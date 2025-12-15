Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Albatrossity – Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park

On The Road – Albatrossity – Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park

Is there interest in holiday-themed posts in the run-up to Christmas?  I haven’t seen any new submissions since I mentioned it last week.  I always think those posts are either beautiful (if lit trees or decorations) or sweet and memory-invoking if they are pictures from childhood.  Is anybody game?  If so, please send in your pics!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 10

Albatrossity

After a night in Bryce Canyon Lodge, we headed out to our next destination, Zion National Park. We found breakfast in Panguitch at the Flying Goat Café (good food, odd décor, lots of Trumpy signs), and then headed via some blue highways to the Parowan Gap Petroglyph site west of the small town of Parowan UT.

And in other news, I have added one new 2026 calendar, so now there are three available on Lulu this year. In addition to my regular Flyover Country and Bird Butt calendars, you can get a “You looking at me?” edition with pictures of birds staring/glaring toward the photographer. So take your pick – Bird Butts or Bird Faces! Here are the links, and thanks to all the jackals who have ordered a calendar this year, or in past years.
Bird Butts 2026.

Birds of Flyover Country 2026.

You Looking at Me? 2026

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 9
Parowan GapOctober 14, 2025

The Gap is a canyon through a ridge in the middle of the high desert, carved by water and wind into the Navajo Sandstone. A road cuts through the gap, which must have been a trail long used by the indigenous inhabitants of the area, and allows access to viewing of an astonishing number of petroglyphs. One of the most famous ones, the “Zipper Glyph” was showcased in a previous post in this series. There are plenty more, like this one. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 8
Parowan GapOctober 14, 2025

And another. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 7
Parowan GapOctober 14, 2025

There are probably as many interpretations of these ancient artworks as there are petroglyphs at this site; here’s one attempt, from the signage at the site. They are interesting to speculate about, but in all honesty, we will never know exactly what the artist meant to convey. Sorta like modern art. Or any kind of art, for that matter. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 6
Kolob Canyons, Zion National ParkOctober 14, 2025

From Parowan we headed down towards Zion National Park, with a side trip into the Kolob Canyons. A part of Zion National Park, these are a series of parallel canyons above a creek that eventually drains into the Virgin River, which is the  river that carved Zion Canyon. There is no road through the park that connects these canyons with the more well-known section near the visitor center, but there is a 5-mile scenic drive. There are California Condors in this part of the park; we looked assiduously for them, but none were seen. Nevertheless, it was good to be in a part of the world which hosts that majestic species. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 5
Kolob Canyons, Zion National ParkOctober 14, 2025

Here is another part of the scenic drive through these canyons, with Elizabeth in the picture for scale. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 3
Springdale UTOctober 14, 2025

Our next destination was a B&B in Springdale, just outside the main entrance to the park. My sister-in-law was in charge of making reservations for this trip, and this place appealed to her for many reasons. But I suspect even she did not know that there would be a cougar taxidermy masterpiece above the shower in the bathroom in our suite. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 4
Springdale UTOctober 14, 2025

The B&B also had two dogs who functioned as greeters for incoming guests. This is Coach, on the lookout for new arrivals. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 2
Springdale UTOctober 15, 2025

We arrived in sunshine, but the next morning the clouds moved in again. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park
Springdale UTOctober 15, 2025

The clouds and mist only enhanced the majesty of the towering sandstone cliffs all around us. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Parowan Petroglyphs and Zion National Park 1
Springdale UTOctober 15, 2025

And finally, a bird! Lesser Goldfinches (Spinus psaltria) were chittering and feeding on the last sunflowers of the season in the garden area of the B&B. Click here for larger image.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • Scout211

      Scout211

      Right after we retired, we went on a two week camping trip through the same part of the country and the national parks on your journey through the Southwest.

      We had visited and camped in most of the parks before but it was our first visit to Zion.  The park is beautiful but so congested and crowded that we had a hard time enjoying the sites. The buses that are required for tourists to take to the sites were packed and lines were long to even get on the buses. The trails were congested with far too many people to be able to enjoy the scenery, so we gave up on the most famous sites and took some hikes on trails that were not very crowded. That gave us a better view of the canyon and a better experience.

      We definitely favored Capitol Reef and Bryce Canyon over Zion but the whole area is beautiful. Your photos have brought back some good memories of that camping trip, which will be our last one after many decades of camping trips.

      Betty

      I appreciate seeing the contrast between the more typical clear blue sky of that part of the country and the cloudy, misty one. And a goldfinch for a bonus!

