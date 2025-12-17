On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

dmkingto

Sigmund Stern Grove (almost always shortened to Stern Grove) is at the east end of the Pine Lake Park/Stern Grove valley. It’s probably best known for the outdoor concert venue that hosts the Stern Grove Festival every summer. The festival consists of free concerts every Sunday from mid-June until mid-August. For the final weekend they have concerts both Saturday and Sunday. This year, Damian and Stephen Marley headlined the Saturday show and Diana Ross was the big name finale for the final Sunday. The SF Symphony always plays one of the Sundays. too. I saw Lucinda Williams there last year, but didn’t make any shows this year.

Due to demand, you do have to reserve a ticket even though it’s free. In previous years it was 1st come, 1st served when the tickets were released for each show. This year they moved to a lottery system. Way back, no tickets were required but it got so popular that it was severely overcrowded.

Stern Grove also houses the Trocadero Clubhouse, known as the Trocadero Inn when it was built in 1892 (apparently there was dancing and gambling!) In 2023 it was almost destroyed when an 85-ft eucalyptus tree fell on it from the slope above. It was repaired and reopened this past February. (It’s available for rent weddings, etc., but I don’t think gambling is allowed.)