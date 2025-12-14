From master landscaper & photographer Dan B:

This gloomy picture represents how I sometimes feel when plans for the Garden go awry. This picture was from the day after the monster Atmospheric River passed. We had only six blocks of visibility where 40 miles was typical. It’s a metaphor for garden dreams and visions going wrong, or just dimming or diverging.

Top photo: In front the color scheme is pink, in the back it’s hot colors for the most part – scarlet and gold. Some pinks appear reddish next to others. Both the Gaura ‘Little Janie’, and the “pink” Daylily are staying, because perfection is not necessary for joy.

In front of the front steps is a wonderful arrangement of rare and extraordinary groundcovers, until a Blue Leaved Rose, Rosa glauca, sprouted. It must have come from seed from a nursery I had for my landscape installation business. I grew landscape plants that were nearly impossible to obtain retail or wholesale. Rosa glauca with gorgeous blue and silvery foliage followed by vibrant scarlet hips, is one — but at 14 feet high and wide, it’s a bit too much for a tiny bed of groundcovers. My partner loves “free” plants so I’ve got to get devious before the Cutleaf Goldthread and double Hellebore succumb. (The Rose seed would have come from the late 90’s since I closed the nursery then.)

I planted a Chaste Tree, Vitex Agnus-Castus, for its bright blue flower spikes and… this one is white! Despite being disappointed by the lack of blue flowers I’ve decided I love it. The bright white flowers glow even on overcast days like this one, for example. Little birds love it as a launch pad for the bird bath.

On the side of the house I planted a gorgeous red Crepe Myrtle. Others I’ve planted in the Seattle area have grown to ten to twelve feet but this one is more than fifteen feet and starting to shade the solar panels. This year’s growth spurt was two feet so slowing down doesn’t seem to be in its plans. My partner cut it back this summer but ladders will not be on his agenda for much longer. Time to locate a good strong (bounces well) arborist.

I rebuilt the garden shed. It’s great for watching the sunset, but the house color is only okay when the sky is at its most red. When we get the money the red and the greenish grey will be gone.