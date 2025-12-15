It’s Monday morning, and after a brutal couple of days on a lot of fronts, it can’t hurt to focus for a minute on what’s good.
Trump Is a Loser – Let Us Count the Ways
Let’s make a comprehensive list, shall we?
I’ll get the list started, and then I hope you guys will fill in the blanks.
He is losing in court!
- Letitia James
- Kilmar Abrego Garcia
- California national guard deployment
- His bullshit appointments are being struck down
-
He is losing Republican votes in the Senate!
- It didn’t pass, but 4 Republicans voted to extend the ACA subsidies
-
The Republican side of the House is a fucking mess!
- Pastor Johnson is a joke
- Multiple successful discharge petitions (are we up to 4 now?)
- Federal workers get their bargaining rights back.
- Representatives like Marge are resigning early.
- Rs at risk of losing the House majority
-
His Threats No Longer Carry As Much Weight!
- Indiana doesn’t cave to his gerrymander demands
-
Candidates He Endorses Don’t Have a Great Win / Loss Ratio!
- List recent losses
Trump Is Totally Out of Touch with the Realities of Regular People!
- Tells us that wages are going up but, they are not.
- Tells us that groceries are cheap, but we run out of money partway thru the month.
- Tells us that there is no Affordability problem.
-
Trump Is Losing His Mind, both Literally and Figuratively
- Let us count the ways
-
Trump Is Losing In the Polls!
- Too many polls to list!
Trump’s Government Commits War Crimes In Plain Sight
- Venezuala
-
Epstein, Epstein, Epstein!
- Graphic images are released, and more to come
-
Democratic Candidates Are Willing Everywhere!
- Virginia
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Miami and elsewhere in Florida
- Georgia
-
Trump Now Looks Like the Bumbling Fool That He Is!
- can’t even do a coin toss right
-
Open thread.
