Albatrossity
After a night in Bryce Canyon Lodge, we headed out to our next destination, Zion National Park. We found breakfast in Panguitch at the Flying Goat Café (good food, odd décor, lots of Trumpy signs), and then headed via some blue highways to the Parowan Gap Petroglyph site west of the small town of Parowan UT.
The Gap is a canyon through a ridge in the middle of the high desert, carved by water and wind into the Navajo Sandstone. A road cuts through the gap, which must have been a trail long used by the indigenous inhabitants of the area, and allows access to viewing of an astonishing number of petroglyphs. One of the most famous ones, the “Zipper Glyph” was showcased in a previous post in this series. There are plenty more, like this one. Click here for larger image.
And another. Click here for larger image.
There are probably as many interpretations of these ancient artworks as there are petroglyphs at this site; here’s one attempt, from the signage at the site. They are interesting to speculate about, but in all honesty, we will never know exactly what the artist meant to convey. Sorta like modern art. Or any kind of art, for that matter. Click here for larger image.
From Parowan we headed down towards Zion National Park, with a side trip into the Kolob Canyons. A part of Zion National Park, these are a series of parallel canyons above a creek that eventually drains into the Virgin River, which is the river that carved Zion Canyon. There is no road through the park that connects these canyons with the more well-known section near the visitor center, but there is a 5-mile scenic drive. There are California Condors in this part of the park; we looked assiduously for them, but none were seen. Nevertheless, it was good to be in a part of the world which hosts that majestic species. Click here for larger image.
Here is another part of the scenic drive through these canyons, with Elizabeth in the picture for scale. Click here for larger image.
Our next destination was a B&B in Springdale, just outside the main entrance to the park. My sister-in-law was in charge of making reservations for this trip, and this place appealed to her for many reasons. But I suspect even she did not know that there would be a cougar taxidermy masterpiece above the shower in the bathroom in our suite. Click here for larger image.
The B&B also had two dogs who functioned as greeters for incoming guests. This is Coach, on the lookout for new arrivals. Click here for larger image.
We arrived in sunshine, but the next morning the clouds moved in again. Click here for larger image.
The clouds and mist only enhanced the majesty of the towering sandstone cliffs all around us. Click here for larger image.
And finally, a bird! Lesser Goldfinches (Spinus psaltria) were chittering and feeding on the last sunflowers of the season in the garden area of the B&B. Click here for larger image.
