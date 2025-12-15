On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Is there interest in holiday-themed posts in the run-up to Christmas? I haven’t seen any new submissions since I mentioned it last week. I always think those posts are either beautiful (if lit trees or decorations) or sweet and memory-invoking if they are pictures from childhood. Is anybody game? If so, please send in your pics!

Albatrossity

After a night in Bryce Canyon Lodge, we headed out to our next destination, Zion National Park. We found breakfast in Panguitch at the Flying Goat Café (good food, odd décor, lots of Trumpy signs), and then headed via some blue highways to the Parowan Gap Petroglyph site west of the small town of Parowan UT.

And in other news, I have added one new 2026 calendar, so now there are three available on Lulu this year. In addition to my regular Flyover Country and Bird Butt calendars, you can get a “You looking at me?” edition with pictures of birds staring/glaring toward the photographer. So take your pick – Bird Butts or Bird Faces! Here are the links, and thanks to all the jackals who have ordered a calendar this year, or in past years.

Bird Butts 2026.

Birds of Flyover Country 2026.

You Looking at Me? 2026