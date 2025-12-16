On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
This first post will deal with Pine Lake Park and part 2 will cover Stern Grove.
Pine Lake Park and the contiguous Sigmund Stern Grove are what I would consider a medium-sized park in western San Francisco. Officially, they are two separate parks as far as SF Recreation & Parks is concerned. (Here are the SF Parks info pages: Pine Lake Park & Stern Grove.) The two parks are in a narrow steep valley that runs east to west for about 15 blocks (approximately. 4500ft). Pine Lake Park is at the western end and Stern Grove occupies the east end. The entire area is bound by Wawona St. on the north and Crestlake Dr. and Sloat Blvd. on the south. 19th Ave. (AKA CA Hwy 1), forms the eastern boundary, while Wawona St and Crestlake Dr. converge at the western end.
Pine Lake is one of only three natural freshwater lakes in San Francisco. But to tell you the truth, it seems more like a medium or large pond to me. Most of Pine Lake Park has houses lining the upper edges of the valley, so official public access is from the west end via an access road (usually closed to vehicles), via a spur road off Crestlake Dr. down to a parking area separating Pine Lake Park from Stern Grove, or via some footpaths dropping down from the north along a section of Wawona St. that is permanently closed to traffic.
We’ll start with the view you get when you come down from the western end and look southeast across the lake. Those houses are along Crestlake Dr. on the southern edge of the park. Most of those are just one-story high when viewed from the street. This side of the lake has a paved path, and there’s a dirt path along the southern edge of the lake.
A view of the western end of the dirt path on the south side of the lake.
The path is little more tunnel like near the eastern end of the lake.
Early evening looking northwest across the lake. With ducks.
Looking east across the lake. Visible through the gap at the end is a structure that houses restrooms, a picnic shelter, and some storage for the summer camp program. Weekdays during the summer, there’s a well attended day camp for kids there – they also utilize the grassy field on the other side of the structure. I live up the hill to the left of that, and judging by the shouts and laughter I can hear, the kids seem to have a great time. On weekends and during the rest of the year it’s available for community events and I think can be reserved for private picnics.
There’s a man and his dog walking along the paved path (about a third of the way down, just in from the left side of the picture) if you want a sense of scale. Like I said, it’s not exactly a large lake.
Looking down from the closed section of Wawona on the eastern end of the dog park. Out of frame off the right of the picture is the larger part of the dog park. It’s been closed since March 2024 due to a water main break that shot up a 20ft geyser right about where Wawona gets closed to vehicle traffic. Luckily it was just past the last house – but it still must have been pretty worrying to those folks. Despite living about a 600ft from the break, we didn’t know about it until an “adopted” family member called from Portland (OR) and told us about it – he was watching it on the news. It washed a good part of the hillside down and flooded the dog park with water, sand, and dirt. Then that area was fenced off and used as the construction staging area for rebuilding the hiilside. It’s finally due to reopen next month, and has some beautiful new sod that’s taking root.
A bale of pond sliders sunning themselves on a log. And a couple of mallards swimming past. There seems to be some mild competition for the logs between the turtles, ducks, and Double-crested Cormorants. Lately a couple of cormorants have been hanging out on that log when I walk by.
A Great Blue Heron casting a disdainful (baleful?) look at a small bale of turtles playing king of the log.
An evening stroll along the northern edge of the lake.
A sunset view from the western (street level) end of the park. The path to go down into the park starts just past the telephone pole on the left.
