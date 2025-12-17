Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The National Guard is not Batman.

That meeting sounds like a shotgun wedding between a shitshow and a clusterfuck.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Roe is not about choice. It is about freedom.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. do not touch it.”

“Alexa, change the president.”

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

Come on, man.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

If a good thing happens for a bad reason, it’s still a good thing.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Not all heroes wear capes.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

In my day, never was longer.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Pastor Mike Has Lost Control

Open Thread: Pastor Mike Has Lost Control

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🚨🚨 OBAMACARE DAM BREAKS
Four House Republicans rebel against their leadership, teaming up with Democrats to sign a "discharge petition" to force a 3-year extension of enhanced ACA funds to a vote.
Fitzpatrick, Lawler, Bresnahan, Mackenzie.
+ 214 Dems.
It has 218.
www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…

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— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 10:24 AM

NBC: “Centrist Republicans revolt, signing a petition to force a vote on Obamacare funding”:

Rebelling against their leaders, four House Republicans on Wednesday signed onto a “discharge petition,” giving Democrats the 218 signatures needed to force a vote on a three-year extension of the Obamacare subsidies that are set to expire for millions of Americans on Dec. 31.

If the enhanced premium tax credits expire, as is expected, insurance costs are projected to double, on average, for about 22 million Americans who get their coverage through Obamacare.

The discharge petition, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has all 214 Democrats on board.

The four Republicans who signed on Wednesday morning and pushed it to 218 were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., Rob Bresnahan, R-Pa., and Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa.

All four represent competitive districts that could make or break the GOP’s narrow House majority in November. Democrats have been slamming each of them as complicit in the impending lapse of the funding, which first passed in 2021 under President Joe Biden in a bid to cap premiums for “benchmark” plans at 8.5% of income.

Fitzpatrick said his hand was forced by the refusal of Republican leadership to “compromise” after he attempted “for months” to offer ideas and amendments…

The ACA funding bill is not expected to come to the floor before the Dec. 31 deadline, meaning the subsidies will lapse for an estimated 22 million people who get their health care insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Under House rules, seven legislative days need to lapse before a bill, discharged by such a petition, comes to the floor. The House, however, is only scheduled to be in session until Friday, before lawmakers head home for a two-week holiday recess.

The House is set to return to Washington on Jan. 6, meaning the vote on the three-year extension will likely be held in the second week of that month — unless Johnson attempts to expedite it to the floor.

And if it does pass the House, it still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans rejected the three-year funding extension on the floor just last week. Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has slammed the Covid-era ACA subsidies and said he favors a broader overhaul, not just an extension of those funds…

Wednesday’s successful discharge petition marks yet another example of Speaker Johnson — presiding over a razor-thin 220-213 majority — losing control over what happens on the House floor…

REPORTER: “Have you lost control of the House?”
SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: “I have not lost control of the House.”

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— Crooked Media (@crooked.com) December 17, 2025 at 2:07 PM

Can't lose what you never had.

— Jack Diddly Squat – Distinguished Fellow (@mrmucketymuck.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:09 PM

Two discharge petitions in two months says you lost the house.
2026 you lose the gavel.

— Jake (@jake2404663.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:39 PM

This is a validation of the Jeffries strategy to hold firm on clean 3-year ACA funding while Republicans fought amongst themselves. Rather than endorse a compromise plan he calculated that vulnerable Rs would see this as the only game in town and buckle.
www.nbcnews.com/politics/con…

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— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:04 PM

Why Mike Johnson's demand to "pay for" ACA funding didn't land: These Republicans all voted for OBBBA, which slapped a $0 price tag on a $3.4 trillion tax cut. Under that same "current policy baseline" the ~$35 billion/yr in ACA funding could be extended—permanently even—on a $0 sticker price.

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 2:41 PM

218 members signed the discharge petition to force a vote to extend ACA tax credits.
If Speaker Johnson refuses to bring forth the vote, he’s telling the American people loud and clear that rising health care costs are acceptable to him.

— Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@crockett.house.gov) December 17, 2025 at 11:58 AM

Pelosi didn't burn vulnerable Democrats the way Johnson is burning vulnerable Republicans. He's taking the side of extremists, because they are loud and he's a coward. Pelosi didn't play that game and her caucus trusted her leadership.

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— The Editorial Board (@editorialboard.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:30 PM

It’s rare that commonsense rules the day in Washington — but today it did.
As one of the first to sign, I’m grateful to my Republican colleagues who did the right thing and stood up for health care. But we’re not done yet — Speaker Johnson MUST get a vote on the floor ASAP.

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— Congressman Eugene Vindman (VA-07) (@gene4va.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 1:39 PM

Reader Interactions

83Comments

  1. 1.

    stinger

    all 214 Democrats

    Jeffries knows how to do his job.

    Is this different from the one Al Pastor closed voting on while members were still lined up to vote?

  3. 3.

    Baud

    I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it

    I’m about to lose control, and I think I like it

    I’m so excited, and I just can’t hide it

    And I know, I know, I know, I know

    I know I want you I watch porn

  5. 5.

    MattF

    Not a coincidence that the discharge petition got just the number of necessary Republicans. The next question is how many Republicans will vote to embarrass the Squeaker. I’m betting ‘many’.

  7. 7.

    WaterGirl

    I thought I read earlier that the vote on this had started and then Pastor Johnson stopped vote?

  12. 12.

    RaflW

    FWIW, I hope you all will join me: I just called my two US Senators (got voicemail as it’s after 5 in D.C.).

    I let each of them know that I want them to refuse to accept Trump abusing these war powers. I think the (rumored?) war will be incredibly unpopular, but Trump clearly no longer cares if he is popular. He’s lashing out as his narcissistic injuries become so painful that he cannot cope.

    And his brain is mostly wet clay now, which can be molded and manipulated by the truly evil Stephen Miller – who was apparently ranting about how Venezuela nationalized the oil industry. During the FORD presidency. Before Miller was born! What a fucking bullshit pretext.

    Goddam I’m mad. Please dial your two Senators and make a ruckus. A silent electorate tells them he’s not really opposed. I don’t believe that’s true.

  13. 13.

    RaflW

    Also, props to Jeffries. I’m often hard on him, but he’s done well getting these 4 Reps to sign on. Democrats have accomplished some unexpected things, given that they are not in possession of the gavel.

  14. 14.

    Gin & Tonic

    @RaflW: My two Senators are Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse. Pretty sure they don’t need my call to do the right thing.

  15. 15.

    SiubhanDuinne

    Saw headline of this post.
    Had a thought.
    It went like this:

    “DO NOT THREATEN ME WITH A GOOD TIME!!!”

  17. 17.

    RaflW

    @Gin & Tonic: Please call anyway! It takes like 30 seconds per call, esp after hours to VM.

    Senators do pay attention to how salient their constituents think an issue is. If the phones light up, they get the sense that this may matter to their waffling friends and their shitty enemies, too.

    I’m not typically one to beg, but here goes: Please. Call. Thank you.

  18. 18.

    JetsamPool

    I’ve lost track of recent discharge petitions, and this post reminded me.  What happened to the other ones?  There was one protecting federal workers, and maybe another one?

  19. 19.

    planetjanet

    Earlier today, I got an email from my Senator, Tim Kaine. After years of trying, he got the two Iraq war resolutions 1991 and 2004 revoked. It was part of the National Defense Authorization Act and passed this afternoon. It is now headed to the President’s desk to sign. So there will be no more Congressional authorization for war. I expect it will be signed. Any war actions taken, aftewards will be even more blatantly illegal. It is an acheivement to further the rule of law.

  21. 21.

    rikyrah

    And, for those on the left, who want to disparage Jeffries for ‘giving a life preserver to the Republicans’…
    Man…FOH!

    If the choice is to give the GOP to vote for their own self-preservation AS THEY VOTE TO PRESERVE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE ACCESS FOR 22 MILLION PEOPLE…

    OR
    ‘stick it to the GOP’

    Well, that’s why we’re Democrats.
    Cause, I will go for TWENTY TWO MILLION PEOPLE KEEPING THEIR ACCESS TO THEIR HEALTH INSURANCE, EVERYDAY.
    ALL DAY.

    And, if my empathy for my fellow 22 million American makes me weak in your eyes..
    Oh well.

  22. 22.

    TS

    The media keep talking about “GOP centralists”. Are there any such things? There are republicans who realise they are up for election and healthcare may get them defeated – is fear of defeat now called “centralism”?

  23. 23.

    rikyrah

    Remember…

     

    a safe Republican District is now R+13

     

    R+13

    With that being the case, the field has widened for the Democrats, and certain Republicans understand that.

  24. 24.

    Scout211

    About time!

    FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino says he will leave his post in January

    Dan Bongino, a former conservative podcaster who became the No. 2 official at the FBI under the Trump administration, announced Wednesday that he is leaving the bureau next month.

    “I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January. I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you,” he wrote in a post on X.

    Trump appeared to confirm Bongino’s departure earlier Wednesday when asked by a reporter about Bongino’s future as deputy director at the bureau.

    “Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said.

  28. 28.

    BlueGuitarist

    (Johnson is a Chrino – Christian in name only)

    comment from Vanity Fair photographer Christian Anderson (via Digby)

    I don’t think there’s anything I missed that I wish I’d gotten. I’ll give you a little anecdote: Stephen Miller was perhaps the most concerned about the portrait session. He asked me, “Should I smile or not smile?” and I said, “How would you want to be portrayed?” We agreed that we would do a bit of both. And then when we were finished, he comes up to metoshakemy hand and say goodbye.
    And he says to me, “You know, you have a lot of power in the discretion you use to be kind to people.” And I looked at him and I said, “You know, you do, too.”

  29. 29.

    trollhattan

    “Is your answer to everything, ‘no’?”

    “No.”

    “Do you always lie?”

    “Yes. I mean, no. Good day!” {stomps off}

  30. 30.

    Miss Bianca

    @WaterGirl: For all that it’s currently fashionable around here to slag the (Democratic) Governor of Colorado, I kind of doubt he’s going to do so. I could be wrong, of course…it’s happened before.

  33. 33.

    Scout211

    @WaterGirl: The vote will be in January, per NBC

    NBC    Under House rules, seven legislative days need to lapse before a bill, discharged by such a petition, comes to the floor. The House, however, is only scheduled to be in session until Friday, before lawmakers head home for a two-week holiday recess.

    The House is set to return to Washington on Jan. 6, meaning the vote on the three-year extension will likely be held in the second week of that month — unless Johnson attempts to expedite it to the floor.

    And if it does pass the House, it still faces hurdles in the Senate, where Republicans rejected the three-year funding extension on the floor just last week. Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has slammed the Covid-era ACA subsidies and said he favors a broader overhaul, not just an extension of those funds.

  34. 34.

    Rusty

    It’s good we have the vote to preserve folks healthcare, and unified Democrats send the best message.  Nice job of Jefferies to wrangle all the reps.  Let the Senate pass or kill it, that is a message too.  The few Republicans that will vote for it have enough bad votes on their records that this isn’t going to save them.

  36. 36.

    JML

    First duty of any legislative leader is knowing how to effing count.

    Pelosi knew it, Jeffries knows it, LBJ knew it…even Dick Nixon understood it.

    Pastor Mike? No clue.

  39. 39.

    Socolofi

    The interesting question is whether Trump vetos it or not. Unlike Epstein, unclear if most MAGA really care here.

  41. 41.

    Melancholy Jaques

    @rikyrah:

    Kornacki’s tweet:

    . . . among Democrats a different issue ranks #1: threats to democracy.

    This is largely driven by the party’s white college-educated voters:

    He says that like it’s a bad thing.

  42. 42.

    Soapdish

    “Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has slammed the Covid-era ACA subsidies and said he favors a broader overhaul, not just an extension of those funds…“

    Motherfucker you’ve had fifteen fucking years.

    Get the fuck outta here.

  43. 43.

    SiubhanDuinne

    @JML:

    First duty of any legislative leader is knowing how to effing count.

    Pelosi knew it, Jeffries knows it, LBJ knew it…even Dick Nixon understood it.

    Pastor Mike? No clue.

    Pelosi not only knew it, but vote-counting was embedded in her very DNA.

  46. 46.

    trollhattan

    What fresh hell?

    Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has asked a federal court to vacate or amend her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.
     
    Maxwell claims that “substantial new evidence” has emerged from civil cases, investigative reports and other documents demonstrating that she did not receive a fair trial, according to a court filing in New York. The appeal follows several failed attempts from Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021, to try to reduce her prison sentence.
     
    It comes as the justice department faces a 19 December deadline to release files related to federal investigations into Epstein. Maxwell filed the petition pro se – without an attorney – on Wednesday.
     

    The BBC has contacted the Southern District of New York, where Maxwell made the request, for comment.
    Maxwell was convicted for her role in luring underage girls for her former boyfriend, the disgraced financier Epstein, to abuse. Epstein died in prison in 2019.
    In the new court filing, Maxwell argues that several new pieces of evidence mean that “no reasonable juror would have convicted her”. In one example she cites, a juror supposedly hid a history of sexual abuse during the jury selection process that could have hurt their ability to be unbiased during her trial.

    “Reasonable” doing the heavy lifting. Donny ponders cutting her loose and then who can guess what might befall her?

  47. 47.

    Suzanne

    @Soapdish:

    Motherfucker you’ve had fifteen fucking years.

    Get the fuck outta here.

    Seriously.
    Your terrible excuse is so old that it’s getting its learner’s permit!

  48. 48.

    kindness

    Johnson is simply doing the bidding of the owners of the Republican party.  The techbros & oligarchs really wanted their tax cut and they got it.  Now those same twits think the world is theirs for the taking.  They told Johnson to pass nothing, and Johnson has done exactly that.  It has nothing to do with strategy.  It’s simply a power play by the ownership of the party.

  49. 49.

    RaflW

    @Scout211: So a whole lotta people are going to be hit by the premium surge. That sucks!

    Republicans need to pay a very heavy price in next November’s elections.

  51. 51.

    Suzanne

    Interesting piece in WaPo about those extreme closeup photos of Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles, and others in Vanity Fair.

    Were they coming camera-ready, or was there a hair-and-makeup team?

    Most of them came camera-ready or with their own hair-and-makeup team. Karoline Leavitt has her own personal groomer that was there.

    I mean, we don’t know if Karoline Leavitt still has that groomer today now that the photos are published.

    Well, what can I say? That’s the makeup that she puts on, those are the injections she gave herself. If they show up in a photo, what do you want me to say? I don’t know if it says something about the world we live in, the age of Photoshop, the age of AI filters on your Instagram, but the fact that the internet is freaking out because they’re seeing real photos and not retouched ones says something to me.

  52. 52.

    Jackie

    The Trump administration plans to ramp up efforts to strip some naturalized Americans of their citizenship, marking an aggressive new phase in President Trump’s immigration crackdown,” the New York Times reports.

    “Under federal law, people may be denaturalized only if they committed fraud while applying for citizenship, or in a few other narrow circumstances.”

    “But the Trump administration has shown a zeal for using every tool at its disposal to target legal and illegal immigrants, leading activists to warn that such a campaign could sweep up people who had made honest mistakes on their citizenship paperwork and sow fear among law-abiding Americans.”

    Mamdani and Omar are at the top of FFOTUS’s list. And any Dem Congress members who weren’t born in the U.S.

  59. 59.

    Ramona

    @Scout211: An article I read on substack (sorry, can’t remember by whom) said that this can be done retroactively if a push is made to communicate to people who opted out that the subsidies have been made available by the legislation. There is a precedent to this when in 2021 the Biden administration extended the open enrollment period and aggressively reached out to people who’d dropped out.

  60. 60.

    Jackie

    @trollhattan: Who’s the governor? I don’t have an Elon account so I just get a black box with an X demanding me to join for the privilege of viewing. This is for all X links.

  62. 62.

    Shalimar

    @Scout211: I might be wrong, but my belief is that Bongino basically quit back in July when he got the co-assistant director but they kept his salary going so he would keep his mouth shut about the Epstein files.  He has only appeared in public representing the FBI a few times in all those months.

  66. 66.

    YY_Sima Qian

    Any reason the 4 “centrist” Repubs couldn’t have moved earlier; so that there would be enough time on the legislative calendar for the House (& possibly the Senate) to vote on the Obamacare subsidies this year?

  67. 67.

    Jackie

    @Scout211: That one opened for me. But, yes, generally all straight X links don’t open. If I know the context, I am good. I can’t be blocked, as I’ve never joined. It’s been the last six months or more that something changed and I can’t open. I’m ok with that – I don’t want to give Elon clicks. It’s when it’s linked without context that bugs me lol

  69. 69.

    prostratedragon

    @trollhattan: ​

    Sen. Wyden and his researchers still combing through the Epstein finances:

    My investigators are back with more on our follow the money investigation into Epstein.

    Here’s a thread for anyone interested in learning about another major Epstein mystery:

    If you ask me, it makes no sense that only two people, Epstein himself and Ghislaine Maxwell, have faced prosecution for this massive, international sex trafficking network that involved hundreds of millions of dollars and upward of 1,000 women and girls.

    Quite interesting.

  70. 70.

    Old School

    @WaterGirl:

    I thought I read earlier that the vote on this had started and then Pastor Johnson stopped vote?

    That was to advance a Republican bill.  And it wasn’t Johnson.  It was a Rep from West Virginia.

  72. 72.

    Lyrebird

    @planetjanet: ​
      Thank you Sen. Kaine and thank you planetjanet for posting this news… I am afraid to even comment on it further until that gets signed.

    And thank you Leader Jeffries and Anne Laurie…
    What’s the catchphrase, “L.F.G!”

  74. 74.

    Gin & Tonic

    @Suzanne

    or with their own hair-and-makeup team

    Funny story, my daughter was working a photo shoot with Sha’Carri Richardson, the track star, who came with her own hair-and-makeup team – at a cost of $5k/day.

  75. 75.

    Lyrebird

    @PaulWartenberg: ​
     
    For whatever it’s worth, the content looks very interesting to me (an educator) Things that need improvement so more people will get to the content; the layout on the about-us page is clear in a way that (on Firefox on a Mac laptop) the landing page isn’t quite. The literacy-leader page has some typos not long after there’s a discussion of the importance of copyediting. Hiring an assistant or getting a biz comms intern to help edit, check things, and monitor comments might be good.

  78. 78.

    Matt McIrvin

    @Jackie: The push to get rid of birthright citizenship suggests he could be going after native-born Americans who he doesn’t like, too. Start by interrogating the bloodlines of all the Democratic members of Congress, then go down from there, according to whatever new theory of citizenship the Supreme Court pull out of their butts.

  79. 79.

    RevRick

    @TS: The correct headline should read: Four centerist scared shitless Republicans sign the ACA discharge petition.

    You are absolutely correct in your understanding that the existence of centerist Republicans is rarer than unicorns. There’s an analysis of Congressional voting patterns called D-W Nominate, which documented how very separate the two parties are from each other now, the Democrats having migrated somewhat left and the Republicans significantly right, such that Joe Manchin was closer to Bernie Sanders than he was to any Republican Senator, save occasionally to Collins and Murkowski.

    The four GOP Representatives who signed, three from Pennsylvania and one from New York, all represent swing districts within the reach of NYC and Philly TV stations, cities not known for their great love of Trump.

  80. 80.

    RevRick

    @YY_Sima Qian: One could speculate that they did it now so that they could run ads saying, “See, we tried to save the subsidies,” without there being any danger of it coming to pass.

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