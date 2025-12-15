It’s Monday morning, and after a brutal couple of days on a lot of fronts, it can’t hurt to focus for a minute on what’s good.

Trump Is a Loser – Let Us Count the Ways

Let’s make a comprehensive list, shall we?

I’ll get the list started, and then I hope you guys will fill in the blanks.

He is losing in court!

Letitia James

Kilmar Abrego Garcia

California national guard deployment

His bullshit appointments are being struck down



He is losing Republican votes in the Senate!

It didn’t pass, but 4 Republicans voted to extend the ACA subsidies



The Republican side of the House is a fucking mess!

Pastor Johnson is a joke

Multiple successful discharge petitions (are we up to 4 now?)

Federal workers get their bargaining rights back.

Representatives like Marge are resigning early.

Rs at risk of losing the House majority



His Threats No Longer Carry As Much Weight!

Indiana doesn’t cave to his gerrymander demands



Candidates He Endorses Don’t Have a Great Win / Loss Ratio!

List recent losses

Trump Is Totally Out of Touch with the Realities of Regular People!

Tells us that wages are going up but, they are not.

Tells us that groceries are cheap, but we run out of money partway thru the month.

Tells us that there is no Affordability problem.



Trump Is Losing His Mind, both Literally and Figuratively

Let us count the ways



Trump Is Losing In the Polls!

Too many polls to list!

Trump’s Government Commits War Crimes In Plain Sight

Venezuala



Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!

Graphic images are released, and more to come



Democratic Candidates Are Willing Everywhere!

Virginia

Texas

Pennsylvania

Miami and elsewhere in Florida

Georgia



Trump Now Looks Like the Bumbling Fool That He Is!

can’t even do a coin toss right



Open thread.