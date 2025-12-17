In yet one more authoritarian move, Jack Smith is not being allowed to testify publicly today.

So in preparation for all the bullshit spin and outright lies that are likely to come out of that closed-door session, I thought you might like to hear from Jack Smith himself. He spoke with Andrew Weissmann in October, so if you’ve been meaning to watch it, this might be a good time.

The State of the United States: A Conversation with Jack Smith

Ever the optimist, I am hoping that Jack Smith will make a public statement after what is likely to be a bullshit interrogation by Republicans. I know that would unlike him because he is generally circumspect, but these are not normal times.

I don’t recall the details, but there is now a case before the court to force Judge Cannon the release some the documents.

The wheels of justice do indeed turn slowly.

Let’s hope that in the end they live up to their reputation and grind exceedingly fine. I want them ground to dust.

Open thread.