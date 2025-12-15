“A candle does not negotiate with darkness. It pushes back, stubbornly, flame-first.”

Last night was the first night of Hannukah, a Jewish festival celebrating hope when it seems the hardest, where a small group of Jews were able to keep the light going against seemingly insurmountable odds. [image or embed] — Asher Wilson-Goldman (@asherwilsongoldman.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 1:18 PM

There’s a folk tradition among my people, the Irish:

One old custom that many continue to observe is the placing of a candle in the window on Christmas Eve, a symbol to welcome strangers and to remember those who are far away from home. Now we have a permanent candle in the window of Aras an Uachtarain thanks to President Mary Robinson who famously re-adopted this custom during her term of office, to remember all of the emigrants that had left Ireland and let them know the candle in the window would always be lighting to remember them show them their way home.

(When I was in parochial school, the Irish-American nuns told us this charming custom originated during the Penal Times, when the candle was intended to show recusant priests where it would be safe to shelter. Either way, it’s a good example for today!)



(The ninth candle in a menorah is the shamash, ‘helper‘.)