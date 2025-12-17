I have never heard of the Atlanta Black Star, but I love this article.
‘Thought He Could Bully’: Trump’s Lawsuit Against Pulitzer Prize Board Backfires As He Faces Legal Demands He Can’t Hide From
Posted byBy A.L. Lee | Published on: December 17, 2025
After years of intimidating journalists and attacking the media, President Donald Trump has arrived at a be-careful-what-you-wish-for moment — one in which his own lawsuit could force open records he spent decades trying to hide and require sworn testimony that can’t be brushed off with a late-night tirade on Truth Social.
The potential comeuppance landed last week as the Pulitzer Prize Board escalated its legal fight with the president by turning a 2022 defamation lawsuit back on him, filing sweeping discovery demands that would require Trump to produce years of tax returns, detailed financial records, and even medical and prescription histories if he intends to claim damages.
The move, disclosed in new court filings reported on by Law & Crime and others, marks a sharp turn in a case Trump filed after the board refused to rescind its Pulitzer Prizes awarded for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump campaign ties examined during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Now, the president’s lawsuit could end up backfiring in a way he never expected.
Trump has long denounced the Pulitzer-winning news reports as the “Russia hoax.” But in court, the Pulitzer board is arguing that Trump himself has made his finances, reputation, and health relevant by alleging personal and financial harm. If Trump wants to litigate, the board says, he must open his records and answer questions under oath.
The discovery requests were filed Dec. 11 in Okeechobee County, Florida, by attorneys from Ballard Spahr and Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder on behalf of 20 individual board members. The filing gives Trump 30 days from the filing to comply or assert specific privilege claims.
The Pulitzer Prize Board attorneys are not fucking around.
“With respect to your responses to the following Requests, if any information is withheld because of a claim of privilege, state the basis for your claim of privilege with respect to such information and the specific ground(s) on which the claim of privilege rests,” the filing states.
The defendants are demanding real proof supporting Trump’s claim that the board’s statements in awarding the prizes had a “significant impact” on the 2020 presidential election. They also seek records related to Trump’s other defamation lawsuits, including his countersuits and defenses in the E. Jean Carroll cases, a failed lawsuit against CNN, settled cases involving ABC and CBS, and an ongoing suit against The Wall Street Journal and Rupert Murdoch tied to reporting on Jeffrey Epstein.
Most notably, the board is demanding “all” of Trump’s tax returns “from all jurisdictions, including all attachments, schedules, and worksheets” from 2015 to the present, documents sufficient to show “all sources” of income, financial holdings, and liabilities over the same period.
But wait, there’s more!
The request also reaches into Trump’s health records if he seeks damages related to physical, mental, or emotional injury; this would require he turn over comprehensive medical and psychological records dating back to 2015, including prescription drug histories and documentation from his annual physicals; if he is not seeking such damages, the action demands that he state that explicitly in writing.
It’s about fucking time.
“The Pulitzer Prize Board is demanding what this country did not demand of him before he became president the first time, despite his history,” one commenter on Threads wrote.
“This is a really smart move. He’s suing for damages? Let’s see the proof that he has been affected financially and/or physically! Anyone else would have to produce the same evidence,” another said.
72Comments
Baud
Good. But Florida state courts should have dismissed this a long time ago. The fix is probably in.
SiubhanDuinne
I’m not sure I ever even knew that FFOTUS had an ongoing lawsuit against the Pulitzer Board. If I ever did know, the information got buried in the never-ending firehose of sewage he unloads on us daily.
Tony Jay
This is exactly how the BBC should respond to Stench’s knobheaded £20 billion defamation claim. He claims his reputation has been defamed? Let’s examine the facts about your reputation.
Highly unlikely, though. The pressure will be on from the Tory placemen inside the Corporation and the Blue Labour Ministers outside it to cave and spare the Orange Ogre any embarrassment. Hopefully there are enough spines at the BBC to win that PR battle and tell the appeasers to go piss up a rope.
Old School
Won’t he just not provide the records? (In other words, hide.)
MattF
Pulitzer board went around and asked their pals if they knew some aggressive lawyers. ‘Trump just sued us’ they said with a smile.
Old School
I see the Trump White House has added descriptions under the photos of past presidents which are just as juvenile as you would expect from the Trump administration.
Baud
@Old School:
“Oh that scamp.” /Enablers
NotMax
Hot potato’s a bitch.
;)
SiubhanDuinne
@Tony Jay:
Any thoughts on the Duke of Marlborough strangulation case? Mr Andrew Mountbatten Windsor notwithstanding, this guy seems like a huge blot on an already very inky family and institution.
SiubhanDuinne
@Old School:
That story has me seething. SEETHING.
JGreen
Baud
@SiubhanDuinne:
The butler did it!
Jackie
I look forward to FFOTUS’s reaction to this lawsuit! I wonder if he’ll mention it tonight – as one of his accomplishments! “Only I can get the Pulitzer Prize Board to sue me!” LOL
I’m not watching him, but maybe it’d make the low lights ;-)
West of the Rockies
@Old School:
I assume Trump could just drop his law suit and escape evidentiary proceedings that way.
Old School
@SiubhanDuinne:
I’m kind of curious to know Trump’s thoughts on James Polk.
Baud
@West of the Rockies:
Yes, he could.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
There was a link to a substack post on this topic in a comment yesterday. It described the Pulitzer people as “turning to violence” LOL
Lyrebird
@SiubhanDuinne: When – I gotta believe there will be a when – we have a non-criminal non-fascist in the White House again, I think that every public official and journalist who ever made ANYTHING negative of Prez. Obama’s tan suit needs to report for duty scouring the White House of these slime trails from Jabba the Trump. They can dig, plant, and weed a restored Jackie Onassis garden, too.
Tony Jay
@SiubhanDuinne:
On the what, now? Last I heard he was antagonising Frenchmen and wearing enormous wigs.
Checks News.
Oh, that bulldog faced t#*t? Totally guilty. Probably some kind of sex-kink gone over the line or an argument over pheasant shooting rights. You know what the British aristocracy are like.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Gee, a lot of other orgs, institutions and businesses with the same kind of deep pockets as the Pulitzer Board presumably has could take a lesson from what they’re doing.
Or continue being feckless, gutless shitbags.
Aziz, light!
He will claim immunity and tie it up until he is dead or is granted immunity, whichever comes first.
Glory b
As many attorneys said, “Discovery’s gonna be lit!”
Glory b
@Aziz, light!: I think discovery can still proceed while motions are pending.
hueyplong
@Aziz, light!: It would be an entirely different level of mushroom slurping if the SCOTUS let Trump assert immunity to standard damages-related discovery while affirmatively seeking monetary relief in the same case. Even I don’t think they’d do that, though I’m fully on board with those who think they have surrendered all credibility and nearly all their legitimacy.
rikyrah
That word DISCOVERY.
YES YES YES YES
JML
@Aziz, light!: or quietly drop his lawsuit once he’s out of office (or it becomes blatantly obvious that they’re never going to fold to him and have the resources to keep fighting him in court). That’s been the Orange Asshole’s tactic before. The reason the media corps “settled” with him was corporate bribery, not because they thought they’d lose.
WaterGirl
@A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): Approving substack, or disapproving?
Omnes Omnibus
@SiubhanDuinne: Marlborough isn’t a Royal.
Omnes Omnibus
@Tony Jay: You do mean a sex kink involving pheasant shooting rights, don’t you?
Baud
Thankfully, Youngkin didn’t stop this.
A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
@WaterGirl: it approved the Pulizer approach
Baud
@Omnes Omnibus:
Then why is he acting like one?
hueyplong
@JML: I agree with your description, but think that Trump, unlike his counsel, isn’t 100% on top of which kind of case is which and his lawyers probably experience awkward moments while trying to convince him why this particular case isn’t one that will necessarily result in the other side’s capitulation.
I have no sympathy for them and hope that my newfound belief in hell includes passage thereto by those MFs.
dc
@Old School:
“A lot of people don’t know there was a president Polk.”
Matt McIrvin
@JML: Yeah, those media lawsuits have all been weak and everybody knows it. When the companies settle, it’s because they want something else from him (often, approval of a merger), or because he threatened their broadcast licenses. It’s just a way to demand and launder a gigantic bribe.
WaterGirl
PSA: If you haven’t looked for your pets in Calendar A and confirmed that everything is correct, please do it ASAP.
pluky
@Omnes Omnibus: His Grace, not His Highness.
Omnes Omnibus
@Baud: The Aristocrats!
hueyplong
@dc: Some of the people unaware of President Polk take multiple cognitive tests over short periods of time.
Is anyone else made uneasy by the concept of Trump “acing” a cognitive test but then almost immediately being tested again? There can’t be a good reason for that. Gives you the idea that a half step down means further demolition of the White House to construct a gold-plated memory ward.
Tony Jay
@Omnes Omnibus:
“Hello? Is that the Buckinghamshire Gazette’s Society page?”
“Yeeeesssssss.”
“Any truth to the rumours that the Duke gets his Churchills off blowing tubby birds out of their bushes?”
“Yeeeessssss.”
That’s official then.
stinger
@Omnes Omnibus:
@SiubhanDuinne:
I thought calling him a “Royal” was over the top; I guess he’d be distantly related to the Prince of Wales. And it sounds as if he choked the same person on three occasions, so yeah, sex kink.
Matt McIrvin
@dc: “In 1844 the Democrats were split…”
youtube.com/watch?v=jSdgjP8os7U
SiubhanDuinne
@Tony Jay:
I saw some photos of him. He bears a startling relationship to two of his cousins: Charles, the Earl Spencer, and Sir Winston Churchill. All this inbreeding is frightening.
stinger
@Baud: A young Black woman! Excellent!
SiubhanDuinne
@Omnes Omnibus:
Never said he was. I was referring to the aristocracy.
prostratedragon
Cherce. Maybe someone at Morningside Heights decided to grow a spine.
dc
@hueyplong:
I’m quoting, hypothetically, the felon in chief. On Lincoln being a Republican he said, A lot of people don’t know that Lincoln was a Republican. In other words, it was news to him.
SiubhanDuinne
@Matt McIrvin:
In disarray, then. Same as it ever was.
Aziz, light!
Trump knows he is going to die, and possibly soon. That’s why he is speaking tonight, to set the record straight for posterity before he shuffles off. He is the greatest president in the history of the universe. But because he is always treated unfairly people need to be reminded of this eternal truth.
piratedan
@Matt McIrvin: ty for the TMBG linkage, means that I didn’t have to do it.
hueyplong
@Aziz, light!: I’m not sure I deserve to have you be correct, but millions of other people do.
cmorenc
@Old School:
Also, what were Trump’s thoughts about Millard Fillmore?
Matt McIrvin
@Aziz, light!: I think this is going to be a war address. He doesn’t have a 9/11 (they thought the murder of Charlie Kirk was that, but it’s not)… so he’s going to jump directly to the war-of-choice stage and hope that works.
I’m not sure a crisis gets you a rally-round-the-flag popularity spike when it’s obvious to everyone that you created the crisis.
Baud
@Matt McIrvin:
I think someone told him how the Cuban Missile Crisis helped Kennedy.
Tony Jay
@SiubhanDuinne:
It’s true. When you limit the pool of acceptable mates to an inch deep puddle of stagnant reek, you’re bound to bring all those recessives bubbling up to the surface. And what’s worse, the ones were allowed to see are the lookers, not the attic-dwelling mistakes.
stinger
@stinger:
To be clear, SiubhanDuinne didn’t call him a Royal; that was in the news headline I saw. He’s only an aristo.
Miss Bianca
@Tony Jay: Oh, God, now I have these terrifying images in my head and you are making me LAUGH at them, you monster!
Omnes Omnibus
@SiubhanDuinne: Your mention of Andrew and reference to the “family” caused me to think otherwise. Mea culpa.
MattF
@Tony Jay: One does wonder if the legendary ‘Habsburg chin’ is a euphemism for a Habsburg-something-else.
Omnes Omnibus
@MattF: Look at the portraits.
Tony Jay
@Miss Bianca:
Why do you think all those stately homes have such massive roofs? It’s so they can properly house the aristocracy’s interrelated communities of chinless mutates and three-armed horse romancers.
Their blood might be acidic, but it’s still blue.
Omnes Omnibus
@Tony Jay: The lead of the roofs also explains a lot.
Tony Jay
@MattF:
Can you imagine the dawning horror in the eyes of all those princessly third-cousins as their shoe-chinned husbands disrobed on their wedding night to reveal… another massive, protruding chin.
(Stammering) “Wh.. Wh.. What d… d… do you imagine you’re going to d… d… do with that?”
(Shrugs)
“Seize the Netherlands and lay claim to the Antilles, I suppose. Family tradition.”
SiubhanDuinne
@Matt McIrvin:
I agree. If he doesn’t declare war in so many words, I think he’s going to announce a ratcheting up. He’s abso- fucking-lutely determined to distract attention from the Epstein files. He probably thinks a nice little war would do that.
trollhattan
Hope the BBC’s barristers are taking notes. Will add in passing he filed the suit against them in Florida.
gratuitous
Routine request for production based on the damages alleged by the plaintiff. The felon has 30 days to respond. If he claims a document is privileged, as noted in the request, he has to provide a real, live, bona fide reason. “I don’t wanna” is not such a reason. If he blows off the request, he can’t rely on anything that should have been produced to make his case.
The felon might file some bogus motion, but he’s going to have to produce the documents requested. Or he can file a notice of dismissal and slink away.
WaterGirl
@gratuitous:
Exactly.
Soapdish
@Tony Jay:(Stammering) “Wh.. Wh.. What d… d… do you imagine you’re going to d… d… do with that?”
*insert brownchickenbrowncow.gif here
Another Scott
@Matt McIrvin: He’s assembled the **mightiest armada in the history of the southern hemisphere!!11** to [ check notes ] enforce a blockade of about 30 sanctioned oil tankers (includes link to 6:57 audio – transcript in a few hours).
Oil tankers are the well-known king of naval assets…
Grr…
Best wishes,
Scott.
BritinChicago
@SiubhanDuinne: The dukedom only goes back to the eighteenth-century, so I’m not sure he really qualified as an aristocrat.
Timill
@BritinChicago:
Well, well… In 1994, the 11th Duke took legal action to ensure that his son James would not inherit control of Blenheim.[9
Gotta be a Story there…
The Republic of Stupidity
@Old School:
It’s like having a cranky five year old in charge of the country, including a massive military and nuclear arsenal…
Infuriating and terrifying at the same time…