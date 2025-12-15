The Ukrainian SBU had an exciting couple of days. They used a previously unknown outside of the Ukrainian military/intelligence sub-surface variant of the Sea Baby drone to sink a Russian Kilo class submarine.

As if leaving me with another submarine that now can’t sink, to go with all the ships that now don’t float, the Ukrainians even hacked our surveillance cameras so we filmed their attack for them. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:28 PM

I’ll bet the video security at all the admirals Italian villas is a lot more professional. Vid via @maks23.bsky.social — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:28 PM

/2. During the operation, SBU-operated Sub Sea Baby underwater drones struck a Russian Navy Project 636.3 submarine (Varshavyanka class; NATO designation: Kilo). The explosion caused critical damage, effectively disabling the vessel. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:13 AM

/3. The submarine was equipped with four Kalibr cruise missile launchers used by Russia for strikes against Ukrainian territory. The operation was conducted jointly by the SBU’s 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence and the Ukrainian Navy. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:13 AM

/4. A Varshavyanka-class submarine is estimated to cost around USD 400 million. Due to international sanctions, building a comparable submarine today could cost up to USD 500 million. This class is also known as the “Black Hole” because of its low acoustic signature and reduced sonar visibility. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:13 AM

/5. The submarine had been stationed in Novorossiysk after earlier Sea Baby surface-drone operations forced Russian naval assets to leave Sevastopol Bay in temporarily occupied Crimea. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:13 AM

Here’s a full break down by H.I. Sutton:

The Ukrainians also hit another oil platform in the Caspian Sea:

Ukraine has struck Russian oil platforms deep in “safe rear areas” of the Caspian Sea for third time in one week Long-range drones from Alpha Special Operations Center hit a Lukoil-Nizhevolzhskneft platform at Korchagin oil and gas condensate field euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/15/t… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 4:38 PM

If the issue were simply the territory Ukraine has “lost,” then a ceasefire along the current frontline wouldn’t be a problem. But it is for Russia. In reality, both Russia and the Trump administration are pressuring Ukraine to surrender territory it still holds. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 5:02 PM

An intrepid reporter would do well to ask him to name any of the territory that he is claiming Ukraine has lost. Unfortunately, no one in the White House press pool is intrepid. Nor enterprising, nor brazen.

Here’s the reality on the ground in Donetsk:

DeepState states that the Russians will need at least another three years to occupy the entire Donetsk region. It took them three years and eight months to seize 23% of Donetsk Oblast, while another 22.6% remains under Ukrainian control.

t.me/c/1469021333… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 7:25 AM

As I’ve been explaining in the updates and we’ve been discussing in the comments, Putin, Ushakov, and Dmitriev are playing Trump, Witkoff, Jared, and Vance.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin: Definitely,it should not be a deal.At the moment, we’ve to talk about surrender,because Kyiv should think not about the deal,but definitely the situation on the ground,in economics of Ukraine,in Europe,where there’s no more money,spare money for Ukraine. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 2:41 AM

President Zelenskyy was still in Berlin today where he once again made it clear there be no conceding Ukrainian territory to Russia.

Zelenskyy rejected Witkoff’s proposal to withdraw troops from Donbas during talks in Berlin, — AFR Reports say the Ukrainian side insists that any ceasefire must come without prior territorial concessions to Russia. The maximum they are willing to accept is a freeze along the current front line. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:48 AM

We are a very peaceful invader. We are quite willing to let Ukraine surrender territory so we don’t have to fight for it. They are being very warlike by defending themselves. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 1:21 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: The story has been updated with the latest details. Kyiv and Washington made “real progress” toward peace in Ukraine during two-day talks in Berlin, top security official and negotiator Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 15, even as other officials signal that a final agreement on territorial issues remains elusive. The statement comes after a delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky held two rounds of discussions with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war. The first round of talks on Dec. 14 lasted about five hours, while the subsequent one took under two hours. Speaking beside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum, Zelensky said the talks were “not easy” but “productive.” U.S. officials were optimistic, saying that “90%” of the issues have been resolved, while U.S. President Donald Trump is said to be “pleased” with the progress achieved in Berlin, the Guardian reported. Talks focused on discussions about NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine, while some topics regarding territory and sovereignty still need refinement, according to the outlet. Russia is reportedly expected to be briefed on the outcomes by the U.S. later today. According to an undisclosed source quoted by AFP, the two parties did not reach an agreement on territorial issues, as the U.S. continues to push Kyiv to cede the entire Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to Russia. Ukrainian officials appear to have pushed back against the report. Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya warned against “mischaracterizing” Washington’s approach and said the U.S. “remains fully engaged in the peace process.” “Every team listens carefully to each other. The Ukrainian position is very clear. The anonymous sources aren’t correct,” the official said. Nevertheless, Zelensky signaled during a press briefing later in the day that territorial questions remain unresolved, stressing the need for clear security guarantees. “It seems to me that we still have different positions” on territorial issues, Zelensky said after the talks with the U.S. side. “But everyone is ready to work productively to find solutions… which will bring the real end of the war closer.” Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv seeks “Article 5-like” security guarantees and said there has been “progress” in this area. The president also dismissed claims that Ukraine is being pressured by the U.S., explaining that the pressure comes from Moscow, and Washington acts as a mediator.

This is all just Ukraine and Zelenskyy going through the motions to keep Trump mollified because Putin and Russia aren’t going to agree to anything.

“During the Korean War, negotiations dragged on for three years – until Stalin died,” commented a source close to Zelenskyy on the current talks. I guess it gives us an idea of just how much of a waste of time and energy that was. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:54 AM

I see Trump has shifted to the flaming hot Cheetos shade for the holidays. It’s very festive.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s statement at the start of his joint press conference with Chancellor Merz in Berlin today. Video below, English transcript after the jump. I’ve got the captions turned on and set to English as there doesn’t appear to be any sound.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During a Joint Press Conference with the Federal Chancellor of Germany Thank you, Mr. Chancellor! Dear attendees! Dear journalists! I would like to thank Germany for this opportunity to reinvigorate our work toward peace. These are truly important days that can determine a lot and, I hope, help bring peace closer – even though this is very difficult. Germany, and the Chancellor personally, are providing us with very serious, professional, and strong support – support for Ukraine, for our people, for our right to independence and to a normal European way of life. This is exactly what we have to fight for now. Please reflect on this: Ukrainians are forced, with weapons in their hands, here and now, in the 21st century, to defend their right to live independently, to live in Europe, with a European way of life – a way of life in which people are truly respected. And we are fighting, including through negotiations, to ensure that Ukraine’s interests are respected – Ukraine’s ordinary and fair interests. And we feel that our partners listen to Ukraine, are ready to help, and are prepared to seek solutions that can make peace dignified and security guaranteed. I want to emphasize this once again – and I emphasized it during the negotiations as well: security guarantees must work and must be clear first and foremost to the people of Ukraine. I thank Germany once again for supporting us in this. For the past two days, on the margins of my visit to Berlin, meetings have taken place with the American team – with envoys of the President of the United States of America. Yesterday, our meeting lasted more than five hours; today, there have already been several rounds of negotiations, and they are ongoing. There was a substantive discussion during the day, and our representatives will continue the dialogue with their American counterparts. The Ukrainian delegation is working almost around the clock to achieve a result – a result that will respect the people of Ukraine. Of course, not all issues are simple; there are difficult things, particularly regarding territories. Naturally, everyone raises this issue, and it is important that we all work toward ensuring that these matters are absolutely fair. There has been sufficient dialogue on territorial issues, and it seems to me that for now we have different positions – I will be frank about that – but I believe that our counterparts heard my personal position. I am very glad that I was able to convey this position personally. But everyone is ready to work productively to find solutions that respect Ukraine and bring the end of the war closer. Ukraine is ready to continue working with maximum quality, constructively and honestly, so that the final agreement is strong. There will be further meetings today; we are also coordinating in detail with the Chancellor, with Friedrich – thank you, Friedrich – and with our other European leaders. We greatly value the bilateral agenda in our relations with Germany as well. We have just been together with the Chancellor at an economic forum – the Ukrainian–German business forum. Cooperation between our companies, as well as our joint projects – those of Ukraine and Germany – is what truly helps us: both us in Ukraine and you in Germany. Our technologies and our expertise are what can strengthen all of Europe, and it is important that European industry and Europe’s overall potential continue to grow. We will also resume the intergovernmental consultations format between our countries, and this will certainly support all projects that strengthen our companies, our industry, and above all the energy sector – in both Ukraine and Germany. It is in Berlin that the first office of our new export project will be opened – an export platform that will make it possible to combine our technological capabilities with your economic strength, including in the area of modern, effective drones. And one more point. We must not forget that Russian strikes continue every day. Every day we need to defend our cities and our positions. Every day, recovery is needed. That is why we continue all cooperation to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense – and this literally saves lives every day. That is why we are grateful for the continuation of Germany’s support programs for our resilience – support for next year has been preserved, and we appreciate this. I would like to especially note Germany’s strong, honest, and rational position on the use of frozen Russian assets for the purpose of defending against Russia’s aggression. Incidentally, we devoted quite a significant amount of time to this issue yesterday. It is also very important that our partners received our clear position from me personally. The European solution that is now on the table can truly help – not only with protection here and now from Russian strikes and Russian aggression, but also in the long term. It sends the right signal to Russia that the war must be brought to an end, because the one who starts a war must bear the greatest losses. I thank the Chancellor once again for supporting this – the format of a reparations loan and all formats that restore justice. They are important to us. Thank you, Germany, for organizing this visit, which is important for Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

And here’s the video of the joint press conference:

Georgia:

The EU and Georgian flags often fly on some of the highest peaks of the Caucasus. 🇪🇺🇬🇪 “We cannot surrender this beautiful country to anyone,” says Georgian mountaineering legend Bidzina Gujabidze in this video [subtitled]. Day 383 of nonstop protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:38 AM

Archimandrite Dorothe Kurashvili has been actively participating in protests, condemning violence, supporting their demands, and organizing religious services on Rustaveli Avenue. Today, the Georgian Patriarchate suspended his right to serve as a priest. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:48 AM

Archimandrite Dorote Kurashvili performed daily service on Rustaveli Avenue in a very witty effort to protect protesters from unlawful persecution, since now even pavement protest is outlawed. The Church of Georgia just stripped him of clerical rights. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:48 AM

The pavement protest ban isn’t proving efficient as of today. Reminder: road closure ban was only enforced by the police preemptively taking the street, after many been arrested in weeks, & the patterned had no end in sight. Day 383 #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Merab Metreveli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 12:57 PM

It’s said that Euronews 🇬🇪 will be closing down due to inability to pay salaries and sustain itself. Virtually all independent TV media outlets will soon follow. It’s ridiculous how low it would cost the EU to save dissent in its candidate country, but they are still searching for ways to help. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 4:59 PM

After the US engaged with Lukashenka to release prisoners — for which we are all very grateful and happy — there are some thoughts in the Georgian media that Ivanishvili could try to pull off the same in an effort to gain international legitimacy. 1/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:04 AM

Regime prisoner and opposition leader Elene Khoshtaria voices the opinion of what I believe belongs to all jailed leaders, that there shall be no similar negotiations over Georgia, because at no point shall we hand the regime a fait accompli, 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:04 AM

France:

Foreign Minister of France Jean-Noel Barrot: And I want to mention in particular the sanctions that will be decided today against Xavier Moreau, a French-Russian national based in Russia, who is a conduit for Kremlin propaganda in Europe. [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Or the sanctions that will target John Mark Dougan, responsible for digital interference in Europe, and in particular one of the architects of this campaign, denounced by the French Viginum intelligence service, Storm 15-16, which has repeatedly targeted French and European public debate. — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 9:28 AM

Dougan is the degenerate sleazebag that was running a doxxing for hire and Russian influence operation from the Palm Beach area before he fled to Russia, got asylum from Putin, and began working directly for him.

The EU:

Kaja Kallas: we have to be really clear-eyed. We have one aggressor and one victim. And the one that needs security guarantees is Ukraine, not Russia. In last 100 years, Russia has attacked at least 19 countries, some as many as three or four times. None of those countries has ever attacked Russia [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:56 AM

Kaja Kallas: what we have to keep in mind is why countries want to be in NATO is because they don’t want Russia to invade them. That’s why Sweden and and Finland joined NATO, that’s why the Baltic States joined NATO, to have this defense umbrella. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:50 AM

if this is out of the question, then we need to see what are the security guarantees that are tangible. They can’t be papers or promises, they have to be real troops, real capabilities, so that Ukraine is able to defend itself. We have to understand that Donbas is not Putin’s end game. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:50 AM

If our translations help you stay informed, consider supporting the project.

It keeps WarTranslated independent and active every day. 🩵 Patreon: patreon.com/c/WarTranslated

☕️ BuyMeACoffee: buymeacoffee.com/wartranslated — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:10 PM

This is going to where the real rubber meets the real road. The EU member states are not individually able to defend themselves given the current state of their militaries with the exception, maybe, of Poland. The EU as a collective is not able to defend itself because it is not more than the sum of its members military parts. As I’ve been writing since March 2022, when this war is over, the EU and NATO are going to need Ukraine as much if not more than Ukraine is going to need the EU and NATO.

Germany:

“The United States is ready to take on legal obligations regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO’s Article 5. This is progress. We will not repeat the mistakes of Minsk.” – Merz said. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 12:22 PM

Also, in comments to the media, the German chancellor stated that there will likely be peace on Christmas and that Europe will reach out to the Russians. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 12:22 PM

This is just delusional wishcasting that completely ignores what Putin, Ushakov, Dmitriev, and other Russian officials are communicating in words and actions.

Back to Ukraine.

When I hear that russia’s concession in this peace process is their promise not to attack further, while in return, Ukraine shall give up lands, ppl, alliances etc, I’d laugh at the striking naivety (?) if it wasn’t so tragic. 86,7% of Ukrainians know russia will attack again after a short break. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:17 AM

Full text of the latest public opinion poll by the New Europe Center into what Ukrainian people think of talks, security, guarantees and EU integration.

neweurope.org.ua/en/analytics… [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:17 AM

For 3.5 years, Liuba Tsybulska’s team has monitored Russian soldiers for Ukrainian defense agencies—and the picture is finally changing. In 2022, money and fear kept the system running: bonuses hit 3.6 million rubles, and poor regions sent men willingly. [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:08 PM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Russian soldiers expect peace from Trump more than from Putin. This single finding, drawn from our team’s 3.5-year monitoring of Russian military communities for Ukrainian defense agencies, captures something Western analysts often miss: the Russian army is no longer fighting from conviction. It’s fighting from the absence of alternatives. For decades, Russia’s political stability rested on an unwritten social contract: the Kremlin guaranteed relative order, economic comfort, and physical security; citizens stayed out of politics and demonstrated complete loyalty. This formula shaped modern Russia more deeply than any ideology. Since the full-scale invasion, this deal has eroded. The state provides less security, less stability, less prosperity—while demanding greater loyalty and greater sacrifice. Yet the contract hasn’t collapsed. It persists because Russians, conditioned by fear and uncertainty, continue to adapt. Two narratives dominate Western discourse about Russia’s wartime condition: that Russia is strong enough to sustain the war for another decade, or that collapse is imminent. The first breeds resignation. The second breeds false hope. The reality is that Russia is steadily being depleted—economically and in manpower. But this deterioration, cushioned by incomplete sanctions and partnerships with India and China, can continue for some time before the final reckoning. However bold Russian diplomatic posturing appears, they’re bluffing. This is classic Russian statecraft—projecting strength to the end, never acknowledging weakness, intimidating through force. Yet as The Economist noted, Russia has traded 1% of its population for 1.45% of Ukrainian territory captured over three years. At this rate, several more years would pass before reaching even the territorial boundaries they demand at negotiations. The Russian system holds together through momentum, not confidence. And nowhere is this fragility clearer than inside the military. Russian forces are exhausted—not metaphorically, but measurably, systemically. Our monitoring of military communities over recent years reveals deep, accumulated fatigue. In 2022, Russia mobilized roughly 300,000 people—a shock that temporarily stabilized the front but triggered mass exodus. Since then, the Kremlin has avoided another public mobilization, relying instead on covert recruitment, contract schemes, and regional volunteer battalions—over 50 created nationwide. To maintain even current territorial gains, Russia needs substantially more manpower. That requires general mobilization—precisely what Putin wants to avoid. The political cost is too high. Reserves are depleted. Those willing to fight for money have mostly signed up. Regional recruitment data reveals the constraints: wealthy regions attract few volunteers; the burden falls disproportionately on poorer ethnic regions like Buryatia and Bashkortostan. Desperate for solutions, they resort to half-measures. Putin recently signed a decree calling up reservists for military exercises in 2026—two clauses remain classified. Starting 1 January, conscription will operate year-round rather than during designated periods. This is a step toward full compulsory mobilization. Over four years, only two events genuinely rattled Russian society and exposed the system’s fragility: the 2022 mobilization and Prigozhin’s mutiny. Inside the army, soldiers openly wish for the war to end but insist they’ll “fight to the end”—not from conviction but because they fear their commanders more than combat. Many believe political changes abroad, not in Moscow, will determine when they go home. This is the psychology of a force fighting from the absence of alternatives. Money became the Kremlin’s primary recruitment tool. Contract soldiers’ salaries reached roughly 210,000 rubles monthly ($2,100)—a fortune in poor regions. Beyond salaries, signing bonuses ballooned through early 2025, varying by region as the Kremlin set recruitment quotas. But now they’re plummeting: Samara: 3.6 million rubles down to 2.1 million, then to 400,000

3.6 million rubles down to 2.1 million, then to 400,000 Tatarstan: 1.5 million up to 2.7 million, then down to 400,000

1.5 million up to 2.7 million, then down to 400,000 Bashkortostan: 1.6 million to 1 million (varying by locality)

1.6 million to 1 million (varying by locality) Nizhny Novgorod: 2.6 million to 1.1 million, with summer reports of non-payment

2.6 million to 1.1 million, with summer reports of non-payment St. Petersburg: 1.6 million municipal bonus entirely cancelled Many regions slashed payments because budgets cannot sustain the war. Some regional deficits tripled year-over-year: Tatarstan’s reached 31 billion rubles, Bashkortostan’s 28 billion, Yamal’s 42.3 billion. Where money once served as the primary motivator, the state now struggles to maintain even the illusion of financial reward. Inside the army, the picture is grimmer. Soldiers report that 50-80% of their salary goes toward purchasing basic equipment—drones, uniforms, fuel, even food. Refuse to contribute to the “obshchak” (communal fund) and you find yourself either in a pit or sent on assault missions. Punishment for unauthorized absence is savage: brutal beatings, pit confinement, assault duty. Corruption is systemic. Many soldiers now admit they would pay simply to leave the front. The Kremlin still relies on an old formula: keep life tolerable, and people will remain politically passive. But every component of that formula is gradually being undermined. Putin entered the 2000s as the savior who rescued Russians from the hungry 1990s. This narrative pervades Russian regions—”at least we live better than in the ’90s!” The war became somewhat existential for Russians because propaganda instrumentalized the trauma of bad times: if Russia loses, it will be brought to its knees and you’ll live worse than in the ’90s. The security situation has deteriorated. Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia have shaken the sense of security in regions previously untouched by conflict.

Ukrainian drone strikes deep inside Russia have shaken the sense of security in regions previously untouched by conflict. Economic predictability has vanished. In 2026, approximately 40% of Russia’s entire federal budget is allocated to military, police, and security services—an extraordinary signal that priorities have completely shifted away from the civilian population.

In 2026, approximately 40% of Russia’s entire federal budget is allocated to military, police, and security services—an extraordinary signal that priorities have completely shifted away from the civilian population. Regional stability is cracking. Families from Kursk who couldn’t obtain compensation for destroyed homes for nearly a year eventually turned to public protest—in one of Russia’s most loyal regions. In Buryatia, wives of mobilized men publicly confronted local authorities despite the risk of repression. These aren’t political uprisings yet. They’re breaches of the deal—moments when people say: “This isn’t what we agreed to.”

Much more at the link.

At least 7415 Russian officers have been eliminated in the Russian invasion of Ukraine since 24 February 2022.

10-day update: +77 newly registered.

Sources: public Russian obituaries and graves (see link in bio). [image or embed] — KIU • Russian Officers killed in Ukraine (@killedinukraine.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 8:55 AM

There is a full visual investigative report at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty:

Myrnohrad:

Odesa:

⚔️🇺🇦 Border guards showed how they repelled attacks by Shaheds on the seashore at any time of the day or night! [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 3:24 PM

Kharkiv:

Pokrovsk:

The enemy once again announced the complete capture of Pokrovsk, but Ukrainian assault units demonstrated today that fighting is still ongoing in the streets of the city. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Kostiantynivka:

Huliaipole:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

Satellite images show, in particular, three fixed launchers for Shahed and “Gerber” UAVs, as well as a separate road designed for launching drones from vehicle platforms.

militarnyi.com/uk/news/rosi… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 9:49 AM

Astrakhan Oblast, Russia:

❗️On the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck a strategic enemy facility – the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant, according to the General Staff of Ukraine. The Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant is one of the key enterprises in the Russian oil and gas industry. [image or embed] — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@militarynewsua.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:27 AM

2/In particular, the plant produces up to 3.5 million tons of sulfur annually. It is used for the production of explosives by enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@militarynewsua.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 11:27 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Kostiantynivka. During the evacuation of animals,the rescuers met people who walked out of the city with a cow.People turned to them for help in the evacuation The owners with the cow Manya&the animals are already in a safe area,sending greetings from Poltava region 📹 Animal rescue Kharkiv,Ukraine [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 2:39 PM

Open thread!