Rand Paul says gerrymandering to the point that Democrats have no representation is bad and dangerous.

Gerrymandering to the point that Democrats have minimal-but-some representation is fine with him, though. Just don't be so nakedly greedy that you foment violence, that's his line in the sand. — Kurt Busiek (@kurtbusiek.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 3:53 PM

Young Prince Rand said this on NBC today:“I think it’s gonna lead to more civic tension & possibly more violence in our country. Think about it: if 35% of Texas is solidly Democrat & they have zero representation, how does that make Democrats feel? I think it makes them feel they’re not represented…”

Of course, he referred repeatedly (defensively) to Both Sides — since his own state of Kentucky has been extremely gerrymandered, and not by Democrats — but if a totally self-interested career pol like Rand is willing to say this, I don’t think the other Republicans are happy, either.

i think the other thing that's going on here that the primary players don't want to talk about for obvious reasons is that shutting your state out of the House Democratic Caucus entirely is a really bad idea if you think Dems are about to take the House. [image or embed] — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:05 PM

either you can have some kind of advocate in one of the rooms somewhere or you can just…. not. the WH, this WH, isn’t going to do shit for you in the situation where you’re shut out. Maybe your Senators will, maybe, unless Rs lose the Senate too in which case you’re just all the way outside looking in on budget and appropriations. i am reasonably convinced that this is also why the Maryland State Senate is dragging ass on redistricting their lone Republican out, even though Andy Harris is an exceptionally stupid and antagonistic prick even by the exalted standards of the larger blue-state-R tribe.

This is in fact exactly why a lot of states that could district themselves to be clean sweeps instead have one or two minority party seats still, like Indiana. You want somebody who can still bring home the bacon when your party's locked out nationally. [image or embed] — Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:09 PM

This sounds right, but an even simpler metric is how it comes across. If you have <4 reps, having them all be of one party is plausible in a fair system, but if you get a clean sweep of 7-10 reps where 30-40% of voters favor the minority (MD had Hogan until Jan. 2023), it comes off as dirty pool. — Andy Genz (@ajgenz.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:24 PM

I think another obvious factor is that Trump directed swatting, death threats, & harassment to the Indiana GOP legislators & it wouldn’t necessarily stop if they capitulated. Trump made conditions so bad for GOP back benchers that they had nothing to lose by not cooperating. — Jon Pennington (@jonpennington.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 1:28 PM

There is also a risk the gerrymander backfires with a big enough Dem swing. I’m not informed enough on the margins there to know if that’s a worry in this case but it can be since gerrymanders spread your voters more thinly. — Gluon Spring (@gluonspring.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 2:19 PM