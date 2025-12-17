Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Creatures of Darkness

by | 7 Comments

New York Young Republican Club gala draws white nationalist, far-right Germans as elected officials skip out

[image or embed]

— Politico (@politico.com) December 15, 2025 at 12:23 PM

Many familiar names here. Per Politico, “New York Young Republican Club gala draws white nationalist, far-right Germans as elected officials skip out”:

Inside Cipriani Wall Street, a lavish event space in the financial district, amid the sea of tuxedos and ball gowns, was white nationalist leader Jared Taylor. Across the room sat EmpathChan, an influencer who went viral recently for wearing blackface on Halloween. And appearing on stage was Markus Frohnmaier, a far-right German politician, whose political party the club had cheered with a German-language phrase popularized by the Nazis. At least nineteen other members of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party joined him…

Just eight weeks after the city club’s statewide counterpart was disbanded by the New York State GOP, the city-based club showed on Saturday night how a Young Republican organization can throw a party. Its 113th annual gala came as local chapters are still reeling from the racist and antisemitic “I love Hitler” chat — and as the GOP faces a larger reckoning over whether anti-Jewish voices have space within the party.

On Saturday night, the festivities provided a glimpse of what the party’s youth wing looks like amid those conditions. Over the course of the gala, a club member struck an attendee in the face outside on the sidewalk, President Donald Trump was endorsed for a third term and a protester wearing a Nazi armband and waving a swastika-laden banner popped up from his seat to shout, “I guess we’re all Nazis!” in an attempt to disrupt the event, according to two attendees and a release from Goofball, the group behind the protest..

Meanwhile, Democratic state senators, assemblymembers and city council members were outside protesting the event at a demonstration hosted by the Manhattan Young Democrats….

Later in the evening, white nationalist Nick Fuentes — whose friendly October interview with Tucker Carlson has splintered the GOP — lingered on the sidewalk outside Cipriani after the club’s organizers banned him from entering.

“This is the worst event they’ve ever thrown,” the club’s press chairman, Lucian Wintrich, told reporters huddled together in the “press pen” where the media was restricted for much of the event. Wintrich had been expressing frustration that the dozens of outlets he welcomed to the gala were relegated to a distant corner by his fellow organizers.

Conspicuously absent from Saturday night’s event were five GOP elected officials — including one congressman — who the club had announced would be there…

From the stage, the speakers took an increasingly anti-immigrant bent.

“If dubiously elected or rather naturalized illegal immigrants are polluting our politics, the new right must have courage to deport them,” said Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.), in reference to his call to deport Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, which he said would “resurrect our nation.”…

  • Anonymous Expat
  • Elizabelle
  • Jay
  • John Revolta
  • prostratedragon
  • Shalimar
  • SpaceUnit

      Shalimar

      As a white person who doesn’t think I am better than everyone else, there is nothing more disgusting than the terrible people who think I am.

      prostratedragon

      Aaron Reichlin-Melnick 🧵 on the newly-announced “common sense” visa and immigration restrictions. Fits right in with the original post.

      [1] President Trump is expanding the previous 19-country travel ban to a whopping 39 countries (plus the Palestinian Authority), and appears to expand a block on legal immigration to now include spouses, children, and parents of U.S. citizens, who were previously exempted.

      Anonymous Expat

      The New Deal managed to pretty handily defeat America First a century ago; I’m convinced it can do so again.

