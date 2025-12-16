Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Interesting coverage bill

The House Republican health insurance bill has items — some are inconsequential (CHOICE/ICHRA accounts), some are esoteric ways to introduce more risk rating to the small group market (ERISA pre-emption for stop-loss insurance as a F-U to California) and some are theoretically supposed to drive down prices.  The word theoretically is doing a lot of lifting.

The bill appropriates funds to pay ACA Cost-Sharing Reduction subsidies. This will reduce the benchmark premiums of Silver plans.  It makes subsidized not-Silver coverage more expensive.  It scores as a coverage loser and money saver:

As a side note, this policy as it has an anti-abortion rider is surgically designed to dick punch Red states like Texas and Florida while mostly leaving Blue states which may have mandatory non-Hyde abortion riders harmless.

But when your coverage bill leads to a modest drop in net coverage, that is a CHOICE!

  • frosty
  • jonas
  • MisterForkbeard
  • Tim C.

    1. 1.

      Tim C.

      Stupid question,  how does this hurt anti abortion states?  And why?  Is this going to have any impact on the expiration of subsidies?

