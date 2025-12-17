🚨🚨 OBAMACARE DAM BREAKS
Four House Republicans rebel against their leadership, teaming up with Democrats to sign a "discharge petition" to force a 3-year extension of enhanced ACA funds to a vote.
Fitzpatrick, Lawler, Bresnahan, Mackenzie.
+ 214 Dems.
It has 218.
www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:24 AM
NBC: “Centrist Republicans revolt, signing a petition to force a vote on Obamacare funding”:
Rebelling against their leaders, four House Republicans on Wednesday signed onto a “discharge petition,” giving Democrats the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire for millions of Americans on Dec. 31.
If the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as is expected, insurance costs are projected to double, on average, for about 22 million Americans who get their coverage through Obamacare.
The discharge petition, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has all 214 Democrats on board.
The four Republicans who signed on Wednesday morning and pushed it to 218 were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., and Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa.
All four represent competitive districts that could make or break the GOP’s narrow House majority in November. Democrats have been slamming each of them as complicit in the impending lapse of the funding, which first passed in 2021 under President Joe Biden in a bid to cap premiums for “benchmark” plans at 8.5% of income.
Fitzpatrick said his hand was forced by the refusal of Republican leadership to “compromise” after he attempted “for months” to offer ideas and amendments…
The ACA funding bill is not expected to come to the floor before the Dec. 31 deadline, meaning the subsidies will lapse for an estimated 22 million people who get their health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.
Under House rules, seven legislative days need to lapse before a bill, discharged by such a petition, comes to the floor. The House, however, is only scheduled to be in session until Friday, before lawmakers head home for a two-week holiday recess.
The House is set to return to Washington on Jan. 6, meaning the vote on the three-year extension will likely be held in the second week of that month — unless Johnson attempts to expedite it to the floor.
And if it does pass the House, it still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans rejected the three-year funding extension on the floor just last week. Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has slammed the Covid-era ACA subsidies and said he favors a broader overhaul, not just an extension of those funds…
Wednesday’s successful discharge petition marks yet another example of Speaker Johnson — presiding over a razor-thin 220-213 majority — losing control over what happens on the House floor…
REPORTER: “Have you lost control of the House?”
SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: “I have not lost control of the House.”
— Crooked Media (@crooked.com) December 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM
Can't lose what you never had.
— Jack Diddly Squat – Distinguished Fellow (@mrmucketymuck.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:09 PM
Two discharge petitions in two months says you lost the house.
2026 you lose the gavel.
— Jake (@jake2404663.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:39 PM
This is a validation of the Jeffries strategy to hold firm on clean 3-year ACA funding while Republicans fought amongst themselves. Rather than endorse a compromise plan he calculated that vulnerable Rs would see this as the only game in town and buckle.
www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:04 PM
Why Mike Johnson's demand to "pay for" ACA funding didn't land: These Republicans all voted for OBBBA, which slapped a $0 price tag on a $3.4 trillion tax cut. Under that same "current policy baseline" the ~$35 billion/yr in ACA funding could be extended—permanently even—on a $0 sticker price.
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:41 PM
218 members signed the discharge petition to force a vote to extend ACA tax credits.
If Speaker Johnson refuses to bring forth the vote, he’s telling the American people loud and clear that rising health care costs are acceptable to him.
— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@crockett.house.gov) December 17, 2025 at 11:58 AM
Pelosi didn't burn vulnerable Democrats the way Johnson is burning vulnerable Republicans. He's taking the side of extremists, because they are loud and he's a coward. Pelosi didn't play that game and her caucus trusted her leadership.
— The Editorial Board (@editorialboard.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:30 PM
It’s rare that commonsense rules the day in Washington — but today it did.
As one of the first to sign, I’m grateful to my Republican colleagues who did the right thing and stood up for health care. But we’re not done yet — Speaker Johnson MUST get a vote on the floor ASAP.
— Congressman Eugene Vindman (VA-07) (@gene4va.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:39 PM
83Comments
stinger
Jeffries knows how to do his job.
Is this different from the one Al Pastor closed voting on while members were still lined up to vote?
F
He’s taking the side of extremists, because
they are loud and he’s a cowardhe is an extremist.
Baud
stinger
@Baud: LOL
MattF
Not a coincidence that the discharge petition got just the number of necessary Republicans. The next question is how many Republicans will vote to embarrass the Squeaker. I’m betting ‘many’.
stinger
@F: Los dos.
WaterGirl
I thought I read earlier that the vote on this had started and then Pastor Johnson stopped vote?
rikyrah
Democracy Docket
@DemocracyDocket
NEW: Right-wing figures are escalating their calls to free Tina Peters — the Colorado election denier serving a nine-year prison sentence for her role in a voting system data breach — after Trump issued a legally unenforceable “full pardon” last week.
x.com/DemocracyDocket/status/2001048602613842180?s=20
rikyrah
Steve Kornacki
@SteveKornacki
Interesting from our NBC Decision Desk poll — the economy and healthcare are broadly resonant issues with all Americans, but among Democrats a different issue ranks #1: threats to democracy.
This is largely driven by the party’s white college-educated voters:
x.com/SteveKornacki/status/2001059439386706279?s=20
WaterGirl
@rikyrah: That had better not happen.
Stand your fucking ground people. Our democracy is at stake. He is not a fucking king.
WaterGirl
@rikyrah:
This is largely driven by the people who are paying attention, who know the sky is blue regardless of what T says.
RaflW
FWIW, I hope you all will join me: I just called my two US Senators (got voicemail as it’s after 5 in D.C.).
I let each of them know that I want them to refuse to accept Trump abusing these war powers. I think the (rumored?) war will be incredibly unpopular, but Trump clearly no longer cares if he is popular. He’s lashing out as his narcissistic injuries become so painful that he cannot cope.
And his brain is mostly wet clay now, which can be molded and manipulated by the truly evil Stephen Miller – who was apparently ranting about how Venezuela nationalized the oil industry. During the FORD presidency. Before Miller was born! What a fucking bullshit pretext.
Goddam I’m mad. Please dial your two Senators and make a ruckus. A silent electorate tells them he’s not really opposed. I don’t believe that’s true.
RaflW
Also, props to Jeffries. I’m often hard on him, but he’s done well getting these 4 Reps to sign on. Democrats have accomplished some unexpected things, given that they are not in possession of the gavel.
Gin & Tonic
@RaflW: My two Senators are Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse. Pretty sure they don’t need my call to do the right thing.
SiubhanDuinne
Saw headline of this post.
Had a thought.
It went like this:
“DO NOT THREATEN ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!!”
Baud
RaflW
@Gin & Tonic: Please call anyway! It takes like 30 seconds per call, esp after hours to VM.
Senators do pay attention to how salient their constituents think an issue is. If the phones light up, they get the sense that this may matter to their waffling friends and their shitty enemies, too.
I’m not typically one to beg, but here goes: Please. Call. Thank you.
JetsamPool
I’ve lost track of recent discharge petitions, and this post reminded me. What happened to the other ones? There was one protecting federal workers, and maybe another one?
planetjanet
Earlier today, I got an email from my Senator, Tim Kaine. After years of trying, he got the two Iraq war resolutions 1991 and 2004 revoked. It was part of the National Defense Authorization Act and passed this afternoon. It is now headed to the President’s desk to sign. So there will be no more Congressional authorization for war. I expect it will be signed. Any war actions taken, aftewards will be even more blatantly illegal. It is an acheivement to further the rule of law.
Baud
@planetjanet:
Kudos to him. He worked like a dog to finally get that done.
rikyrah
And, for those on the left, who want to disparage Jeffries for ‘giving a life preserver to the Republicans’…
Man…FOH!
If the choice is to give the GOP to vote for their own self-preservation AS THEY VOTE TO PRESERVE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE ACCESS FOR 22 MILLION PEOPLE…
OR
‘stick it to the GOP’
Well, that’s why we’re Democrats.
Cause, I will go for TWENTY TWO MILLION PEOPLE KEEPING THEIR ACCESS TO THEIR HEALTH INSURANCE, EVERYDAY.
ALL DAY.
And, if my empathy for my fellow 22 million American makes me weak in your eyes..
Oh well.
TS
The media keep talking about “GOP centralists”. Are there any such things? There are republicans who realise they are up for election and healthcare may get them defeated – is fear of defeat now called “centralism”?
rikyrah
Remember…
a safe Republican District is now R+13
R+13
With that being the case, the field has widened for the Democrats, and certain Republicans understand that.
Scout211
About time!
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says he will leave his post in January
stinger
@planetjanet:
Extremely glad to hear it.
Maybe now we can go back to having a Department of Defense.
zhena gogolia
@stinger: Watch out, you’re not supposed to say anything positive about Jeffries!
Mike in Pasadena
AL: You are the best. Thank you.
BlueGuitarist
(Johnson is a Chrino – Christian in name only)
comment from Vanity Fair photographer Christian Anderson (via Digby)
trollhattan
“Is your answer to everything, ‘no’?”
“No.”
“Do you always lie?”
“Yes. I mean, no. Good day!” {stomps off}
Miss Bianca
@WaterGirl: For all that it’s currently fashionable around here to slag the (Democratic) Governor of Colorado, I kind of doubt he’s going to do so. I could be wrong, of course…it’s happened before.
WaterGirl
@Gin & Tonic: You are right about that!
But who doesn’t like recognition for doing the right thing, especially when it’s hard?
WaterGirl
@Baud: Damn straight he should be suing!
Damn.
Scout211
@WaterGirl: The vote will be in January, per NBC
Rusty
It’s good we have the vote to preserve folks healthcare, and unified Democrats send the best message. Nice job of Jefferies to wrangle all the reps. Let the Senate pass or kill it, that is a message too. The few Republicans that will vote for it have enough bad votes on their records that this isn’t going to save them.
WaterGirl
@rikyrah: Well said.
JML
First duty of any legislative leader is knowing how to effing count.
Pelosi knew it, Jeffries knows it, LBJ knew it…even Dick Nixon understood it.
Pastor Mike? No clue.
Melancholy Jaques
“Centrist Republicans” made me laugh out loud.
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Our glibertarian, techbro governor on Peters:
9news.com/article/news/politics/gov-polis-former-colorado-clerk/73-9f532447-4755-4912-98e3-351c91b4d…
Basically he said that the only reason for a release would be ‘medical compassion’ and according to him “As far as I know she’s perfectly healthy and doing fine,”.
She’s eligible for parole in 2-2.5 years and one would assume she’ll get it.
Socolofi
The interesting question is whether Trump vetos it or not. Unlike Epstein, unclear if most MAGA really care here.
Baud
@comrade scotts agenda of rage:
Time for one of Trump’s dementia doctors to pay her a visit.
Melancholy Jaques
@rikyrah:
He says that like it’s a bad thing.
Soapdish
“Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has slammed the Covid-era ACA subsidies and said he favors a broader overhaul, not just an extension of those funds…“
Motherfucker you’ve had fifteen fucking years.
Get the fuck outta here.
SiubhanDuinne
@JML:
Pelosi not only knew it, but vote-counting was embedded in her very DNA.
WV Blondie
@Melancholy Jaques: I disagree. He says it as a FACT.
Jackie
@JetsamPool:
That one passed through both the House and Senate. I don’t know if FFOTUS signed it.
trollhattan
What fresh hell?
“Reasonable” doing the heavy lifting. Donny ponders cutting her loose and then who can guess what might befall her?
Suzanne
@Soapdish:
Seriously.
Your terrible excuse is so old that it’s getting its learner’s permit!
kindness
Johnson is simply doing the bidding of the owners of the Republican party. The techbros & oligarchs really wanted their tax cut and they got it. Now those same twits think the world is theirs for the taking. They told Johnson to pass nothing, and Johnson has done exactly that. It has nothing to do with strategy. It’s simply a power play by the ownership of the party.
RaflW
@Scout211: So a whole lotta people are going to be hit by the premium surge. That sucks!
Republicans need to pay a very heavy price in next November’s elections.
RaflW
@Soapdish: There’s only one man in D.C. ‘leadership’ weaker than John Thune. And he’s the subject of this thread!
Suzanne
Interesting piece in WaPo about those extreme closeup photos of Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles, and others in Vanity Fair.
Jackie
Mamdani and Omar are at the top of FFOTUS’s list. And any Dem Congress members who weren’t born in the U.S.
stinger
@zhena gogolia: Why I make a point of it.
zhena gogolia
@stinger: Good for you!
hueyplong
@Suzanne: I remember when Republicans didn’t approve of groomers.
Eolirin
@hueyplong: They’ve had no issues with grooming by priests and pastors for decades.
trollhattan
The gov has a thought.
x.com/GovPressOffice/status/2001432798494888294
Ben Cisco
@stinger: Thank you for this.
He DID do well, and it’s good to see that fact recognized.
Ramona
@Scout211: An article I read on substack (sorry, can’t remember by whom) said that this can be done retroactively if a push is made to communicate to people who opted out that the subsidies have been made available by the legislation. There is a precedent to this when in 2021 the Biden administration extended the open enrollment period and aggressively reached out to people who’d dropped out.
Jackie
@trollhattan: Who’s the governor? I don’t have an Elon account so I just get a black box with an X demanding me to join for the privilege of viewing. This is for all X links.
zhena gogolia
@Jackie: It’s Newsom, who tweeted a gif of “Sure, Jan,” to Johnson’s statement.
Shalimar
@Scout211: I might be wrong, but my belief is that Bongino basically quit back in July when he got the co-assistant director but they kept his salary going so he would keep his mouth shut about the Epstein files. He has only appeared in public representing the FBI a few times in all those months.
Scout211
@Jackie: That’s odd. I don’t have an X account but I can see the tweet in that link. Are you blocked somehow?
Can you see this?
Click on the pic.twitter link or the date link.
Scout211
@Shalimar: That makes perfect sense. He has been out of the public eye for sure.
PaulWartenberg
Any educators out there wanna visit this site?
tipsonbecomingasavvyschoolleader.com
YY_Sima Qian
Any reason the 4 “centrist” Repubs couldn’t have moved earlier; so that there would be enough time on the legislative calendar for the House (& possibly the Senate) to vote on the Obamacare subsidies this year?
Jackie
@Scout211: That one opened for me. But, yes, generally all straight X links don’t open. If I know the context, I am good. I can’t be blocked, as I’ve never joined. It’s been the last six months or more that something changed and I can’t open. I’m ok with that – I don’t want to give Elon clicks. It’s when it’s linked without context that bugs me lol
PAM Dirac
@rikyrah:
a
safetossup Republican District is now R+13
a safe Republican District is now about R+18
prostratedragon
@trollhattan:
Sen. Wyden and his researchers still combing through the Epstein finances:
Quite interesting.
Old School
@WaterGirl:
That was to advance a Republican bill. And it wasn’t Johnson. It was a Rep from West Virginia.
Paul in KY
@Miss Bianca: He’s damn sure not going to pardon her.
Lyrebird
@planetjanet:
Thank you Sen. Kaine and thank you planetjanet for posting this news… I am afraid to even comment on it further until that gets signed.
And thank you Leader Jeffries and Anne Laurie…
What’s the catchphrase, “L.F.G!”
Chief Oshkosh
@Gin & Tonic: You’re just bragging about being a Rhodie.
I’m not jealous…much.
Gin & Tonic
@Suzanne:
Funny story, my daughter was working a photo shoot with Sha’Carri Richardson, the track star, who came with her own hair-and-makeup team – at a cost of $5k/day.
Lyrebird
@PaulWartenberg:
For whatever it’s worth, the content looks very interesting to me (an educator) Things that need improvement so more people will get to the content; the layout on the about-us page is clear in a way that (on Firefox on a Mac laptop) the landing page isn’t quite. The literacy-leader page has some typos not long after there’s a discussion of the importance of copyediting. Hiring an assistant or getting a biz comms intern to help edit, check things, and monitor comments might be good.
Kathleen
@RaflW: A result of focused, disciplined strategy and execution which have been in play since January.
zhena gogolia
@Kathleen: Absolutely.
Matt McIrvin
@Jackie: The push to get rid of birthright citizenship suggests he could be going after native-born Americans who he doesn’t like, too. Start by interrogating the bloodlines of all the Democratic members of Congress, then go down from there, according to whatever new theory of citizenship the Supreme Court pull out of their butts.
RevRick
@TS: The correct headline should read: Four
centeristscared shitless Republicans sign the ACA discharge petition.
You are absolutely correct in your understanding that the existence of centerist Republicans is rarer than unicorns. There’s an analysis of Congressional voting patterns called D-W Nominate, which documented how very separate the two parties are from each other now, the Democrats having migrated somewhat left and the Republicans significantly right, such that Joe Manchin was closer to Bernie Sanders than he was to any Republican Senator, save occasionally to Collins and Murkowski.
The four GOP Representatives who signed, three from Pennsylvania and one from New York, all represent swing districts within the reach of NYC and Philly TV stations, cities not known for their great love of Trump.
RevRick
@YY_Sima Qian: One could speculate that they did it now so that they could run ads saying, “See, we tried to save the subsidies,” without there being any danger of it coming to pass.
RevRick
@SiubhanDuinne: Oh, I think that Squeaker Mike knows how to count and, given his razor thin margins, goes to great lengths to avoid having to.
horatius
@Jackie: Please don’t be lazy and shorten Elon Musk’s platform name Xitter. Type it fully.
YY_Sima Qian
@RevRick: That is my suspicion.