:03 PM

“Do you know what it feels like when standing on the sidewalk is a crime?” Day 381 of nonstop protests in Georgia. Most banners today demanded sanctions on GD, an investigation into #theCamiteCase, and an end to the criminalization of peaceful protest. 📷 Levan Zazadze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 2:58 PM

People always cheer Georgian protesters from balconies, but it’s especially moving when young people show their support. Day 381 of uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 11:12 AM

Georgia received the 🇪🇺 candidate status exactly 2 years ago, on December 14, 2023. And while it was a recognition of the efforts of the people rather than the government merit from the beginning, it’s still remarkable that only two years later, 🇬🇪 is a one-party dictatorship. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM

Dictators need hostages to loosen pressure against them. Which means pressure works. Which means pressure should be applied holistically & all at once. And 🇬🇪 is the perfect opportunity to do so, especially that in Georgia sanctions work faster & more visibly than in Belarus. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 5:05 PM

The EU:

“European officials are concerned that a US-brokered peace deal in Ukraine could be exploited by Russia, paving the way for a re-invasion of territory in the eastern Donbas region….” – Bloomberg writes. UNFUCKINGBELIEVABLE! THEY FINALLY FIGURED IT OUT. WOW. Okay, okay… it’s a good article [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:27 AM

, it matters. I shouldn’t be sarcastic, but come the fuck on! It’s obvious that this is what they do. “The US plan for a demilitarized zone could give the Kremlin cover to deploy covert forces in the contested area, according to people familiar with the matter.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Estonia:

Estonia started building bunkers on its Russian border, with the first phase installing 28 bunkers including seven already delivered near Setomaa municipality, Defense Investment Center reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:05 AM

Belarus:

Maria Kalesnikava has been released! I’m so thrilled, I find it hard to process this information. She has had a special place in my heart. Let’s hope for a safe and prosperous future for Maria, and let’s act to free all political prisoners – in Belarus as well as in Georgia! [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:07 AM

Back to Ukraine.

​Kyrylo Budanov with Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kalesnikava, who was released from a Belarusian prison along with 113 political prisoners and transferred to Ukraine. ​The group of released people includes five Ukrainian citizens. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:53 AM

Ukraine received 114 civilians from Belarus including five Ukrainians accused of intelligence work, youngest age 25, while Belarusian political prisoners will proceed to Lithuania, Coordination Headquarters reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Odesa and the surrounding region endured one of the most massive russian attacks, with around 300 drones and missiles targeting port, energy, gas, and industrial infrastructure. Power, internet, and mobile service are down across the region. #Ukraine #UkrainianView [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 4:11 AM

Last night, the enemy delivered painful blows to Ukraine's energy system. More than a million subscribers are currently without electricity. Russia launched missiles and drones against five regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv. At least five people were injured; fortunately, there were no fatalities.

As of now, rescuers have already extinguished 14 fires, with efforts ongoing to put out two more. The most critical power supply problems are in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. – Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko

fortunately, there were no fatalities.

As of now, rescuers have already extinguished 14 fires, with efforts ongoing to put out two more. The most critical power supply problems are in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. – Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 7:43 AM

The Christmas spirit and holiday excitement have been replaced by the constant, agonizing anxiety over surviving the winter and russia’s prolonged war against our vital infrastructure. I miss winter holidays 😔 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 3:50 PM

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported fighting intensity reached 300 daily clashes, the highest since the war began. Russian forces remain at 710,000 troops, unable to grow despite recruitment as Ukraine inflicts 1,000 daily casualties. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 2:02 PM

Imprisoned former Georgian president Saakashvili warned Ukraine against relying on US security guarantees, citing South Vietnam’s collapse after Washington abandoned its promises, urging Ukraine to build a European alliance instead. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 11:08 AM

At first, the Trump administration cut USAID and military aid to Ukraine, reducing existing programs to a minimum. Then it imposed tariffs on the EU. Now it acts surprised that it has little leverage in negotiations, as all sides ignore Trump’s sporadic demands and tantrums — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 7:23 PM

Odesa:

The situation with electricity in Odesa region is dire. Overnight attacks damaged substations. As of now, around 60% of consumers across the region, including Odesa itself, are without power. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 7:04 AM

This is what large-scale supply chain protection looks like in the age of drones. A large Ukrainian anti-drone tunnel over logistics routes stretches for more than 40km. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 8:39 AM

Kupyansk:

Day 1388 of my 3 day war. Russian army is so efficient instead of capturing Kupyansk just the once, it tries to do it many times. I remain a master strategist. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 1:48 PM

The Ukrainians didn’t push us out of Kupyansk. We “left to help secure peace”. And then had several hundred killed in a counter attack organised by a drunken clown. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 4:55 PM

Ukrainian forces destroyed a pipeline that Russia had been using for covert infiltration into Kupiansk, Achilles regiment reported. The soldiers said they used three tons of explosives to take it out. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 2:52 PM

Ukrainian drone commander Yuriy Butusov detailed the Kupiansk counteroffensive where Khartia forces broke through Russian kill zones to reach the Oskil River and encircle occupiers, though liberation continues as Russians attack daily using civilians as shields. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 6:39 AM

Russian occupied Crimea:

The Black Sea:

Ukrainian Navy reports that russians deliberately attacked the Turkish vessel VIVA in the Black Sea with drones. The vessel was heading to Egypt carrying sunflower oil. Its passage through the sea was conducted via the grain corridor. There were 11 Turkish citizens on board. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Zarichne, Kharkiv Oblast:

In the village of Zarichne, located in the Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck a civilian car. ❗️​A 10-year-old girl was injured in the enemy attack. She was hospitalized and is currently in moderate condition. ❗️​A 65-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Kharkiv:

News sources report that a Russian drone exploded in Kharkiv about 20 minutes ago. I was personally in too loud an area to hear it. It’s striking how routine these explosions have become; we just carry on with our lives. We ask each other, “Did you hear that? Was it an explosion?” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:45 AM

and after a casual “Maybe,” we simply continue as if it were nothing out of the ordinary. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:45 AM

Dobropillia:

The Pokrovsk front:

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck two Russian concentration points on Pokrovsk direction and hit ammunition depot near Avdiivka using FP-2 strike drones overnight. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 3:59 AM

Ukraine’s HUR released exclusive footage from November Pokrovsk operations showing building assaults, trench clearing and FPV strikes that strengthened defensive positions around Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad. Video includes subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 3:47 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Volgograd Oblast, Russia:

Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

In Veliky Novgorod’s Akron chemical plant, an attempt to restart damaged workshop after drone strike on December 11, causes fresh smoke 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 2:16 PM

Penza Oblast, Russia:

Orenburg Oblast:

Is it derailment day in Russia? In Orenburg, three propane tank cars derailed in the Pervomaisky district. In Penza, at Chais station, multiple freight cars left the tracks. Interesting 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 8:28 AM

Wars impose unprecedented environmental damage that has rarely been studied in real time. Study on Ukrainian dogs shows rapid natural selection near the front lines: changes in traits, age structure, and health, driven by high mortality 🐕 doi.org/10.1111/eva.70182 [image or embed] — Evolutionary Applications (@evolappjournal.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:08 PM

Here’s the link to the study.

