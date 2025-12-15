Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Did I Miss This? Open Thread

For someone who claims to care about hostages, going to bat for a leader who sacrificed them for his own political survival… is the height of cynicism,” said one Israeli critic.

Did we talk about this here and I missed it?

Fetterman Writes Letter Asking Israel’s President to Pardon Netanyahu

In a previously unreported letter, the Pennsylvania senator pushed to save Netanyahu’s political career.

(TPM)

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) prepared a letter in recent days asking Israel’s president for a favor.

In a previously unreported letter obtained by TPM, Fetterman asked Israel’s President Isaac Herzog to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In a world this dangerous, I question whether any democracy can afford to have its head of government spending valuable hours, day after day, in a courtroom rather than the situation room,” Fetterman wrote in a copy of the letter, dated Dec. 2, obtained by TPM.

Netanyahu formally asked Herzog for a pardon late last month.

Fetterman, expressing surprise that TPM had a copy of the letter, stood by it in a brief Thursday interview.

“I support it and it’s a pointless distraction,” he said, seemingly referring to the charges against Netanyahu. “I fully support it and I stand on the letter.”

I will say one good thing about Fetterman.  He is better than any Republican.  That’s the best I can muster.

Update:

    2. 2.

      Cliosfanboy

      JFC.  I know he had a pretty iffy record before being elected, but damn, did the stroke(s) do THAT much damage ???

    Geoduck

      Geoduck

      I saw in passing elsewhere an article about this, and thought Fetterman’s just determined to torch his own career, isn’t he?

      In other news, the Shaitgibbon’s comments about Rob Reiner were so bad, the webpages for the NYT, the Washington Post and CNN were all forced to actually mention that he made them.

    5. 5.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Cliosfanboy: Well, this IS the guy who carried a shotgun to detain a Black man, after all.

      As I recall, Black folks warned repeatedly about the guy, but here we are.

    Baud

      Baud

      TPM got the Fetterman letter but I doubt he was the only Congresscritter to write one. Maybe the only Dem. Curious to see if more come out.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Professor Bigfoot:

      As I recall, Black folks warned repeatedly about the guy, but here we are.

      I could be wrong, but I thought when he was running the argument was that black people didn’t have a problem with what he had done there, so if they didn’t have a problem with it, then it wasn’t a problem.

      I know nothing about that first hand, just what was reporter her by PA peeps.  Not saying you’re wrong, just surprised to see what you wrote given what was said here during the primaries.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @brendancalling: Because he surely votes the D party line at least 75% of the time.

      Right now that doesn’t actually impact what laws are passed,  since Rs have the majority, but if that changes in 2026, then it will definitely matter.

      Do you disagree?

      edit: I want to say that it’s awful to be betrayed by the person you worked for and voted for, not meaning to downplay that at all.

    12. 12.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirl: Black people don’t get listened to.

      Not here, not anywhere.

      Yes, there MANY Black voices expressing caution about Mr. Fetterman; I’m sorry y’all didn’t hear them.

      Must be another of those messages that Black people and Jews get but white people are deaf to.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Professor Bigfoot: I think you are mistaken when you say that black people aren’t listened to here on Balloon Juice.

      I can certainly speak for myself and say that I didn’t see reports from PA peeps on Balloon Juice that black people had concerns about that incident that kept them from thinking he was a good choice.

    14. 14.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: Furthermore, if you made a deal with Manchin he would absolutely carry out his part of it.

      If he agreed to give a certain vote, you could bank that vote.

      IGNORING the fact that he came from a state that went 2/1 Trump three times, he still voted for Chuck Schumer to be Senate Majority Leader; and that ain’t chopped liver.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Professor Bigfoot: Listening to and paying attention to what is said does not mean that a white person can never disagree with a black person without disrespecting them or without it being because of skin color.

      edit: I was responding to your original comment that said “Of course you do.”

    bbleh

      bbleh

      @brendancalling@Baud: as a former Manchin constituent and current Fetterman constituent, I think there’s a lotta similarity, and I think a lot of that is for the same reasons, although I also think in Manchin’s case it was more defensible: WV is the second-reddest state in the country, and Manchin had been Governor before he was Senator, so he knew with what/whom he was dealing.  Fetterman had a clever shtick, got lucky in his opponent, and then apparently got spooked by the MAGA backlash.  (To what extent his medical history affected this I have no idea.)

      I’m guessing Fetterman is gonna be primaried pretty hard, IF he even decides to run again.  And I won’t be sorry to see another Dem replace him on the ticket.

    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WaterGirl:

      Well, there were enough reports during his campaign that got decent enough coverage.  The fact that they might not have been brought here can be explained many ways.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      I googled Fetterman approval ratings and some interesting reporting came up. I added a screen cap up top.

      edit: Big surprise, his approval is going up with Republicans.

    JML

      JML

      Fetterman needs to go. he’s not serving the people who voted for him, he’s erratic and inconsistent, and his mental and physical health makes serving problematic.

      Advocating for a pardon for Netanyahu is gross. I’m not sure I’d be ok with it even if it was part of deal to get him to resign and make himself permanently ineligible for public office ever again. (and I desperately want him gone from the Israeli government, if there’s ever any chance for peace he has to go, because he’ll never be trusted to keep any deal and the corrupt bastard will almost certainly torpedo any deals from being executed)

      Oof.

    Scout211

      Scout211

      Fetterman’s letter was in the news recently and I read about it, but it dropped off the front pages fairly quickly.

      TBH, I think he’s seen as unserious right now and says a lot of things that people end up ignoring.

      But that’s just my two cents (now worth 1/2 cent with Trumpflation).

    tam1MI

      tam1MI

      @brendancalling: I’m one of Fetterman‘s constituents. Explain to me how he’s better than a republican.

      Fetterman didn’t run in the primary unopposed. There was a perfectly good Dem named Conor Lamb also running. Explain to me how Fetterman was better than Lamb.

    28. 28.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @WaterGirl:because of skin color.

      Ma’am, it’s never about “skin color.”

      It’s about whiteness and the caste system created for it.

      It affects white people in ways they never have to unpack or understand, because as the dominant caste you simply don’t have to.

      I don’t believe you do.

      EDITED for clarification.

    29. 29.

      Captain C

      I would be fine with a pardon for Netanyahu IF AND ONLY IF:

      1. He agreed to step down from his prime ministership and the Knesset and never involve himself in politics again (Israeli or any other).
      2. He admitted to all of his crimes that he’s getting pardoned for, in detail and under oath (lying here would get him additional charges not covered by the pardon).
      3. Along with Ben-Gvir, Smotrich, and three of the top leaders of Hamas (for balance, and because they deserve it too), he agreed to go to the Hague for trial for crimes against humanity, or whatever the correct classification is.
    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: We discussed that event here a whole bunch of times.  What I recall is that a lot of people here had concerns about that, but that the PA peeps pretty much said that he had the support of black people in PA.

      If Steeplejack were still here, I’m sure he would find the posts and link to them.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Steve LaBonne: Very curious.  Do you disagree with what I wrote here?

      Listening to and paying attention to what is said does not mean that a white person can never disagree with a black person without disrespecting them or without it being because of skin color.

    35. 35.

      Steve LaBonne

      @WaterGirl: It’s too meaningless of a generalization to be worth a response. Of course that can happen but quite frankly it is much less frequent than well-intentioned white people like to think. I would remind you that part of being an ally is remembering that we have two ears and one mouth for a reason.

    36. 36.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @WaterGirl: ​
      The one that caught my eye was the approval rating, which then had me look up Hick and Bennet’s ratings here.

      Fetterman: 46% approve, 38% disapprove

      Hick: 37% approve, 49% disapprove
      Bennet: 38% approve, 44% disapprove
      Polis: 41% approve, 52% disapprove

      What’s more interesting is their approval ratings among actual Dems where it’s around 61% for Hick and Bennet. Thus, I’d be curious how Fetterman fares among registered Dems in PA.

    TONYG

      TONYG

      @Baud: I lived in Philadelphia for five years a thousand years ago (the late seventies).  Is it really true that the rest of the state is basically West Virginia?  Maybe so.

    Cheez Whiz

      Cheez Whiz

      Fetterman’s rationale is basically the Unitary Executive theory, with a side of “if the President does it that means its not illegal”. If he bothers to run again it will be as a Republican.

    40. 40.

      trollhattan

      @TONYG: ​
      I’ve heard it as Pennsyltucky but didn’t take geography past grade school.

      My kid really liked the locals and their ‘tude when she was in Philly a couple years ago. Spoke to her inner intolerant.

    glc

      glc

      @brendancalling: After drafting a comment that went on too long I’ll just express my sympathies. I’m not his constituent but on the other hand this isn’t the first case like this, and I’ve had similar representation, for whom I have, in fact, voted, knowing well in advance what manner of filth I was casting my vote for, and also, what manner of filth I was not casting my vote for.

      Hmm it’s getting long again. I’m going to quote (probably misquote) Thurber: I am getting surly, and I will close.

