The House Republican health insurance bill has items — some are inconsequential (CHOICE/ICHRA accounts), some are esoteric ways to introduce more risk rating to the small group market (ERISA pre-emption for stop-loss insurance as a F-U to California) and some are theoretically supposed to drive down prices. The word theoretically is doing a lot of lifting.

The bill appropriates funds to pay ACA Cost-Sharing Reduction subsidies. This will reduce the benchmark premiums of Silver plans. It makes subsidized not-Silver coverage more expensive. It scores as a coverage loser and money saver:

CBO score for House GOP bill: -100k fewer people with health coverage

-saves govt $35bn over 10 yrs (Funding CSRs results in a cut to subsidies, resulting in some losing health coverage, also saving govt money)

https://t.co/HlXFjZqPLP — Peter Sullivan (@PeterSullivan4) December 16, 2025

As a side note, this policy as it has an anti-abortion rider is surgically designed to dick punch Red states like Texas and Florida while mostly leaving Blue states which may have mandatory non-Hyde abortion riders harmless.

But when your coverage bill leads to a modest drop in net coverage, that is a CHOICE!