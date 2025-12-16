On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

dmkingto

This first post will deal with Pine Lake Park and part 2 will cover Stern Grove.

Pine Lake Park and the contiguous Sigmund Stern Grove are what I would consider a medium-sized park in western San Francisco. Officially, they are two separate parks as far as SF Recreation & Parks is concerned. (Here are the SF Parks info pages: Pine Lake Park & Stern Grove.) The two parks are in a narrow steep valley that runs east to west for about 15 blocks (approximately. 4500ft). Pine Lake Park is at the western end and Stern Grove occupies the east end. The entire area is bound by Wawona St. on the north and Crestlake Dr. and Sloat Blvd. on the south. 19th Ave. (AKA CA Hwy 1), forms the eastern boundary, while Wawona St and Crestlake Dr. converge at the western end.

Pine Lake is one of only three natural freshwater lakes in San Francisco. But to tell you the truth, it seems more like a medium or large pond to me. Most of Pine Lake Park has houses lining the upper edges of the valley, so official public access is from the west end via an access road (usually closed to vehicles), via a spur road off Crestlake Dr. down to a parking area separating Pine Lake Park from Stern Grove, or via some footpaths dropping down from the north along a section of Wawona St. that is permanently closed to traffic.