From master landscaper & photographer Dan B:
This gloomy picture represents how I sometimes feel when plans for the Garden go awry. This picture was from the day after the monster Atmospheric River passed. We had only six blocks of visibility where 40 miles was typical. It’s a metaphor for garden dreams and visions going wrong, or just dimming or diverging.
Top photo: In front the color scheme is pink, in the back it’s hot colors for the most part – scarlet and gold. Some pinks appear reddish next to others. Both the Gaura ‘Little Janie’, and the “pink” Daylily are staying, because perfection is not necessary for joy.
In front of the front steps is a wonderful arrangement of rare and extraordinary groundcovers, until a Blue Leaved Rose, Rosa glauca, sprouted. It must have come from seed from a nursery I had for my landscape installation business. I grew landscape plants that were nearly impossible to obtain retail or wholesale. Rosa glauca with gorgeous blue and silvery foliage followed by vibrant scarlet hips, is one — but at 14 feet high and wide, it’s a bit too much for a tiny bed of groundcovers. My partner loves “free” plants so I’ve got to get devious before the Cutleaf Goldthread and double Hellebore succumb. (The Rose seed would have come from the late 90’s since I closed the nursery then.)
I planted a Chaste Tree, Vitex Agnus-Castus, for its bright blue flower spikes and… this one is white! Despite being disappointed by the lack of blue flowers I’ve decided I love it. The bright white flowers glow even on overcast days like this one, for example. Little birds love it as a launch pad for the bird bath.
On the side of the house I planted a gorgeous red Crepe Myrtle. Others I’ve planted in the Seattle area have grown to ten to twelve feet but this one is more than fifteen feet and starting to shade the solar panels. This year’s growth spurt was two feet so slowing down doesn’t seem to be in its plans. My partner cut it back this summer but ladders will not be on his agenda for much longer. Time to locate a good strong (bounces well) arborist.
I rebuilt the garden shed. It’s great for watching the sunset, but the house color is only okay when the sky is at its most red. When we get the money the red and the greenish grey will be gone.
The tool shed turned out well so my partner determined that it needed to be the “clubhouse / garden room” and filled with collectibles from his family. The garden tools (professional quality from my former business) are now stashed under shrubs.
Along the back fence I planted shrubs and vines to screen us from the neighbors. Hebe ‘Midsummer Beauty’ went in the corner. It was perfect at eight feet tall and ten feet across with fragrant blooms for months, until we had two weeks below zero.
This New Zealand native lost all but one small branch so we’ve got a hole in the screen, visible just left of the umbrella in the picture. Its in line with the outdoor dining table. The Hebe barely grew this year so it may need to be replaced.
A genuine mistake was planting this Manzanita, Arctostaphylos ‘Sunset’, along the chain link fence in front. It grew through the chain link and then the branches were girdled. The remnant trunks are along the ground. We’ve got a Loropetalum chinense to fill in but there will be a bit of foliage color clash. Oh well.
I planted a Paper Bark Maple, a modestly scaled tree (25 feet), at a gap where the neighbor’s bedroom windows line up with ours. The wonderful semi-evergreen Akebia quinata ‘Shirobana’ (white flowered like small clusters of pearls) on the fence decided to try to smother the Maple, so scary unstable ladder work was necessary. The Maple has grown well so I’m hopeful that less pruning is likely in the future.
I selected plants that would survive our low rainfall summers with one to three waterings per month but we have had much less precipitation than normal. We’re headed to Western Oklahoma levels, with cooler weather, but since we didn’t install irrigation or sleeving for pipes we’ve got hoses. We’ve had to water almost daily so putting the hoses away is low on the list. Fortunately photo processing can eliminate the hoses from pictures.
Eucalyptus are amazing evergreen trees and this one, E. niphofila subspecies Niphofila, is a smaller version. There was a beautiful 18 foot, slender, specimen by the Arboretum Visitor’s Center for many decades. Every propagule of this elegant little tree has grown to massive proportions. The foliage is beautiful silver grey and it’s covered with fuzzy cream colored flowers with a fragrance that wanders. It’s a lovely behemoth. It looks like massive pruning is in the future.
What’s going on in your garden (cleanup / memories / planning), this week?
