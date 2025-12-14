Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2026 Will Surely Bring More Madness, but It Is Also a Year of Opportunity

Simon Rosenberg is jazzed, coming out of the DNC State Chairs Meeting this past week.

We’re closing out 2025 on a high note, with more consequential electoral wins and a further weakening of Trump and the regime.

It’s why I believe we should view 2026 as a year of opportunity for our pro-democracy movement, and work hard to stay relentlessly focused on our 3-part core mission:

As we are stronger and they are weaker more is possible for us now, and we must act with far greater ambition in 2026.

These seem like the right things for us to be focusing on to me, how about you?

A.  mitigate the damage he’s doing/weaken the regime

B.  advance our agenda

C.  win back power

We Need to be Loud and Clear

As part of our enhanced ambition next year I think there are two areas that Dems must develop a clearer and louder voice – on Trump’s deeply dangerous selling out of Ukraine and Europe to Putin, and his turning of America into a police state. We simply can and must talk about more than affordability and health care. We can be warriors for working people against greedy oligarchy and proud patriots standing up for democracy here and abroad. It’s not an “or.” It’s an “and.”

Can we talk about what makes him weak?

His health.

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein.

Have this been discussed on BJ this week?  This is the first I’ve heard about it.

House Oversight Committee Members who went on TV yesterday seemed shocked by what they received this week from the Epstein estate. For among the tens of thousands of photos they received were ones that showed people in sex acts, and this now infamous one of Epstein and top Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

Note the passed out woman in the photo on Epstein’s desk.

Who doesn’t keep photos of passed out women on their desk???  (Besides nearly everyone!)

My eyes aren’t as great as they used to be, can you guys make out a passed out female in that photo?  (click to embiggen)

And this?

Arrogant fucking pricks, all of them!

Open thread.

 

  • RaflW
  • Ramona
  • WaterGirl

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I suppose the title of the post could have been Arrogant Fucking Pricks, but I do prefer to look ahead and try to be constructive as we fight our way out of this madness.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Copying from downstairs ~ I want to highlight some quiet hope:

      BF went to a five hour long training-organizing event in Minneapolis yesterday.
      5,000 people (yes, five thousand) attended – in person, in the Mpls Convention Center, on a day when it was 3ºF. The breakout group BF joined was 500 people! One of his colleagues had 40 people from her congregation of about 350 sign up.

      The organizers are an interfaith group working on broad-based issues, so this wasn’t specifically about ICE. But it is about preserving democracy, holding politicians accountable for ACA defunding, and much more. BF said it was really well run (I’m out of town for a few days or would have gone).

      They have a whole series of actions planned for the state legislative term, and have a solid pressure campaign strategy. The next step is having those 5,000 people each invite their networks. They want to have the biggest rally ever held at the MN Capitol.

      And they have specific asks. It wasn’t a dig on No Kings, but by having a state-level focus, it’s more logical to have asks (demands, really) and a plan to put specific, sequentially ratcheted pressure on elected officials (I think both state and from our D.C. caucus).

      I’m pretty optimistic to see that this sort of thing is happening. I wonder what other states interfaith groups are doing?
      edit: Isaiah does work on ICE-immigration issues, too, but this event was intentionally broader and about legislative action, not interrupting DHS, which is a related but different track.

      Reply

