So… every year with Cafe Press has been an adventure.

And not in a good way. They are nearly impossible to deal with. Let’s just say that if you call 5 times about the same issue, you get 5 different answers.

So this would be a very long post if I shared all the ways that Cafe Press has repeatedly left beth and I wanting to pull our hair out.

This year is no different, except that it’s worse.

They had the calendar setup available when we started on the calendar, but now they say they aren’t doing calendars this year. Then they said they were. Then they said it was just a problem with the template availability online and they would email us the template. Then they wrote to say, no, they aren’t doing calendars.

So this is the year that we are switching from Cafe Press to Lulu.

Lulu allows us to send the funds directly to Athenspets, which is the one non-negotiable requirement. When I couldn’t figure out where to enter the information for payment, I submitted a help ticket and the very next day I received step-by-step instructions for how to do that, so they already have Cafe Press beat by a mile.

We used to make $10.01 for the pet rescue for every calendar sold. Now it looks like that number will be around $9, so that’s good.

I am as anxious to have the calendars available for ordering as Henry is!

beth has been super busy and I don’t have a date yet.

The calendar is still a go and we hope to have it available to order soon.

Open thread.