In yet one more authoritarian move, Jack Smith is not being allowed to testify publicly today.
So in preparation for all the bullshit spin and outright lies that are likely to come out of that closed-door session, I thought you might like to hear from Jack Smith himself. He spoke with Andrew Weissmann in October, so if you’ve been meaning to watch it, this might be a good time.
The State of the United States: A Conversation with Jack Smith
Ever the optimist, I am hoping that Jack Smith will make a public statement after what is likely to be a bullshit interrogation by Republicans. I know that would unlike him because he is generally circumspect, but these are not normal times.
I don’t recall the details, but there is now a case before the court to force Judge Cannon the release some the documents.
The wheels of justice do indeed turn slowly.
Let’s hope that in the end they live up to their reputation and grind exceedingly fine. I want them ground to dust.
Open thread.
118Comments
Baud
Especially when voters lodge a stick in the spokes.
badpenny
Smith cannot do a Garland. These are very much and indeed not normal times and require extraordinary acts from people like Smith.
jonas
I’m sure after what he’s seen of the Trump/Republican crime-and-judicial hackery machine the past couple of years, Smith is under no illusions about the firehose of bullshit he’s up against and he and his lawyers have prepared accordingly. The Republicans wanted it to be closed-door so nobody would see them being handed their own asses in round after round of questioning.
Baud
jonas
@Baud: Pfft. “Proof?” “Doubt?” “Reason?” Like, what do those words even mean, man? That’s just your opinion.
cmorenc
WTF is it with Kentucky producing such a concentration of powerful dipshits in Congress? James Comer – Chair of House Oversight Committee. Mitch McConnell the death-star of everything good over the last 30 years. Rand Paul, the fittingly named raging Randian who’s a pain in the ass of both Democrats and his own GOP caucus. And yet, the state elects a tolerably moderate Democratic Governor like Andy Beshear. Texas has even more raging assholes in federal government offices than Kentucky, but that’s only because Texas is a vastly larger state, but bigger and more populous that it is vs Kentucky, the sheer density of Ky assholes in powerful positions is proportionately much greater than even Texas. And Mitch McConnell, albeit on his way to retirement, is vastly more powerful than Ted Cruz or John Conryn, and in his own perversely obstructive way, so is Rand Paul. Although Paul is capable of outbursts of Randian perversity that he occasionally crashes through the looking glass and ends up perversely assisting the Ds in resisting some of Trump’s and fellow GOP Senators’ overreaches and abuses.
prostratedragon
Joyce Vance on the status of the lawsuit over the SC case materials:
cmorenc
@prostratedragon: The bigger nightmare wrt Judge Cannon is whether, should Thomas or Alito retire sometime during Trump’s 2nd term, will Trump nominate her to SCOTUS? She fits the Trump-nominee mold in more respects than simply being a RW GOP ideologue and hack – she’s young and would be on SCOTUS for several decades, and she’s consistently compliant in aggressively using her bench seat to further or protect Trump’s interests, including jsuccessfully jamming up the one case which SCOTUS’s immunity ruling would not have protected Trump from prosecution (because the requisite criminal acts of knowingly retaining and actively concealing classivied docs happened while Trump was no longer President).
Of course, the smart play for Trump would be to find another Gorsuch or Barrett-type nominee, someone with a relatively modest, scandal-free background who is nonetheless a Federal Society ideologue and reliably predictable vote 90+% of the time in important cases. But those were both Trump term 1 picks – in Trump’s second term so far, he has consistently deliberately picked the most obnoxiously objectionable, dangerous asshole he could find for virtually every position across the federal government.
jonas
@cmorenc: It’s a distinct possibility. Although at some point Republicans are going to have to reckon with how many outrageously unqualified rightwing ideologues/hacks they can push through before the electorate starts siding with Dem plans to expand the court and dilute the Crazy. The crazier SCOTUS gets, the more reasonable that platform becomes.
trollhattan
The discussion of which state best state? ends now.
Top that, rest of states.
lowtechcyclist
What time is he supposed to start testifying?
He really ought to just go into the Capitol Rotunda, and phone the committee chair to come out and ask him any questions they want.
BretH
@cmorenc:
My morning comedy.
trollhattan
Firewalled for me but if you’re…brave isn’t quite the word how about in possession of a stout constitution. Vanity Fair, everybody.
“Their Minds” could be doing the heavy lifting here, but IDK. “Do you miss Cricket?” would be my first question.
Sure Lurkalot
Summary: Pound sand, libertarian/populist/right wing coalition government.
bsky.app/profile/goodlawproject.org/post/3ma6fmtlsgk2k
hueyplong
@cmorenc: Once Trump has accepted the fact that his mortality is both real and imminent, don’t we think his narcissistic self is going to go full-on “après moi, le déluge” and fail to care about anybody else’s agenda going forward? The Supreme Court won’t be relevant to the dead Trump.
The problem is that he’s not likely to skip straight to death. Instead, he’ll head into a disappointingly long period of mental incompetence with life itself prolonged by the staff of Walter Reed, while the likes of S Miller work the puppet strings doing God knows what. Of course, that could be happening today in a White House that only provides information of any kind if it is false.
Mai Naem mobile
At least Jack Smith’s name is Jack Smith. There’s got to be a few thousand Jack Smiths in this country. I hope his wife’s first name is something similarly common like Jennifer or Emma.
StringOnAStick
I don’t think Alito and Thomas are going anywhere, trump or not. They both have nearly equivalently huge egos and see themselves as Essential Men that the country simply can’t do without, plus Thomas knows all the unethical perks he revels in will instantly stop and his ego can’t abide such rejection of his magnificence. I’m hoping to not have to eat these words though!
Melancholy Jaques
Should have been more noise about it being closed door. This is one of the many ways in which the political media consistently provide cover for the Republicans. Every single person in the political media knows they are doing it behind closed doors because they do not want the American people to hear it. Every single person also knows that the Republicans will lie about about what was said in the closed door hearings. Every single person in the political media will dutifully report the Republican lies without any challenge.
rikyrah
Watch “Vanity Fair Is Being Messy And I’m LMAO!!
youtube.com/shorts/EvNe-lgPjCM?si=ws8PNFAxEZarENAs
Captain C
@trollhattan:
“We confiscated these boxes,” continued the officer, “and we’re going to do some rigorous quality testing to make sure that someone wasn’t offering bunk weed to good Californians.”
Captain C
@trollhattan: Hopefully four or five pages of “Why My Parents Suck.”
zhena gogolia
@rikyrah: Hahahaha!
But boy, do I have to cancel Vanity Fair tout de suite.
Old School
Jackie
Another one is jumping the sinking ship:
More at the above link.
Jackie
Another one is jumping the sinking ship:
More at the above link.
rikyrah
@StringOnAStick:
ALITO MIGHT
But, Unca Clarence?
He knows the only reason anyone talks to him is because he’s on the Supreme Court and can be bribed. Nobody would pay him any attention otherwise.
No..he’s going to die on the Court. He has no importance otherwise.
hueyplong
@rikyrah: That is almost certainly correct. They’ll carry him out when he disconnects from this mortal coil and not before.
Jackie
@Jackie: Sorry for the double post. BJ went wonky on me. I blame the here/gone/here translucent box.
eclare
What a beautiful photo today. Brought tears to my eyes.
dm
On the anniversary of the Boston Tea Party, demonstrators throw ICE, err, ice into the harbor — the Boston Ice Tea Party:
universalhub.com/2025/anniversary-boston-tea-party-protesters-dumped-ice-harbor#comments
Paul in KY
@cmorenc: We aims to please! Hyow hyow!
oldgold
Trump has now added commentary beneath the photos of past Presidents on his new Presidential Walk of Fame.
Under Obama’s Photo it states:
“Barack Hussein Obama was the first Black President, a community organizer, one term Senator from Illinois, and one of the most divisive political figures in American History. As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress.”
Under the photo of an autopen for Biden it states:
“Joe Biden was by far, the worst President in American History. Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”
Are we approaching bottom?
Paul in KY
@trollhattan: Gee, I wish I lived in California (kicks ground and mutters forlornly)
Paul in KY
@oldgold: He is the absolutely most petty MFer ever. And he’s the POTUS!
Jackie
WTF???
Is it legal to stop a vote midway through?
Princess
@cmorenc: the good thing is, both Alito and Thomas have such massive egos that I don’t think they plan on retiring.
Soprano2
@oldgold: But Democrats are divisive. Can’t roll my eyes hard enough.
trollhattan
Beginning to question whether there might be problems with the royals.
Keep calm, and steer clear of Jamie Blandford.
cmorenc
@StringOnAStick: I hope your prediction that Thomas and Alito will hang tough if Ds retake the Senate in 2026, instead of resigning in time for the lame- duck R Senate majority to quickly confirm Trump’s replacement nominees before the Senate adjourns in late December.
Gin & Tonic
@trollhattan:
Sez who?
Soprano2
@Jackie: But the press thinks Republicans are “the adults in the room”. Again, can’t roll my eyes hard enough. Just try to imagine how the press would handle this if it happened to Pelosi.
trollhattan
@Princess:
“Spending more time with the wife” might be equal incentives for both Alito and Thomas to remain on the bench.
Gin & Tonic
@oldgold: There is no bottom.
trollhattan
Heh, how to tell he’s sweating bullets.
WaterGirl
@prostratedragon: Thank you! I was heading out the door and didn’t have time to go digging for the details.
Old School
@Jackie:
From what I can find, the vote was scheduled for 15 minutes and Rep. Riley Moore (R-WV) stopped the vote as soon as Republicans were in the lead after time expired even though other congressmen were in line to vote.
trollhattan
@cmorenc:
Retaking the senate is our ONLY defense against Trump giving us two or three Judge Cannons on the high court.
And if next November does flip it, there’s no defense against Turtle doing his thing before inauguration day.
WaterGirl
@oldgold: Good god, I certainly hope so. The question is whether bottom reaches all the way to underground.
WaterGirl
@Jackie: Holy fuck, surely he can’t do that.
If the Pastor really sticks with that, then they should force a vote on a new Speaker,
WaterGirl
@Old School: What? They can end voting after some random or specified period of time? Before everyone gets to vote?
Steve in the ATL
@Sure Lurkalot: it has been noted by posters here that I listen to a lot of really obscure music. A lot of it is jangly power pop from the eighties and nineties, and much of it is stuff that normal people have never heard.
Anyhoo,yesterday on my flight home from Denver I watched a movie called “Americana” that was trying very hard to be Coen-Brothers-meet-Quentin-Tarantino but was absolutely watchable. Much to my surprise, the soundtrack included a song that is on frequent rotation in my Spotify shuffle from a seriously obscure New Zealand band called the Clean (hence my posting it here).
So if you want to hear some catchy jangly power pop–and add a second name to your list of “Kiwi musical acts I’ve heard of” after Flight of the Conchords–check out Anything Can Happen by the Clean.
(And for the purposes of this post we’ll pretend you don’t know Lorde, Crowded House, and Split Enz, which many of you probably don’t! Omnes and others excepted, of course.)
Steve LaBonne
@trollhattan: Baghdad Mike.
Melancholy Jaques
@Steve in the ATL:
I love jangly power pop. Please provide any and all recommendations.
hueyplong
@Steve in the ATL: Hey now, they’re not all unknown.
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: What is jangly power pop?
hueyplong
@WaterGirl: It’s a name given to songs you like and which you know others will call Paul McCartney-like “granny songs.”
Steve LaBonne
@oldgold: Repeat after me: there is no bottom.
Steve in the ATL
@Melancholy Jaques: no time for links as I used all my free time typing that last post, but here is a great sampling:
Someone should turn this into a Spotify playlist….
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: start with Big Star’s “September Gurls” then continue with all the other songs I have posted!
Just look at that parking lot
@Steve in the ATL: Good song.Thanks.
Maybe I’m to far gone, but when that song started and the beginning vocal part,I thought it sounded like Dead Flowers by the Stones.
Steve in the ATL
@Just look at that parking lot: you can be both too far gone and correct!
trollhattan
@Steve in the ATL:
Since you like Rilo Kiley do you listen to Jenny Lewis? She put out several great albums, debuting with Rabbit Fur Coat paired with the Watson Twins.
Ranks in my top-hundred list.
Mr. Bemused Senior
Aziz, light!
@trollhattan: If they lose the Senate, Alito and Thomas will hang it up a week before the transition in time to install Cannon and Worse.
Party before country is rule number one. Number two is Opus Dei dominion. Or maybe the reverse.
terraformer
@Melancholy Jaques:
When we get the House back next year, and hopefully the Senate too – Dems should have another hearing with Mr. Smith, wide open to the press and on TV
SiubhanDuinne
@trollhattan:
I didn’t know Ted and Kristi even knew each other.
Steve LaBonne
@SiubhanDuinne: Probably hooked up in Cancun.
trollhattan
@SiubhanDuinne:
Heh. :-)
Ted probably “made friends” really quickly once Kristi rode into town. Commitment to self-preservation probably his best-known characteristic.
Jackie
Apparently the Coast Guard reneged on their promise to reverse the decision to downgrade the definition of swastikas and nooses.
trollhattan
Thank you sir, may we have another. The rot spreads.
Gin & Tonic
@Jackie:
Sorry, too many negatives for my flu-addled brain to parse, and WaPo won’t let me read the article.
MisterForkbeard
@oldgold: The next president needs to remove these, and replace Trump’s with just “a disgrace to humanity, the nation, and common morality”
MisterForkbeard
@WaterGirl: To be fair, this IS Trump’s explanation for why 2020 was rigged against him. He was ahead for a while but then they kept counting votes and he lost.
MisterForkbeard
@trollhattan: They won’t say what the unproven covid treatment was? Vitamin-D? Horse tranquilizers? Tanning booths? Bleach in the veins? Magnets?
Mr. Bemused Senior
@MisterForkbeard: definitely magnets. Nobody knows how they work. ETA or perhaps Orgone Energy.
cain
@jonas: Garland would have been a good AG of this was normal times unfortunately the powers that be did not vet them or anyone else as an AG where democracy was under attack. I hope that we learn from this experience.
cain
@cmorenc: well KY and Assholes very much go well together. 😉
Gravenstone
@trollhattan: Can’t lose what you never had.
JoyceH
I feel like I missed the first act or something – why is the committee having Smith testify anyway? The subject was pretty much dead, why bring it up again? Did they really think that Republican hotshot interrogators were going to break Smith down and prove he’s a partisan hatchet man? Whose task is that -Jim Jordan?
Old School
@JoyceH: Yes. Jim Jordan hopes to show Biden weaponized the Justice Department against Trump.
cain
@hueyplong:
Miller is playing a dangerous game. There will be people keeping their powder dry. If any of his gambits fail and it turns out that he has been doing stuff and taking advantage of Trump’s declining mental capacity he will eventually be thrown in jail because he has no allies.
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: Susana Hoffs was part of The Bangles???
JML
@Aziz, light!: Bishop Alito will have to be carried out in a box so long as the fascists control the court. He gives zero fucks about the Senate or his replacement, only the power he has right now to try and remake the Constitution of the US into his patrimonial white “christian” nationalist manifesto.
Clarence, on the other hand, is the one to really watch. He could go at any time, because there’s zero question that he’ll take a buy-out if the number is big enough. I just can’t be sure how big you’d have to go for him to think he’s finally in the club he thinks he deserves: $10M in a “book deal” won’t do it, it’d have to be at least $25M, probably closer to $100M.
cain
@trollhattan: is he sure ? He frequently says he isn’t aware of anything.
WaterGirl
@Jackie: WTF Coast Guard?
WaterGirl
@Gin & Tonic:
It means the Coast guard has a new policy that downgrades the definition of swastikas and nooses from hate symbols to “potentially divisive,”
So nazis and lynching are no longer hate symbols!
cain
@JML: 300M and a bunch of tech stock.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: Yes, but September Gurls is a Big Star song.
@WaterGirl:
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Was that before or after she paired up with the fellow whose name I can’t think of at the moment? They did Different Drum together, among other songs.
Ben Cisco
@Old School: Wow, he’s even dumber than I thought he was, and I wouldn’t have thought that possible.
It’s ALMOST impressive.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: Matthew Sweet.
The Bangles is the group in which she became famous.
trollhattan
@WaterGirl:
Let’s not quarrel over who killed who. Today is supposed to be a happy occasion!
Eagerly await USCG guidelines on When swastikas warrant their use. Now somebody please tell me why I can’t have it in my Wingdings!
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Yes! I love those two together. Was that another phase, or are they still performing together?
Baud
Old School
@WaterGirl: Probably done. The last Under the Covers album came out in 2013. (There’s been some comps since.)
Matthew Sweet had a stroke a year or two ago and has been battling to return to health.
WaterGirl
@Old School: Thanks for the info.
Oh no, on the news about Matthew Sweet.
Gravenstone
@WaterGirl: Matthew Sweet.
WaterGirl
@Baud: They probably weren’t getting enough viewers anymore.
Who watches stuff in real time?
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: is this a serious question?!
@trollhattan: will check her out. Her music, obviously—I’m not a creep!
JaySinWA
Strong Nixon vibe.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: It was just a project.
Matt McIrvin
@trollhattan: I only learned recently that Jenny Lewis started out as a pretty successful child actor and was the girl in The Wizard, the weird video-game-tournament road movie with Fred Savage.
WTFGhost
@jonas: Now, it’s not “your opinion;” now, it’s “proof of your Trump Derangement Syndrome”. One can not merely come to a bad opinion of Dear Leader Trumpie Bear; one must be brain damaged, before one could think ill of DLTB.
@trollhattan: Of all parts of the disturbing snuff section of the biography, the “where’s Cricket?” asked by the children was the final cherry on the hideously-abusive-family sundae of that bio-section.
The only thing worse would be “OMG Mom, you told us you took Cricket to a bird hunter! Why didn’t we find out until the galley proofs?”
Approaching? Approaching ‘bottom’? We’ve blown past “bottom” through “ass” to “asshole” and blew through that, hence are still plummeting toward the worst depths imaginable….
@WaterGirl: It is “jangly,” weren’t you listening?
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@WTFGhost: We are so far below rock bottom that you’d need seismic sonar to locate where we are. (Hat tip to the Tank McNamara comic for that descriptor, which at the time was talking about the Red Sox’ pennant chances, I think.)
Glory b
@JML: I recall reading that Republicans and their donors put out feelers to Thomas and Alito during Trump’s first administration but both refused offers to retire.
I dont think Thomas can be bribed, he wants desperately to remain in the old boys club.
There was an interview with his “dear, dear family friend” Harlan Crow, during which he was asked if he’d be friends with Thomas if he wasn’t on the court.
His response? “Interesting, I really don’t know.”
He yanked Thomas’s chain with that one, it was AFTER Thomas called him a dear friend.
rikyrah
@Jackie:
GOOD
Omnes Omnibus
@Steve in the ATL: I know, right?
rikyrah
@JML:
I see it completely the opposite. NOBODY talks to Clarence, except for the reason that he’s a SC Justice. He literally knows that nobody would pay him any attention the moment he’s not on the Supreme Court. He already gets bribes. He wants to feel important. He needs people to feel important. He needs that position.
WaterGirl
@Steve in the ATL: I love her, but I had no idea she was in The Bangles. Sorry!
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: I am not really sure that Steve in the WTF and I can even speak with you anymore.
trollhattan
@Matt McIrvin:
She’s had quite a life and a lot of her music explores the journey. Title song of Rabbit Fur Coat full of autobiographical overtones.
Saw her once live, highly recommended!
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: That makes me sad.
WTFGhost
@WaterGirl: You seriously didn’t notice she walked like an Egyptian?
Paul in KY
@Steve in the ATL: Thanks for those bands!
Paul in KY
@cain: Noted.
Ksmiami05
@Steve in the ATL: I just spent 6 months in a leaky boat hoping history doesn’t repeat..
Paul in KY
@Matt McIrvin: I have seen her solo and with Rilo Kiley at this year’s Bourbon & Beyond fest. Both great sets.
Paul in KY
@rikyrah: Agree that he’ll die on that bench.