Making a List, Checking It Twice

by | 15 Comments

It’s Monday morning, and after a brutal couple of days on a lot of fronts, it can’t hurt to focus for a minute on what’s good.

Trump Is a Loser – Let Us Count the Ways

Let’s make a comprehensive list, shall we?

I’ll get the list started, and then I hope you guys will fill in the blanks.

He is losing in court!

  • Letitia James
  • Kilmar Abrego Garcia
  • California national guard deployment
  • His bullshit appointments are being struck down

He is losing Republican votes in the Senate!

  • It didn’t pass, but 4 Republicans voted to extend the ACA  subsidies

The Republican side of the House is a fucking mess!

  • Pastor Johnson is a joke
  • Multiple successful discharge petitions (are we up to 4 now?)
  • Federal workers get their bargaining rights back.
  • Representatives like Marge are resigning early.
  • Rs at risk of losing the House majority

His Threats No Longer Carry As Much Weight!

  • Indiana doesn’t cave to his gerrymander demands

Candidates He Endorses Don’t Have a Great Win / Loss Ratio!

  • List recent losses

Trump Is Totally Out of Touch with the Realities of Regular People!

  • Tells us that wages are going up but, they are not.
  • Tells us that groceries are cheap, but we run out of money partway thru the month.
  • Tells us that there is no Affordability problem.

Trump Is Losing His Mind, both Literally and Figuratively

  • Let us count the ways

Trump Is Losing In the Polls!

  • Too many polls to list!

Trump’s Government Commits War Crimes In Plain Sight

  • Venezuala

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!

  • Graphic images are released, and more to come

Democratic Candidates Are Willing Everywhere!

  • Virginia
  • Texas
  • Pennsylvania
  • Miami and elsewhere in Florida
  • Georgia

Trump Now Looks Like the Bumbling Fool That He Is!

  • can’t even do a coin toss right

Open thread.

  Almost Retired
  Baud
  Bupalos
  Jackie
  Jeffro
  jonas
  MattF
  mrmoshpotato
  Old School
  Scout211
  Suzanne
  taumaturgo

    15Comments

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      @MattF: Plus psychotic comments about the Reiner murders.

      And horrible comments after the Brown University mass shooting.

      Things can happen, so to the nine injured, get well fast. And to the families of those two who are no longer with us, I pay my deepest regards and respects from the United States of America. Thank you very much. It’s a very important thing to say. And we mean it.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jeffro

      folks, in the months (or please, just weeks?) to come, there will come a day when you’ll want someone you trust as your It FINALLY Happened Day spotter.

      someone who’ll tell you that three bottles of champagne in an hour is enough

      someone who will already have stocked up on PediaLyte and Advil

      someone who already knows your company’s call-out line

      be good to that person now, so that they’ll keep you alive on It FINALLY Happened Day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bupalos

      • Tells us that wages are going up but, they are not.

        Wages are in fact rising and keeping pace with inflation. Purchasing power is flat.

      I think it’s worth recognizing that the very same economy that sank Biden is sinking Trump. In fact wage purchasing power is very slightly better today than at any point since 2021.  Some folks may want to revisit the received wisdom here that it was actually a passion for racism and fascism that swayed the election, with “economic anxiety” just serving as a kind of respectable cover. We also might want to entertain the thought that the structure of the U.S. economy and it’s spiraling inequality is simply going to destabilize every administration,  essentially reverse political gravity, and render incumbency a default disadvantage.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Almost Retired: The man is absolutely bonkers.

      I don’t want to used clinical/legal terms like “demented” or “insane”, because that perpetuates stigma which harms people with illness. And he’s just a terrible person.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Reposting from the morning thread – it fits here better.

      House members don’t think Congress is fun, anymore:

      “The House will likely depart Washington for the holidays this week without addressing a number of high-stakes issues. Instead, Congress is ending the year with a lot of infighting and a nearly unprecedented number of lawmakers heading for the exits,” NOTUS reports.

      “While there are always retirements each term, members have decided to call it quits rather than seek another term in a body that has had more drama than actual success passing legislation. More House Republicans are leaving Capitol Hill so far than Democrats.”

      Click on the link for the  members list of Congress members leaving (thus far)  – either retiring or running for other offices:

      Roll Call has the casualty list for the 119th Congress.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      taumaturgo

      • I’ll believe her actions, her words, not much. Mrs. Harris speech to the DNC
      • She railed against both parties and the status quo in a speech Friday to Democratic officials. Many in the room told Axios they were struck by how different Harris’ remarks were from her Biden-defending message on the campaign trail last year.
      • “Both parties have failed to hold the public’s trust,” Harris said. “Government is viewed as fundamentally unable to meet the needs of its people…. People are done with the status quo and they’re ready to break things to force change.”
      • “We cannot afford to be nostalgic for a flawed system that failed so many,” she added, arguing that President Trump is a “symptom” of a bigger problem.
      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Jeffro:

      folks, in the months (or please, just weeks?) to come, there will come a day when you’ll want someone you trust as your It FINALLY Happened Day spotter.

      someone who’ll tell you that three bottles of champagne in an hour is enough

      someone who will already have stocked up on PediaLyte and Advil

      someone who already knows your company’s call-out line

      be good to that person now, so that they’ll keep you alive on It FINALLY Happened Day.

      LOL!

      I especially like: someone who’ll tell you that three bottles of champagne in an hour is enough

      Reply

