The Wiles of Susie Wiles

Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles has been granting access to Vanity Fair reporter Chris Whipple. The magazine published some gob-smacking excerpts of those interviews today.

I haven’t read the whole thing yet, but my initial reaction was to wonder if Wiles secretly hates her job and wants to be blown out the airlock.

Trump, she told me, “has an alcoholic’s personality.” Vance’s conversion from Never Trumper to MAGA acolyte, she said, has been “sort of political.” The vice president, she added, has been “a conspiracy theorist for a decade.”

Russell Vought, architect of the notorious Project 2025 and head of the Office of Management and Budget, is “a right-wing absolute zealot.”

When I asked her what she thought of Musk reposting a tweet about public sector workers killing millions under Hitler, Stalin, and Mao, she replied: “I think that’s when he’s microdosing.” (She says she doesn’t have first-hand knowledge.)… “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]… And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person…”

Upon reflection, I don’t think it’s that Wiles wants to be fired. Maybe she believes she’s indispensable to the operation of the careening clown car that is Trump II.

Perhaps she’s right about that; I don’t know. But in quoting people who’ve seen Wiles in action, Whipple reveals something about Wiles’ sense of her role as rabid dog handler.

Vance described Wiles’s approach to the chief’s job. “There is this idea that people have that I think was very common in the first administration,” he told me, “that their objective was to control the president or influence the president, or even manipulate the president because they had to in order to serve the national interest. Susie just takes the diametrically opposite viewpoint, which is that she’s a facilitator, that the American people have elected Donald Trump. And her job is to actually facilitate his vision and to make his vision come to life…”

In the West Wing, Wiles is surrounded by young MAGA men. “She is a ‘go to church every Sunday, uses a swear word very, very rarely’ ” person, said James Blair, Wiles’s 36-year-old deputy chief of staff. “She doesn’t raise her voice. But she likes being around junkyard dogs.” Indeed, Wiles has seemed content to let her pit bulls—deputy chiefs of staff Miller, Blair, and Dan Scavino—run loose as she watches.

Whether she knows it or not, Wiles is in favor of destroying the country’s global influence and scientific leadership. She justifies it by echoing bog-standard MAGA mouth-noises one hears in the hinterlands from regular old Trump voters.

They hate the imperfect U.S. institutions that project hard and soft power — and not wholly without justification. But what makes their occasionally understandable discontent cross the line into monstrousness is that they are prepared to toss innumerable babies with the bathwater:

For Trump, Wiles has helped pick a Cabinet of MAGA hard-liners: Pete Hegseth, secretary of war (formerly defense); Kash Patel, FBI director; John Ratcliffe, CIA director; Pam Bondi, attorney general; Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence; and Kristi Noem, head of Homeland Security. Wiles calls them “a world-class Cabinet, better than anything I could have conceived of.” Trump’s Cabinet members are either one of the least qualified presidential teams in history or, to hear Wiles tell it, disrupters—the only people with the balls to take on an entrenched deep state.

“People talk about the deep state being at the State Department,” Wiles said. “It’s not. It’s the military-industrial complex.” Hegseth, in her view, is just the guy to take on the powers that be. She referred to Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another world-class disrupter, as “my Bobby” and “quirky Bobby.” In Wiles’s view, RFK Jr.’s shock treatment of HHS is warranted.

Left unspoken is the corollary: Consequences be damned. And that’s what makes their actions monstrous and indefensible and irresponsible.

No doubt their rectitude stems in part from a mindset Trump and Wiles share that is entirely the product of the latter half of the 20th century. Both grew up affluent with terrible fathers during that time. Both apparently forged an enduring outlook of The Way Things Should Be™.

The tragedy is their toxic nostalgia is shared by tens of millions who empowered them to make it so. But like the mindless MAGAs who never venture beyond canned slogans and transgressive thrills, Wiles fails to appreciate the context that made the prosperous-for-some era she (mis)remembers possible.

As she facilitates the Trump regime’s breaking shit is fun and good, actually ethos, Wiles is destroying the country that she probably sincerely believes she loves. And what she is destroying cannot be rebuilt. Unlike Trump, Wiles isn’t stupid, but she’ll probably never understand that.

This makes me almost as cranky as the near-certainty that neither she nor the monsters she serves will ever face consequences for their actions. I wish them all a moment of clarity at the end, even if it’s fleeting.

Open thread.

ETA: LOL!

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Upon reflection, I don’t think it’s that Wiles wants to be fired. Maybe she believes she’s indispensable to the operation of the careening clown car that is Trump II.

      That would be a remarkably stupid thing to think for anyone who has observed Trump for more than an eye blink. He doesn’t give a shit about “indispensable” minions. The amazing thing, though, is that he keeps attracting minions who do believe that, even as they walk over the twitching corpses of the previous set. So, maybe.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hildebrand

      One of my parishioners asked if I pray for the President.  I told her, ‘I pray that he repent – and then meets the Lord, right quick.’

      These people are all depraved monsters, and shoving them off the stage, or them shuffling off this mortal coil, is the only way we begin to heal.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      As Jackie posted downstairs, Wiles is already crying, “TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT!”

      I don’t think she wants to be fired.  My read of it is, she’s a braggart who is burnishing her creds and wants to brag about her clever moves and how much power she has.  But it all went wrong when the writer actually reported on and quoted her words.

      ETA:  I see your update now with Wiles’s backpedaling statement.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ben Cisco

      Maybe she believes she’s indispensable to the operation of the careening clown car that is Trump II.

      Graveyards and history books are filled to the brim with indispensable men and women.

      Wiles seems to be pretty stupid for a supposedly smart person. Kind of a theme for this bunch.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      BellaPea

      I read the entire article and what a brain-washed moron this woman is–not stupid, but fully immersed in the MAGA bullshit. When asked about the midterms, she snapped “We’re going to win the midterms.” In your dreams, Susie, in your dreams.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kindness

      It’s odd. Susie Wiles seems to want to be seen as the being of reason within Trump2.0, but from her depiction here she facilitates the existential crazy of this Administration all the while posing and sipping tea.  Yea, no Susie.  You are just as complicit in trying to kill our Republic as the rabid cogs she wants to be seen as separate from.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nettoyeur

      Tsar Nicholas II …in the early 1900s probably the richest man in the world… was similarly determined as he took Russia into the totally idiotic Russo-Japanese war…losing badly to the upstart Japanese….and then the squabble of the interrelated ruling families of Europe over subject peoples and colonies that became the WWI trench war meat grinder. You can almost understand why Lenin and the Bolsheviks put a violent to the Romanov dynasty and adopted a policy of Eating the Rich despite its horrible consequences for everyone. Wiles has gone Nicholas and Alexandra a few better by handpicking not one, but a whole troop of Rasputins as advisors and Cabinet secretaries. The longer this continues, the worse the reckoning is going to be.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Shakti

      Wait isn’t Olivia Nuzzi an editor at Vanity Fair now? Or rather this is one of the pieces she helped set up before her term expires at the end of this year? 

      She thinks these profiles are tongue baths and most of those quotes would be perceived favorably by their subjects.

      She sees this as getting her due and some shine. We had no idea what this woman looked like prior to this (smiles)…or maybe I haven’t been watching enough tv and she’s always there at Trump’s elbow.

      Archive link to complete article:
      Susie Wiles, JD Vance, and the “Junkyard Dogs”: The White House Chief of Staff On Trump’s Second Term (Part 1 of 2)

       

      ETA: Look at this amazing fawn. This helps her trash talk without appearing to trash talk (to Trump) b/c the liberal media is always making them look bad not like their own actions could do so.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Hildebrand

      Looking at the Wiles response – do any of these people every feel even a moment of shame when they blurt out their endless, breathless, relentless, fabulist exaggeration?

      Oh, I know.  They don’t.  Good lord these people are so broken.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @BellaPea: Yeah, all of them are in their own bubble of their own making.  They think “you just tell them and they believe, they just do” works for everything that matters.  It may work, for a while, for campaigning, but governing, and reality, are not the same as campaigning.

      Reality always gets a vote.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Thanks.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      you look at that picture and think, man, just think of the good that could be done by just one lillllllll’ old grenade

      (or considering RFK Jr is around…maybe an active measles patient at the very least?)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      p.a.

      The quote,

      “The truth is, these are not very bright guys people, and things got out of hand,” was said by the anonymous source “Deep Throat” (later identified as FBI agent Mark Felt).

       

      Updated the quote

      Reply
    21. 21.

      WaterGirl

      Wiles is right about one thing.  They are relentless.

      Unfortunately, they are relentless in pursuit of the destruction of our country.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jeffro

       

      Hegseth, in her view, is just the guy to take on the powers that be. She referred to Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., another world-class disrupter, as “my Bobby” and “quirky Bobby.” In Wiles’s view, RFK Jr.’s shock treatment of HHS is warranted.

      Imagine the stupidity and privilege it would take for a person to hold and/or express either of those thoughts, much less both.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      Envisioning one of those meme pics of two big dogs sitting perfectly in the livingroom surrounded by a sea of shredded upholstery stuffing removed from a deflated sofa.

      “It was that way when we found it. Maybe the cat? Somebody should investigate.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Geminid

       

       

      @Ben Cisco:

       

      @BellaPea: I think Wiles has more awareness than she’s being credited for. Wiles may not hold elective office but she is politician nonetheless, and is speaking here as a politician; spinning and distracting and showing the opposite of candor.

      The aspect of these stories that strikes me is that they are stories at all. The low profile Wiles has kept up until now served her well, I think. Now she will be more of a target. She already was among many MAGA faithful who view Wiles as the nefarious party operative who helped the Deep State “capture” the populist Trump: “Swamp Granny.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hildebrand

      @schrodingers_cat: I am lucky in that my congregation, an African American congregation in Detroit, has very few wingnutty types (a couple older ladies, and two dipshit 30-something guys).

      My wife, also an ELCA pastor, has two congregations in one of the inner-ring burbs, and she has her hands full on a daily basis – a few too many of the moderately wealthy folks who say they voted for Trump because he is such a good businessman.  She has gotten very adept at redirecting their nonsense by reminding them that they are supposed to be following that nice Jesus fella, and the Gospels are pretty clear on what that means.  They want to argue, but they realize they don’t really have a leg to stand on.   It is a draining challenge, though.

      And we both have it so much better than our colleagues who have rural or outer-ring suburban congregations.  It is no surprise why clergy have been walking away from pastoral ministry in the mainline protestant denominations at a significant clip these last 10 years.  Clergy tend to be more liberal than their congregations, and while that has been the case for a long time, the right-wing radicalization of too many white folks has made the gap into a gulf.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Shakti

      @Ben Cisco: I think she believes her combination of knowing how to deal with an “alcoholic’s personality” and being willing to deal with this personality, talk him down, soothe him, enable him, buys her job security..

      Because I can’t imagine many people who were raised by narcissistic alcoholic sociopaths and know how to handle them would sign up for a job at #1 pooper scooper to the most powerful one in the world.  Most such people go far away and grey rock as much as possible if they can’t.

      [Or they’re kind of like this ukrainian blogger who acts like since she found jesus her mom is fine and stops calling her a narcissist. But notice she isn’t going to socialist Canada to take care of her. She leaves that to her sister. ]

      Trump is an incredibly toxic unpleasant person to deal with even on a casual secondhand basis. I’m sure he gives many people secondhand blood pressure spikes and ground teeth. Or maybe not.    I don’t think these fellas want to give up Susie as a buffer such that it is – even in pursuit of their goals. I can’t see a bunch of rampant ego monsters dealing with Trump directly and well.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @Betty Cracker:

      I wonder if it was posted before or after the ketchup bottle hit the wall…

      Idle question: Has anyone noticed if the price of ketchup has been affected by so much usage in the WH? I’m sure it falls under the “demand and supply” rationale…

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: And private-sector jobs were up by only +52K in October, so it was a shitty month completely aside from the mass of Federal firings taking effect.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      trnc

      Left unspoken is the corollary: Consequences be damned.

      I don’t think that’s quite right. I think they’re getting the consequences they’ve intended for the country, but if you mean the consequence of potentially losing their majority in congress, that makes more sense to me.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      lowtechcyclist

      “The truth is the Trump White House has already accomplished more in eleven months than any other President has accomplished in eight years.” – Susie Wiles

      Maybe so, if you count tearing stuff down as ‘accomplishment.’ It’s way faster and easier to tear shit down than build it up, as what used to be the East Wing of the White House is visible evidence of.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      “He’s an avowed ketamine [user]… And he’s an odd, odd duck, as I think geniuses are. You know, it’s not helpful, but he is his own person…”

      Absolutely no one is asserting that Musk “isn’t his own person”. More that YOUR BOSS shouldn’t have hired this fucken evil clown.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Eolirin

      @Suzanne: Of course they do. Their world view is centered around dominance not truth. And it’s that way in the broader evangelical culture they come out of or pander to.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      catclub

      Whether she knows it or not, Wiles is in favor of destroying the country’s global influence and scientific leadership. She justifies it by echoing bog-standard MAGA mouth-noises one hears in the hinterlands from regular old Trump voters.

      The US media is somewhat aware of the destruction of US influence in science.

      I have seen extremely little in US media about the latest Defense Policy that was vomited up by the Trump/ Russia side of the admin. It is really horrible. Even I am one of those people who look at it and am _certain_ it will be repudiated by an incoming admin. But those people (like me but with more influence) are therefore not bothering to broadcast how bad it is.
      Basically, Western Europe is enemy territory under this new policy.

      If you are watching Ukraine news this is not new to you. I have not checked in on Adam/s Ukraine threads so he may have covered it.

      The rest of mainstream media does not appear to have noticed.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Shakti

      Susie Wiles Talks Epstein Files, Pete Hegseth’s War Tactics, Retribution, and More (Part 2 of 2)
      Archive link of 2nd part

      Wiles told me in March that she had difficult conversations with Trump every day. “They’re over little things, not big,” she said. “I hear stories from my predecessors about these seminal moments where you have to go in and tell the president what he wants to do is unconstitutional or will cost lives. I don’t have that.”

      ….“So no, I’m not an enabler. I’m also not a bitch.

      I try to be thoughtful about what I even engage in. I guess time will tell whether I’ve been effective.”…

       

      …“I think what he meant by that,” I told Wiles, “is that we’ve never had a president who governs so much by whim and who depends so much on one person: you.”
      “Oh, good Lord,” Wiles said. “Trump doesn’t depend on anybody.”

      Moral void mommy for whom Trump can do no wrong. I’m sure she has a parachute set up for herself.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Old Man Shadow

      The tragedy is their toxic nostalgia is shared by tens of millions who empowered them to make it so.

      Everyone who votes to throw the “useless eaters” out of the airlock never imagines that they’ll be herded into the airlock one day soon. The human delusion of indispensability and “main character syndrome”.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Princess

      The narrative that is out there is the one she wanted out there. The things some feel are revealing or confessional are designed to lull the reader into accepting the lies. The message is all hers. But the fact she felt she needed to come out and do it shows Trump’s weakness.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      hueyplong

      I’m pretty curious to learn all about the proper context for saying Trump has the personality of an alcoholic.

      The positive spin on all this would be to analogize to early 1945 Nazis pledging fealty to the Führer while simultaneously attempting to signal a willingness to “cooperate” with the Allies in order to save their own skins.

      As for the amazing “accomplishments,” what I see are: (1) a video of people being murdered in international waters; (2) the White House looking like it suffered a missile strike; and (3) a copy of a notification of a health insurance rate increase of a magnitude that people have difficulty grasping other than knowing they can’t pay it.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Princess

      @Geminid: I agree with you. She is not stupid — none of them are. But it’s telling she felt she needed to do this personally. — like the message she wanted wasn’t getting out there.

      Reply

