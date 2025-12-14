Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Things That Hold Up Well, and Things That Don’t

Medium Cool – Things That Hold Up Well, and Things That Don’t

by | 53 Comments

This post is in:

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Opposite Day!

Tonight let’s talk about things that hold up well and things that don’t.  Books, movies, TV shows.  Bands.  Musical genres.  Songs, musicals.  Even adult beverages, holiday activities.   Anything culture-related.

Anybody want to play?

In case you are new to Medium Cool, these are not open threads.

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      As you can see, I think the original Overboard holds up well!

      PSA: I posted this right on top of the Pet Calendar A Review post.  So if your pets are in Calendar A, don’t forget to check that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t think you could pay me to drink a tequila sunrise at this point.  Or a 7 and 7 (Seagrams 7 and 7-up).  Is that even how you spell 7-up?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jive Turkin

      Monty Python.  Doesn’t hold up at all.  The gay “jokes” are truly cringe worthy, and generally are just cruel.  The show comes off as a bunch of white males who hate everything, but especially any marginalized population. It doesn’t help that several members have become bitter old guys who are anti-woke warriors.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      I had to think on this a bit, but the works of these folks/characters ring true to me George Carlin, Columbo, Bruce Springsteen, Joan Jett, Sue Grafton, Aretha Franklin, CJ Cherryh, Stevie Wonder

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      You know what has held up well over the years?  Living Colour (the band).  They’re still amazing, especially live.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Sure Lurkalot: Shudder!

      edit: I also used to drink some really sweet red wine at the awesome Italian place in college.  On a Friday night, there would be lines around the block to get in.  GREAT food.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Funny you mention. I was a 90s teen, and my older two Spawns are very much into some of the pop culture of that era. Which I find weird. I honestly haven’t pushed them toward it. And it’s weird to me what they like from that era, as well as what they don’t care for. They both really like Nirvana and the Cure and Bad Religion. Fortunately, Limp Bizkit, Creed, and Nickelback have not shown up on anyone’s Christmas list. That shit was terrible the first time and has not improved with age.

      I did play that horrible “Cum my lady, cum cum my lady, you’re my butterfly sugar baby” song for Spawn the Younger and we were in hysterics about how shitty it is.

      Anyway, I think some of the fashion looks adorable on them. Flannels, wide-leg jeans, Clinique Black Honey lip gloss.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Suzanne:

      I did play that horrible “Cum my lady, cum cum my lady, you’re my butterfly sugar baby” song

      That doesn’t ring a bell.  Do you know the name of the song?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Josie

      Back in the dark ages, when I met my late husband, he introduced me to music from a radio station out of Louisiana (We were in Austin). I had never heard it before, and I was mesmerized. Two songs that I remember particularly that I still love to this day were When a Man Loves a Woman by Percy Sledge and Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Almost Retired

      @Suzanne:  Kinda related to this is the continuing omnipresence of 70’s music.  After 50 years one expects it to show up in malls and elevators.  But among the yutes?

      I went to two weddings and one Bat Mitzvah this year (two in Los Angeles and one in Salt Lake City).  Most of the music was from the 70’s, with a sprinkling of more contemporary stuff.  Music that was 50 years old.  I can tell you we were not dancing the Charleston or singing along with “Yes, We Have No Bananas” at my High School prom in 1979.

      Btw the event in Salt Lake was the Bat Mitzvah.  Betcha didn’t see that coming.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin: DUDE Spawn the Younger is super-into Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. Which: awesome. But also: that’s your Gramma’s music!

      Spawn the Elder did introduce me to K-pop, though, so it’s not all a rehash.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Craig

      Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid holds up. Jokes. Setup, Payoff. Great acting. Katherine Ross. Phenomenally entertaining movie. George Roy Hill is an underrated director.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JoyceH

      @Wolvesvalley: I hope you’re listing Austen in the DID hold up category!

      Something that didn’t hold up – Gone With The Wind! I loved that book in my youth, though the movie seemed to go on forever. I sort of excused the characters’ racism by considering them products of their times, but gradually I came to notice Mitchell’s own racism. The intelligent hard-working slaves were the ones who stayed devoted to their owner’s family and the only slaves who actually wanted freedom were the stupid, violent, lazy ones. Say what? Wouldn’t an intelligent hard-working person long for a system where they actually got paid for their work? A system that did not allow their spouses and children to be sold and sent away?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      eclare

      @AliceBlue:

      Interesting.  Taylor was on Colbert on Wednesday night and mentioned Stevie Nicks as someone she calls for advice.

      Fleetwood Mac’s music has definitely held up.  Also Jimmy Buffet.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      In the category of Things That Do Not Hold Up, I will submit Friends. I remember finding Ross annoying on the show at the time, but I caught a few episodes in recent years when Spawn the Elder watched the series, and man….. he’s a misogynist douchebag. Not merely annoying. It didn’t really dawn on me at the time.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Just look at that parking lot

      Not holding up: Western movies from the 50’s-60’s portrayals of Native Americans. Especially ones starring John Wayne. Thinking of The Searchers/Mclintock/The War Wagon.  Just brutal.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Fleetwood Mac went so far out of style they came back in. Remember how in the 90s they were considered cringe boomer music?

      Oh yes, but I always loved them. Especially Stevie, of course. I love plenty of cringe Boomer music. SuzMom and I were recently discussing Michael Bolton and I submitted that I don’t think he’s terrible.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      I agree Friends does not hold up, but I never saw that in Ross.  David Schwimmer was the actor pushing for more diversity and had an Asian American and Black girlfriend.

      To me the one that really doesn’t hold up is Chandler with his homophobia.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      rosalind

      what held up well, as exhibited in this thread, are what we lovingly call the “road dogs” – bands that came up in a pre-MTV world where they worked their way up from garage band to club to theatre to arena to coliseum to stadium. by the time they were playing to 60,000 people they knew how to put on a show and play to that last person in the upper level, holding attention without benefit of video screens and costume changes and frenetic lighting. when they are gone that art goes with them.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @mrmoshpotato: Well, mine were about the ones I’ll never touch again, but if I had been drinking margaritas and bloody marys and mojitos in college, those would have held up well. :-)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      If we¡re going to be specific about Cringe Boomer Music, I will proffer:

      Holds Up: Gordon Lightfoot
      Doesn’t Hold Up: John Denver

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      SuzMom and I were recently discussing Michael Bolton and I submitted that I don’t think he’s terrible.

       
      C’mon. Even Michael Bolton thinks Michael Bolton is terrible.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Scout211

      One of Bill Murray’s movies from the 80s that we loved when it first came out was Stripes.  We tried to watch it again about 10 or 15 years ago and it was so awful that we couldn’t ’t even get through half of it. I questioned where our minds were that we could think that movie was funny. The misogyny was over the top even though the female leads were the skilled soldiers. The movie making fun of the Army and two stupid idiots getting the better of regular military was not at all funny after the Iraq and Afghanistan wars caused so much destruction and lives lost.

      Come to think of it, there are only a few Bill Murray movies that hold up. Maybe Groundhog Day? I’m not even sure about that one.

      ETA. Clarity

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: I think of Michael Bolton and Celine Dion are singers with a great deal of skill, who make music I generally find overwrought. But it’s not bad. I just don’t like it.

      The whole “adult contemporary” genre is really like that for me. Like….. man, I just can’t listen to it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      eclare

      Moonstruck is one of my favorite movies, and even though it was released in 1987, when I watch it, it holds up.  I think because it’s mainly a family based romcom/drama.  The issues the characters face are universal.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Miss Bianca

      Casablanca. Can confirm, after my umpty-umpth viewing last night, that Casablanca hold ups. And then some.

      @Jive Turkin: Hmm. I would argue that Monty Python films probably hold up better than the TV series sketches. At least, MP and the Holy Grail and Life of Brian. Not sure about the others.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chip Daniels

      @Miss Bianca:

      Ditto- Casablanca is one I’ve watched several times and loved each time.

       

      Oh, and Its a Wonderful Life.

      Go ahead, tell me its schmalzty, I will nod and say that’s what makes it wonderful.

      Reply

