Pet Calendar Update (and Sunday Open Thread)

So… every year with Cafe Press has been an adventure.

And not in a good way.  They are nearly impossible to deal with.  Let’s just say that if you call 5 times about the same issue, you get 5 different answers.

So this would be a very long post if I shared all the ways that Cafe Press has repeatedly left beth and I wanting to pull our hair out.

This year is no different, except that it’s worse.

They had the calendar setup available when we started on the calendar, but now they say they aren’t doing calendars this year.  Then they said they were.  Then they said it was just a problem with the template availability online and they would email us the template.  Then they wrote to say, no, they aren’t doing calendars.

So this is the year that we are switching from Cafe Press to Lulu.

Lulu allows us to send the funds directly to Athenspets, which is the one non-negotiable requirement.   When I couldn’t figure out where to enter the information for payment, I submitted a help ticket and the very next day I received step-by-step instructions for how to do that, so they already have Cafe Press beat by a mile.

We used to make $10.01 for the pet rescue for every calendar sold.  Now it looks like that number will be around $9, so that’s good.

Pet Calendar Update 6

I am as anxious to have the calendars available for ordering as Henry is!

beth has been super busy and I don’t have a date yet.

The calendar is still a go and we hope to have it available to order soon.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for your and beth’s efforts.  You’re another example of women in the trenches getting stuff done.  And it’s important!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HinTN

      Inquiring minds were wanting to know! Thank you for transliterating the vibes into this post. Hoping to get mine before the New Year. (Troglodyte that I am, I’ve got data from this year’s model to carry forward on the kitchen wall.)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I think this is the first year where everyone who signed up got their pics sent in for the calendar, which I feel really good about!

      281 pics – that’s about 11 or 12 to a page, so unless your pic was super low resolution, there should be a chance for everybody to shine!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jackie

      You and Beth have all the sympathy of us all. And our thanks for being bullheaded enough to not give it up. I will never order anything from Cafe Press again. They used to be great, but obviously things have changed. SAD.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      I think this is the first year where everyone who signed up got their pics sent in for the calendar, which I feel really good about!

       
      Bodes well for the midterms.

      Dems in array!

      Reply

