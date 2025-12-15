For someone who claims to care about hostages, going to bat for a leader who sacrificed them for his own political survival… is the height of cynicism,” said one Israeli critic.

Did we talk about this here and I missed it?

In a previously unreported letter, the Pennsylvania senator pushed to save Netanyahu’s political career.

(TPM) Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) prepared a letter in recent days asking Israel’s president for a favor. In a previously unreported letter obtained by TPM, Fetterman asked Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “In a world this dangerous, I question whether any democracy can afford to have its head of government spending valuable hours, day after day, in a courtroom rather than the situation room,” Fetterman wrote in a copy of the letter, dated Dec. 2, obtained by TPM. Netanyahu formally asked Herzog for a pardon late last month. Fetterman, expressing surprise that TPM had a copy of the letter, stood by it in a brief Thursday interview. “I support it and it’s a pointless distraction,” he said, seemingly referring to the charges against Netanyahu. “I fully support it and I stand on the letter.”

I will say one good thing about Fetterman. He is better than any Republican. That’s the best I can muster.

Update:

Open thread