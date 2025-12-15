Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Grasping the Nettle: Trump’s Losing It (His Supporters)

I’m going to assume most of you have seen Trump’s latest already. As the old saying goes, What can you expect from a pig but a grunt?

A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS. He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!

To actually back up a bit, this is probably a sign of just how bad his dementia has progressed. If you've been around people who are really down that rope, they become completely inwardly focused and can't actually muster grace for anything anymore.

[image or embed]

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:55 AM

Scrolling through the comments on that truth social post

[image or embed]

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:41 AM

Rob Reiner has been the top topic here. Last night it was filled with communal grief, blessings on the family, & memories of a great man. Today half of them are about this human pit stain, who hereforth shall not be named. But know this: for anyone who supports him at this point, he is their mirror.

— arknet (@arknet.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 12:28 PM


The president is using this apparent family tragedy, which as far as we know had absolutely nothing to do with him, to convey the message that if his fans brutally murder his critics, they will receive his support and approval.

[image or embed]

— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:58 PM

Started, going

[image or embed]

— Max Berger (@maxberger.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:23 AM

Legitimation crises happen slowly, then all at once.

[image or embed]

— Malaclypse the Middle (@malaclypse.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 4:17 PM

Trump has a long track record of inflammatory remarks, but his comments in a social media post were a drastic departure from the role presidents typically play in offering a message of consolation or tribute after the death of a public figure. His message drew criticism even from conservatives and his supporters and laid bare Trump’s unwillingness to rise above political grievance in moments of crisis…

Reiner — a director of beloved films like “The Princess Bride” and “When Harry Met Sally” — was one of the most active Democrats in the film industry and regularly campaigned on behalf of liberal causes and hosted fundraisers. He was a vocal critic of Trump, calling him in a 2017 interview with Variety “mentally unfit” to be president and “the single-most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States.”

The White House, which shared the president’s post, did not respond to a message about the criticism it was receiving and calls for Trump to take it down.

Speaking at the White House to reporters later Monday, Trump doubled down on his criticism of Reiner when he was asked if he stood by his post. Using the third person, Trump said Reiner “was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned.”

“I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all, in any way shape or form,” Trump said. “I thought he was very bad for our country.”…

Jenna Ellis, who was one of Trump’s lawyers and worked on his efforts in 2020 to overturn the results of the presidential election, pointed out Trump’s double standard and called his post “NOT the appropriate response.”

“The Right uniformly condemned political and celebratory responses to Charlie Kirk’s death. This is a horrible example from Trump (and surprising considering the two attempts on his own life) and should be condemned by everyone with any decency,” Ellis said in a post on X…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      A scorpion wants to cross a river but cannot swim, so it asks a frog to carry it across. The frog hesitates, afraid that the scorpion might sting it, but the scorpion promises not to, pointing out that it would drown if it killed the frog in the middle of the river. The frog considers this argument sensible and agrees to transport the scorpion. Midway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog anyway, dooming them both. The dying frog asks the scorpion why it stung despite knowing the consequence, to which the scorpion replies: “I am sorry, but I couldn’t help myself. It’s my character.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Republic of Stupidity

      Don’t take the bait… that’s what he and his supporters want… for us to get upset, shriek and moan, and wave our hands in the air…

      He, and they, are just running the same tired playbook they’ve been working with for year now.

      “Say something truly offensive, then sit back and watch the libtards freak out”…

      Don’t give them what they want, and let the tired, increasingly incoherent orange man babble on and on…

      That’s all it is… nonsensical babbling from a 79 yr old in the grip of a an ever accelerating mental decline, and that’s the only reaction the comment deserves.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Geoduck

      There’s also the fact that the mainstream media is actually reporting on the latest vomit-spew, instead of doing their usual thing and pretending it just didn’t happen. NYT, WAPo, CNN, all of their websites had main-page stories about it. (Using mealy-mouthed sanewashing, but baby steps here…)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      He is a fucking asshole.  Always has been.  Always will be.  Any armchair medical diagnoses out there don’t change that fact.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Call me cynical, but I don’t hear a change in tone from FFOTUS compared to his “normal.” What I hear is the press FINALLY starting to take notice of his narcissism, indecency and inanity, and the MAGAtry beginning to show signs of embryonic empathy stirring. Neither seems especially encouraging.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HeleninEire

      The reactions are good, but let’s be careful. Many of his supporters say things like…”this is below you.” And many start with “I still support you but…”

      They are getting there, but they are far away from rejecting him.

      But…that being said,  Ill take it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      FelonyGovt

      Hoping that this is part of the drip, drip, drip signaling the beginning of the end. Little by little his voters and the media are realizing the extent of the derangement and narcissism of this despicable person.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Then there are his supporters who say “you’re better than this” or “I’ll always vote for/support you, but”. What the hell does he have to do to be a bridge too far for literally millions of people? ETA: See Helen got there 1st with this take!

      The condemnation coming from Republican politicians and newspeople is a bunch of bullshit. This is his bottom? What is theirs? They know he’s a psychopath. Some of them and their own familes have been threatened. They have abdicated their power to a madman and put/leave him in control of a nuclear arsenal. They smile and flatter him while he foments civil war and deports people to 3rd world countries to be tortured

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Aziz, light!

      This is only the beginning of his failing sense of when to stop revealing who he is. Next year will be worse. One day while defending him at the presser Karoline will implode into the void like the house in Poltergeist.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Once again, no matter how low the bar is set for P-tape, he’ll find a way to slither under it.

      His supporters expressing outrage at his latest?  Screw them, too little too late.  Get back to me when you start campaigning against him.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Socolofi

      I suspect I’m in the minority, but I believe Trump never writes the Truth Socials – he just has various staffers do it. Maybe even some more senior ones like Miller. Mostly because I don’t see him typing in as long as these are, and text-to-speech needs editing or we’d have many more mistakes there.

      I’m sure he still approves them. And they are a reflection of what he says, so he can’t deny them.

      But I don’t think the quality of the tweet or what it means should in anyway point to declining mental ability.

      Also, he’s a horrible, horrible person. Worse than Humperdink.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      Trump really is mentally ill. Yes, there’s gray areas around and between ‘delusional’, ‘disoriented, ‘sick’, and ‘dishonest’— but there’s a point where it all stops being a serious question and starts being a therapeutic one. And Trump is there.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eduardo

      I think this is a huge step on the part of his supporters despite all their protests of love and support.  They have lost their “innocence” and will in time see who he is.  And he is going to help them in that journey as he will get even more disinhibited.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Raoul Paste

      I’m glad this indefensible behavior is getting widespread attention.   I’d say the opposite of woke is asshole.

      ETA. I am also expecting a tribute reel to Reiner at the next Oscars.  With no mention of you know who.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      scav

      @FelonyGovt: Little by little his voters and the media are realizing the extent of the derangement and narcissism of this despicable person.

      Little by little they’ll recognize themselves in the mirror as he’s talking.  Then it’ll get interesting.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Melancholy Jaques

      Maybe there’s no point to saying this here, but I’ve venting. People all over are reacting to that asshole’s remarks about Rob & Michelle Reiner’s tragic deaths as if it’s some line that’s been crossed, as if he hasn’t been exactly like this the whole time. So, with respect, but contra Schnorkles O’Bork, that asshole isn’t becoming anything and this isn’t dementia. This is who he is and has been the whole fucking time.

      Thank you for letting me vent. I will say no more.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jackie

      Congress has been remarkably mute about FFOTUS’s vile comments. Anyone else push back against him besides Massie and MTG?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      @HeleninEire: MAGAtry has been brewing for decades. Limbaugh, Savage/Weiner and the other “talk” radio wingnuts coupled with FundiEvangelical “leaders” excusing anybody every bad action among their followers made it possible. FFOTUS is a symptom, nothing more; the rest of the Reichwing is just more civilized when giving voice to their venom.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @Sure Lurkalot: Don’t necessarily believe that comment. People know he only listens to his supporters, so they have learned to preface anything they want him to listen to with variations on I support you. It’s also a way to be listened to by other republican’s, especially when you want to say something a little non herd like.

      They were doing this way before, so I can’t tell anything by them saying that. If there are a lot of them saying they don’t like the comments, that is good. And they give each other courage. Remember these people prefer to be part of a group.

      Reply

