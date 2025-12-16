Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread

    21Comments

    2. 2.

      sab

      Has she been in hospital before?

      My first time I really needed an advocate. Emergency rush to hospital. First time there. I didn’t have my glasses so I couldn’t even order breakfast. Nurses didn’t notice and didn’t much care because they had patients with serious problems.

      Hospital people think everyone knows how hospitals work while most people have no clue.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @sab: you are so right about hospital patients needing an advocate. Even when recovery is going well it’s important.

      John, go give Joelle a hug and kiss.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hueyplong

      If I ever say that my spouse looks like Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and she finds out, well, man I just don’t know.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WTFGhost

      @hueyplong: Probably better that he didn’t have the brain-slip I’ve had, where I type “Mickey Rourke” instead of “…Rooney.”

      There’s always a way to make a marital situation worse, when you think about it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: There’s the old joke, There’s two places you need a friend on the outside, prison and the hospital.

      At least Joelle is out of knees that need replacing.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cmorenc

      As a veteran of having both knees replaced, i experienced first-hand the movement from it typically involving one or two nights in hospital (1st on R knee in 2016) and the default for most cases being day surgery (L knee in 2021).  The really tough part by far is the first couple of weeks of PT/rehab, because your surgically modified leg comes out of surgery stiff as a racing model snow ski, and it’s absolutely essential that you begin working to bend it ASAP, unless you want failure as the outcome.  Physical Therapists who work with knee replacement rehab may seem sweet at first meet, but quickly begin to show their personality side as Parris Island Marine Corps Boot Camp DIs.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      realbtl

      When I had both of my knee replacements I only survived by having friends bring food from the local deli. The hospital food sucked.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      This evening’s activities at Chez Ohio Family included attending a wedding via Zoom, dinner and lighting the Hanukkah candles and opening presents (socks for me, undershirts for Ohio Son, and a shirt for Ohio Dad; you’d think by now my choice of gifts would make Ohio Son think twice about continuing to insist on presents every night but he’s a stickler for tradition).

      Followed by a trip to the Graeter’s ice cream shop’s drive-through and folding today’s load of laundry.

      A productive and enjoyable evening all around.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: The thing with hospitals is that your loved one is also exhausted and wants and needs to go home to rest.

      But meanwhile there you are, stranded with no help.

      Nurses are great, but they are busy with really sick people.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TheOtherHank

      For no apparent reason I watched Pixar’s Up the other day and now I want to go over the bridge and have some ice cream at Fentons.

      Just to keep a bit on topic, my wife has been an orthopedic PT for more than 20 years. I think her attitude has evolved to something like “I know it hurts, but it’s your knee, if you want it to work you’ll do the exercises.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RPh

      @hueyplong: This is something where longer-term married men look at the newbie with arched eyebrows & wish him well in his upcoming moments …. then start betting on his over/under

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: Looking at Christmas my stepdaughter texted me for advice for her father’s gift. I had no idea. Sox? ( He always needs sox.)

      I hate Christmas. So much expensive gift giving when I haven’t a clue what people want, and they don’t have a clue what I want or what size I am.

      One of my stepkids gives really nice expensive presents I have no use for and no room for so every year they go off to the Humane Society thrift store. Good for the store but otherwise such a waste.

      Reply

