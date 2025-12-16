Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

The low info voters probably won’t even notice or remember by their next lap around the goldfish bowl.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

In after Baud. Damn.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Giving in to doom is how authoritarians win.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

This is dead girl, live boy, a goat, two wetsuits and a dildo territory.  oh, and pink furry handcuffs.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You would normally have to try pretty hard to self-incriminate this badly.

The unpunished coup was a training exercise.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Lick the third rail, it tastes like chocolate!

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

We will not go back.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Low Stakes Open Thread: Charlie Kirk, Still Dead

Low Stakes Open Thread: Charlie Kirk, Still Dead

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Major advertisers appeared to sit out a new CBS News town hall telecast Saturday, moderated by Bari Weiss and featuring an interview with Erika Kirk.
Lack of Madison Avenue support could challenge the viability of the format, which Weiss wants to expand
variety.com/2025/tv/news…

[image or embed]

— Brian Steinberg (@bristei.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 10:01 PM

Per Variety, “Big Advertisers Appear Wary of CBS News’ Bari Weiss Town Hall Format”:

During a Saturday-night town hall led by Bari Weiss, the recently named editor in chief of CBS News, most of Madison Avenue sought an off-ramp.

The program featured an in-depth interview with Erika Kirk, the CEO of the conservative advocacy organization Turning Point USA and the widow of Charlie Kirk, the group’s former leader. He was assassinated during one of the organization’s events at Utah Valley University, throwing a harsh spotlight on the political and cultural divides present in the U.S.

The event marked a new offering from CBS News. The organization does not typically host town halls or debates on trending issues or with newsmakers. And the choice of Weiss as moderator also raised eyebrows, because in most modern TV-news organizations, senior editorial executives remain off camera, rather than appearing in front of it…

The news special aired at 8 p.m. on Saturday, one of the least-watched hours in broadcast TV. And that may have contributed to a relative dearth of top advertisers appearing to support the show. During the hour, commercial breaks were largely filled with spots from direct-response advertisers, including the dietary supplement SuperBeets; the home-repair service HomeServe.com; and CarFax, a supplier of auto ownership data. Viewers of the telecast on WCBS, CBS’ flagship station in New York, even saw a commercial for Chia Pet, the terra-cotta figure that sprouts plant life after a few weeks.

Direct-response advertisers typically pay lower prices in exchange for allowing TV networks to put their commercials on air when convenience allows. A flurry of the ads appearing in one program usually offers a signal that the network could not line up more mainstream support for the content it chose to air…

CBS News’ ability to line up sponsorship for the town hall may be critical, especially if the network plans to air more hours tied to the new format. And yet, if advertisers weren’t interested in the first program of this sort, will they want to associate with subsequent efforts?…

It's a defining feature of the Trump Era: unqualified people in big important jobs who don't want to do them and can't anyway so they spend a lot of time pretending to do it on TV and social media.

[image or embed]

— Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) December 14, 2025 at 9:27 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • NotoriousJRT
  • Splitting Image

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      via reddit

      Black Farmers Reject Trump’s $12 Billion Bailout, Saying USDA’s Acreage Thresholds, Loan Denials, Delayed Paperwork, Enrollment Rules, Elimination of Minority Protections, and Funding Cuts Make It Structurally Racist and Exclude Them From Aid

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: I suspect the argument will be something along the lines of: “You lefties have already had your turn; tomorrow belongs to me.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      In other news, Dilbert Adams is apparently now paralyzed from the waist down, as a result of using MAGA medicine instead of proper medical care. It’s comforting to know that bad things don’t always happen to good people, even if it sometimes seems that way.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @Splitting Image:

      In November, Adams took to X to ask for the president’s help to “save” his life as his condition has rapidly declined.
      “My healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, has approved my application to receive a newly FDA-approved drug called Pluvicto. But they have dropped the ball in scheduling the brief IV to administer it and I can’t seem to fix that,” Adams wrote at the time.
      Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who oversees the FDA, responded, “Scott. How do I reach you? The President wants to help.”
      Trump also took to Truth Social and declared, “On it!”
      Healthcare insurance company Kaiser Permanente said in a statement at the time that Adams treatment was “underway.”

       

      Surprised I didn’t hear of this sooner.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.