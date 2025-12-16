Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impromptu Meetup This Week in Richmond, VA?

Liminal Owl mentioned this in the overnight thread.

The Thin Black Duke and I are in Richmond, VA for a few days. If anyone is nearby and would like to get together on such short notice, we’d be delighted to meet. (We are booked for Thursday evening and leaving early Friday, but as of now are otherwise free.)

Looks like they are available from now thru Thursday afternoon.

I can’t speak for them, but if you’re in the area, I’m guessing they might be up for individual meetups for coffee or short visits or meals that don’t requite choosing a time that works for everyone.

Very short notice, but it could be fun!  I would love to meet them, but it’s a little far from central Illinois.

Chime in below if you’re in the area!

Otherwise, open thread!

  • Liminal Owl

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Liminal Owl

      Thanks very much, WaterGirl. And yes, we’d be glad of individual meetups as well. (And if we get a chance to visit my dear friend in Peoria, I’ll let you know…)

      Reply

