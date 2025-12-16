Congress has just 5 legislative days left to stop ACA premiums from skyrocketing for millions of Americans.

Republicans' last-minute "plan" doesn't help a single one of them. — Katherine Clark (@whipkclark.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:44 AM

Last night, per Bloomberg’s Senate reporter:

Happening right now: BIG bipartisan Senate meeting on health care. — Steven T. Dennis (@steventdennis.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 5:56 PM

People in room where it’s happening include:

Susan Collins

Moreno

Shaheen

Rounds

Tillis

McCormick

Fetterman

Durbin

Booker

Hassan

Ron Johnson

Crapo

Sullivan

Welch Also Murkowski UPDATE: Susan Collins after meeting says goal is to announce a plan, with vote next year to restore expiring subsidies. She said it’s too late to get a bill signed before end of the year.

Per Politico, “‘Our message is simple’: Democrats unite as GOP again struggles to address health care”:

With key Obamacare tax credits set to expire within weeks, Democrats have unified behind a simple message: extend the subsidies and keep health insurance premiums from spiking for more than 20 million Americans. Republicans, meanwhile, have engaged in a wide-ranging blame game while scrambling to coalesce behind an easily digestible plan to lower health care costs. That struggle comes to a head this week as House leaders move to put what they hope will be a consensus GOP plan up for a vote. House Republican leaders chose a narrow set of proposals to include in that plan, arguing they lacked broad agreement for a more comprehensive undertaking as they seek to satisfy competing GOP factions, including vulnerable Republicans who’ve argued they will lose their seats if the Affordable Care Act subsidies aren’t extended. The upshot is that there is no clear, unified GOP message on health care going into the year-end deadline when the tax credits expire — and no guarantee that Republicans will be able to pass anything this week to address the loss of beefed-up subsidies instituted under former President Joe Biden…

Across the Capitol, there are already clear signs of unease. While Senate Republicans mostly united behind a plan that would expand health savings accounts as an alternative, four GOP senators crossed party lines to advance a Democratic proposal that would simply extend the Obamacare subsidies for three years. Now rank-and-file Republicans in both chambers are privately strategizing about how to pull off an unlikely 11th-hour deal to avert a health care price shock that has triggered significant anxiety throughout the party about the political blowback they could face in the 2026 midterms. House GOP moderates negotiated an amendment vote that could tack a subsidy extension onto the leadership-backed health bill, but that vote is expected to fail and only serve as political cover for the vulnerable House Republicans. That’s because top GOP leaders have resisted scrambling a 15-year-old message their party has been loath to abandon: Obamacare is a costly disaster, and Americans need better options…

Per the Hill, “Why Florida is ground zero for coming ObamaCare storm”: