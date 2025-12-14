Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / If True, Devastating News about Rob Reiner and His Wife

If True, Devastating News about Rob Reiner and His Wife

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Update: Now confirmed.

Rob Reiner, Oscar-Nominated Second-Generation Filmmaker, Dead at 78

They are not naming names, but these are the ages of Rob Reiner and his wife, and this happened in their home.  I feel sick about this.

NBC

Two people were found dead Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, the victims of an ‘apparent homicide,’ the LAPD said.

The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman were found deceased inside, approximately 78 and 68 years old, around 3:30 p.m.

The LAPD said in a brief statement that two people were found deceased inside the home, and detectives from the Robbery Homicide Division were handling the case.

“At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide,” the statement said.

There is a very large police presence at the home Sunday evening.

LAFD paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

LAPD officers were dispatched to the home shortly after paramedics for a report of an, “ambulance death investigation,” which is LAPD terminology when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.

Jackie saw the sad news and alerted me.

  • Belafon
  • cain
  • Elizabelle
  • HumboldtBlue
  • piratedan
  • Ramona
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl
  • Yutsano

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I dont think it is Rob and his wife, right? They haven’t released the names but goddam I hope it is not them. Horrible. Rob and his wife are good people.

    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      So sad.  Rob Reiner brought so much humanity and laughs and entertainment to people, and did so much good politically.  Amazing career, and such a lot of excellent movies he directed.

    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      The Reiners have a son who has struggled with homelessness and drug abuse in the past.  I hope this has nothing to do with him.

    12. 12.

      SpaceUnit

      Don’t want to go off the conspiracy ledge, but Reiner’s recent podcast series about the JFK assassination was some pretty serious and gripping stuff.  He was pointing a finger at specific individuals, agencies and organizations.  People you don’t lightly mess with.

    13. 13.

      Scout211

      Oh gawd.

      People Magazine.

      Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son, Nick, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

      On Sunday, Dec. 14, at about 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical aid, the LAFD told PEOPLE. Upon arrival, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, dead. Sources confirm the victims were Rob and Michele.

