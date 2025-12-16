It’s been a busy and tiring, but not bad (though would it’ve killed the universe for me to win the powerball last night?) start to the week. I’m fried, so I’m just going to run through the basics tonight.

Day 1391 of my 3 day war. A $40,000 Ukrainian drone sank a $400,000,000 Russian submarine. I remain a master strategist. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM

I invited western journalists to see a city we then retreated from

My aircraft break apart before Ukraine can shoot them down

I am losing submarines in a land war to a country that has no navy It’s only Tuesday. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 11:57 AM

President Zelenskyy was in the Netherlands today for a variety of meetings in events. Here is his address to the Senate of the Parliament of the Netherlands.

President Zelenskyy: “Putin publicly lied claiming that Russian forces had already taken the city. So, I went to Kupiansk myself to show the world, Putin is lying. We must keep exposing every single Russian falsehood because truth restores justice.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:25 AM

Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President to the House of Representatives and the Senate of the Parliament of the Netherlands Dear President of the House, Madam President of the Senate, Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ladies and Gentlemen! First of all, I want to tell you that I’m honored to greet you all and truly grateful for today’s opportunity to address the Parliament of the Netherlands – and at such a meaningful moment. We are now in the midst of the most intense and focused negotiations for peace since the beginning of this war – for true, lasting peace. We are not talking about a pause or a temporary, uncertain solution. We are working closely with partners to finally end this Russian war against Ukraine – and, through Ukraine, against the very essence of life in Europe. That’s why, now, we need the same strong political support that we had at the beginning of this war. Back then, the future was shaped by our joint efforts in defence. Today, the future depends on our shared political positions and political decisions – the ones needed to root out every cause of this war. The current Russian leader – and, after him, all of his propagandists – often use the term “root causes of the war”. As if there is something inevitable that forces Russia to keep fighting. And as if the reasons for Russia’s wars were not inside Russia, and not part of its own nature, but instead located somewhere outside – somewhere in Ukraine, in Europe, in NATO, or elsewhere. They always blame others and always try to explain their wars through someone else’s actions. As if the reason for their aggression is never in Moscow but always in their neighbors. Let’s look at Russia’s history since 1991 – from then until today. Russia has changed – it has been poor and rich, it has gone from oligarchy to dictatorship, but one thing has remained the same – it keeps bringing war and hatred. From Chechnya to the Balkans, from Moldova to Syria, from countries in Central Africa to Ukraine – Russia chooses conflict over peace. And Russians always say – they are somehow not guilty. Somehow. And someone else, not Russia, is always expected to make concessions so that Russia might stop spreading bloodshed. There’s always something they claim must be given up – so they can stop killing. Now, in Russia’s war against us, our people, our country, this logic has reached its largest and most dangerous scale. Russia has invaded our home, it is destroying our cities, our villages, killing Ukrainians, our children – and at the same time demanding that we give up parts of our land they haven’t even managed to conquer. Russia keeps nearly a million-strong occupation force on our territory, and yet it demands that Ukraine accept limits – on our right to join alliances, and on our sovereignty. Russia strikes our infrastructure, our cities and villages, our energy – and blame us in it, and when we strike back, they cry out – as if, only they have the right to strike and others must stay silent and suffer… That is Russia. And the truth is – we are dealing with a chronic offender. At the root of all the problems – and even of every Russian strike – is this: Russia behaves like a career criminal who’s convinced he will never be caught. Russia feels unsafe when its neighbors are safe. It feels bad when their neighbors are doing well. Russia is a state that fundamentally rejects the idea of everyone – including itself – playing by the same rules. And that’s exactly where the real path to peace begins. It’s not enough to force Russia into a deal. It’s not enough to make it stop killing. We must make Russia accept that there are rules in the world – and that it cannot deceive everyone. This is the path to lasting peace. And I thank you, Netherlands, for standing with us on this path, and for supporting all the elements of a just end to this war – from stopping the killing to defending justice for Ukraine. It truly matters. And I’m sincerely grateful to you for that. Thank you! Ladies and gentlemen, Together with partners, we are working not only to stop the bloodshed, but to change the situation along Russia’s borders – so that there is no opportunity to start another war. We understand that criminals don’t change in a day. That’s why the talks these days are not only about a ceasefire, but about security guarantees. This is not only about diplomacy. Not only about physical security… It is also about making Russia finally learn to live by the rule of law. And it will only work if there is true accountability – if the punishment for the aggressor becomes inevitable. Yes, it is not easy – but it is not as difficult as some may try to portray it. We have already done a great job. Now we simply need to press forward – and bring the criminal to justice. Last week, I visited one of our cities on the front line, our city of Kupyansk. It’s a city in eastern Ukraine, and the front line is now very-very close to it. Putin publicly lied – claiming that Russian forces had already taken the city. So I went to Kupyansk myself to show the world – Putin is lying. To show only one thing – this. And we must keep exposing every single Russian falsehood because truth restores justice. I will continue to destroy every Russian lie – on the frontline and around the world. And I urge you to support Ukraine in this effort. This is how it works – truth is the ground on which justice grows. The same applies to the issue of damage caused by Russian aggression. Right now, European leaders have the decision on the table regarding frozen Russian assets. Most of these assets are located in Europe. These Russian assets can and must be fully used to defend against Russia’s own aggression. The aggressor must pay. This is also about restoring justice – and in a way that Russia will truly feel. Putin does not believe in people. He believes only in power and in money. He spends around 30,000 soldiers’ lives on the front every month. Not wounded – 30,000 killed each month. There was a month when 25,000 Russians were killed. Another month – 31,000. We have drone footage confirming these deaths. Russian assaults are always insanely bloody – but Putin doesn’t care. Russians don’t count their dead. But they do count every dollar and every euro they lose. That is why a strong decision on Russian money is needed. These funds must work to defend against Russia. I urge you to support this. Next point. Each day now, Ukrainians are working to restore electricity, heating, and water after Russian missile and drone attacks. Russia is deliberately targeting our infrastructure. They know that in our region, the winter cold can become one of the most dangerous weapons. They try to use it against Ukrainians, against ordinary people, against normal life. And that’s why it’s so important not to relax or rely on diplomacy alone. We must continue to strengthen our air defence. We must support our ability to remain resilient under aggression. Every night, Ukrainian parents hold their children in basements and shelters – every night – hoping that our air defence will hold. Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and energy resilience is not just military support – it is a protection of life, a chance for the future. We value, really value everything the Netherlands has already provided – from Patriot systems and F-16 aircraft to artillery and drones. Thank you for that. The Netherlands’ leadership in the PURL initiative is especially meaningful. These contributions help protect civilians and strengthen the air shield over Ukraine – and over Europe. And we also welcome the steps toward joint drone production, which show that our cooperation is becoming deeper and more strategic. I am grateful to you for your decision to support us next year. 3.5 billion in support for Ukraine in 2026, and the additional 2 billion in defence assistance adopted in December, are powerful expressions of solidarity. We truly value this. Thank you so much! And every such act of solidarity proves one thing clearly – Russia’s war will not become the norm – not now, not in the future. As long as you stand with us, and as long as our other partners stand with us – Russia stands alone with its war. This Sunday and Monday in Berlin we held intensive, really intensive talks with President Trump’s team – with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and other members of the team. We are working in great detail on documents that could stop the war and guarantee security. This is very important. Every single detail matters. Why? Because not a single detail must become a reward for Russia’s aggression. If the aggressor receives a reward, he starts to believe that war pays off. That is why justice must be central to ending this war. Please support this approach – justice must not be pushed to the margins of diplomacy. There was too little justice for Moldova, it’s true, too little, and for Syria, and for many other countries, those wars dragged on, and today the problems are so difficult to solve. We must show – through Ukraine – that Europe and the United States of America are capable of delivering real results in securing peace. And one more point. In this war, each of us carries something that we cannot forgive. Many Ukrainian families have lost loved ones. Russia has completely destroyed dozens of our cities, hundreds of villages. Our people have suffered many humiliations. Thousands of Ukrainians have suffered through brutal captivity… During this war, there is hardly a crime against humanity that Russia has not committed. Even the Netherlands, sadly, knows all too well that these are not just words. We do remember MH17 – a terrible act of Russian murder, followed by shameful lies. That cannot simply be forgotten. And the people will not forget. And when the guns stay silent, when the drones stop killing – the law must still speak. Russian “root causes” should be returned to Russia. It cannot be that war criminals travel freely across Europe or the world, as if they were tourists. It cannot be that those who killed are suddenly treated as “respectable partners”. That is why sanctions matter. And that is why conventions and mechanisms of international justice exist – and must work. Alongside diplomacy, defence support for Ukraine, and support for our resilience, I ask you – please continue supporting efforts to ensure legal accountability for the aggressor. So no matter how difficult it may be, and no matter how long it takes – Russian war criminals must be held accountable. And the Russian state must be held responsible for the crime of aggression. The Netherlands is one of the key drivers behind the creation of a Tribunal for the crime of aggression and real accountability for war criminals. I believe you understand every emotion we have when it comes to justice, and thank you for that. With partners like you, and with approaches like yours, with the principled stance you continue to show, we can achieve a truly lasting peace. Please use your influence to help make it happen. Thank you very much, Netherlands! Thank you for the invitation, dear ladies and gentlemen! And I truly hope that the next time I address your Parliament, it will be with gratitude for a peace that has been achieved. Thank you! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also made a prepared statement at the beginning of his joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

Statement by the President of Ukraine during a Joint Press Conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dear Prime Minister! Distinguished journalists! Everyone present! First of all, I want to thank the Netherlands for its unwavering and principled support of Ukraine – for truly helping us. And it truly makes a difference – it affects our ability to protect lives. Yesterday and today, we had very productive meetings with Dick, and we discussed matters in Berlin with other leaders; today’s discussions were also very substantive. This is one of the most important qualities of our relations with you, with the Netherlands: you are always very concrete, always help us, and you help us in the right way – exactly what Ukraine needs at a particular moment. I am grateful to the Netherlands for all the defense and political support Ukraine has received across absolutely all platforms since the beginning of this invasion. I would like to give special thanks for the recent defense package – EUR 700 million for defense. Thank you very much, Dick, and we thank everyone – above all, this is support from your people. We also value your responsible approach to the current global political situation, which is reflected, among other things, in your support for the PURL initiative, which allows us to purchase American weapons. This includes, primarily, air defense missiles; this is essential equipment. Not only air defense, though, during the winter attacks, the Russian Federation’s massive attacks, it is a priority. There is also other weaponry not available in Europe, which we can currently procure only from the United States. We are working towards joint defense production as well, including modern drones, in Ukraine and in the Netherlands. Ukraine is defending its independence, defending the lives of its people, and therefore, every step of support now carries special significance. I have briefed the Prime Minister and all our partners these days on the real situation on the battlefield. Russia constantly tries to create a false impression at the front. But our warriors, our units are accomplishing incredible feats and holding our positions, no matter how difficult it is – which is indeed extremely difficult, especially against Russia’s particularly brutal, massive assaults. Putin has never counted the lives of his own people or his losses at the front. And now – when he wants to use every meter as an argument in negotiations – those losses matter even less to him. Russian assaults are indeed tough, but we are holding our positions – and this helps us greatly, particularly in our political dialogue among leaders, certainly first and foremost with our partners from the United States. I want to thank every partner in Europe and everyone in the Netherlands for continuing to support our defense and also our recovery. At present, during winter, Russian strikes on the energy sector are one of Russia’s main objectives. And we must constantly restore what has been destroyed, and that is our objective, and that is exactly what we are doing. And I thank you for maintaining such support in this area as well, which is important to us. Ukraine truly feels the Netherlands’ readiness to provide continuous assistance. One more point. Our teams continue to prepare the necessary legal infrastructure – about which the Prime Minister has already spoken, but it is very important – so that there will come a day when Ukrainians can say that Russia is truly held accountable for its actions: for this war, for all the killings, for all the suffering. Ukraine, on its part, will do everything necessary to identify and bring Russian murderers to justice. But it is also essential that international law functions and ensures legal accountability and appropriate compensation for losses. The Netherlands is helping us in this regard. It is crucial that all justice mechanisms work – from a Tribunal on Russian aggression to the Claims Commission. Thank you once again for today, and for every day when, Dick, your country and your people help us so strongly. Thank you for your support.

He also took part in a diplomatic conference to establish an international claims commission for Ukraine.

Convention Establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine Was Signed in The Hague In The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in a diplomatic conference during which the Convention Establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine was signed. The Head of State expressed gratitude for the support for Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and our right to defend ourselves. “Today – and this year – things are being created for Ukraine that should have started a long time ago – at least back in 2014. But really, in fact, considering how many wars Russia has started or supported, this should have happened even earlier,” the President of Ukraine said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for maintaining pressure on Russia for as long as the occupation of Ukrainian land continues. According to the Head of State, Russia must feel that it is a criminal and face consequences for that as long as Ukrainians remain in Russian captivity, and until the Ukrainian children abducted by Russia are brought home. “We expect that every mechanism for compensation – from the Register of Damage and Claims Commission to the actual payments – will start working and receive strong and sufficient international support, so that people can truly feel that any kind of damage caused by the war can be compensated,” the President emphasized. Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof stressed that there can be no just and lasting peace without justice. “We are sending a very clear message today in The Hague. Once peace is achieved, justice must be set in motion. And when the war ends, Ukraine can continue to count on the Netherlands and on all other partners,” the Prime Minister said. On behalf of Ukraine, the Convention was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha. “This is a unique, independent international document that should be central when we talk about reparations during peace negotiations. Today in The Hague, 35 states will sign the Convention Establishing an International Claims Commission for Ukraine. This is unprecedented for such a commission on the very first day of its work,” emphasized Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset. President of Moldova Maia Sandu called for continued support for Ukraine and underscored the importance of pressure on Russia. “This Commission matters. It matters to the people – to those who have lost loved ones, to those whose homes were destroyed, and to those whose lives have been changed forever,” she concluded.

First Lady Zelenska participated in a meeting on school nutrition reform.

Olena Zelenska Took Part in a Meeting on the Implementation of the School Nutrition Reform A meeting on the implementation of the School Nutrition Reform Strategy and the coordination of next steps was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. Participants included First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, government officials, representatives from the Office of the President, regional military administrations, local communities, diplomatic missions, and international organizations. Each region presented the changes achieved over the years of implementing the reform. More than 2 million children in Ukraine have already been provided with free hot meals, and plans are in place to expand the program to cover 3 million students. In particular, further modernization of school kitchens is envisaged, along with the establishment of culinary hubs, systematic training for cooks, and the expansion of the electronic procurement catalogue. The reform currently covers more than 12,000 schools and over 1,500 communities. “Only a state that invests in its children has a future. Comprehensive, high-quality school meals are one such investment. As a government, we provide the tools; regional military administrations coordinate efforts with communities. In the 2026 state budget, we have allocated 14.4 billion hryvnias for this program and earmarked 1 billion hryvnias for the modernization of school kitchens,” Yuliia Svyrydenko noted. The First Lady thanked communities for their contribution to implementing the reform and underscored the importance of fostering a culture of healthy eating from an early age. “A school lunch – high-quality, fresh, and guaranteed by the state and the community – is a form of care and a sign of stability, which is something everyone lacks so deeply right now. This sense of certainty must be the same everywhere: in a city far from the front line, in a frontline community, or in the smallest town. Equality in children’s nutrition is strategic for us,” Olena Zelenska emphasized. Special attention during the meeting was given to cooperation with communities, businesses, and international partners, as well as to the integration of infrastructure solutions, including the network of factory kitchens. In addition, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Mariana Betsa presented a new strategic objective of the school nutrition reform: sharing Ukraine’s experience and engaging international partners in its implementation.

Georgia:

Georgian police are now formally warning protesters on Rustaveli Ave that daily protests are illegal because organizers did not notify authorities five days in advance, as required under the new unconstitutional law adopted. Day 384 of nonstop protests in Georgia. — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 2:11 PM

Britain:

Sky News reports that Britain, at the “Ramstein” format meeting, announced the allocation of a large air defence aid package to Ukraine worth nearly €685 million.

news.sky.com/story/ukrain… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 8:17 AM

British Defence Secretary John Healey said that Kyiv will receive air defence systems, missiles, and automated turrets for shooting down drones. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 8:17 AM

The US:

A photo of Trump and Putin in Susie Wiles’ office, signed by Trump: “To Susie. You are the greatest! Donald.” Trump obviously admires this photo. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 5:28 PM

“Imagine if the Russians supported a group committed directly and explicitly to breaking up the EU and then encouraging separatism within countries. I’m not sure we’d be particularly relaxed about that”. As it happens, Prez has observed the EU to be particularly relaxed about exactly that. 😂😂😂😂😂 — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:22 AM

If this is the advice sane politicians are getting from experts, wtaf is Donald hearing? Oh. He gets advice direct from me. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:22 AM

It’s funny because it’s true.

Back to Ukraine.

Good news. We have a dry dock to repair the submarine. Bad news. It’s in Crimea and contains the other submarine Ukraine destroyed. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 6:20 AM

Russian oil has plunged to $40 a barrel — the lowest level since the war began. According to Bloomberg, prices have fallen for oil exported from Primorsk, Novorossiysk, and Kozmino. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 8:37 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

Zaporizhzhia after a Russian attack on an apartment building last night. As always, the strike had no military purpose whatsoever. It is simple terrorism. Several apartments were burned to cinders in the dead of winter. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:33 AM

russia launched a guided aerial bomb at an equestrian club near Zaporizhzhia. No military objects — only innocent animals and their caretakers. #russiaisaterroriststate that hates life itself. [image or embed] — UNITED24 (@u24.gov.ua) December 15, 2025 at 11:24 AM

Russian occupied portions of Ukraine:

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia is not ready for any territorial concessions and demands control over Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhia. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 6:39 AM

Kupyansk:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues in Kupiansk. ISW reports Ukrainian troops have blocked Russian reinforcements, liberated settlements, and forced drone crews to retreat across the Oskil River, as Russian sources admit deteriorating conditions.

euromaidanpress.com/2025/12/16/i… [image or embed] — Euromaidan Press (@euromaidanpress.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:08 AM

From EuroMaidan Press:

Ukrainian forces continue counterattacking in and around Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian troops face logistical complications and loss of drone coverage, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Kyiv’s units have entered northern Kupiansk, blocked Russian infiltration attempts, and liberated nearby settlements, while Russian sources admit growing difficulties. Ukrainian forces have recently managed to encircle Russian troops inside Kupiansk, a city in Kharkiv Oblast that has remained one of the most active frontline sectors this year. Russian forces advanced toward the city through the summer and autumn, infiltrating parts of Kupiansk by early August, while the Russian military command later portrayed these incursions as significant gains. Kupiansk is a key logistics hub in northeastern Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops launched a coordinated counteroffensive in the area in September 2025 to halt the advance and reclaim lost ground. ISW says in its 15 December report that Colonel Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Joint Forces Group, noted on 15 December that Ukrainian forces continue clearing operations within Kupiansk and are avoiding urban combat. He reported that Russian forces are using unmanned aerial vehicles to supply a group of around 100 to 200 personnel remaining in the city. Trehubov implied that UAVs cannot cover all areas and have limited payload capacity, and said drones sometimes drop supplies in ways that expose Russian positions to Ukrainian forces. A non-commissioned officer of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kupiansk direction said Ukrainian troops have liberated several settlements and nearby forest areas, and that elements of his brigade are active in northern Kupiansk. He said Russian forces continue infiltration attempts using a gas pipeline, but Ukrainian forces have blocked the pipeline and now keep all possible exit points under fire control.

More at the link,

Russian occupied Melitipol:

The occupation authorities in Melitopol are taking 65yo local resident Iryna Sukhovei hostage for 12,5yrs for allegedly financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with $21,50 (!). She is “charged” with so-called “state treason.” Absolute madness. russian occupation is not peace. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 9:16 AM

Pokrovsk:

The work of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces operators near Pokrovsk. The video shows one of the episodes when a group of Russians attempted to establish positions along the railway tracks for further advance, but were stopped by the 3rd SOF Regiment.

The video has subtitles.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 5:10 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk:

On the night of December 16, units of the Special Operations Forces carried out strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region using FP-2 attack drones.

t.me/c/1721372338… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 7:11 AM

In the village of Blagodatne, the SOF targeted the storage site of the BM-27 “Uragan” multiple rocket launcher system and the location of the crews of these systems. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 7:11 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Low resolution satellite image shows the aftermath of the sub water drone attack on Russian submarine base in Novorossiysk [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 4:11 AM

As can be seen, the submarine, worth about $400 million, has successfully gone to the bottom, bringing the Russian Federation one step closer to the title of a “land power.” — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 7:33 AM

Smolensk Oblast, Russia:

💥 SBS hit chemical enterprise PJSC Dorogobuzh in the Smolensk region. The chemical products of the enterprise, in particular ammonium nitrate and other nitrogen compounds, are used as components for the production of explosives. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 3:44 AM

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

In the Moscow region, a russian ninth‑grader came to school with a knife and killed a 10‑year‑old kid. The attacker turned out to be a nazi and an admirer of another mass murderer, Brenton Tarrant, who in 2019 shot dead 51 people in mosques in New Zealand. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM

On his helmet, the Russian killer had written the acronym SYGAOWN — Stop Your Genocide Against Our White Nations. He also wore symbols of the russian neo‑nazi unit ‘Rusich.’ Russia has a serious nazi problem and needs denazification. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 10:05 AM

Ukrainian Defenders rescued an injured eagle-owl.One of its legs was injured.Through a volunteer,the bird was transferred to the “Pegas” shelter in Dnipro Now the owl is safe.Specialists doing everything possible to help it recover&once again see the sky 📹 “Pegas” Shelter Dnipro [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 4:04 AM

