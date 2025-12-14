Simon Rosenberg is jazzed, coming out of the DNC State Chairs Meeting this past week.

We’re closing out 2025 on a high note, with more consequential electoral wins and a further weakening of Trump and the regime. It’s why I believe we should view 2026 as a year of opportunity for our pro-democracy movement, and work hard to stay relentlessly focused on our 3-part core mission: As we are stronger and they are weaker more is possible for us now, and we must act with far greater ambition in 2026.

These seem like the right things for us to be focusing on to me, how about you?

A. mitigate the damage he’s doing/weaken the regime

B. advance our agenda

C. win back power

We Need to be Loud and Clear

As part of our enhanced ambition next year I think there are two areas that Dems must develop a clearer and louder voice – on Trump’s deeply dangerous selling out of Ukraine and Europe to Putin, and his turning of America into a police state. We simply can and must talk about more than affordability and health care. We can be warriors for working people against greedy oligarchy and proud patriots standing up for democracy here and abroad. It’s not an “or.” It’s an “and.”

Can we talk about what makes him weak?

His health.

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.

Have this been discussed on BJ this week? This is the first I’ve heard about it.

House Oversight Committee Members who went on TV yesterday seemed shocked by what they received this week from the Epstein estate. For among the tens of thousands of photos they received were ones that showed people in sex acts, and this now infamous one of Epstein and top Trump advisor Steve Bannon. Note the passed out woman in the photo on Epstein’s desk.

Who doesn’t keep photos of passed out women on their desk??? (Besides nearly everyone!)

My eyes aren’t as great as they used to be, can you guys make out a passed out female in that photo? (click to embiggen)

And this?

Arrogant fucking pricks, all of them!

Open thread.