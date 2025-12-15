Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Light A Candle

Monday Morning Open Thread: Light A Candle

29 Comments

A candle does not negotiate with darkness. It pushes back, stubbornly, flame-first.”

Last night was the first night of Hannukah, a Jewish festival celebrating hope when it seems the hardest, where a small group of Jews were able to keep the light going against seemingly insurmountable odds.

— Asher Wilson-Goldman (@asherwilsongoldman.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 1:18 PM

There’s a folk tradition among my people, the Irish:

One old custom that many continue to observe is the placing of a candle in the window on Christmas Eve, a symbol to welcome strangers and to remember those who are far away from home. Now we have a permanent candle in the window of Aras an Uachtarain thanks to President Mary Robinson who famously re-adopted this custom during her term of office, to remember all of the emigrants that had left Ireland and let them know the candle in the window would always be lighting to remember them show them their way home.

(When I was in parochial school, the Irish-American nuns told us this charming custom originated during the Penal Times, when the candle was intended to show recusant priests where it would be safe to shelter. Either way, it’s a good example for today!)

More afternoon light on the first night of Hannukah! 🕎

— Chris Bianchi (@bianchiweather.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 9:59 PM

Light one candle. Well, and the shamash.

— Roberta Paikoff Holzmueller (@birdyholz.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 9:59 PM


(The ninth candle in a menorah is the shamash, ‘helper‘.)

From the Larchives: Happy Hannukah.

— Lar deSouza (@lartist.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 12:58 PM

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      Good morning, and a happy Hanukkah to those who are celebrating. Endurance in the face of darkness is a wonderful thing to celebrate.

    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      Woke up to the terrible news about Rob Reiner and his wife this morning. To return to what we discussing in Medium Cool last night….. man, do so many of his movies still hold up. The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men….. just absolute bangers. I still quote those movies all the time.

    10. 10.

      Ramalama

      @Suzanne: I loved Spinal Tap and also Waiting for Guffman. Loved his other work too except Princess Bride never stuck with me. My sibs and I were just talking about this yesterday. We wondered if there was a genetic component since they too felt very meh about that one movie (Princess Bride).

    11. 11.

      Geminid

      Politico‘s Lisa Kaminsky reports that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is endorsing firefighter union chief Bob Brooks in the 7th CD primary. Shapiro will headline a fundraiser for Brooks Thursday.

      Brooks is running to unseat Rep. Ryan McKenzie, who flipped the Lehigh Valley district last year. McKenzie’s winning margin was among the lowest in the nation last year.

      Kaminsky wrote that Shapiro intends to push hard to flip three other Keystone State congressional districts next year. Shapiro is up for reelection and will be on the ballot as well.

    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      Mackenzie was born on August 3, 1982, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles and Milou Mackenzie. He graduated from Parkland High School in 2000 and from New York University with a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and international business in 2004. He obtained an Master of Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 2010.

       

      Another typical working class hero.

    13. 13.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate. And blessings to all who keep a light in their proverbial window, to dispel darkness.

      What a pretty menorah, the one with the hearts. Love the light…

    16. 16.

      oldster

      Recusant priests, penal time, all nonsense.
      Everyone knows that the Irish light a candle because they are the Lost Tribe of the Israelites. How else did they get David’s harp, do you think?

    18. 18.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:

      He had such range. TCM ran Guffman and Spinal Tap just tjis week in an evening of mock documentaries. Then last night I caught up with the final of Prof. Suber’s Power of Film lectures, and he opened with remarks on When Harry Met Sally. My own favorite is Stand By Me.

      Such a sad thing.

    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ramalama: Waiting for Guffman was directed by Christopher Guest, though it was produced by Reiner’s production company. Guest took Reiner’s Spinal Tap formula and ran with it, turned it into a kind of subgenre.

    20. 20.

      Kosh III

      Good morning gang.  Woke up at 4:30 as my cpap had stopped. No electricity.  On the coldest day so far, 10f.  It came back at 6am.

      I have minor surgery today for De Quervains Tenosynovitis(look it up) in my left wrist.  Should be home by supper.

    25. 25.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: Hmmm, Shapiro and Janelle Stelson. That might get me to knock on doors again. I’ve given that up in favor of postcards which are more introvert friendly.

    26. 26.

      Ramalama

      Also Rob Reiner was so embedded into my own cultural fabric that is it a coink or something else that my siblings and I talked about a couple Rob Reiner films last night, and I just finished the wonderful book by Salman Rushdie…Knife…written after Rushdie himself got knifed, and nearly died. And how he climbed back into life, and what it meant/means to his writing. I finished the book last night. And then learn of RR and wife dying by knife by their son today.

      It’s such a close and personal act of violence. I wonder what’s to become of us, we who’ve been affected by Rob Reiner’s art, now that he’s gone?

      Or should I be buying a lottery ticket today.

    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @frosty: Yeah, I’ve been wary of door-knocking since I had that incident with a man threatening to shoot me and Mr. Suzanne, and shooting antisemitic slurs at us. But I should probably get over it and get back out there. Lord knows we’ve only gotten more sane as a country since then!

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @p.a.:

      Happy Hannukah! I don’t see the Cha… form used any more.

      I saw it with the ‘Ch’ today in a couple of places.  The reason why is that Hebrew has two consonants that are frequently transliterated with an ‘h’, and one has a more guttural sound than the other, and that one is often transliterated with a ‘ch,’ and that’s the first consonant in ‘(c)hanukah.’

      Now what I don’t understand is why the ‘k’ is sometimes doubled, and sometimes not.

