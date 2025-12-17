Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Their shamelessness is their super power.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

It’s possible to be a liberal firebrand without crapping on the party.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Humiliatingly small and eclipsed by the derision of millions.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty. ~Thomas Jefferson

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

I really should read my own blog.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

To the privileged, equality seems like oppression.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

How any woman could possibly vote for this smug smarmy piece of misogynistic crap is beyond understanding.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

They spent the last eight months firing professionals and replacing them with ideologues.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

You are here: Home / Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness / Jack Smith Is Testifying Today In a Closed-Door Session

Jack Smith Is Testifying Today In a Closed-Door Session

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In yet one more authoritarian move, Jack Smith is not being allowed to testify publicly today.

So in preparation for all the bullshit spin and outright lies that are likely to come out of that closed-door session, I thought you might like to hear from Jack Smith himself.  He spoke with Andrew Weissmann in October, so if you’ve been meaning to watch it, this might be a good time.

The State of the United States: A Conversation with Jack Smith

Ever the optimist, I am hoping that Jack Smith will make a public statement after what is likely to be a bullshit interrogation by Republicans.   I know that would unlike him because he is generally circumspect, but these are not normal times.

I don’t recall the details, but there is now a case before the court to force Judge Cannon the release some the documents.

The wheels of justice do indeed turn slowly.

Let’s hope that in the end they live up to their reputation and grind exceedingly fine.  I want them ground to dust.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

118Comments

  2. 2.

    badpenny

    Smith cannot do a Garland.  These are very much and indeed not normal times and require extraordinary acts from people like Smith.

  3. 3.

    jonas

    I’m sure after what he’s seen of the Trump/Republican crime-and-judicial hackery machine the past couple of years, Smith is under no illusions about the firehose of bullshit he’s up against and he and his lawyers have prepared accordingly. The Republicans wanted it to be closed-door so nobody would see them being handed their own asses in round after round of questioning.

  4. 4.

    Baud

    Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith told lawmakers in a closed-door interview Wednesday that his investigative team “developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt” that President Donald Trump criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to portions of Smith’s opening statement obtained by The Associated Press.

  6. 6.

    cmorenc

    WTF is it with Kentucky producing such a concentration of powerful dipshits in Congress?  James Comer – Chair of House Oversight Committee.  Mitch McConnell the death-star of everything good over the last 30 years.  Rand Paul, the fittingly named raging Randian who’s a pain in the ass of both Democrats and his own GOP caucus.  And yet, the state elects a tolerably moderate Democratic Governor like Andy Beshear.  Texas has even more raging assholes in federal government offices than Kentucky, but that’s only because Texas is a vastly larger state, but bigger and more populous that it is vs Kentucky, the sheer density of Ky assholes in powerful positions is proportionately much greater than even Texas.  And Mitch McConnell, albeit on his way to retirement, is vastly more powerful than Ted Cruz or John Conryn, and in his own perversely obstructive way, so is Rand Paul.  Although Paul is capable of outbursts of Randian perversity that he occasionally crashes through the looking glass and ends up perversely assisting the Ds in resisting some of Trump’s and fellow GOP Senators’ overreaches and abuses.

  7. 7.

    prostratedragon

    Joyce Vance on the status of the lawsuit over the SC case materials:

    Judge Cannon has been dragging her feet on ruling on the release since January. American Oversight, a bipartisan group that works to expose misconduct and hold government accountable, filed a petition for mandamus, asking that Judge Cannon be ordered to rule. The Eleventh Circuit, in a rare move, granted that request in November and gave the Judge 60 days to get it done, finding she had engaged in “undue delay.”

  8. 8.

    cmorenc

    @prostratedragon: The bigger nightmare wrt Judge Cannon is whether, should Thomas or Alito retire sometime during Trump’s 2nd term, will Trump nominate her to SCOTUS?  She fits the Trump-nominee mold in more respects than simply being a RW GOP ideologue and hack – she’s young and would be on SCOTUS for several decades, and she’s consistently compliant in aggressively using her bench seat to further or protect Trump’s interests, including jsuccessfully jamming up the one case which SCOTUS’s immunity ruling would not have protected Trump from prosecution (because the requisite criminal acts of knowingly retaining and actively concealing classivied docs happened while Trump was no longer President).

    Of course, the smart play for Trump would be to find another Gorsuch or Barrett-type nominee, someone with a relatively modest, scandal-free background who is nonetheless a Federal Society ideologue and reliably predictable vote 90+% of the time in important cases.  But those were both Trump term 1 picks – in Trump’s second term so far, he has consistently deliberately picked the most obnoxiously objectionable, dangerous asshole he could find for virtually every position across the federal government.

  9. 9.

    jonas

    @cmorenc: It’s a distinct possibility. Although at some point Republicans are going to have to reckon with how many outrageously unqualified rightwing ideologues/hacks they can push through before the electorate starts siding with Dem plans to expand the court and dilute the Crazy. The crazier SCOTUS gets, the more reasonable that platform becomes.

  10. 10.

    trollhattan

    The discussion of which state best state? ends now.

    Someone left 29 mason jars filled with marijuana near an Auburn high school in an apparent attempt to spread some holiday cheer, California police reported. A hand-lettered sign with the jars read “Merry Christmas! Free weed! Organic + cage-free,” the Auburn Police Department said in a Saturday, Dec. 14, post on Facebook.

    The sign and cannabis were left beside a sign promoting Christmas trees for sale to benefit Placer High School, police said. “The holidays can be stressful. We get it,” police said in the post. “But leaving a box of ‘free’ marijuana on the sidewalk is not how you spread cheer to the neighborhood.”

    sacbee.com/news/california/article313755759.html#storylink=cpy

    Top that, rest of states.

  11. 11.

    lowtechcyclist

    What time is he supposed to start testifying?

    He really ought to just go into the Capitol Rotunda, and phone the committee chair to come out and ask him any questions they want.

  13. 13.

    trollhattan

    Firewalled for me but if you’re…brave isn’t quite the word how about in possession of a stout constitution. Vanity Fair, everybody.

    The Children of MAGA Speak Their Minds

    The daughters of Ted Cruz and Kristi Noem talk to Vanity Fair about life in the shadow of their politician parents.

    By Olivia Empson December 15, 2025

    vanityfair.com/news/story/the-children-of-maga-speak-their-minds

    “Their Minds” could be doing the heavy lifting here, but IDK. “Do you miss Cricket?” would be my first question.

  15. 15.

    hueyplong

    @cmorenc: Once Trump has accepted the fact that his mortality is both real and imminent, don’t we think his narcissistic self is going to go full-on “après moi, le déluge” and fail to care about anybody else’s agenda going forward?  The Supreme Court won’t be relevant to the dead Trump.

    The problem is that he’s not likely to skip straight to death.  Instead, he’ll head into a disappointingly long period of mental incompetence with life itself prolonged by the staff of Walter Reed, while the likes of S Miller work the puppet strings doing God knows what.  Of course, that could be happening today in a White House that only provides information of any kind if it is false.

  16. 16.

    Mai Naem mobile

    At least Jack Smith’s name is Jack Smith. There’s got to be a few thousand Jack Smiths in this country.  I hope his wife’s first name is something similarly common like Jennifer or Emma.

  17. 17.

    StringOnAStick

    I don’t think Alito and Thomas are going anywhere, trump or not.  They both have nearly equivalently huge egos and see themselves as Essential Men that the country simply can’t do without, plus Thomas knows all the unethical perks he revels in will instantly stop and his ego can’t abide such rejection of his magnificence.  I’m hoping to not have to eat these words though!

  18. 18.

    Melancholy Jaques

    Should have been more noise about it being closed door. This is one of the many ways in which the political media consistently provide cover for the Republicans. Every single person in the political media knows they are doing it behind closed doors because they do not want the American people to hear it. Every single person also knows that the Republicans will lie about about what was said in the closed door hearings. Every single person in the political media will dutifully report the Republican lies without any challenge.

  20. 20.

    Captain C

    @trollhattan:

    “The holidays can be stressful. We get it,” police said in the post. “But leaving a box of ‘free’ marijuana on the sidewalk is not how you spread cheer to the neighborhood.”.

    “We confiscated these boxes,” continued the officer, “and we’re going to do some rigorous quality testing to make sure that someone wasn’t offering bunk weed to good Californians.”

  23. 23.

    Old School

    The Oscars are heading to the (very) small screen.

    In a move that’s sure to send shockwaves through Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has signed a multi-year deal that will give YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars, beginning in 2029 with the 101st Oscars ceremony and running through 2033. ABC, where the show has aired for decades, has rights to the telecast through 2028.

  24. 24.

    Jackie

    Another one is jumping the sinking ship:

    FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has quietly told confidants he plans to formally leave his job early in the new year and will not be returning to headquarters to work this month, MS NOW reports.

    Bongino told his team and some senior FBI officials that he tentatively planned to announce his departure on Dec. 19, according to four people. Several people said some of Bongino’s personal effects have been cleared out of his office as of last week.

    Bongino expressed deep satisfaction earlier this month after the FBI arrested a suspect in the Jan. 6 pipe bombing case. He said he pressed the bureau to solve the case and got regular updates from the lead investigator. But the suspect’s identity refuted conspiracy theories he advanced on his podcast — and never publicly renounced once he got the job — asserting that the FBI had been covering up what it knew and that the planting of the bombs may have been an “inside job.”

    Explaining his new thinking, Bongino said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that as a podcaster, he was paid to give his opinions, but now at the FBI, “I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

    More at the above link.

  25. 25.

    Jackie

    Another one is jumping the sinking ship:

    FBI deputy director Dan Bongino has quietly told confidants he plans to formally leave his job early in the new year and will not be returning to headquarters to work this month, MS NOW reports.

    Bongino told his team and some senior FBI officials that he tentatively planned to announce his departure on Dec. 19, according to four people. Several people said some of Bongino’s personal effects have been cleared out of his office as of last week.

    Bongino expressed deep satisfaction earlier this month after the FBI arrested a suspect in the Jan. 6 pipe bombing case. He said he pressed the bureau to solve the case and got regular updates from the lead investigator. But the suspect’s identity refuted conspiracy theories he advanced on his podcast — and never publicly renounced once he got the job — asserting that the FBI had been covering up what it knew and that the planting of the bombs may have been an “inside job.”

    Explaining his new thinking, Bongino said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity that as a podcaster, he was paid to give his opinions, but now at the FBI, “I’m paid to be your deputy director, and we base investigations on facts.”

    More at the above link.

  26. 26.

    rikyrah

    @StringOnAStick:

    I don’t think Alito and Thomas are going anywhere, trump or not.  They both have nearly equivalently huge egos and see themselves as Essential Men that the country simply can’t do without, plus Thomas knows all the unethical perks he revels in will instantly stop and his ego can’t abide such rejection of his magnificence.

     

    ALITO MIGHT

    But, Unca Clarence?

    He knows the only reason anyone talks to him is because he’s on the Supreme Court and can be bribed. Nobody would pay him any attention otherwise.

    No..he’s going to die on the Court. He has no importance otherwise.

  32. 32.

    oldgold

    Trump has now added commentary beneath the photos of past Presidents on his new Presidential Walk of Fame.

    Under Obama’s Photo it states:

    “Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress.”

    Under the photo of an autopen for Biden it states:

    “Joe Biden was by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

    Are we approaching bottom?

  35. 35.

    Jackie

    WTF???

    Chaos broke out Wednesday on the House floor after Republicans shut down a vote on discharge petition to extend expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits.

    Four moderate Republicans signed on to the discharge petition Wednesday circulated by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to force a vote on on the measure, which would extend the tax credits for three years, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) ended the voting before it was completed.

    “Crazy scenes going on in the house floor,” reported Reese Gorman for NOTUS. “The chair just closed the vote on ordering the previous question when it was at 204-203. Some democrats hadn’t voted yet and were trying to vote no. They are livid rn and shouting at the chair.”

    The Washington Post’s Marianna Sotomayor blamed the “mess” on Johnson’s decision to not allow moderates an amendment vote last week on subsidies.

    “The House floor is just exploding right now after Republicans — frantic they would lose a procedural hurdle that would force a vote on a Dem discharge petition — closed the vote early,” Sotomayor reported. “Rs really are playing with the floor right now in ways that’s not usual. They’re nervous.”

    —RawStory

    Is it legal to stop a vote midway through?

  38. 38.

    trollhattan

    Beginning to question whether there might be problems with the royals.

    The Duke of Marlborough has been charged with intentional strangulation.
    The 70-year-old is accused of attacking the same person in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, three times over an 18-month period.
    Charles James Spencer-Churchill, formerly known as Jamie Blandford, is a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales.
    He is due to appear before Oxford magistrates on Thursday.

    The attacks are alleged to have taken place between November 2022 and May 2024, Thames Valley Police said.
    The twice-married aristocrat, formerly known as the Marquess of Blandford, was arrested on 13 May 2024.

    Keep calm, and steer clear of Jamie Blandford.

  39. 39.

    cmorenc

    @StringOnAStick: I hope your prediction that Thomas and Alito will hang tough if Ds retake the Senate in 2026, instead of resigning in time for the lame- duck R Senate majority to quickly confirm Trump’s replacement nominees before the Senate adjourns in late December.

  41. 41.

    Soprano2

    @Jackie: But the press thinks Republicans are “the adults in the room”. Again, can’t roll my eyes hard enough. Just try to imagine how the press would handle this if it happened to Pelosi.

  44. 44.

    trollhattan

    Heh, how to tell he’s sweating bullets.

    “I have not lost control of the House.”

    — Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), to CNN.

  46. 46.

    Old School

    @Jackie:

    Is it legal to stop a vote midway through?

    From what I can find, the vote was scheduled for 15 minutes and Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) stopped the vote as soon as Republicans were in the lead after time expired even though other congressmen were in line to vote.

  47. 47.

    trollhattan

    @cmorenc: ​
     Retaking the senate is our ONLY defense against Trump giving us two or three Judge Cannons on the high court.

    And if next November does flip it, there’s no defense against Turtle doing his thing before inauguration day.

  49. 49.

    WaterGirl

    @Jackie: Holy fuck, surely he can’t do that.

    If the Pastor really sticks with that, then they should force a vote on a new Speaker,

  51. 51.

    Steve in the ATL

    @Sure Lurkalot: it has been noted by posters here that I listen to a lot of really obscure music.  A lot of it is jangly power pop from the eighties and nineties, and much of it is stuff that normal people have never heard.

    Anyhoo,yesterday on my flight home from Denver I watched a movie called “Americana” that was trying very hard to be Coen-Brothers-meet-Quentin-Tarantino but was absolutely watchable.  Much to my surprise, the soundtrack included a song that is on frequent rotation in my Spotify shuffle from a seriously obscure  New Zealand band called the Clean (hence my posting it here).

    So if you want to hear some catchy jangly power pop–and add a second name to your list of “Kiwi musical acts I’ve heard of” after Flight of the Conchords–check out Anything Can Happen by the Clean.

    (And for the purposes of this post we’ll pretend you don’t know Lorde, Crowded House, and Split Enz, which many of you probably don’t! Omnes and others excepted, of course.)

  58. 58.

    Steve in the ATL

    @Melancholy Jaques: no time for links as I used all my free time typing that last post, but here is a great sampling:

    • Mighty Lemon Drops “Inside Out”
    • Rilo Kiley “Wires and Waves”
    • Rebecca’s Empire “Empty”
    • Falling Joys “You’re in a Mess”
    • The Greenberry Woods “Love Songs”
    • The Boyfriends “I Need Your Love” (skip if you’re burned out on late 70’s/early ’80’s power pop from the Phillipines!)
    • The Sleepers UK “Angel in a Raincoat”

    Someone should turn this into a Spotify playlist….

  60. 60.

    Just look at that parking lot

    @Steve in the ATL: Good song.Thanks.

    Maybe I’m to far gone, but when that song started and the beginning vocal part,I thought it sounded like Dead Flowers by the Stones.

  62. 62.

    trollhattan

    @Steve in the ATL:

    Since you like Rilo Kiley do you listen to Jenny Lewis? She put out several great albums, debuting with Rabbit Fur Coat paired with the Watson Twins.

    Ranks in my top-hundred list.

  64. 64.

    Aziz, light!

    @trollhattan: If they lose the Senate, Alito and Thomas will hang it up a week before the transition in time to install Cannon and Worse.

    Party before country is rule number one. Number two is Opus Dei dominion. Or maybe the reverse.

  68. 68.

    trollhattan

    @SiubhanDuinne: ​
     
    Heh. :-)

    Ted probably “made friends” really quickly once Kristi rode into town. Commitment to self-preservation probably his best-known characteristic.

  69. 69.

    Jackie

    Apparently the Coast Guard reneged on their promise to reverse the decision to downgrade the definition of swastikas and nooses.

    At least two U.S. senators have placed holds on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday to serve as the Coast Guard’s commandant after the service enacted a new workplace harassment policy that downgrades the definition of swastikas and nooses from hate symbols to “potentially divisive,” the Washington Post reports.

  70. 70.

    trollhattan

    Thank you sir, may we have another. The rot spreads.

    “Harvey Risch, a Yale epidemiologist long respected for his work in cancer research but who has faced controversy for promoting an unproven covid-19 treatment, has been selected by President Donald Trump to lead the nation’s cancer initiative,” the Washington Post reports.

  71. 71.

    Gin & Tonic

    @Jackie

    reneged on their promise to reverse the decision to downgrade

    Sorry, too many negatives for my flu-addled brain to parse, and WaPo won’t let me read the article.

  72. 72.

    MisterForkbeard

    @oldgold: The next president needs to remove these, and replace Trump’s with just “a disgrace to humanity, the nation, and common morality”

  73. 73.

    MisterForkbeard

    @WaterGirl: To be fair, this IS Trump’s explanation for why 2020 was rigged against him. He was ahead for a while but then they kept counting votes and he lost.

  74. 74.

    MisterForkbeard

    @trollhattan: They won’t say what the unproven covid treatment was? Vitamin-D?  Horse tranquilizers? Tanning booths? Bleach in the veins? Magnets?

  76. 76.

    cain

    @jonas: Garland would have been a good AG of this was normal times unfortunately the powers that be did not vet them or anyone else as an AG where democracy was under attack. I hope that we learn from this experience.

  79. 79.

    JoyceH

    I feel like I missed the first act or something – why is the committee having Smith testify anyway? The subject was pretty much dead, why bring it up again? Did they really think that Republican hotshot interrogators were going to break Smith down and prove he’s a partisan hatchet man? Whose task is that -Jim Jordan?

  81. 81.

    cain

    @hueyplong:

    Miller is playing a dangerous game. There will be people keeping their powder dry. If any of his gambits fail and it turns out that he has been doing stuff and taking advantage of Trump’s declining mental capacity he will eventually be thrown in jail because he has no allies.

  83. 83.

    JML

    @Aziz, light!: Bishop Alito will have to be carried out in a box so long as the fascists control the court. He gives zero fucks about the Senate or his replacement, only the power he has right now to try and remake the Constitution of the US into his patrimonial white “christian” nationalist manifesto.

    Clarence, on the other hand, is the one to really watch. He could go at any time, because there’s zero question that he’ll take a buy-out if the number is big enough. I just can’t be sure how big you’d have to go for him to think he’s finally in the club he thinks he deserves: $10M in a “book deal” won’t do it, it’d have to be at least $25M, probably closer to $100M.

  86. 86.

    WaterGirl

    @Gin & Tonic:

    It means the Coast guard has a new policy that downgrades the definition of swastikas and nooses from hate symbols to “potentially divisive,”

    So nazis and lynching are no longer hate symbols!

  89. 89.

    WaterGirl

    @Omnes Omnibus: Was that before or after she paired up with the fellow whose name I can’t think of at the moment?  They did Different Drum together, among other songs.

  92. 92.

    trollhattan

    @WaterGirl:

    Let’s not quarrel over who killed who. Today is supposed to be a happy occasion!

    Eagerly await USCG guidelines on When swastikas warrant their use. Now somebody please tell me why I can’t have it in my Wingdings!

  95. 95.

    Old School

    @WaterGirl: Probably done.  The last Under the Covers album came out in 2013.  (There’s been some comps since.)

    Matthew Sweet had a stroke a year or two ago and has been battling to return to health.

  102. 102.

    Matt McIrvin

    @trollhattan: I only learned recently that Jenny Lewis started out as a pretty successful child actor and was the girl in The Wizard, the weird video-game-tournament road movie with Fred Savage.

  103. 103.

    WTFGhost

    @jonas: Now, it’s not “your opinion;” now, it’s “proof of your Trump Derangement Syndrome”. One can not merely come to a bad opinion of Dear Leader Trumpie Bear; one must be brain damaged, before one could think ill of DLTB.

    @trollhattan: Of all parts of the disturbing snuff section of the biography, the “where’s Cricket?” asked by the children was the final cherry on the hideously-abusive-family sundae of that bio-section.

    The only thing worse would be “OMG Mom, you told us you took Cricket to a bird hunter! Why didn’t we find out until the galley proofs?”

    @oldgold: Are we approaching bottom?

    Approaching? Approaching ‘bottom’? We’ve blown past “bottom” through “ass” to “asshole” and blew through that, hence are still plummeting toward the worst depths imaginable….

    @WaterGirl: It is “jangly,” weren’t you listening?

  104. 104.

    Bruce K in ATH-GR

    @WTFGhost: We are so far below rock bottom that you’d need seismic sonar to locate where we are. (Hat tip to the Tank McNamara comic for that descriptor, which at the time was talking about the Red Sox’ pennant chances, I think.)

  105. 105.

    Glory b

    @JML: I recall reading that Republicans and their donors put out feelers to Thomas and Alito during Trump’s first administration but both refused offers to retire.

    I dont think Thomas can be bribed, he wants desperately to remain in the old boys club.

    There was an interview with his “dear, dear family friend” Harlan Crow, during which he was asked if he’d be friends with Thomas if he wasn’t on the court.

    His response? “Interesting, I really don’t know.”

    He yanked Thomas’s chain with that one, it was AFTER Thomas called him a dear friend.

  106. 106.

    rikyrah

    @Jackie:

     

    At least two U.S. senators have placed holds on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday to serve as the Coast Guard’s commandant after the service enacted a new workplace harassment policy that downgrades the definition of swastikas and nooses from hate symbols to “potentially divisive,” the Washington Post reports.

     

    GOOD

  108. 108.

    rikyrah

    @JML:

    Clarence, on the other hand, is the one to really watch. He could go at any time, because there’s zero question that he’ll take a buy-out if the number is big enough. I just can’t be sure how big you’d have to go for him to think he’s finally in the club he thinks he deserves: $10M in a “book deal” won’t do it, it’d have to be at least $25M, probably closer to $100M.

     

    I see it completely the opposite. NOBODY talks to Clarence, except for the reason that he’s a SC Justice. He literally knows that nobody would pay him any attention the moment he’s not on the Supreme Court. He already gets bribes. He wants to feel important. He needs people to feel important. He needs that position.

  111. 111.

    trollhattan

    @Matt McIrvin:

    She’s had quite a life and a lot of her music explores the journey. Title song of Rabbit Fur Coat full of autobiographical overtones.

    Saw her once live, highly recommended!

Comments are closed.