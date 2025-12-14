Update: Now confirmed.

They are not naming names, but these are the ages of Rob Reiner and his wife, and this happened in their home. I feel sick about this.

NBC

Two people were found dead Sunday afternoon inside a Brentwood home owned by director and actor Rob Reiner, the victims of an ‘apparent homicide,’ the LAPD said.

The LA Fire Department said a man and a woman were found deceased inside, approximately 78 and 68 years old, around 3:30 p.m.

The LAPD said in a brief statement that two people were found deceased inside the home, and detectives from the Robbery Homicide Division were handling the case.

“At this time, no further details are available as this is an ongoing RHD investigation, into an apparent homicide,” the statement said.

There is a very large police presence at the home Sunday evening.

LAFD paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

LAPD officers were dispatched to the home shortly after paramedics for a report of an, “ambulance death investigation,” which is LAPD terminology when officers are called by firefighters to the discovery of a death.