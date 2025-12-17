On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
dmkingto
Sigmund Stern Grove (almost always shortened to Stern Grove) is at the east end of the Pine Lake Park/Stern Grove valley. It’s probably best known for the outdoor concert venue that hosts the Stern Grove Festival every summer. The festival consists of free concerts every Sunday from mid-June until mid-August. For the final weekend they have concerts both Saturday and Sunday. This year, Damian and Stephen Marley headlined the Saturday show and Diana Ross was the big name finale for the final Sunday. The SF Symphony always plays one of the Sundays. too. I saw Lucinda Williams there last year, but didn’t make any shows this year.
Due to demand, you do have to reserve a ticket even though it’s free. In previous years it was 1st come, 1st served when the tickets were released for each show. This year they moved to a lottery system. Way back, no tickets were required but it got so popular that it was severely overcrowded.
Stern Grove also houses the Trocadero Clubhouse, known as the Trocadero Inn when it was built in 1892 (apparently there was dancing and gambling!) In 2023 it was almost destroyed when an 85-ft eucalyptus tree fell on it from the slope above. It was repaired and reopened this past February. (It’s available for rent weddings, etc., but I don’t think gambling is allowed.)
Lets start with a foggy view as you enter from the northeast corner and start down a very steep and winding paved path. You can see the roof of the Trocadero just to the left of the folks on the path.
And here’s the Trocadero itself, shaded by some redwoods. They’ve done a very nice just refurbishing it. Prior to the roof getting caved in in 2023, I think the last refurbishment was in 1986, so it had been getting pretty rundown looking – Stern Grove is a pretty damp environment.
A better look at the new shingles.
Part of the namesake grove. Most of the grove on the valley floor is made up of coastal redwoods. The vast majority of the trees on the slopes of the valley are eucalyptus. In both cases, these are some big trees.
A couple and their dog strolling through another section of the grove. Eucalyptus on the left, redwoods center and right.
Walking west from the Trocadero, you enter the concert amphitheater. To the left of the stage and behind the trees are some outbuildings that serve as green rooms for the performers, restrooms, etc. During the concert series, the lawn areas are covered with picnic tables. Although the concerts are free, reserving the tables is not cheap! As far as I know, those proceeds go to support the festival.
A better look at the stone terraces for seating. This area is all 1st come, 1st served, and people will line up for hours before the gates open to score these spots. If you come later, there’s an extensive network of trails on the hill above, and you have to find a spot off trail to sit. There are some areas that are leveled out and are pretty good spots to watch the show from.
Looking up the the hill from just in front of the stage. During the concerts that hillside will be covered by people. Your allowed to bring in coolers, low chairs, blankets, etc., so people are usually having a pretty good time at the concerts.
Looking back east at the amphitheater from one of the trails just up the hill. I should mention that they control access to the concerts by fencing in almost the entire east end of the park, starting a couple of weeks before the shows. But they have a lot of gates and those are all open the rest of the week, so people can still enjoy the park.
And we’ll end with someone sitting on the side of the stage playing his trumpet. His housemates probably appreciate him practicing here.
