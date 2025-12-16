Major advertisers appeared to sit out a new CBS News town hall telecast Saturday, moderated by Bari Weiss and featuring an interview with Erika Kirk. Lack of Madison Avenue support could challenge the viability of the format, which Weiss wants to expand variety.com/2025/tv/news…

Per Variety, “Big Advertisers Appear Wary of CBS News’ Bari Weiss Town Hall Format”:

During a Saturday-night town hall led by Bari Weiss, the recently named editor in chief of CBS News, most of Madison Avenue sought an off-ramp.

The program featured an in-depth interview with Erika Kirk, the CEO of the conservative advocacy organization Turning Point USA and the widow of Charlie Kirk, the group’s former leader. He was assassinated during one of the organization’s events at Utah Valley University, throwing a harsh spotlight on the political and cultural divides present in the U.S.

The event marked a new offering from CBS News. The organization does not typically host town halls or debates on trending issues or with newsmakers. And the choice of Weiss as moderator also raised eyebrows, because in most modern TV-news organizations, senior editorial executives remain off camera, rather than appearing in front of it…

The news special aired at 8 p.m. on Saturday, one of the least-watched hours in broadcast TV. And that may have contributed to a relative dearth of top advertisers appearing to support the show. During the hour, commercial breaks were largely filled with spots from direct-response advertisers, including the dietary supplement SuperBeets; the home-repair service HomeServe.com; and CarFax, a supplier of auto ownership data. Viewers of the telecast on WCBS, CBS’ flagship station in New York, even saw a commercial for Chia Pet, the terra-cotta figure that sprouts plant life after a few weeks.

Direct-response advertisers typically pay lower prices in exchange for allowing TV networks to put their commercials on air when convenience allows. A flurry of the ads appearing in one program usually offers a signal that the network could not line up more mainstream support for the content it chose to air…

CBS News’ ability to line up sponsorship for the town hall may be critical, especially if the network plans to air more hours tied to the new format. And yet, if advertisers weren’t interested in the first program of this sort, will they want to associate with subsequent efforts?…