It may feel like you are surrounded by sniffles and coughs, but flu season activity is still low in many parts of the U.S. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) December 12, 2025 at 11:00 PM

1. Looks like we're into #flu season, folks. A 🧵

#CDC reports that for the week ending 12/6, 3.2% of medical visits were for flu-like illnesses. The baseline — ie the point where flu season is considered to have started — is 3.1%.

This timing is pretty normal, coming after the mixing at Thanksgiving [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 3:30 PM

4. Meanwhile, the latest #flu data from #CDC shows that the increase in activity is being fueled by little kids (orange) and older kids and teens (grey). But you know they won't keep it to themselves. And with more intergenerational mixing ahead over the holidays, flu will spread. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 3:30 PM

Fraction of deaths in US due to pneumonia, influenza and Covid-19 has been at record* lows for the season the last 5 weeks.

Probably some mortality displacement going on here, but also, fair to say that the airborne-AIDS apocalypse is not happening.

*at least last 10 years, maybe all-time [image or embed] — Prof. Michael Fuhrer (@michaelsfuhrer.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 5:06 PM

In call with clinicians, CDC recommends flu vaccines widely

Both the CDC official and the WHO said preliminary UK data show that the current seasonal vaccine offers strong protection against subclade K.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 5:03 PM





Study links #baloxavir to lower hospitalization risk in flu outpatients

The antiviral medication significantly reduced hospitalizations among females and patients under 50.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 6:05 PM

#Flu, #RSV activity rising in US and Europe, with major UK surge in flu cases

The influenza A H3N2 subclade K virus fueled a record number of flu cases in Australia and extended the season, which may have implications for the Northern Hemisphere.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/i… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 4:40 PM

Covid vaccines released last fall sharply decreased the risk of ER and urgent care visits in children, according to new data released by the CDC — providing a striking counterpoint to Trump administration rhetoric about the shots

Gift link: www.nytimes.com/2025/12/11/h… [image or embed] — Apoorva Mandavilli (@apoorvanyt.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 1:55 PM

I agree with all this — sick leave is essential to a healthy society. While we’re working on that, though, we need to make it a general norm that if you MUST be around others while sick, you wear a mask (preferably a good one). [image or embed] — Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) December 16, 2025 at 7:49 AM

#Paxlovid linked to fewer lost workdays, disability claims in employees at high-risk for severe COVID

Employees who took the antiviral drug had 5% fewer workday absences.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 12:39 PM

#COVID hospitalization tied to 69% higher risk of death for up to 2 years

Adults aged 40 to 64 had more than double the risk of their matched peers.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 4:31 PM

#mRNA #COVID #vaccines tied to drop in death rate for 4 years

Vaccinated adults had a 74% lower risk of death from severe COVID.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:24 PM

The ignorance and data denialism of FDA intent of putting a black box on Covid vaccines when the evidence of benefit is overwhelming, even among children

www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:10 PM

Pregnant women vaccinated against #COVID19 less likely to be hospitalized or deliver prematurely, new data show

The study confirms the safety and benefits for pregnant women at a time when federal officials raise doubts about the safety of immunizations

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 2:49 PM

===

===

SCOOP

Harvey Risch is a Yale epidemiologist who has speculated about links between "turbo cancer" and COVID vaccines, while working for a company whose customers use ivermectin as a cancer treatment

Trump just appointed him to oversee the US national cancer program

www.wired.com/story/risch-… [image or embed] — David Gilbert (@davidgilbert.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 12:22 PM

Tracy Beth Høeg assumes the role of acting director of the #FDA's drugs division Monday. #CDER staff are worried about what Høeg will do. Among her targets: #RSV monoclonals that have been game changers, but which Høeg questions. @lizzylawrence.bsky.social reports. www.statnews.com/2025/12/11/t… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM

Racially charged language on mothers, babies taints vaccine advisory meeting

by @LizSzabo

Throughout the 2-day meeting, speakers and ACIP members singled out immigrants and people from Asia as potential sources of hepatitis B infection

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 1:27 PM

This summer, Brett Murphy, @peterdicampo.bsky.social and I went to South Sudan, where the U.S. had been supporting the response to a historic cholera outbreak in the world’s poorest country before pulling the plug.

We found shuttered clinics and dead bodies. www.propublica.org/article/usai… [image or embed] — Anna Maria Barry-Jester (@annamaria.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 4:19 PM

A HUGE French study, which examined data on 28.6 million adults, showed high effectiveness & safety:

Vaccinated people had a 74% lower risk of dying from COVID-19 in hospital & lower all-cause mortality over 4 yrs

The MAGA/MAHA crew are just playing politics to serve their masters: Trump & RFK Jr [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 6:14 PM

Thread:

Take a moment to meet FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. He is the guy who is leading the agency that is working overtime to enrich his MAHA patrons by taking away your kids’ access to vaccines & essential medicines. He’s replacing evidence-based regulation with corruption. [image or embed] — Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 8:58 PM

If dietary supplement labels include health claims, they are required to add the following:

“This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

RFK Jr.’s regime wants the statement removed. [image or embed] — Elizabeth Jacobs, PhD (@elizabethjacobs.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 9:17 AM

===

===

As measles rages in S Carolina notice that those responding to this outbreak on the frontlines are pediatricians, family med practitioners, nurses and local public health officials.

Not the wellness influencers and podscasters who discourage vaccination.

Arsonists NEVER put out fires they start — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 6:22 PM

RFK Jr has been working for two decades to create a world like this, and now that he is charge of the nation’s health he is able to achieve his dream [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 12, 2025 at 12:00 PM

Just your daily reminder that the occurrence of frequent uncontained measles outbreaks in a country is not a flex, it is a marker of under development and a failed public health system. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 11:02 AM

The level of worry in Spartanburg “appears to be correlated with whether or not one believes in the general efficacy of vaccines, an ‘anti-vax’ notion that has been spearheaded in part by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump’s health secretary.”

RFK Jr & his lackeys are getting what they wanted😢 [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 13, 2025 at 10:56 AM

I feel very confident that in a year or so, when most of public health is just rubble, papers will start to come out showing that case counts for measles, pertussis and several other conditions will have been tremendously and deliberately underreported in outbreak regions. [image or embed] — Jessica Kant (@jessdkant.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 12:08 AM

New from me: Whooping cough cases are skyrocketing, but CDC is silent—plus the agency's new second-in-command is the former Louisiana surgeon general, a vaccine critic who waited till two babies died of whooping cough to sent out an alert to his state. www.motherjones.com/politics/202… [image or embed] — Kiera Butler (@kieraevebutler.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:44 AM

PAHO warns of whooping cough vaccination gap

Pertussis vaccination coverage dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87% coverage in the region for the first dose.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/p… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:21 PM

===

===

Wisconsin detects avian flu in cattle for first time

APHIS also noted several major poultry outbreaks in recent days, including large turkey producers in Minnesota and North Dakota.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 4:29 PM

Wisconsin's, the second largest dairy producing state in the US, has #H5N1 #birdflu in a herd. It will be interesting to see if the virus moves through WI herds in the way it swept through California's (#1 dairy producing state). www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-po… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 15, 2025 at 10:02 AM

New avian flu outbreaks reported in 5 states

In Indiana, outbreaks at commercial duck meat facilities have affected more than 15,000 birds.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 10, 2025 at 4:58 PM

To combat bird flu spread, other countries have authorized poultry vaccines, but the U.S. has held off amid political and economic opposition.

Read our full investigation: [image or embed] — ProPublica (@propublica.org) December 13, 2025 at 9:43 PM

📽️ WATCH: After a bird flu outbreak tore through Midwestern barns, which led to 18 million hens being killed and a spike in egg prices, the Department of Agriculture didn’t investigate whether the virus was airborne.

But ProPublica did.

@natlash.bsky.social breaks it down: propub.li/4iVcYfD [image or embed] — ProPublica (@propublica.org) December 13, 2025 at 9:43 PM

"The Trump administration in May canceled a $700 million contract with Moderna to develop a human bird flu vaccine. Secretary Kennedy has cut other funding for vaccine research and scrapped long-held federal vaccine guidance."

www.reuters.com/business/hea… [image or embed] — Ian Weissman, DO (@drianweissman.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 10:53 PM

As bird flu spreads among dairy cattle in the U.S., veterinarians and researchers have taken note of Finland’s move to vaccinate farmworkers at risk of infection. They wonder why their government doesn’t do the same. [image or embed] — Healthbeat (@healthbeat.org) December 15, 2025 at 7:00 PM

===

===

===

Older age, kidney disease, stroke tied to higher risk for potentially deadly illness after #West Nile infection

Less than 1% of West Nile patients develop neuroinvasive illness, which involves the brain, spinal cord, and meninges.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/w… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:41 PM

Spain reports first known human-to-human #mpox clade 1b transmission outside Africa

Previous cases in Europe had travel ties to endemic regions.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m…

Photo: NIAID / Flickr cc [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 3:54 PM

As #mpox continues to spread and evolve internationally, scientists who were involved in the response to the 2022 outbreak in the US say it's time to start trying to figure out whether & when mpox vaccine boosters may be warranted. www.statnews.com/2025/12/11/m… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 11, 2025 at 9:49 AM

FDA approves 2 new oral gonorrhea antibiotics

Zoliflodacin and gepotidacin are the first new antibiotics approved for treating gonorrhea in decades.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 16, 2025 at 12:26 PM