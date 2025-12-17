I have never heard of the Atlanta Black Star, but I love this article.

Posted byBy A.L. Lee | Published on: December 17, 2025

After years of intimidating journalists and attacking the media, President Donald Trump has arrived at a be-careful-what-you-wish-for moment — one in which his own lawsuit could force open records he spent decades trying to hide and require sworn testimony that can’t be brushed off with a late-night tirade on Truth Social.

The potential comeuppance landed last week as the Pulitzer Prize Board escalated its legal fight with the president by turning a 2022 defamation lawsuit back on him, filing sweeping discovery demands that would require Trump to produce years of tax returns, detailed financial records, and even medical and prescription histories if he intends to claim damages.

The move, disclosed in new court filings reported on by Law & Crime and others, marks a sharp turn in a case Trump filed after the board refused to rescind its Pulitzer Prizes awarded for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump campaign ties examined during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Now, the president’s lawsuit could end up backfiring in a way he never expected.

Trump has long denounced the Pulitzer-winning news reports as the “Russia hoax.” But in court, the Pulitzer board is arguing that Trump himself has made his finances, reputation, and health relevant by alleging personal and financial harm. If Trump wants to litigate, the board says, he must open his records and answer questions under oath.

The discovery requests were filed Dec. 11 in Okeechobee County, Florida, by attorneys from Ballard Spahr and Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder on behalf of 20 individual board members. The filing gives Trump 30 days from the filing to comply or assert specific privilege claims.