Per the Alabama Political Reporter, “Doug Jones has brought excitement to the governor’s race, but can he win?”:

Doug Jones can fill a big room. The former U.S. senator can create excitement. He knows a thing or two about how to throw a political campaign launch party. And he’s not bad at public speaking. By now, you’ve likely seen the photos and videos from Jones’ official launch for his gubernatorial campaign. The Theodore in Birmingham was pretty well packed. There were lots of familiar faces with well known names in Alabama political circles, and there was a definite feel that this thing could gain some momentum… Can Doug Jones overcome the deadly sin (at least in Alabama of late) of having a D stand beside his name on a ballot in this state? Yes. But he’s going to need some help… The fact is Tommy Tuberville has but one thing going for him – he’s a Republican in a state where the majority of the electorate marches like brainwashed zombies into the voting booth and checks the box beside the Republican candidates. They’ve been doing it for years, as they complain daily about the state of life in this state and the ineptitude of state lawmakers, somehow never tying those two things together with their blind allegiance to the folks who’ve placed us last in everything good and first in everything bad… Seriously, scroll through Coach’s website sometime. It leads with goofy rhetoric about men in women’s sports – because what Alabama parent doesn’t lie awake at night worried about that – and protecting the border – so those Mississippians don’t invade – and is filled with mentions of things other people have done, like relocating Space Force to Alabama, and how he was maybe nearby when those good things happened. Now, all of that focus-group-tested rhetoric and mentioning Trump’s names a gajillion times would ordinarily be enough to push any R over the finish line in this state. But Tuberville has a problem. The country, which has been firmly under Trump-ublican control, sort of sucks right now, and things are about to get much, much worse…

With that five-alarm raging fire as the backdrop, on the stage in Birmingham on Friday was a sane, rational man who has a plan. A plan that Alabamians have said out loud many times that they want. It includes Medicaid expansion and a lottery, protecting Alabama’s healthcare infrastructure and putting an end to the divisive rhetoric that continues to pit people against each other while ignoring the major issues. “It’s not a game,” Jones said Friday of governing the state. “Our lives, our communities, our jobs, our wages, our kids’ education, our health care, our doctors, our nurses, none of this is a game. These are our communities.” That will be a very popular message, and it will be heard by a whole lot of people in this state who are increasingly disgruntled and flat out unhappy. It will be a message challenging the most unprepared major party candidate for governor in this state’s history. And it will be a message delivered by a guy who many, many people who typically vote Republican have voted for in the not-so-distant past. Will it be enough? If enough people decide this isn’t a game, and if they take this more seriously than shallow rhetoric, it certainly could be.



Of course, he’s fighting not only the GOP revanchists, but most of our Very Serious Media as well. Lauren Egan, at the Bulwark — “If Any Dem Can Be Governor of Alabama, It’s This Guy. It Still May Take a Miracle”:

IN 2017, DOUG JONES DID THE UNTHINKABLE. He won a special election in Alabama for the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican Roy Moore by half a percentage point. At the time, it shocked the political system. Democrats were believed to be extinct in the Deep South. But there were always some real caveats around the win, as much as it served as an early sign that a blue wave was coming in the 2018 midterms. Moore was a uniquely bad candidate (such is the case when one faces multiple accusations of sexual assault and misconduct involving women as young as 14). Beyond that, Jones’s Senate career proved fruitful but short-lived. In 2020, he lost his re-election by 20 percentage points to Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn football coach—a man not known as, exactly, a political or policy whiz… LAUREN EGAN: You won the 2017 Senate race because you ran against Roy Moore, who was an alleged sex predator. You can say a lot of negative things about Tommy Tuberville, but he’s not a predator. So, how does this end well for you?

DOUG JONES: Moore was certainly a flawed candidate but Tommy Tuberville is just as flawed, just in a different way. He’s now had five years as a U.S. senator, where he’s really not done a damn thing to help the people of Alabama… EGAN: This is not your first time running against Tuberville. What did you learn from running against him last time?

JONES: The biggest problem last time was that he didn’t have a record. He was just a mediocre football coach, but a football coach nonetheless. And he hid from view. It was COVID, so it was easy to hide. In a presidential year, the odds of us winning that race were never going to be good. But this is a different world now. He has a record that he’s got to try to defend, a record that is actually hurting Alabama. And he’s got to defend some of the just absolutely crazy things he has said over the years. EGAN: There are plenty of examples of Democrats winning gubernatorial races in red states. But do you think it’s getting harder to do so? Have state and federal politics simply converged too much?

JONES: It has been getting harder. But I think that we have now reached that tipping point where it’s about to get easier. People see our political divisions getting further and further apart with nothing getting done—only chaos, confusion, attacks on democracy, attacks on the institutions of government that that people rely on. They want a government that’s responsive to them. EGAN: In the 2022 governor’s race, Alabama Democrats did not have a strong candidate on the ballot. Turnout was very bad that year and your party lost legislative races that it should have won. Was that part of what motivated you to run?

JONES: Absolutely. We watched the party in the past field some good candidates. But by 2022, it was a fairly weak slate of candidates and people were not enthusiastic about going to the polls. They knew all of these statewide candidates would lose, and that was really unfortunate. We’re working really hard on fielding credible candidates in every statewide race. We are going to make sure that happens. If you field credible candidates in every race, and you have some enthusiasm at the top of the ticket, you’re going to make some of those races competitive…

