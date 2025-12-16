Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American history and black history cannot be separated.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

This country desperately needs a functioning fourth estate.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

No Kings: Americans standing in the way of bad history saying “Oh, Fuck No!”

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

People identifying as christian while ignoring christ and his teachings is a strange thing indeed.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Everybody saw this coming.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Our messy unity will be our strength.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – dmkingto – Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1

On The Road – dmkingto – Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

dmkingto

This first post will deal with Pine Lake Park and part 2 will cover Stern Grove.

Pine Lake Park and the contiguous Sigmund Stern Grove are what I would consider a medium-sized park in western San Francisco. Officially, they are two separate parks as far as SF Recreation & Parks is concerned. (Here are the SF Parks info pages: Pine Lake Park & Stern Grove.) The two parks are in a narrow steep valley that runs east to west for about 15 blocks (approximately. 4500ft). Pine Lake Park is at the western end and Stern Grove occupies the east end. The entire area is bound by Wawona St. on the north and Crestlake Dr. and Sloat Blvd. on the south. 19th Ave. (AKA CA Hwy 1), forms the eastern boundary, while Wawona St and Crestlake Dr. converge at the western end.

Pine Lake is one of only three natural freshwater lakes in San Francisco. But to tell you the truth, it seems more like a medium or large pond to me. Most of Pine Lake Park has houses lining the upper edges of the valley, so official public access is from the west end via an access road (usually closed to vehicles), via a spur road off Crestlake Dr. down to a parking area separating Pine Lake Park from Stern Grove, or via some footpaths dropping down from the north along a section of Wawona St. that is permanently closed to traffic.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 8
San Francisco, CASeptember 19, 2025

We’ll start with the view you get when you come down from the western end and look southeast across the lake. Those houses are along Crestlake Dr. on the southern edge of the park. Most of those are just one-story high when viewed from the street. This side of the lake has a paved path, and there’s a dirt path along the southern edge of the lake.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 9
San Francisco, CASeptember 8, 2025

A view of the western end of the dirt path on the south side of the lake.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 7
San Francisco, CASeptember 18, 2025

The path is little more tunnel like near the eastern end of the lake.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 5
San Francisco, CAOctober 19, 2015

Early evening looking northwest across the lake. With ducks.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 6
San Francisco, CASeptember 18, 2025

Looking east across the lake. Visible through the gap at the end is a structure that houses restrooms, a picnic shelter, and some storage for the summer camp program. Weekdays during the summer, there’s a well attended day camp for kids there – they also utilize the grassy field on the other side of the structure. I live up the hill to the left of that, and judging by the shouts and laughter I can hear, the kids seem to have a great time. On weekends and during the rest of the year it’s available for community events and I think can be reserved for private picnics. 

There’s a man and his dog walking along the paved path (about a third of the way down, just in from the left side of the picture) if you want a sense of scale. Like I said, it’s not exactly a large lake.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 4
San Francisco, CANovember 8, 2024

Looking down from the closed section of Wawona on the eastern end of the dog park. Out of frame off the right of the picture is the larger part of the dog park. It’s been closed since March 2024 due to a water main break that shot up a 20ft geyser right about where Wawona gets closed to vehicle traffic. Luckily it was just past the last house – but it still must have been pretty worrying to those folks. Despite living about a 600ft from the break, we didn’t know about it until an “adopted” family member called from Portland (OR) and told us about it – he was watching it on the news. It washed a good part of the hillside down and flooded the dog park with water, sand, and dirt. Then that area was fenced off and used as the construction staging area for rebuilding the hiilside. It’s finally due to reopen next month, and has some beautiful new sod that’s taking root.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 2
San Francisco, CAMay 24, 2025

A bale of pond sliders sunning themselves on a log. And a couple of mallards swimming past. There seems to be some mild competition for the logs between the turtles, ducks, and Double-crested Cormorants. Lately a couple of cormorants have been hanging out on that log when I walk by.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 3
San Francisco, CAAugust 19, 2025

A Great Blue Heron casting a disdainful (baleful?) look at a small bale of turtles playing king of the log.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1 1
San Francisco, CAApril 16, 2023

An evening stroll along the northern edge of the lake.

On The Road - dmkingto - Pine Lake Park / Stern Grove Pt. 1
San Francisco, CADecember 14, 2024

A sunset view from the western (street level) end of the park. The path to go down into the park starts just past the telephone pole on the left.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.