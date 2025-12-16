Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: They Got Nothing

Q: You guys were out for 2 months during the shutdown. Why has it taken until the end of the year to start addressing these healthcare bills? And what's your message to those who are going to see their premiums rise?
MIKE JOHNSON: We have been working steadily producing ideas trying to address this

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 16, 2025 at 10:51 AM

The New Republic, on December 10th, “Mike Johnson Finally Reveals GOP’s Health Care Plan—and It’s Rough”:

As Affordable Care Act tax credits are set to expire in just a few weeks, sending health care costs surging for more than 20 million Americans, Republican leadership presented several bullet points Wednesday on how they plan to lower premiums and give Americans better health options.

Instead of subsidizing premiums for those on Affordable Care Act plans, Republicans proposed introducing Health Savings Accounts, Association Health Plans, and Choice Accounts.

Americans who don’t get insurance through their employer would be given cash directly into an account, which would reportedly be paired with a high-deductible health plan, meaning higher insurance premiums would be replaced by higher out-of-pocket costs.

Currently, Obamacare enrollees never see the funds from their tax credits, which instead are sent directly to insurers. President Donald Trump has suggested that consumers would rather see the money themselves, what little of it there is. Republicans’ plan purports to take the burden of negotiating insurance rates away from health care providers and large companies and place it on individuals, so they can “feel like entrepreneurs,” according to Trump.

Republicans are also considering implementing cost-sharing reductions, programs that can assist low-income Americans in paying high deductibles, that were passed as part of Trump’s behemoth budget bill in July. However, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that funding these reductions will increase the number of people without health insurance by 300,000 through 2034.

Another bullet point was controversial “provider-owned hospitals,” which are directly owned and operated by the doctors. The Federation of American Hospitals published a study earlier this year finding that physician-owned hospitals, which focus on a boutique selection of treatments and services, could be damaging to community hospitals, which typically treat patients using Medicare or Medicaid and therefore operate on razor-thin margins. More provider-owned hospitals could siphon away healthier, better-insured patients…

Johnson told Republicans that they wouldn’t implement all 10 of the proposed bullet points and that caucus members should choose two or three to pursue, NOTUS reported…

ah yes a malaise speech delivered by an abrasive douchebag that 2/3rds of the country is tired of seeing or hearing. that will turn things around

— nawg hawg (@mmcgrath.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 2:14 PM

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      geg6

      Oooooo, his buddy Mark Burnett and CBS will not like this at all.  It’s the night of the 3 hour Survivor Season 49 finale.  Survivor still gets good ratings and I don’t know how they’ll square that 3 hour finale starting at 8 pm eastern with a Shitgibbon “speech” at 9 pm.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      Johnson told Republicans that they wouldn’t implement all 10 of the proposed bullet points

      They won’t implement one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Redshift

      When it came to light that the subsidies would blow up their whole “don’t have any of the bad stuff in the Big Obnoxious Bill it before the midterms,” there was some head-scratching among pundits. I think Krugman and others had the best explanation — the Republicans have gotten rid of anyone who actually knows anything about anything, so they honestly had no idea that would happen.

      In case anyone is wondering why they have utterly failed to come up with their genius “anything but what the Dems want” plan.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      They got nothing is right.

      House Republican leaders ditch vote on ACA funding, all but ensuring premiums will rise

      WASHINGTON — It’s official: House Speaker Mike Johnson says he won’t call a vote to extend enhanced subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, effectively guaranteeing they will expire at the end of this month.

      That means higher insurance premiums will go into effect for millions of Americans who get coverage through Obamacare next year.

      The speaker made the announcement Tuesday after a closed-door Republican caucus meeting, saying that leadership failed to reach a deal with centrist members to bring up an ACA amendment on a health care bill set for a vote on Wednesday.

      ETA: Rep. Lawler making sense (except for the both siderism).

      “I am pissed for the American people. This is absolute bulls—, and it’s absurd,” Lawler said Tuesday. “Everybody has a responsibility to serve their district, to serve their constituents. You know what’s funny? Three-quarters of people on Obamacare are in states Donald Trump won. So maybe, just maybe, everybody should look at this and say, ‘How do we actually fix the health care system?’”

      He faulted the leaders of both parties on the issue.

      “You have two leaders that are not serious about solving this problem,” Lawler said, adding that it would be “idiotic” to not hold a vote on the expiring subsidies.

      Asked about Lawler’s criticism, Johnson called him “a very dear friend and a close colleague of mine.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ten Bears

      I remember back in the seventies when then started killing off the unions the mill started by laying off all the young loggers (brought the old-timers inside). Told us we would be “Independent Contractors” … “Entrepreneurs”

      Yeah, things didn’t turn out like a lifetime union job …

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TS

      I remember the pictures of happiness when Obamacare became Law – look at the misery in that photo. Where do they find happiness in their lives given they get zero of same from their day jobs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RevRick

      @Baud@Redshift@Scout211:

      As I commented over at Dailykos, the GOP hasn’t come up with a healthcare plan, because they can’t. It’s like asking a pig to fly or trying to bake healthy foods with some arsenic mixed in. And it all has to do with the economic axioms that they hold true as theological principles.
      First, they believe in smaller government with respect to social programs, because they believe that anything that helps people face life’s vicissitudes necessarily weakens their moral fiber.

      Second, since they believe in natural hierarchies, tax cuts for the wealthy are a must.

      Third, since they take it as a given that private companies are the creators of all wealth, anything that constrains them is ultimately harmful, so regulations are kind of criminal.

      Fourth, because they adhere to the “truths” of one and two, at downward distribution of wealth is stoutly resisted. People, they believe, are solely responsible for their own fortune, so any sort of help provided through government action will lessen their virtue.

      Given those axioms, they can only come up with nonsense math: 1+1= 3. And rather than question their belief system, they double down on unworkable solutions.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      gene108

      Instead of subsidizing premiums for those on Affordable Care Act plans, Republicans proposed introducing Health Savings Accounts, Association Health Plans, and Choice Accounts.

      I used to manage benefits for a small to medium sized employer. Association health plans kept their members premiums low by being very selective in what employers could join. They wanted employers whose employees would be a low risk for big medical bills, and usage in general.

      I think the association also had the right to drop employers, who cost the association a lot in healthcare spending.

      Like a bunch of pre-ACA programs, everything worked great while it worked for you, but it could stop working for you when you needed it most.

      Currently, Obamacare enrollees never see the funds from their tax credits, which instead are sent directly to insurers.

      I’m on the ACA in NJ. My premium statement shows the full premium price less the subsidy, so I know how much I’m saving from the subsidies.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      @syphonblue:

        Who the fuck wants to deal personally with negotiating with health insurance agencies????????????????

      Entrepreneurs. Proud, whip-smart, take-charge American entrepreneurs who will utilise that $1500 windfall to negotiate a top-notch health insurance deal with the friendly people at Sunny Outcomes Ltd, a subsidiary of Upay Getsik & Dykwik Healthcare Inc.

      Everyone else is just a lazy moocher who wants a free ride. Fuck those guys.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      Like a bunch of pre-ACA programs, everything worked great while it worked for you, but it could stop working for you when you needed it most

       
      This hits the nail on the head. Almost all gimmicks to lower costs involving segmenting the healthy out of the risk pool. Obamacare mostly doesn’t allow that.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      so they can “feel like entrepreneurs,” according to Trump

      Being an entrepreneur is essentially my worst nightmare.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Scout211: It would be idiotic not to hold a vote on this. Therefore, both the side that wants a vote and the side that doesn’t are both at fault.

      JFC, what a goddamn coward. It’s spineless weasels like this that make the Republican Party the force for evil that it is, and a complicit media that doesn’t call it out.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      goodmatt

      their ‘ideas’ are things like ‘let’s do HSA’s’, which isn’t new and we’ve already seen doesn’t solve anything.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ramona

      @Tony Jay: Are you at all familiar about the history of the early days when the UK’s National Health Service was established. All I know is that Aneurin Bevan was the hero who pushed for it.

      How long did it take to get the NHS up and running? Were many hospitals then public hospitals?

      From my recent binge of Agatha Christie novels, I get the impression that most doctors at the time would have welcomed a national employer in place of the vagaries of a private practice, but this could be way off.

      I’m curious

      Ooh, there’s a wikipedia page on the four systems comprising the NHS!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WTFGhost

      @Redshift: There really are times when Republicans are completely unhinged from reality when it comes to Democrats.  When the W Bush administration came in, they didn’t bother chasing down bin Ladin because that was a “Democrat” priority finally culminating in “okay, you’ve covered your ass,” and a terrorism meeting on Sept 12, 2021, though not scheduled to be at the WTC, even if that would have maximized the dramatic irony.

      (Hey, remember how they pretended Clinton had him in his sights, rather than “maybe him, maybe that other guy who looks like him from surveillance”? I’m okay lying about W Bush having scheduled his big “Terrorism Victory Conference on 9/12/2021, WTC” Well… not if my ma would catch me telling a whopper like that, but she’s conveniently dead, and, W actually failed.)

      @Trivia Man: I can’t imagine a major network pre-empting something like the Survivor finale, for a topics-unannounced speech by a “…a madman, your honor! A desperate fool… at the end of his pitiful rope!”

      If Trump promised to announce infrastructure week, and plonked down a numbers-heavy, wonkish, policy document with clear proposals, I think maybe they’d pre-empt Survivor, but keep “Play For: End of the world, confirmed” video ready, too, because we sure don’t expect Trump to do anything like that before the end of the world. I’m not wrong about this, am I?

       

      @Ten Bears@Geoduck: @Geo, can we get him to dance at the mill? @Ten Bears, can we get the mill started up? Maybe instead of dance and spit, he’ll dance and spli… uh… never mind, I don’t want anyone to think I have such a horribly twisted mind as to imagine someone being OMG spli-, no, I mean cli-, I mean CUT IN TWO in a slicing kind of fashion.

      ETA Fixed typo. Gave ETA spy the finger. Gave the effing bowlderizing editor both fingers in locations best not mentioned in polite company. Got sent to time out, for filthy spoken language!!!
      ETA-sub-two: of course I didn’t mean anything I said about the fine editors, both human and AI, who participate, like lights in the SKY, forming a great NET work of protection.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @syphonblue: Yeah, I know that when I’ve been diagnosed with cancer that the last FIRST thing I want to do is “feel like an entrepreneur”, pluckily wheeling and dealing with all the many, many hospitals out here in the sticks who are just dying to bid for my medical servicing.

      WHAT THE EVERLOVING FUCK.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      catclub

      @Trivia Man: Is 49 somehow real or does it only seem like it has been going since the 70’s.

       

      Maybe they have three seasons a year? the weather in most places has 4, so there you are.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Miss Bianca:

      Yeah, I know that when I’ve been diagnosed with cancer that the last FIRST thing I want to do is “feel like an entrepreneur”, pluckily wheeling and dealing with all the many, many hospitals out here in the sticks who are just dying to bid for my medical servicing. 

      RIGHT?!?!

      Fuck, even when I’m well….. I don’t want to be an entrepreneur! If I did, I would be one! I want shit to work!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ramona

      I remember feeling Schadenfreude at the efforts of retired SCOTUS Justice Sandra O’Connor whose vote put GWB to get some kind of health-care law to assist her family with a very ill family member.

      And she was one of the smarter ones but still oh so stupid!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      catclub

      @Suzanne: ​
      &nbsp

      ;Being an entrepreneur is essentially my worst nightmare.

      I have been to fall (christmas buying!) craft fairs. Not role models for a promising economic future.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      scav

      @Suzanne: Don’t forget the thrilling prospect of negotiating the bidding war between hospitals trying to guesstimate the profitability of your injuries while you’re being transported unconscious to (the eventual winner) of the aforementioned war.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @geg6: Being forced to listen to a Trump “policy” speech seems like the sort of artificial humiliation that Survivor and other reality TV series specialize in. Maybe somebody should pitch that as a show. Last contestant to gouge their eyes out with a melon baller wins the prize.

      (“Prize” is getting to listen to a JD Vance speech instead.)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Miss Bianca: I have the ability to be entrepreneurial and a “savvy” healthcare shopper with my current insurance plan. Real world scenario, the only time I have been able to be the “savvy” consumer is for outpatient imaging and other assorted non emergency medical stuff like find a new doctor or other provider. The time that it would have been nice to be able to shop hospitals, surgical procedures etc., my heart was slowing to a stop and I didn’t have the luxury to pull out my phone, open the app and price compare. I was much too busy and preoccupied with trying not to die.

      Reply

